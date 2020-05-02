Standard surgical procedure for implant placement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Diana Abo El Ola
Components of implant • 1- Implant body(fixture): threaded , non threaded • 2- Healing screw: in superior surface of the b...
1- The screw-shaped (threaded implants ) • Are rotated into the bone recipient site like a screw with a hand piece or hand...
2- Implant Surface Characteristics (Microdesign) •  adsorption of serum proteins, mineral ions & cytokines cellular migr...
General principles of implant procedures Patient preparation Implant site preparation One stage vs 2 stages implant surgery
Health status-Complexity of case-Treatment plan-Informed consent to achieve osseointegration 1. Implants must be sterile a...
Anatomic consideration
Bone-implant contact at time of placement Adequate BS and bone remodeling. Proper coolant
implant heals under the ST. After healing period , accessed through 2nd surgery. the implant heals without protection of g...
• The top of the implant + cover screw ➤ completely covered with the flap closure➨ decrease postoperative exposure + micro...
Flap Design, Incisions, and Elevation 1. CRESTAL INCISION; along the crest of the ridge, bisecting the k. mucosa. Adv.➨ ea...
Implant Site Preparation A surgical guide or stent Proper positioning and placement 1. Round Bur/spiral drill 2. The 2-mm ...
The Guide pin : • If multiple implants  it should be placed in the prepared sites to check: 1. Alignment 2. Parallelism 3...
3. Pilot Drill: • A noncutting 2–mm-diameter “guide” at the apical end and a cutting 3–mm-diameter (wider) midsection to ...
7. Implant Placement • inserted with slow speed rotating handpiece (e.g., 25 rpm) or by hand with a wrench 6. Bone Tap (Op...
Flap Closure and Suturing • The Full-thickness flap make flap very elastic and able to be stretched without tension good...
Postoperative Care • Antibiotics (e.g., Amoxicillin, 500 mg [tid] for 1 week) Starting 1 hr before the surgery and continu...
Second-Stage: Exposure Surgery
One-Stage “Non-submerged” Implant Placement • Full thickness Flap Design, Incisions, and Elevation • Implant Site Preparat...
• Clinical examination Visual inspection & palpation (color, contour & consistency) Peri-implant probing (no BOP/3mm=healt...
• Measuring stability Periotest Resonance frequency analysis Radiographic examination
Implants implants
The lecture gives in details step by step how to replace an implant in the osteotomy site. Also, mention the preoperative and postoperative procedures.

  1. 1. Dr. Diana Abo El Ola
  2. 2. Components of implant • 1- Implant body(fixture): threaded , non threaded • 2- Healing screw: in superior surface of the body(facilitate suturing of ST) • 3- Healing caps: dome shaped screw placed over sealing screw (after 2nd stage of surgery) • 4- Abutments(resemble tooth prepared)
  3. 3. 1- The screw-shaped (threaded implants ) • Are rotated into the bone recipient site like a screw with a hand piece or handheld wrench after preparing an osteotomy site…..provide good 1ry vertical stabilization(threads). 2- Cylindrical shaped (non threaded implants)  Pushed or tapped into a recipient site. The implant achieves a tight “press-fit”  Vertical stability comes from the apical end (the bottom of the osteotomy site) IMPLANT SELECTION AND DESIGN CONSIDERATIONS 1- Implant Geometry (Macrodesign)
  4. 4. 2- Implant Surface Characteristics (Microdesign) •  adsorption of serum proteins, mineral ions & cytokines cellular migration & attachment. •  retention of a fibrin clot  accelerate the differentiating osteogenic cells to reach the implant surface. Modifications in surface energy Chemical composition Surface topography
  5. 5. General principles of implant procedures Patient preparation Implant site preparation One stage vs 2 stages implant surgery
  6. 6. Health status-Complexity of case-Treatment plan-Informed consent to achieve osseointegration 1. Implants must be sterile and made of a biocompatible material (e.g., Ti) 2. Sterilization of site(no inf.- no infl.). 3. Atraumatic surgical tech. + avoid overheating (sharp incision-proper flap design-proper coolant + intermittent moderate speed). 4. Initial stability . 5. Healing period without loading or micromovement for 2- 4 or 4-6 m, depending on the bone density, bone maturation, and implant stability. Implant Site Preparation Patient Preparation
  7. 7. Anatomic consideration
  8. 8. Bone-implant contact at time of placement Adequate BS and bone remodeling. Proper coolant
  9. 9. implant heals under the ST. After healing period , accessed through 2nd surgery. the implant heals without protection of gingiva. Accessibility is during healing. :placement of implant into extraction sites. is placement of implant following tooth extraction
  10. 10. • The top of the implant + cover screw ➤ completely covered with the flap closure➨ decrease postoperative exposure + micro-movement. Then ,the implant is surgically exposed(after the undisturbed healing period). N.B For a “knife-edge” alveolar ridge a large round bur is used to flatten the bone giving wider surface for the implant. .
  11. 11. Flap Design, Incisions, and Elevation 1. CRESTAL INCISION; along the crest of the ridge, bisecting the k. mucosa. Adv.➨ easier closure management + less bleeding+ less edema + faster healing. 2. REMOTE INCISION, distance from the planned osteotomy site. • ➥minimize bone graft exposure in bone augmentation.
  12. 12. Implant Site Preparation A surgical guide or stent Proper positioning and placement 1. Round Bur/spiral drill 2. The 2-mm Twist Drill (of final length): to establish the final depth of the osteotomy site. • Drilling speed ≃800-1500 rpm+ irrigation + intermitted pumping of the drill (up and down). y?
  13. 13. The Guide pin : • If multiple implants  it should be placed in the prepared sites to check: 1. Alignment 2. Parallelism 3. Proper prosthetic spacing. 4. The relationship to neighboring vital structures (Nerve /tooth roots) use periapical x-ray with a guide pin.
  14. 14. 3. Pilot Drill: • A noncutting 2–mm-diameter “guide” at the apical end and a cutting 3–mm-diameter (wider) midsection to enlarge the osteotomy site at the coronal end to facilitate the insertion of the subsequent drill 4. The 3-mm Twist Drill • It is last drill used to widen the entire depth of the osteotomy to final diameter 3 mm for a standard-diameter (4 mm) implant. 5. Countersink Drill (Optional)  used to shape or flare the crestal aspect of the osteotomy site for cover screw.(at or below crest)
  15. 15. 7. Implant Placement • inserted with slow speed rotating handpiece (e.g., 25 rpm) or by hand with a wrench 6. Bone Tap (Optional) create threads in case of implant placement in moderate dense bone  to facilitate implant insertion and to reduce the risk of implant binding. NB Bone tapping and implant insertion are both done at very slow speeds (e.g., 20 to 40 rpm). All other drills are used at higher speeds (800 - 1500 rpm)
  16. 16. Flap Closure and Suturing • The Full-thickness flap make flap very elastic and able to be stretched without tension good approximation and primary closure of the tissues without tension. • A combination of horizontal mattress & interrupted sutures . • Horizontal mattress sutures Evert the wound edges and approximate the inner CT • Interrupted sutures bring the wound edges together
  17. 17. Postoperative Care • Antibiotics (e.g., Amoxicillin, 500 mg [tid] for 1 week) Starting 1 hr before the surgery and continuing for 1 week post. In case of extensive surgery(ex: bone augmentation), or compromised patients • Ice packsfor Postoperative swelling (20 min for 2 days) • Chlorhexidine gluconate mw. • Pain medication (e.g., ibuprofen, 600 - 800 mg tid) • Soft diet • No tobacco and alcohol at least 1 week before and several weeks after.
  18. 18. Second-Stage: Exposure Surgery
  19. 19. One-Stage “Non-submerged” Implant Placement • Full thickness Flap Design, Incisions, and Elevation • Implant Site Preparation • Flap Closure and Suturing Implant is 2-3 above bone crest • Postoperative Care • Avoid chewing in the area of the implant • If removable appliances are used adequately relieved and a soft tissue liner should be applied.
  20. 20. • Clinical examination Visual inspection & palpation (color, contour & consistency) Peri-implant probing (no BOP/3mm=healthy tissues) • Microbial testing (=same pathogens in periodontal pockets)(limited in use )
  21. 21. • Measuring stability Periotest Resonance frequency analysis Radiographic examination
