HISTORIA DE LA LECTURA DE MÉXICO HACIA LA FORMACIÓN DE LECTORES AUTÓNOMOS Equipo #2 Odalis Melissa Torres Duran Andrea Fue...
Introducción  Durante la época colonial la preocupación educativa fue fundamentalmente evangelizar la Nueva España.  Fue...
 Del siglo XV al XVII, existieron empresas educativas tales como: Tlatelolco, San Nicolás de Pátzcuaro y la Real Universi...
 En este proceso fueron importantes los progresos e innovaciones pedagógicas.  Buscaban incorporar a las escuelas los nu...
La función de la lectura: ¿por qué es necesario leer? Imperativo a la época.  Leer es útil para aprender catecismo  Sirv...
¿Quién decide lo que debe leerse?  La autoridad eclesiástica.  Los pedagogos y las reformas a la enseñanza, estos opinan...
Métodos de enseñanza de la lectura  Se fortalecen los métodos de enseñanza de la lectura  Se enseñaba la lectura antes q...
Vinculo entre la escritura y la lectura  El vinculo no es directo.  Primero se aprende a leer y luego a escribir.  En 1...
¿Qué leer?  Promueve textos religiosos.  En el siglo XVII, inicia la lectura de folletos y periódicos.  Para la alfabet...
Políticas de fomento y promoción a la lectura  Se promueve la enseñanza de la lectura en la escuela.  Se establece como ...
En la siguiente presentación se muestra la historia de la lectura y la importancia de esta en la educación.

Exposic.felix

  1. 1. HISTORIA DE LA LECTURA DE MÉXICO HACIA LA FORMACIÓN DE LECTORES AUTÓNOMOS Equipo #2 Odalis Melissa Torres Duran Andrea Fuerte Edith Estrada Esquivel Nancy Mendoza Color Diana Alejandra Téllez Botello Luisa Fernanda Camacho MorENO
  2. 2. Introducción  Durante la época colonial la preocupación educativa fue fundamentalmente evangelizar la Nueva España.  Fue un proceso complicado pues durante 300 años habían sido analfabetas.  La educación estuvo principalmente dirigida a los criollos.
  3. 3.  Del siglo XV al XVII, existieron empresas educativas tales como: Tlatelolco, San Nicolás de Pátzcuaro y la Real Universidad Pontifica.  Ilustrados humanistas y progresistas vieron en estas empresas como su mejor aliado para la alfabetización.  Dió un giro pues las escuelas se convirtieron en promotores políticos dejando de lado la religión.
  4. 4.  En este proceso fueron importantes los progresos e innovaciones pedagógicas.  Buscaban incorporar a las escuelas los nuevos métodos que los nacientes políticos iban imponiendo en Europa.
  5. 5. La función de la lectura: ¿por qué es necesario leer? Imperativo a la época.  Leer es útil para aprender catecismo  Sirve para la continuación moral de los cristianos  Para enseñar a los niños novohispanos la doctrina y sus obligaciones religiosos así como los deberes hacía el Rey.
  6. 6. ¿Quién decide lo que debe leerse?  La autoridad eclesiástica.  Los pedagogos y las reformas a la enseñanza, estos opinan sobre los textos. ¿Quién enseña y quién aprende?  Enseñan: clérigos y maestro de leer.  Existen ya maestros de leer, escribir y aritmética, poseedores de saberes pedagógicos.  Aprenden: principalmente niños. Hombres, de clases altas reciben más educación, haciéndose evidentes las diferencias entre el sexo y el contraste social.
  7. 7. Métodos de enseñanza de la lectura  Se fortalecen los métodos de enseñanza de la lectura  Se enseñaba la lectura antes que la escritura y la aritmética  Método de cartilla y deletreo y combinación de silabas.  Introducción de juegos.  Uso de pizarrones de tela pintada en negro y las repeticiones en coro.
  8. 8. Vinculo entre la escritura y la lectura  El vinculo no es directo.  Primero se aprende a leer y luego a escribir.  En 1776, aparece el Arte nueva de escribir, de Francisco Xavier Palomares.
  9. 9. ¿Qué leer?  Promueve textos religiosos.  En el siglo XVII, inicia la lectura de folletos y periódicos.  Para la alfabetización se cuenta con cartillas, silabarios y catones. ¿Qué no leer?  Desde la autoridad eclesiástica son proscritos los textos de los materiales y editores revolucionarios y promotores de la ilustración y la Reforma. No obstante, aumenta la circulación de libros literarios, científicos y filosóficos provenientes de imprentas de España.
  10. 10. Políticas de fomento y promoción a la lectura  Se promueve la enseñanza de la lectura en la escuela.  Se establece como indispensable para el proceso de escritura, la gramática, la aritmética y la moral.  Se promueve la formación de maestros de leer y escribir. Políticas de fomento de la producción editorial  Los libros provienen generalmente de España.  Debido a esto los precios de los libros son altos y los pobres no los podían comprar.  La publicación de los primeros periódicos y folletines con contenido políticos literarios facilita la lectura

