Materia y soluciones Diana Catalina Moreno Guarín
Componente principal de los cuerpos susceptible de toda clase de forma y de sufrir cambios , esta se caracteriza por un co...
Materia Homogénea Sustancia pura Elemento Molécula Soluciones Heterogénea Mezcla
Son sustancias puras que no se pueden descomponer en sustancias mas sencillas mediante procesos químicos normales son los ...
La mol es la unidad con la que se mide la cantidad de una sustancia pura 1 mol = 6,022 X 10 23 Partículas elementales Esta...
Agrupación definida y ordenada de átomos que constituye la porción mas pequeña de una sustancia pura y conserva sus propie...
Óxidos Ácidos Bases Sales
Alcanos Alquenos Alquinos Aromáticos Grupos funcionales
En fisicoquímica se observa que para cualquier sustancia modificando sus condiciones de temperatura o presión, pueden obte...
Los objetos en estado solido se presentan como cuerpos en forma definida, sus átomos a menudo se entrelazan formando estru...
Si se incrementa la temperatura de un solido , este va perdiendo la forma hasta desaparecer la estructura cristalina , alc...
Este estado esta compuesto principalmente por moléculas no unidas expandidas y con poca fuerza de atracción, lo que hace q...
𝐿𝑜𝑔 𝑃𝑣 = A − 𝐵 𝐶 + 𝑇 Donde : Pv = presión en mm de Hg T= temperatura en °C A,B,C = constantes de Antoine Esta foto de Auto...
Son mezclas homogéneas m, es decir presentan dos o mas componentes que se encuentran acomodados de tal manera que se obser...
 Una disolución de hidróxido de sodio (NaOH) tiene una riqueza en peso del 10%, y una densidad de 1,109 g/cm3. Hallar: a)...
 CENGEL, Y. A.; BOLES, M. A.: Termodinámica. Ed. McGraw-Hill: México, D.F., 2009. (Sexta edición en Español correspondien...
  1. 1. Materia y soluciones Diana Catalina Moreno Guarín
  2. 2. Componente principal de los cuerpos susceptible de toda clase de forma y de sufrir cambios , esta se caracteriza por un conjunto de propiedades físicas o químicas, perceptibles a través de los sentidos.
  3. 3. Materia Homogénea Sustancia pura Elemento Molécula Soluciones Heterogénea Mezcla
  4. 4. Son sustancias puras que no se pueden descomponer en sustancias mas sencillas mediante procesos químicos normales son los constituyentes mas sencillos de la materia . Los elementos conocidos se encuentran en la tabla periódica de los elementos químicos.
  5. 5. La mol es la unidad con la que se mide la cantidad de una sustancia pura 1 mol = 6,022 X 10 23 Partículas elementales Esta asociado al peso moléculas, peso atómico o masa molar
  6. 6. Agrupación definida y ordenada de átomos que constituye la porción mas pequeña de una sustancia pura y conserva sus propiedades
  7. 7. Óxidos Ácidos Bases Sales
  8. 8. Alcanos Alquenos Alquinos Aromáticos Grupos funcionales
  9. 9. En fisicoquímica se observa que para cualquier sustancia modificando sus condiciones de temperatura o presión, pueden obtenerse distintos estados o fases, denominados estados de agregación.
  10. 10. Los objetos en estado solido se presentan como cuerpos en forma definida, sus átomos a menudo se entrelazan formando estructuras estrechas definidas lo que les confiere la capacidad de soportar fuerzas sin deformación aparente.
  11. 11. Si se incrementa la temperatura de un solido , este va perdiendo la forma hasta desaparecer la estructura cristalina , alcanzando el estado liquido. Su característica principal es la capacidad de fluir y adaptarse a la forma del recipiente que lo contiene. En este caso , aun existe cierta unión entre átomos pero mucho menos intensa que en los solido.
  12. 12. Este estado esta compuesto principalmente por moléculas no unidas expandidas y con poca fuerza de atracción, lo que hace que los gases no tengan volumen ni forma definida y se expanden libremente hasta llenar el recipiente que los contiene.
  13. 13. 𝐿𝑜𝑔 𝑃𝑣 = A − 𝐵 𝐶 + 𝑇 Donde : Pv = presión en mm de Hg T= temperatura en °C A,B,C = constantes de Antoine Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  14. 14. Son mezclas homogéneas m, es decir presentan dos o mas componentes que se encuentran acomodados de tal manera que se observa una sola fase Soluto= el que pierde la fase (misma fase) Minoritario Solvente= conserva la fase (misma fase) mayoritario
  15. 15.  Una disolución de hidróxido de sodio (NaOH) tiene una riqueza en peso del 10%, y una densidad de 1,109 g/cm3. Hallar: a) Molaridad de la disolución. c) Molalidad. d) Fracción molar. Pesos atómicos: Na = 23 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol, H = 1g/mol.
  16. 16.  CENGEL, Y. A.; BOLES, M. A.: Termodinámica. Ed. McGraw-Hill: México, D.F., 2009. (Sexta edición en Español correspondiente a la sexta edición original en inglés). ISBN 978-9701072868.  CHANG, Raymond. Química. 2010.Décima edición. Editorial McGraw Hill. México.  PETRUCCI, R. H.; HARWOOD, W. S.; HERRING, F. G.2003. Química General. Octava edición. Prentice Hall. Madrid.  VAN WYLEN, G. J.; SONNTAG, R. E.; BORGNAKKE, C.: Fundamentos de Termodinámica 2004. Ed. Limusa – Grupo Noriega Editores: México, D.F., 2004.

×