MERCHANDISING DIANA RONCANCIO FABIAN ARIAS 1564687-B
ANTECEDENTES DEL MERCHANDISING En la historia de las grandes superficies de venta fue donde se inicio el desarrollo de nu...
 Aristide Boucicaut, hijo de un sombrerero, fundador de la tienda.  Tienda de colchones, tejidos y sábanas.  Se transfo...
AUTOSERVICIO Y SUPERMERCADOS Las ideas modernas de venta llegan a Estados Unidos de Francia e Inglaterra Trajo nuevas mo...
CAMBIOS El mostrador desaparece El cesto se cambia por carritos Aparecen las cajas registradoras (Primer plano) Mejora...
CONCEPTOS Es la implantación del control necesario de la comercialización de bienes y servicios en los lugares, en los mo...
TIPOS DE MERCHANDISING
MERCHANDISING DE PRESENTACIÓN Impulsar la compra de los clientes, mediante la presentación adecuada, de los productos, en...
MERCHANDISING DE GESTIÓN • El fabricante debe modificar su metodología para el mercado más competitivo • Debe realizar ade...
MERCHADISING DE SEDUCCIÓN • El distribuidor evoluciona porque el consumidor evoluciona. Un consumidor más selectivo y exig...
POSICIONAMIENTO Es el lugar que ocupa determinado producto o marca en la mente de las personas. Se puede hablar de top of...
MARCA Es el conjunto de atributos, tangibles e intangibles, que identifican un producto o servicio, haciendo de este, únic...
TIPOS DE MARCAS NOMINATIVAS • Identifican al producto o servicio a través de más de una letra, números, palabras, frases o...
MIXTAS Se caracteriza por sus elementos gráfico y uno u otro verbal. TRIDIMENCIONALES Se caracteriza porque su imagen adqu...
SONORAS Se caracteriza por un sonido por el que se identifican las marcas de una empresa. El sonido se asocia con un produ...
Origen del merchandising, conceptos del merchandising, tipos de merchandising, posicionamiento de una marca (Top of mind, top of heart, top of share) Marcas y tipos de mercas

