Bitacora 8

1. ¿Por qué se considera a la semiótica como una teoría lingüística? (en que consiste) En uno y otro caso, la semiótica se...
El fundamento, que es la posibilidad, se puede analogar con las teorías (de dónde se estudia). El objeto, que es lo existe...
Existencia Sinsigno Índice Dicente Ley Legisigno Símbolo Argumento Además de esto Peirce combina estos 9 tipos de signos, ...
Primera tricotomía de signos De acuerdo con una primera división, un signo puede ser Cualisisgno, Sinsigno o Legisigno. "U...
tal que son la causa de que el Símbolo se interprete como referido a dicho Objeto" Si "copiamos" esta clasificación al obj...
-Dicisigno: aquellos resultados que impliquen proposiciones (interpretación de la información). -Argumentos: aquellos resu...
(Frances) para e el Estudio de los signos, y semiótica, es el termino anglosajón para lo mismo.
  1. 1. 1. ¿Por qué se considera a la semiótica como una teoría lingüística? (en que consiste) En uno y otro caso, la semiótica se afirma como una investigación sobre el lenguaje humano, funcional o artístico. No obstante, acepta unos presupuestos y sigue métodos diferentes de los que habían servido tradicionalmente a la investigación lingüística. La razón es preciso buscarla en la finalidad de sus análisis: mientras la Lingüística persigue un mayor conocimiento de la lengua, la Semiótica intenta fijarla como medio de expresión para la Ciencia o para la Filosofía, o bien intenta analizarla como sistema de signos, paralelo a los demás sistemas simbólicos que la cultura va creando en su desenvolvimiento histórico. Creemos que ninguna investigación sobre el lenguaje puede ser ajena a la Lingüística. Si se admite —y parece que es general— que la Lingüística es el estudio científico del lenguaje humano, está claro que no pueden excluirse de su ámbito las investigaciones que, garantizadas por un método científico, tengan como objeto el lenguaje. Y esto aunque los presupuestos o el método estén alejados de los que la Lingüística acepta como válidos en un momento determinado de su historia. 2. ¿Cuál es la Teoría Tríadica de Charles Pierce? Fundamento, objeto, interpretante Peirce parte de que todo signo está compuesto por tres partes o correlatos: el fundamento (llamado representamen o signo), objeto e interpretante. Esta división podría "copiarse" para el análisis de los componentes de los estudios sobre la literatura, tal vez no en el nombre de cada "parte", pero si en su "contenido"; creo que el problema está la utilización de la noción de interpretante. De acuerdo con Peirce "Un signo, o representamen, es algo que, para alguien, representa o se refiere a algo en algún aspecto o carácter. Se dirige a alguien, esto es, crea en la mente de esa persona un signo equivalente, o tal vez, un signo más desarrollado. Este signo es lo que llamo yo el interpretante del primer signo. El signo está en lugar de algo, su objeto" (22) (cursivas tomadas del original).El fundamento es lo posible; el objeto, lo existente; el representasen es la ley (pensamiento).
  2. 2. El fundamento, que es la posibilidad, se puede analogar con las teorías (de dónde se estudia). El objeto, que es lo existente, puede analizarse con lo estudiado (qué se estudia). El problema está el interpretante, que es la ley, entendida como razón o pensamiento; pensar el interpretante significaría indagar sobre el tipo de resultados del análisis (creo que luego se entiende más con la enumeración de los tipos de interpretantes). Tipos de relaciones tríadicas Estos tres correlatos se subdividen en tres tipos de relaciones tríadicas, atendiendo también al predominio de la posibilidad, la existencia y la ley. Las relaciones tríadicas de Comparación son aquellas cuya naturaleza son las posibilidades lógicas (posibilidad). Las relaciones tríadicas de Funcionamiento son aquellas cuya naturaleza es la de los hechos reales (existencia). Las relaciones tríadicas de Pensamiento son aquellas cuya naturaleza es la de las leyes (ley) (p.26). Así, de acuerdo con Pierce "Los signos son divisibles en tres tricotomías: primero, según que el signo en sí mismo sea una mera cualidad {cual signó}, un existente real {sin signo} o una ley general {legisigno}; segundo, según que la relación del signo con su objeto consista en que el signo tenga algún carácter en sí mismo {Ícono}, o en alguna relación existencial con ese objeto {índice} o en su relación con el interpretante {símbolo}; tercero, según que se Interpretante lo represente como un signo de posibilidad {rema}, como un signo de hecho {dicente} o como un signo de razón {argumento}" (p.29). Lo anterior se resume en el siguiente cuadro: Fundamento Objeto Interpretante Posibilidad Cualisigno Ícono Rema
  3. 3. Existencia Sinsigno Índice Dicente Ley Legisigno Símbolo Argumento Además de esto Peirce combina estos 9 tipos de signos, tomando uno de cada columna. Aunque existen 27 combinaciones, Peirce argumenta (por razones de la Lógica) que sólo pueden existir 10 combinaciones posibles, los cuales se muestran en el siguiente cuadro: Tipo Fundamento Objeto Interpretante I* Cualisigno Ícono Rema II Sinsigno Ícono Rema III Sinsigno Índice Rema IV* Sinsigno Índice Dicente V Legisigno Ícono Rema VI Legisigno Índice Rema VII Legisigno Índice Dicente VIII Legisigno Símbolo Rema IX Legisigno Símbolo Dicente X* Legisigno Símbolo Argumento Además en estos 10 tipos existen 3 tipos que se pueden catalogar de "más puros", que son los tipos I, IV y X, los que en el cuadro están señalados con un asterisco (*). En estos tres tipos corresponden a un único tipo de relaciones tríadicas: el tipo I, corresponde a las relaciones tríadicas de Comparación (posibilidad); el tipo IV, a las relaciones tríadicas de Funcionamiento (existencia); y el tipo X, a las relaciones tríadicas de Pensamiento (ley). Se tratará de aplicar cada una de estos tipos relaciones tríadicas a cada uno de los tres correlatos de los estudios sobre la literatura (fundamento/teoría, objeto/objeto de estudio y representasen/resultados).
  4. 4. Primera tricotomía de signos De acuerdo con una primera división, un signo puede ser Cualisisgno, Sinsigno o Legisigno. "Un Cualisigno es una cualidad que es Signo. No puede actuar verdaderamente como signo hasta tanto no esté formulado; pero la formulación no tiene relación alguna con su carácter en tanto signo". "Un Sinsigno (la sílaba si se toma para significar ’que es una única vez’, como en la sílabas inglesas single, simple, o en la latina semel, etc.) es una cosa o evento real y verdaderamente existente que es un signo". "Un Legisigno es una ley que es un Signo. Esta ley es generalmente establecida por los hombres" (p.29). Si analizamos esta división de signo a los tipos de teorías, se pueden establecer tres tipos de teorías: -Cualisignos: aquellas que se refieren a algún aspecto o cualidad "inherente" del texto (tiempo, narrador, personajes, actantes, estilo, etc.), como teorías estructuralistas, formalistas y estilísticas. Estos aspectos corresponden al posible. -Sinsignos: aquellas teorías que tienen que ver con lo literario, como movimientos y géneros, con su existencia en tanto literatura. -Legisigno: aquellas teorías como las teorías del texto (semiótica, sociocrítica, estructuralismo genético) y las enfoques de otras ciencias (psicoanálisis, filosofía, marxismo) Estas teorías no parten de un aspecto del texto, ni de su mera existencia, sino de una elaboración del pensamiento (de la razón). Segunda tricotomía de signos Conforme con la segunda tricotomía, un signo puede ser Ícono, Índice o Símbolo. "Un Ícono es un signo que se refiere al Objeto al que denota meramente en virtud de caracteres que le son propios, y que posee igualmente exista o no exista tal Objeto". "Un Índice es un signo que se refiere al Objeto que denota en virtud de ser realmente afectado por aquel Objeto". “Un Símbolo es un signo que se refiere al Objeto que denota en virtud de una ley, usualmente una asociación de ideas generales que operan de modo
  5. 5. tal que son la causa de que el Símbolo se interprete como referido a dicho Objeto" Si "copiamos" esta clasificación al objeto de estudio, éste puede clasificarse en: -Ícono: cuando es estudia algún carácter del signo mismo, sin tomar en cuenta su funcionamiento. Estos caracteres son independientes de que exista o no el objeto, así el ícono pertenece a lo posible. -Índice: el objeto de estudio tiene alguna relación existencial con el texto: cuando se estudia el texto en su contexto o a partir de otros textos que tiene relación con él. -Símbolo: cuando no se estudia el texto literario, sino textos que se relacionan con él a partir de la asociación de ideas (ley, pensamiento). Tercera tricotomía de los signos Conforme a esta tricotomía, un signo puede ser Rema, Decisión o Signo Dicente, o Argumento. "Un Rema es un Signo que, para su Interpretante es un Signo de posibilidad cualitativa, vale decir, se entiende que represente tal o cual clase de Objeto posible, Un Rema puede, quizás, proporcionar alguna información; pero no se interpreta lo que la proporciona". "Un Signo Dicente es un Signo que, para su Interpretante, es un Signo de existencia real"; Peirce lo considera como "una proposición o cuasi-proposición". "Un Argumento es un Signo que, para su Interpretante, es un Signo de ley "(p.31). De acuerdo con Peirce "un Rema es un signo que se entiende como representación de su Objeto solamente en sus caracteres; que un Dicisigno es un signo que se entiende representa a su objeto con respecto a la existencia real; y que un Argumento es un Signo que se entiende representa a su Objeto en su carácter de Signo" (p.31). El rema corresponde a información no interpretada, el dicisigno implica interpretación de la información y el argumento implica razonamientos. Aplicando esta división a la clasificación de los resultados o conclusiones de los estudios sobre la literatura: -Rema: aquellos resultados que sólo muestran información.
  6. 6. -Dicisigno: aquellos resultados que impliquen proposiciones (interpretación de la información). -Argumentos: aquellos resultados que se refieran a razonamientos, más allá de la mera interpretación. Diez clases de signos De acuerdo con Peirce, estas tres tricotomías dan como resultado la división de los signos en diez clases, que se habían anteriormente se habían enumerado. "Las afinidades de las diez clases pueden demostrarse mediante la distribución de sus designaciones en el cuadro triangular incluido a continuación, que tiene separaciones en trazo grueso entre los cuadrados adyacentes asignados a clase que son similares en sólo un aspecto. Todos los otros cuadrados adyacentes corresponden a clases similares en dos aspectos. Los cuadrados no adyacentes pertenecen a clase similares sólo en un aspecto, con la salvedad de que los tres cuadrados de los vértices del triángulo pertenecen a clases que difieren en los tres aspectos, o sea totalmente, de la clase a las que se les asignaron los cuadrados del lado opuesto del triángulo. Las designaciones que no están en bastardilla son superfluas" 3. ¿Cómo se relaciona la semiología con la semiótica? (en que consiste) La semántica se relaciona con la semiología pues la primera se encarga de explicar la forma en que dentro de un sistema de signos (un lenguaje por ejemplo) se forma la relación entre los signos y los significados, por ejemplo, la semántica del español hace alusión a la manera en que asociamos la palabra VACA a lo que representa en nuestra mente, la definición que nosotros tenemos de vaca. Por otro parte la Semiología estudia a los sistemas de los signos, estudia las formas como esas relaciones entre signo y significado se dan en los distintos sistemas, se puede decir en sí que la semántica es estudiada por la semiología. Cuando agregamos a la Semiótica al debate todo es más claro, aunque en los ámbitos académicos aún hay debate acerca de la exactitud de los términos: Se puede estableces de cierta forma que Semiótica y Semiología son términos que definen lo mismo, pues uno (semiología) es el término europeo
  7. 7. (Frances) para e el Estudio de los signos, y semiótica, es el termino anglosajón para lo mismo.

