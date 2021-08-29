Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad Agropecuaria y de Recursos Naturales Renovables Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria y Zo...
• Concepto Es una enfermedad parasitaria causada por helmintos planos llamados trematodos digeneos de forma foliácea (hoja...
Patogenia
Síntomas En los bovinos los signos clínicos de la Fasciolosis hepática se desarrollan lentamente, observándose en los anim...
Diagnóstico (clínico, laboratorio y diferencial) • En el diagnóstico de la fasciolosis aguda, además del conocimiento de f...
Tratamiento
Necropsia
Prevención • Limpieza continua de los zonas de pastoreo y sus alrededores, y así se logrará reducir el número de parásitos...
Aug. 29, 2021
Fasciolasis

Education
Aug. 29, 2021
57 views

Fasciolasis

Fasciolasis

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad Agropecuaria y de Recursos Naturales Renovables Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria y Zootecnia Sanidad de Rumiantes GRUPO N°9 FASCIOLASIS DIANA GUAMÁN
  2. 2. • Concepto Es una enfermedad parasitaria causada por helmintos planos llamados trematodos digeneos de forma foliácea (hoja) y parasitan el hígado, conductos biliares principalmente de mamíferos monogástricos y poligástricos y suelen ser altamente zoonóticos. • Sinonimia Fasciolasis, , Duela del hígado, Arenilla, Orejuela, Hígado picado, Caracolillo, Papera, Distomatosis, Sanguijuela. • Etiología Fasciola Hepática Periodo de Incubación Alrededor de 3 a 8 semanas
  3. 3. Patogenia
  4. 4. Síntomas En los bovinos los signos clínicos de la Fasciolosis hepática se desarrollan lentamente, observándose en los animales afectados y con elevadas cargas: • Anemia • Ascitis • Inapetencia • Edema en botella submandibular • Membranas mucosas de ojos y boca pálidas • Debilidad general • Baja productividad • Incluso la muerte
  5. 5. Diagnóstico (clínico, laboratorio y diferencial) • En el diagnóstico de la fasciolosis aguda, además del conocimiento de factores como época del año y zona donde se produce el problema, se debe tener en cuenta también el tipo de manejo, el terreno de la granja, el historial previo de la enfermedad, el cuadro clínico, las pruebas de funcionalidad hepática, los hallazgos de necropsia y diversas pruebas laboratoriales. • Diagnóstico clínico: Desde el punto de vista clínico resulta muy difícil de diagnosticar debido a los pocos síntomas que presenta, aunque si se puede sospechar en función de la época de aparición (otoño e invierno), y de los animales afectados (jóvenes). • Diagnóstico de laboratorio: Se puede diagnosticar conociendo el historial y el cuadro clínico y realizando exámenes fecales para comprobar la presencia de los huevos característicos de F. hepática, por el método de flotación, utilizando soluciones de elevada densidad, como por el de sedimentación. También se han descrito algunas técnicas serológicas de precipitación, aglutinación, inmunofluorescencia, fijación del complemento y ELISA, que es la técnica más utilizada, aunque no son aconsejables para el diagnóstico individual. • Diagnóstico diferencial: • Acidosis • Deficiencia de cobalto • Haemonchus contortus
  6. 6. Tratamiento
  7. 7. Necropsia
  8. 8. Prevención • Limpieza continua de los zonas de pastoreo y sus alrededores, y así se logrará reducir el número de parásitos que provocan esta enfermedad. • Es aconsejable ensilar la hierba procedente de zonas húmedas para evitar el riesgo de infección de los animales. • Se debe controlar es el organismo intermediario que en este caso viene a ser el caracol de género Lymnaea, para ello se debe realizar un control del área reconociendo sus respectivos hábitat. Drenar, cuando sea posible, el terreno para eliminar la humedad excesiva del suelo y conseguir la erradicación del caracol. • El uso de medicamentos o antihelmínticos que pueden controlar este trematodo , uno de los tratamientos más eficientes es el uso de triclabendazole.

Fasciolasis

