Plan de aula

Experiencia docente

  1. 1. PLAN DE AULA Plan de aula by Diana De La Hoz is licensed under a Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. INTRODUCCIÓN. Para la elaboración del plan de aula ¿Cómo diferenciamos los géneros literarios con los que nos topamos en nuestro contexto? se tuvo en cuenta que las herramienta TIC facilitan los planes y necesidades individuales de los estudiantes que mezclándolo con la construcción colaborativa del conocimiento producen cambios que se fomentan en la acción pedagógica, el descubrimiento y desarrollo de nuevasexperiencias que mejoren el vínculo estudiante, familia, escuela, comunidad, contexto; En la retroalimentación del plan de aula se comprobó el desarrollo de capacidades y habilidades útiles para dar la pelea ante las exigencias de la sociedad actual y contribuyendo a una nueva forma de escuela, generando espacios, condiciones y conversaciones para que podamos aprender a aprender y hacer frente al nuevo paradigma tomando decisiones como se aprecia en el plan de aula, al cambiar las prácticas en este ejercicio y orientándolas a satisfacer las necesidades y expectativas de los estudiantes del presente siglo, con respecto a las demandas de la sociedad del conocimiento, teniendo en cuenta el impacto de los avances tecnológicos, animándolos a aprender con los computadores y no de los computadores, realizando una integración de adquisición de conocimientos con herramientas TIC como en el caso del uso de Diigo en el plan de aula trabajado, permitiendo que hagan parte de las innovaciones educativas con experiencias de aprendizajes pertinentes y atractivos que incorporen recursos educativos manejado desde el aula, el hogar y con retroalimentación, haciendo del docente un mediador o facilitador del aprendizaje, habilitando a los estudiantes a contribuir creativamente en la construcción y comunicación de conocimiento, propiciando un cambio integral, que desde esta iniciativa se establezcan estrategias con instrumentos que permitan un proceso de modelación, replicabilidad, y
  2. 2. escalonamiento que deje atrás la preocupación por resultados académicos y se centre más en el quehacer pedagógico. REFLEXIÓN Las herramientas para recopilar información pueden utilizarse tanto por docentes en su desarrollo profesional, para enriquecer efectivamente sus ambientes de aprendizaje y también por estudiantes para lograr experiencias de aprendizajes enriquecidas y desafiantes. El propósito de este diseño de experiencia de aprendizaje fué que los estudiantes de la institución educativa La María de Ciénaga Magdalena hagan parte de las innovaciones educativas con experiencias de aprendizajes pertinentes y atractivos que incorporen recursos educativos como lo es Diigo como herramienta fundamental para la búsqueda, análisis y almacenamiento de información, desarrollando en los estudiantes habilidades para explorar y evaluar fuentes de información, buscandoconceptos claros y pertinentes para lograr una tarea, enriqueciendo la capacidad de síntesis y el trabajo en equipo. El trabajo estaba dividido en dos sesiones y fue desarrollado a través de actividades que podían ampliarse en casa utilizando la indagación, exploración en busca de un autoaprendizaje, tenian como tema principal Los Géneros Literarios, se usaron ejemplos de cada uno de ellos de acuerdo a su contexto, esto permitió resolver la situación problema mencionada en el título utilizando una herramienta TIC como lo es Diigo, que facilitó la recolección de la información de un tema amplio procurando desarrollar habilidades en los estudiantes como seleccionar y almacenar las consultas pertinentes además alcanzar como resultado un esquema o mapa de ideas que al final socializaron con el fin sintetizar el tema, la información fue investigada haciendo uso de computadores con acceso a Internet, donde podían buscar diversas fuentes de información que el docente le dio como referencia para el desarrollo del trabajo, el estudiante desarrolló una guía donde se fue recopilando información y que le sirvió de soporte, de esta manera se aprovechó todo el potencial comunicativo, informacional, colaborativo, interactivo, creativo e innovador en el marco de una nueva cultura del aprendizaje. TRANSFORMACIÓN Es urgente poner en marcha tres posibilidades de transformación de las estrategias didácticas emergentes que ofrecen a los procesos educativos, como las siguientes:
  3. 3. Actividades creativas y abiertas, en experiencias personalmente significativas y auténticas, que estimulen el compromiso emocional de los participantes dentro y fuera del aula de clase. Oportunidades en la manera de entender y actuar en el mundo, que llevan a la reflexión y a la crítica, tal como dice Veletsianos. Herramientas que llevan a la información, no solo enseñándoles a usar las TIC, ya habituales en sus hogares o en su vida cotidiana, sino también usándolas como herramientas de aprendizaje autónomo, promoviendo la autogestión y autoorganización. Traduciendo esto en una innovación didáctica es decir nuevos procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje, nuevas maneras de usar los dispositivos y herramientas a la luz de nuestra creatividad motivado por el amor y pasión por nuestra labor, la cual no es otro reflejo del deseo de mejorar en nuestro contexto particular ya que esto implicaría un beneficio permanente para quienes hacemos parte del proceso educativo y trabajamos constantemente en la transformación del aprendizaje hacia una experiencia vivencial, motivada y orientada al reto. CONCLUSIONES. Me gustaría seguir mejorando los espacios y herramientas que uso para almacenar y publicar información, al recibir retroalimentación y experimentar la satisfacción de compartir los logros, familiarizándome, incorporando y usando Diigo y un Blog, el centro educativo dispone de la mínima dotación, un obstáculo es que los directivos faciliten las llaves que aseguran el aula virtual pues consideran importante el uso de este material, el internet no es permanente esto a nivel institucional, a nivel personal considero que el único obstáculo es dar mucha importancia a las descalificaciones prematuras que no suelen estar suficientemente justificadas sobre las pedagogías emergentes PENSAMIENTO CRÍTICO. Una de las tendencias pedagógicas que se utilizó fue el uso de Diigo estrategias didácticas emergentes y el Aprendizaje Colaborativo o el aprendizaje basado en proyectos colaborativos, (EduTrends la segunda edición del Radar de Innovación Educativa), donde se observó como proporciona su práctica, espacios abiertos a la participación, uniendo contextos formales e informales, asumiendo riesgos intelectuales y no mera repetición, caracterizándose por el empleo didáctico de grupos pequeños en
  4. 4. el que los alumnos trabajan juntos para obtener los mejores resultados de aprendizaje, importantes para desarrollo del capital humano que debe ser la gran preocupación de la educación. Referencias: Adell, Jordi & Castañeda, Linda (2012). Tecnologías emergentes, ¿pedagogías emergentes? en Tendencias emergentes en educación, Barcelona: Ciberespiral. Consultado en abril 14 de 2017 desde: Ciberespiral (Páginas 13- 32)  EduTrends (2017). Radar de Innovación educativa. México: Observatorio de Innovación Educativa (páginas 8-13 & 33-35). Consultado en septiembre 12 de 2017 desde: Eduteka.Bellver, A.J. y Bellver, C. (2008). Entornos virtuales de aprendizaje y estándares de e-learning. En C. Coll y C. Monereo (Eds.), Psicología de la educación virtual. Enseñar y aprender con las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. Madrid: Morata. Los entornos personales de aprendizaje (PLES): Una nueva manera de entender el aprendizaje

