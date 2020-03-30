Manual de capacitacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Secretaria de Obras y Servicios de la Ciudad de México, les da una gran bienvenida al área de SOBSE. Capacitación a sus...
Plan de trabajo • Se realiza la presentación de los instructores: Itzel Fernández y Santiago Estrada Itzel Fernández: • Es...
Para nuestra capacitación, el área de SOBSE. Nos ha facilitado los siguientes recursos • Un salón de usos múltiples • Tien...
Para iniciar nuestro seminario, empezaremos con una “Dinámica de Integración” Primero se hará la presentación de los instr...
Calendario y Pre-test La importancia de repartir los Calendarios, mismos que contienen la información de los temas y horar...
EL PRE- TEST CONTIENE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: • ¿Sabes a que se dedica la Secretaría de Obras y Servicios? • ¿Por qué cr...
Se proyectaran los videos de la SOBSE para que conozcan la historia y la transcendencia de la misma. Esto con el fin de qu...
ESTRUCTURA ORGÁNICA La importancia de la presentación del Organigrama de la “ SOBSE” Para que le empleado de nuevo ingreso...
¿QUÉ HACE LA SECRETARÍA DE OBRAS? En esta dependencia del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México nos encargamos de establecer la ...
TRABAJOS DE LA SECRETARÍA DE OBRAS Y SERVICIOS
EL POS- TEST CONTIENE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: • ¿De cuántas fases se compone una auditoría? • ¿Qué tiempos manejan los ó...
¿QUÉ HACE CADA ÁREA?
COORDINACIÓN DE CONTROL DOCUEMNTAL Y ATENCIÓN A AUDITORÍAS Vigilar el desarrollo de as auditorias de obras públicas, finan...
SUBSECRETARÍA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA Planear, programar, dirigir, controlar y evaluar todas las labores encomendadas a su carg...
DIRECCIÓN DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE OBRAS PÚBLICAS Planear la construcción de escuelas, edificios públicos y obras especiales por...
DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE SERVICIOS TÉCNICOS Planear, programar y presupuestar los proyectos y servicios técnicos necesarios pa...
DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE OBRAS PARA EL TRANSPORTE Coordinar los trabajos de construcción de infraestructura para el transporte...
SUBSECRETARÍA DE SERVICIOS URBANOS Planear, programar, dirigir, controlar y evaluar todas las labores encomendadas a su ca...
DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE OBRAS DE INFRAESTRUCTURA VIAL Coordinarse con los Órganos de la Administración Pública en la ejecució...
DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE SERVICIOS URBANOS Y SUSTENTABILIDAD Diseñar, planear y ejecutar las políticas, programas y acciones r...
DIRECCIÓN GENERAL JURÍDICA Y NORMATIVA Dirigir y coordinar las acciones jurídicas necesarias para la defensa de los intere...
FASES DE LAS AUDITORÍAS
A los rabajadores en esta parte del seminario se les proporcionará una guía general de auditoría de obra pública. Aquí ell...
PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS
Dx FINAL Contesta la siguiente escala de acuerdo a lo que creas más cercano a lo que piensas del seminario impartido Total...
¡GRACIAS!
  1. 1. La Secretaria de Obras y Servicios de la Ciudad de México, les da una gran bienvenida al área de SOBSE. Capacitación a sus nuevos integrantes: Técnicos Operativos Ciudad de México a 30 de Marzo del 2020
  2. 2. Plan de trabajo • Se realiza la presentación de los instructores: Itzel Fernández y Santiago Estrada Itzel Fernández: • Es licenciada en Psicología egresada de la Universidad Insurgentes • Cuenta con 4 años de servicio en la Secretaria de Obras. Santiago Estrada: • Es licenciado en Psicología egresado de la Universidad Insurgentes • ES capacitador externo, trabajando para varias dependencias del Gobierno De la Ciudad de México
  3. 3. Para nuestra capacitación, el área de SOBSE. Nos ha facilitado los siguientes recursos • Un salón de usos múltiples • Tiene un proyector y pantalla • Ventilación adecuada • Equipo de computo • Cuenta con 4 mesas y 10 sillas • Un espacio de cafetería • Baños limpios • Plumas y hojas blancas
  4. 4. Para iniciar nuestro seminario, empezaremos con una “Dinámica de Integración” Primero se hará la presentación de los instructores y todos los que integran el seminario ( Empleados de nuevo ingreso) Para que los integrantes rompan el silencio, los vamos a poner a bailar. Para demostrar que serán un nuevo grupo, se pondrá un Karaoke para que ellos canten libremente una canción que empiece con la primera letra de su nombre. El objetivo de esa dinámica, es que ellos se sientan seguros y libres. Que el equipo de trabajo puede ser libre para expresarse y que existe un respeto entre todos. Así podrán participar y realizar las preguntas necesarias, en el seminario que vamos impartir.
  5. 5. Calendario y Pre-test La importancia de repartir los Calendarios, mismos que contienen la información de los temas y horarios. Es con la finalidad que el empleado de nuevo ingreso, pueda conocer de primera mano la información que va recibir. Si tiene alguna duda o requiera recordar alguna información, la tendrá en sus manos. Después de que revise el tríptico, se le hará un pre- test con el fin de ver que tan familiarizado está con la SOBSE.
  6. 6. EL PRE- TEST CONTIENE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: • ¿Sabes a que se dedica la Secretaría de Obras y Servicios? • ¿Por qué crees que son importantes las auditorías de Obra? • ¿Qué tipos de auditorías te llaman más la atención y por qué? • ¿Sabes cómo se realizan las auditorías? (Explica) • ¿Por qué es importante para ti trabajar en esta área?
  7. 7. Se proyectaran los videos de la SOBSE para que conozcan la historia y la transcendencia de la misma. Esto con el fin de que se identifiquen con su nuevo trabajo. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL0fIMAd88Dxs3ZkyBE2NAQ
  8. 8. ESTRUCTURA ORGÁNICA La importancia de la presentación del Organigrama de la “ SOBSE” Para que le empleado de nuevo ingreso, conozca a sus superiores jerárquicos y sepan en donde esta posicionada su área, así como las Direcciones Generales con las cuales se mantendrá en contacto. SECRETARÍA DE OBRAS Y SERVICIOS SUBSECRETARÍA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA SUBSECRETARÍA DE SERVICIOS URBANOS DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE SERVICIOS TÉCNICOS DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE CONSTRUCCI ÓN DE OBRAS PÚBLICAS DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE OBRAS PARA EL TRANSPORTE DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE SERVICIOS URBNOS Y SIUSTENTABILIDAD DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE INFRAESTRUCTURA VIAL DIRECCIÓN GENERAL JURÍDICA Y NORMATIVA COORDINACIÓN DE CONTROL DOCUMENTAL Y ATENCIÓN A ASUDITORIAS
  9. 9. ¿QUÉ HACE LA SECRETARÍA DE OBRAS? En esta dependencia del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México nos encargamos de establecer la normatividad y las especificaciones aplicables a la obra pública, concesionada y los servicios urbanos; planeamos, proyectamos, construimos, mantenemos y operamos con un enfoque integral y una visión metropolitana acorde al propósito de garantizar el desarrollo sustentable. La Secretaría de Obras y Servicios, propone nuevos estándares de construcción en la obra pública, integra elementos de sustentabilidad, accesibilidad, elementos modernos que cumplan con las necesidades de una Capital en crecimiento y desarrollo continuo. Integramos proyectos ejecutivos, construimos obras cuya planeación, programación y operación corresponde a otras dependencias del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, como instalaciones educativas, hospitalarias, deportivas, culturales, centros de atención social, entre otras. Para lograr una adecuada coordinación, las distintas dependencias con las que trabajamos se da un seguimiento programático presupuestal en materia de obras en el Comité de Obras de la Capital.
  10. 10. TRABAJOS DE LA SECRETARÍA DE OBRAS Y SERVICIOS
  11. 11. EL POS- TEST CONTIENE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: • ¿De cuántas fases se compone una auditoría? • ¿Qué tiempos manejan los órganos Fiscalizadores para la entrega de documentación de los proyectos de obra, las obras y los servicios realizados? • Explica cada color de la Ruta crítica y a que tiempo se refiere cada uno. • Anota las fases de las auditorías de obra (vale por 2)
  12. 12. ¿QUÉ HACE CADA ÁREA?
  13. 13. COORDINACIÓN DE CONTROL DOCUEMNTAL Y ATENCIÓN A AUDITORÍAS Vigilar el desarrollo de as auditorias de obras públicas, financieras y administrativas, desde el inicio hasta su conclusión, con la finalidad de dar cumplimento a la entrega de información a los Órganos de Fiscalización.
  14. 14. SUBSECRETARÍA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA Planear, programar, dirigir, controlar y evaluar todas las labores encomendadas a su cargo y establecer procedimientos de integración que propicien optimar su desarrollo de las responsabilidades que son competencia de la Secretaría, además de plantear y formular los anteproyectos de programas y de presupuesto que, en su caso le correspondan.
  15. 15. DIRECCIÓN DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE OBRAS PÚBLICAS Planear la construcción de escuelas, edificios públicos y obras especiales por su nivel de complejidad en la Ciudad de México, en coordinación con las autoridades competentes.
  16. 16. DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE SERVICIOS TÉCNICOS Planear, programar y presupuestar los proyectos y servicios técnicos necesarios para la adecuada planeación, construcción, operación y conservación de la obra pública de la CDMX.
  17. 17. DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE OBRAS PARA EL TRANSPORTE Coordinar los trabajos de construcción de infraestructura para el transporte y su equipamiento, con las Dependencias, Unidades Administrativas, Alcaldías, Órganos Desconcentrados, así como las Entidades de la Administración Pública; así como planear, presupuestar, ejecutar y supervisar la construcción de las obras de transporte y su equipamiento.
  18. 18. SUBSECRETARÍA DE SERVICIOS URBANOS Planear, programar, dirigir, controlar y evaluar todas las labores encomendadas a su cargo, y establecer procedimientos de integración que propicien optimar su desarrollo de las responsabilidades que son competencia de la Secretaría, además de plantear y formular los anteproyectos de programas y de presupuesto que, en su caso, les correspondan.
  19. 19. DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE OBRAS DE INFRAESTRUCTURA VIAL Coordinarse con los Órganos de la Administración Pública en la ejecución de políticas, programas y acciones relacionadas con la prestación de los servicios urbanos que refieren al mejoramiento y mantenimiento de la infraestructura vial de la CDMX.
  20. 20. DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE SERVICIOS URBANOS Y SUSTENTABILIDAD Diseñar, planear y ejecutar las políticas, programas y acciones relacionadas con la prestación de los servicios urbanos que se refieren a la construcción, mejoramiento y mantenimiento de la imagen urbana, infraestructura vial, áreas verdes y alumbrado público, así como los servicios de limpia de la red vial primaria de la Ciudad de México y espacios públicos que le sean encomendados y en general la gestión integral de los residuos sólidos urbanos en la CDMX.
  21. 21. DIRECCIÓN GENERAL JURÍDICA Y NORMATIVA Dirigir y coordinar las acciones jurídicas necesarias para la defensa de los intereses de la Secretaría, así como de sus Unidades Administrativas.
  22. 22. FASES DE LAS AUDITORÍAS
  23. 23. A los rabajadores en esta parte del seminario se les proporcionará una guía general de auditoría de obra pública. Aquí ellos podrán ver todas las fases de las auditorías y se irán explicando una por una.
  24. 24. PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS
  25. 25. Dx FINAL Contesta la siguiente escala de acuerdo a lo que creas más cercano a lo que piensas del seminario impartido Totalmente en descuerdo En desacuerdo Indiferente / Indeciso De acuerdo Totalmente de acuerdo 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 Se cumplió con el objetivo del seminario 2 La actitud de los instructores hacia el nuevo personal siempre fue adecuada 3 Siempre se implementó el respeto hacia los demás y buen ambiente 4 Los instructores tenian dominación del tema 5 Se resolvieron dudas que se iban generando a lo largo del seminario 6 El seminario se llevo a cabo en los horarios establecidos 7 El material que se dio en el seminario fue suficiente para comprender la información presentada 8 Se adquirió la capacidad de conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes 9 Las aulas y los talleres de trabajo permitieron el aprendizaje 10 Fueron claros los ejemplos y los materiales
  26. 26. ¡GRACIAS!

