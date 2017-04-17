LOS TRES GRANDES ARTES EN LA ENTREVISTA Ps. Diana Dueñas Castillo Esp. En Gerencia de RRHH
LAS TRES GRANDES ARTES El Arte De Preguntar El Arte De Escuchar El Arte Observar
EL ARTE DE PREGUNTAR Las preguntas tiene como fin primordial el traducir los objetivos específicos del entrevistador en un...
TIPOS DE PREGUNTAS PREGUNTAS CERRADAS Aquellas preguntas que se pueden responder con pocas palabras, incluso la mayoría de...
1. De Identificación: Son aquellas preguntas que se busca saber : ¿Quién?, ¿Cuánto?, ¿Dónde?, ¿Cuándo? O ¿Cuáles?. 2. De S...
1. De Clarificación: Son estas las preguntas que se usan esencialmente cuando la respuesta le resulta dudosa al entrevista...
TIPOS DE PREGUNTAS ABIERTAS 4. Proyectivas: Como su nombre lo indica son aquellas preguntas cuyas respuestas siempre lleva...
OBSERVACIONES PARA UNA MAYOR EFECTIVIDAD EN EL MANEJO DE LAS PREGUNTAS 1) Nivel De Información: dentro de cualquier entrev...
EL ENTREVISTADO DEBE TENER PRESENTE EN EL MOMENTO DE PREPARAR SU GUÍA QUE… a) La información adquirida bajo tensión tiende...
EL ARTE DE ESCUCHAR El saber escuchar es uno de los requisitos básicos e imprescindibles para que el proceso de la comunic...
HABILIDADES QUE SE REQUIEREN PARA ESCUCHAR EFICAZMENTE Atención: El entrevistador debe mostrar su interés hacia lo que el ...
OBSTÁCULOS QUE NOS IMPIDEN ESCUCHAR EFICAZMENTE Intolerancia Impulsividad Anticipación Indolencia Sugestibilidad
La comunicación no verbal complementa y amplía, por lo que el entrevistador adquiera un manejo adecuado de la misma , pues...
EL ARTE DE OBSERVAR Dentro del proceso de comunicación cada gesto viene a ser el equivalente de una palabra en el lenguaje...
a)El lenguaje y los conceptos utilizados. b) El rostro. c) Las manos y los desplazamientos del cuerpo. COMPORTAMIENTOS OBS...
EL LENGUAJE Y LOS CONCEPTOS UTILIZADOS •El vocabulario y la forma de hablar del entrevistado debe ser analizado minuciosam...
EL ROSTRO •Durante la entrevista, el rostro es la parte del cuerpo en donde se fija con mayor frecuencia la mirada. •La ex...
LAS MANOS Y LOS DESPLAZAMIENTOS DEL CUERPO •El movimientos de las manos es un medio de refuerzo en la emisión de mensajes ...
