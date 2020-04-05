Taller identificar las generalidades de los presupuestos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TALLER PRESUPUESTOS GUIA 9 DIANA ROCIO GIRAL MAURICIO HUERTAS CARREÑO Instructor Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje SENA Esp...
INTRODUCCION A lo largo de los años la economía del país ha estado creciendo, convirtiéndose en uno de los países donde má...
GENERALIDADES DE LOS PRESUPUESTOS Se presentan los presupuestos del asadero y piqueteadero #DONDE LA COSTEÑA” de acuerdo a...
2. PRESUPUESTO DE PRODUCCIÓN El presupuesto de producción es un documento que se utiliza para analizarla situación de la e...
G 3. PROYECTADO DE PÉRDIDAS Y GANANCIAS. Este es un informe financiero que muestra los ingresos, gastos y ganancias o perd...
4. PRESUPUESTO DE VENTAS La proyección de las ventas, permite establecer las unidades que se esperan vender en un tiempo d...
4.2 Presupuesto de producción= 4.500 unidades En el siguiente cuadro encontramos el presupuesto de proyección promedio de ...
6. ESTADO DE PERDIDAS Y GANANCIAS PROYECTADO A continuación, se presenta un estado de perdidas y ganancias proyectando un ...
. Análisis de las ventas mensual En el siguiente cuadro se evidencia el análisis de las ventas de forma mensual, donde se ...
  1. 1. TALLER PRESUPUESTOS GUIA 9 DIANA ROCIO GIRAL MAURICIO HUERTAS CARREÑO Instructor Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje SENA Especialización Tecnológica en Estructuración del Plan Comercial FICHA 1946959 Bogotá 2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION A lo largo de los años la economía del país ha estado creciendo, convirtiéndose en uno de los países donde más se encuentran negocios y personas emprendedoras, en el negocio de comidas no es la excepción ya que la demanda ha favorecido a muchos negocios de comidas, debido a esto las empresas se han visto en la obligación de fortalecer su esquema financiero por medio de proyecciones y presupuestos financieros. En el siguiente trabajo se presenta el presupuesto del Asadero y Piqueteadero “DONDE LA COSTEÑA.
  3. 3. GENERALIDADES DE LOS PRESUPUESTOS Se presentan los presupuestos del asadero y piqueteadero #DONDE LA COSTEÑA” de acuerdo a los requerimientos y a la necesidad de crecimiento del negocio, se plantean pronósticos de ventas y expectativas de la organización mercado 1. INFORMACIÓN DE LA EMPRESA 1.1Líneas de productos: Producto A carne asada por peso Producto B picada familiares Producto C sopas 1.2 Unidades a vender en un mes: Producto A: 800 lb Producto B: 700 lb Producto C: 450 unidades 1.3 Precio de ventas (costo del 65 % y utilidad bruta del 35 %): Producto X: $ 10800 por 500gr Producto Y: $ 13500 por 500 gr Producto Z: $ 5400 la unidad La materia prima representa el 70 % del costo y la mano de obra el 30 % 1.4 Los gastos operacionales son los siguientes: Arriendo: $ 500000 Servicios públicos: $ 100000 Personal de ventas: $ 1000000 Otros gastos: $ 200000
  4. 4. 2. PRESUPUESTO DE PRODUCCIÓN El presupuesto de producción es un documento que se utiliza para analizarla situación de la empresa y establecer un plan de futuro. El presupuesto de producción se elabora para estimar el costo de elaboración de los productos de una empresa. Por medio de este presupuesto se determina el número de unidades por cada producto para fabricarse, las ventas proyectadas durante el año 2020. Ilustración 1PRESUPUESTO DEPRODUCCION X MES La siguiente es la fórmula para calcular el presupuesto de ventas. Ilustración 2FORMULA PRESUPUESTO PRODUCION 2.1 PRESUPUESTO PROYECTADO AÑO El presupuesto proyectado sirve como soporte a la empresa ya que permite visualizar o trazar metas a largo o corto plazo según la necesidad del negocio.A continuación, se presenta el presupuesto de producción por producto proyectado al año. Ilustración 3PRESUPUESTO PRODUCCION CARNE ASADA X AÑO CARNE ASADA PICADAS SOPAS UNIDADES A VENDER 800 700 450 INVENTARIO FINAL DESEADO 60 50 25 TOTAL DE NECESIDADES 860 750 475 INVENTARIO INICIAL 175 140 30 UNIDADES A PRODUCIR 685 610 445 PRESUPUESTO DE PRODUCCION P.P=UNIDADES A VENDER(+-) VARIACION DE INVENTARIOS TRIMESTRE1 TRIMESTRE2 TRIMESTRE3 TRIMESTRE4 TOTAL UNIDADESAVENDER 2400 2600 2800 3000 10800 INVENTARIOFINALDESEADO 240 260 280 300 300 TOTALNECESIDADES 2640 2860 3080 3300 11100 INVETARIOINICIAL 175 240 260 280 175 UNIDADESAPRODUCIR 2465 2620 2820 3020 10925 CARNE PICADAS TRIMESTRE 1 TRIMESTRE 2 TRIMESTRE 3 TRIMESTRE 4 TOTAL UNIDADES A VENDER 2100 2300 2500 2700 9600 INVENTARIO FINAL DESEADO 210 230 250 270 270 TOTAL, NECESIDADES 2310 2530 2750 2970 9870 INVETARIO INICIAL 140 210 230 250 140 UNIDADES A PRODUCIR 2170 2320 2520 2720 9730
  5. 5. G 3. PROYECTADO DE PÉRDIDAS Y GANANCIAS. Este es un informe financiero que muestra los ingresos, gastos y ganancias o perdidas El estado de ganancias y pérdidas de un negocio o empresa en periodo de tiempo determinado, mide la actividad de una empresa a lo largo de un periodo, en este caso se proyecta de forma anual, con el fin de proyectar el funcionamiento a largo plazo. COLUMNA 1 COLUNMA 2 COLUMNA 3 COLUNMA 4 DESCRIPCION DE RUBROS VENTAS TOTALES 246.270.780$ MENOS DEVOLUCIONES/ VENTAS 500.000$ MENOS REBAJAS S/VENTAS 100.000$ 600.000$ VENTAS NETAS 245.670.780$ INVENTARIO INICIAL 4.185.000$ COMPRAS 50.220.000$ MAS GASTOS DE COMPRAS 2.000.000$ COMPRAS TOTALES 52.220.000$ MENOS DEVOLUCIONES S /COMPRAS 500.000$ MENOS REBAJAS S/COMPRAS 200.000$ 700.000$ COMPRAS NETAS 51.520.000$ TOTAL MERCANCIA 55.705.000$ MENOS INVENTARIO FINAL 18.000.000$ COSTO DE LO VENDIDO 37.705.000$ UTILIDAD BRUTA 207.965.780$ GASTOS DE OPERACIÓN GASTOS DE VENTAS SULDO Y PRESTACIONES SOCIALES 12.000.000$ RENTA LOCAL 6.000.000$ AGUA POTABLE 1.200.000$ ENERGIA ELECTRICA 360.000$ TELEFONOS 600.000$ IMPIUESTOS 2.000.000$ DEPRECIACION 1.000.000$ 22.160.000$ GASTOS DE SITUACION 22.160.000$ UTILIDAD DE OPERAICON 185.805.780$ UTILIDAD DEL EJERCICIO 185.805.780$ PRESUPUESTO PROYECTADO PERDIDAS Y GANANCIAS AÑO 2020 Tabla 1 presupuesto proyectado producción picadas SOPA TRIMESTRE 1 TRIMESTRE 2 TRIMESTRE 3 TRIMESTRE 4 TOTAL UNIDADESA VENDER 1350 1400 1450 1500 5700 INVENTARIOFINALDESEADO 135 140 145 150 150 TOTAL, NECESIDADES 1485 1540 1595 1650 5850 INVETARIOINICIAL 75 135 140 145 75 UNIDADESA PRODUCIR 1410 1405 1455 1505 5775 Tabla 2presupesto proyectado producción sopas
  6. 6. 4. PRESUPUESTO DE VENTAS La proyección de las ventas, permite establecer las unidades que se esperan vender en un tiempo determinado, para elaborar el presupuesto de ventas es necesario tener en cuenta los objetivos comerciales, cantidad y costos de comercialización. (solocontabilidad, 2017) A continuación, se presenta el presupuesto de ventas. Donde se evidencia los costos por producto, teniendo en cuenta los precios de comercialización. Ilustración 4presupuesto de ventas según formato 4.1 Presupuesto de producción, mano de obra y materia prima En el siguiente cuadro encontramos el presupuesto de producción, mano de obra y materia prima, teniendo en cuenta el porcentaje de participación. Producto Unidades Precio ventas $ Costo Materia prima 70 % Mano de obra 30 %65% Carne asada $ 800 $ 10.800 $ 7.020 $ 7.560 $ 3.240 Picadadas $ 700 $ 13.500 $ 8.775 $ 9.450 $ 4.050 Sopas $ 450 $ 5.400 $ 3.510 $ 3.780 $ 1.620 Total $ 1.950 $ 29.700 $ 19.305 $ 20.790 $ 8.910 Ilustración 5PRESUPUESTO PRODUCCION Y MANO DE OBRA Producto Unidades Precio de venta x unid Ventas Carne asada 800 $ 10.800 8.640.000 Picadas 700 $ 13.500 9.450.000 Sopas 450 $ 5.400 2.430.000 Totales 1950 20.520.000
  7. 7. 4.2 Presupuesto de producción= 4.500 unidades En el siguiente cuadro encontramos el presupuesto de proyección promedio de 4500 unidades, se evidencia que el costo de producción sería de $51.300.000 Ilustración 6PRESUPUESTO DE PRODUCCION Presupuesto de materia prima: $ 35.910.000 Presupuesto de mano de obra: $ 15.390.000 Total, presupuesto de producción: $ 51.300.000 5. RESUPUESTO DE GASTOS OPERACIONALES MENSUAL Los gastos operacionales son los requeridos para el funcionamiento de la empresa, en este caso los vemos proyectados por periodo de tiempo semanal. En los gastos operacionales encontramos el pago de servicios públicos, personal de ventas, entre otros. Ilustración 7PRESUPUESTO DE GASTOS OPERACIONALES Producto Unidades Precio COSTO Materia prima Mano de obra Ventas CARNE ASADA 2000 21.600.000$ 14.040.000$ 15.120.000$ 6.480.000$ PICADAS 2000 27.000.000$ 17.550.000$ 18.900.000$ 8.100.000$ SOPAS 500 2.700.000$ 1.755.000$ 1.890.000$ 810.000$ Total 4500 51.300.000$ 33.345.000$ 35.910.000$ 15.390.000$ Arriendo $ 500.000 Servicios $ 100.000 Personal de ventas $ 1.000.000 Otros gastos $ 200.000 Total 1.800.000$
  8. 8. 6. ESTADO DE PERDIDAS Y GANANCIAS PROYECTADO A continuación, se presenta un estado de perdidas y ganancias proyectando un margen de utilidad de $ 15´478.000. Ilustración 8Estado de perdidas proyectado Ventas $ 246.270.780 Menos: costo de la mercancía $ 55.705.000 Margen de utilidad bruta $ 207.905.780 Gastos operacionales $ 22.160.000 Margen utilidad neta $ 185.745.780 margen de utilidad neta por mes $ 15.478.815 Estado de pérdidas y ganancias con utilidades de $ 15.000.000 COLUMNA 1 COLUNMA 2 COLUMNA 3 COLUNMA 4 DESCRIPCION DE RUBROS VENTAS TOTALES 246.270.780$ MENOS DEVOLUCIONES/ VENTAS 500.000$ MENOS REBAJAS S/VENTAS 100.000$ 600.000$ VENTAS NETAS 245.670.780$ INVENTARIO INICIAL 4.185.000$ COMPRAS 50.220.000$ MAS GASTOS DE COMPRAS 2.000.000$ COMPRAS TOTALES 52.220.000$ MENOS DEVOLUCIONES S /COMPRAS 500.000$ MENOS REBAJAS S/COMPRAS 200.000$ 700.000$ COMPRAS NETAS 51.520.000$ TOTAL MERCANCIA 55.705.000$ MENOS INVENTARIO FINAL 18.000.000$ COSTO DE LO VENDIDO 37.705.000$ UTILIDAD BRUTA 207.965.780$ GASTOS DE OPERACIÓN GASTOS DE VENTAS SULDO Y PRESTACIONES SOCIALES 12.000.000$ RENTA LOCAL 6.000.000$ AGUA POTABLE 1.200.000$ ENERGIA ELECTRICA 360.000$ TELEFONOS 600.000$ IMPIUESTOS 2.000.000$ DEPRECIACION 1.000.000$ 22.160.000$ GASTOS DE SITUACION 22.160.000$ UTILIDAD DE OPERAICON 185.805.780$ UTILIDAD DEL EJERCICIO 185.805.780$ utilidad por mes 15.483.815$ ASADERO Y PIQUETEADERO " DONDE LA COSTEÑA" PRESUPUESTO PROYECTADO PERDIDAS Y GANANCIAS AÑO 2020
  9. 9. . Análisis de las ventas mensual En el siguiente cuadro se evidencia el análisis de las ventas de forma mensual, donde se proyecta ventas de 800 lbr de carne asada, 700 lib de picada y 450 und de sopas. Producto Precio de ventas Participación Ventas Unidades Portafolio $ CARNE ASADA $ 10.800 25% $ 8.640.000 800 PICADAS $ 13.500 35% $ 9.450.000 700 SOPAS $ 5.400 40% $ 2.430.000 450 Total $ 29.700 100% $ 20.520.000 1950 7.1 Análisis de ventas anual El asadero y piqueteadero “DONDE LA COSTEÑA” actualmente tiene un margen de ganancia del 10% anual donde de acuerdo a las ventas realizadas el año 2019. Para el año 2020 se realiza un presupuesto proyectado donde se tiene como meta llegar a un margen de ganancia por mes de $ 15.483.815, teniendo en cuenta los gastos de ventas que se proyectan al año son de $ 51.520.000, gastos de operación que para este caso se proyectan de $ 22.160.000 anual.

