EDUCARTE PARA VALORARTE

EDUCARTE PARA VALORARTE

EDUCARTE PARA VALORARTE

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 PLAN DE SECUENCIADIDÁCTICA Autores de la Secuencia Nombres y Apellidos DIANA DIAZ CARMEN AGUIRRE ROSA CRUZ JULIAN MAYORQUIN Institución Educativa Normal Superior Santiago De Cali Ciudad, Departamento Santiago de Cali, Valle Del Cauca GENERALIDADES DEL PLAN DE SECUENCIADIDÁCTICA ¿Qué? - Descripción general de la Secuencia Título EDUCARTE PARA VALORARTE Resumen de la Secuencia
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 Áreas CIENCIAS NATURALES, LENGUAJE, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, MATEMÁTICAS. Ámbito Conceptuales y/o Derechos Básicos De Aprendizaje DBA 1.LENGUAJE Lee textos en voz alta con un volumen acorde al público y lugar en el que se encuentra. DBA 8.C. SOCIALES Analiza el papel de las organizaciones sociales en la preservación y el reconocimiento de los Derechos Humanos. DBA 10.MATEMÁTICA Resuelve problemas de proporcionalidad directa. DBA3 C. NATURALES Comprende que los sistemas del cuerpo humano están formados por órganos, tejidos y células y que la estructura de cada tipo de célula está relacionada con la función del tejido que forman. ¿Para qué? – Fundamentos de la Secuencia Intencione s Educativas Perfil egresado COMPETENCIAS SIGLO XXI BANCO MUNDIAL Pensamiento crítico, resolución de problemas y toma de decisiones (porque a través de pensamiento crítico los estudiantes logran el reconocimiento de sus acciones y un óptimo desenvolvimiento en su entorno). UNESCO Creatividad e innovación (debemos incentivar en los estudiantes la creatividad) OCDE Uso correcto del lenguaje ( A través del lenguaje permite que nuestros estudiantes se expresen de forma oral y escrita sus emociones y sentimientos) HABILIDADES MANEJO DE EMOCIONES Y SENTIMIENTOS Esta habilidad propone aprender a navegar en el mundo de las emociones y sentimientos, logrando mayor sintonía con el propio mundo afectivo y el de las demás personas. Las emociones y sentimientos nos envían señales constantes que no siempre escuchamos. A veces pensamos que no tenemos derecho a sentir miedo, tristeza o ira. Este es un ejemplo de cómo el mundo afectivo se puede ver distorsionado por prejuicios, temores y racionalizaciones. Comprender mejor lo que sentimos implica tanto escuchar lo que nos pasa por dentro, como atender al contexto en el que nos sucede. AUTOCONOCIMIENTO Conocerse es el soporte y el motor de la identidad y de la autonomía. Captar mejor nuestro ser, personalidad, fortalezas, debilidades, actitudes, valores, aficiones…
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 Construir sentidos acerca de nosotros mismos, de las demás personas y del mundo que compartimos. Conocerse no es solo mirar hacia dentro, sino que también es saber de qué redes sociales se forma parte, con qué recursos personales y sociales contamos para celebrar la vida y para afrontar los momentos de adversidad. En definitiva, saber qué se quiere en la vida e identificar los recursos personales con que se cuenta para lograrlo. EMPATÍA La empatía es una capacidad innata de las personas que permite tender puentes hacia universos distintos al propio, para imaginar y sentir cómo es el mundo desde la perspectiva de la otra persona. Poder sentir con la otra persona facilita comprender mejor las reacciones, emociones y opiniones ajenas, e ir más allá de las diferencias, lo que nos hace más tolerantes en las interacciones sociales. “Ponerse en la piel” de la otra persona para comprenderla mejor y responder de forma solidaria, de acuerdo con las circunstancias. VALORES RESPETO: A partir de este valor el estudiante asume la importancia de sí mismo, del otro y de su entorno. SOLIDARIDAD: Que el estudiante tome conciencia de la importancia de poder colaborar. RESPONSABILIDAD: el estudiante siendo responsable puede resolver y manejar situaciones cotidianas. Estándares Curriculare s ¿A qué lineamientos y/o estándares responden las intenciones educativas planteadas? LENGUAJE Produzco textos escritos que responden a diversas necesidades comunicativas y que siguen un procedimiento estratégico para su elaboración. MATEMATICA Pensamiento numérico y sistema numéricos. CIENCIAS SOCIALES Reconozco que tanto los individuos como las organizaciones sociales se transforman con el tiempo, construyen un legado y dejan huellas que permanecen en las sociedades actuales.
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 CIENCIAS NATURALES Identifico estructuras de los seres vivos que les permiten desarrollarse en un entorno y que puede utilizar como criterios de clasificación. Objetivos de Aprendizaj e ¿Cuáles son los objetivos cognitivos “Saber” de la secuencia? Que el estudiante reconozca la importancia de conocer y definir valores como la solidaridad, tolerancia, respeto por sí mismo y hacia los demás, así sus habilidades ante la solución de conflictos. ¿Cuáles son los objetivos procedimentales “Hacer” de la secuencia? Fomentar en el estudiante la capacidad de adaptarse al medio teniendo en cuenta que este es diverso. ¿Cuáles son los objetivos actitudinales “Ser” de la secuencia? Sensibilizar al estudiante frente a su actuar con sí mismo y con el otro para Resultados /Productos de aprendizaj e Los estudiantes deben entregar al final del periodo una cartilla didáctica en la cual este consignado todo lo trabajado en el último periodo con referencia al respeto, solidaridad y responsabilidad, donde prime las experiencias tanto del aula como de los diferentes espacios de la institución educativa y donde se convine la información con imágenes relacionadas a cada tema. ¿Quién? - Dirección de la Secuencia Grado 5 PRIMARIA Perfil del estudiante Habilidade s prerrequisi to Saber leer, escribir, comprensión lectora, trabajo en equipo, asociación de textos y conceptos Contexto Social La Institución educativa normal superior Santiago de Cali SEDE N° 2 se encuentra ubicada en la ciudad de Santiago de Cali en el departamento del Valle del Cauca su
  5. 5. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 dirección exacta es Cr36 No 12c – 00 en barrio Olímpico comuna 10 al sur de la ciudad, el barrio olímpico está constituido por 19 barrios y sectores los cuales son: El Guabal, Las Acacias, Santo Domingo, Jorge Zawadsky, Olímpico, Cristóbal Colón, La Selva, El Departamental, El Dorado, Panamericano, Las Granjas, San Judas Tadeo I, San Judas Tadeo II y Villareal. Las avenidas más importantes que recorren la comuna 10 son: • Avenida Paso ancho o calle 13 • Autopista Sur o Autopista Suroriental • Avenida Cañas Gordas con calle 16 • Calle 14 • Calle 39 • Calle 44 • calle 9 • Carrera 50 • Calle 23 y calle 26 • Avenida Simón Bolívar • avenida Guadalupe o carrera 56 La comuna 10 al igual que otras comunas de Cali, no poseen ningún Corredor Troncal del MIO. Sin embargo esta comuna es atravesada por tres líneas pre- troncales del sistema, las calles son: • Autopista sur • Avenida Paso ancho Rutas P10A y P72 • Calle 25 • Carrera 44 Rutas P47A y P47B. Estas rutas están dirigidas por buses padrón y llevadas a las terminales intermedias. Los sitios de interés Entre los sitios de interés que tiene la comuna 10 son: • La Sede Administrativa de Coomeva • La Clínica Cruz Blanca • El Centro Comercial Pryca • El Autoservicio el Tigre • Centro comercial Guadalupe • Supermercado Olímpica • iglesias católicas, protestantes y una judía La escuela Normal Superior Santiago De Cali con sus dos sedes y en sus dos jornadas, Mañana y tarde ofrece niveles de atención desde preescolar (solo en la mañana) hasta grado once ofreciendo una gran cobertura y calidad en todos los
  6. 6. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 momentos del proceso de escolaridad afianzando la ética y los valores pero respetando la libertad de culto, enmarcado en un Modelo pedagógico basado en el Método investigativo.. La Institución Educativa Normal Superior Santiago de Cali, sede número 2; Resolución acreditación de calidad y desarrollo No. 8110 SET 14/ 2010. Modalidad: Pedagógico Jornada: Mañana y tarde. Está ubicada en la comuna 10 barrio Olímpico. Cuenta con espacios muy amplios y buena zona verde. Niveles de atención: Preescolar y Básica Primaria. Exactamente está ubicada en la dirección cr 36 #12-00 en el estrato 3. Dentro de ella encontramos 13 salones, Tienda escolar y la oficina de coordinación, un aula múltiple, un parque de juegos con una amplia zona verde , el restaurante escolar, una cancha mixta , baterías sanitarias, red inalámbrica de internet y una dotación de computadores, tabletas y video beans. Esta sede atiende estudiantes de estrato 1, 2, 3,4 y 5 Los salones cuentan con un promedio de 35 a 37 estudiantes con sus respectivos pupitres, tienen en su interior ventiladores, un computador y un televisor para proyectar videos e imágenes que permiten al maestro fortalecer y enriquecer el aprendizaje de sus estudiantes, buena iluminación además cuentan con textos y cuentos para ayudar y afianzar los proceso de lectura y escritura en el aula de clases. Tienen sus respectivos tarros de basura, y lokers que permiten guardar material escolar que será utilizado en el transcurso del año lectivo. ¿Dónde? ¿Cuándo? – Escenario de la Secuencia. Lugar Normal superior Santiago de Cali sede 2 Tiempo aproximad o cuatro semanas ¿Cómo? – Detalles de la Secuencia Estrategias de aprendizaj e Colaborativo: Se destaca, que el estudiante es responsable de la construcción de su propio aprendizaje como del aprendizaje de sus compañeros de grupo. Cada miembro del equipo de trabajo acepta sus responsabilidades, conoce la de los demás y respeta las diferentes posiciones que se pueda generar en las discusiones académicas, en pos de alcanzar una meta grupal. Cooperativo: Construcción de nuevas ideas con la participación de cada uno de los integrantes del grupo. Este objetivo, favorece especialmente a los estudiantes que puedan presentar dificultades en sus procesos de aprendizaje y potenciar las habilidades de los más aventajados
  7. 7. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 SITUACIÓN DIDÁCTICA 1 Conceptual saber Procedimental- hacer Valorativa- ser Lenguaje: Comprendo diversos tipos de texto, utilizando algunas estrategias de búsqueda, organizació n y almacenami ento de la información. Ciencias Sociales: Reconozco algunas característic as físicas y culturales de mi entorno, su interacción y las consecuenc ias sociales políticas y económicas que resultan de ella Produzco diversos tipos de texto, utilizando algunas estrategias de búsqueda, organización y almacenamiento de la información. Utilizo algunas características físicas y culturales de mi entorno, su interacción y las consecuencias sociales políticas y económicas que resultan de ella Interiorizo diversos tipos de texto, utilizando algunas estrategias de búsqueda, organización y almacenamiento de la información. Valora algunas características físicas y culturales de mi entorno, su interacción y las consecuencias sociales políticas y económicas que resultan de ella
  8. 8. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 APRENDIZ AJE ESPERAD O Que el estudiante comprenda que como persona tiene responsabilidades con sigo mismo, con la comunidad y con su entorno, que desde su buen comportamiento puede hacer grandes aportes en la construcción de una sana convivencia para con todo lo que le rodea. TIEMPO Dos semanas LUGAR Estas actividades se llevarán a cabo en el salón de clases y espacios comunes propios de la escuela. RECURSO S Televisor, red wi-fi material de diversas texturas y colores ( cartulina plana papelillo, foami, escarcha, tela, papel silueta , colbón y palillos) Vestuario según el rol a representar. (dramatizado) ACTIVIDAD GENERAL Se trabajarán actividades encaminadas a que el estudiante reconozca la importancia que tienen los valores, tales como el respeto, responsabilidad y la solidaridad en la construcción del ser y de la sana convivencia con su comunidad y su entorno. ACTIVIDAD ESPECÍFIC A LENGUA CASTELLA NA CLASE 1 INICIO DESARROLLO CIERRE Realizaremos el saludo a los estudiantes y la oración la inicia el profesor dando gracias a Dios y cada estudiante participará diciendo por que damos gracias. Para la clase se formaran grupos y utilizarán el periódico previamente pedido para la clase , el maestro explicará el concepto y las partes del periódico por medio de diapositivas ,por grupos los estudiantes tendrán que realizar el bosquejo de un periódico mural Los grupos presentaran sus bosquejos a todo, el salón los explicaran de manera que podrán expresar ideas
  9. 9. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 CLASE 2 Por medio de preguntas repasaremos la clase anterior y voluntariamente un estudiante dará el repaso final. Por medio del dialogo y la participación activa se realizara preguntas como : ¿Qué noticia que hayas leído de un periódico te llamo la atención? ¿Qué parte del periódico te gusta más? ¿Has leído alguna vez del periódico alguna noticia que evidencie algunos valores como la solidaridad, respeto y responsabilidad? Lluvia de ideas de ¿cómo podríamos realizar un periódico mural enfatizado en los valores? .Se espera lograr que los estudiantes compongan textos narrativos con contenido en valores como la solidaridad, el respeto y la responsabilidad. Se realizará el saludo a los estudiantes, la oración a cargo de tres estudiantes que previamente fueron voluntarios. Por medio del juego tingo tango se repasara la clase vista. enfatizando sobre los valores del respeto , responsabilidad y Solidaridad. Con situaciones vividas en clase, en los descansos producirán textos reflexivos, narrativos, ensayos que de alguna manera conecte sus vivencias en el entorno escolar hacia estos valores. Por medio del video mitos colombianos ¨La diosa Bachue cultura muisca¨ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= P6-k2ZVNiIM El maestro explicara la clase sobre las características principales del y sentimientos acerca del entorno escolar pero representado en textos narrativos, por medio de votación el mejor trabajo será expuesto en el mural para los estudiantes del colegio. Cada grupo presentará su mito y la ilustración luego la representara frente al salón. Al terminar las
  10. 10. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 CIENCIAS SOCIALES CLASE 1 A partir del dialogo se realizara la evaluación diagnostica sobre ¨El mito¨ ¿que saben? ¿Conocen algunos mitos? ¿De dónde provienen? ¿Qué enseñanza nos dejan? ¿Cuáles son su característica? Con esta clase se espera lograr reconocer los diferentes géneros literarios y la creación de textos narrativos que expresen su sentir pensamiento y origen de la vida resaltando los valores que nos hacen ser diferentes pero con valores propios para convivir en comunidad. Se iniciara la clase con el saludo y la oración del día, posteriormente se recordara y reforzara el tema de la clase anterior con preguntas, permitiendo aclarar inquietudes o reforzar aprendizajes mito permitiendo que la enseñanza se a activa, en donde los estudiantes expresarán sus maneras de ver el origen del ser humano de manera imaginativa, todas estas ideas que se van formando de imaginar un origen, por grupos los estudiantes tendrán que componer un texto escribirán sus ideas hasta lograr realizar su propio mito e ilustrarlo por medio de un dibujo que lo represente. Posteriormente según el mito creado realizaran una representación del mismo a través del dramatizado. Se dará a conocer por medio de diapositivas la biografía de Nelson Mandela, donde se resalte el valor del respeto y la tolerancia, a partir de la vida y obra del personaje. -A partir de lo observado en el video; exposiciones se realizara la socialización entre todos permitiendo que cada estudiante cuente su vivencia y experiencia al realizar la actividad y que valores de los que hemos trabajado (responsabilida d, respeto y solidaridad)fuer on aplicados Realizaran una autoevaluación de manera escrita en donde se evalúan el concepto y los valores aplicados a la vida. Con el propósito de afianzar dichos aprendizajes los estudiantes realizarán una exposición breve sobre los
  11. 11. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 Clase 2 adquiridos sobre el tema anterior. Por medio de una biografía de pacifista NELSON MANDELA se realizarán preguntas sobre el personaje En esta clase se espera lograr que los estudiantes reconozcan, interioricen y apliquen valores como el respeto, y la tolerancia en su diario vivir. Para ello realizaremos una lluvia de ideas que evidencien conocimientos y aprendizajes previos. Se realizarán preguntas sobre el personaje que se dará a conocer, por medio de diapositivas. Se dará el saludo diciendo al compañero una cualidad propia, esto se realizara aleatoriamente hasta que todos lo realicen. -Se realizara la construcción de una oración escrita en el tablero cuando ya esté terminada a la voz de tres se dirá en voz alta terminando con un ¡Gracias Señor!. -Por medio de preguntas se obtendrá por qué debemos practicar la https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= S6v7yRE9Q0o&t=19 “El respeto”. Los estudiantes, formarán grupos de trabajo, construirán el concepto sobre Qué es el valor de la tolerancia, el respeto a partir de sus vivencias y lo visto en clase. Por grupos elaborarán carteles con diversos materiales (cartulina, papelillo foami, escarcha colores) y a partir de diversas situaciones dadas previamente por la maestra los estudiantes elaborarán carteleras que evidencien supuestas soluciones sobre las situaciones dadas. Teniendo en cuenta los saberes previos sobre la recolección de datos cada estudiante preguntara desde casa a adultos y amigos del barrio las acciones que emplean para practicar de manera personal y colectiva el valor del respeto. Por ultimo en la recta ubicaran las respuestas arrojadas por las entrevistas, teniendo en cuenta un orden de las edades de las personas consultadas de mayor a menor. Previamente el docente llevará 4 juegos de escalera, con situaciones carteles realizados. Teniendo en cuenta los saberes previos sobre la recolección de datos cada estudiante preguntara desde casa a adultos y amigos del barrio las acciones que emplean para practicar de manera
  12. 12. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 importancia de una sana convivencia ¿Qué valor aplicamos? ¿Por qué se da esta convivencia sana? -Se espera lograr en esta clase que los estudiantes interioricen y practiquen el valor del respeto y la importancia que este tiene en una sana convivencia sobre convivencia ciudadanas. Se formaran grupos para jugarlo. Terminada la actividad cada grupo socializara su experiencia y qué debe de mejorar para fortalecer el valor del respeto. personal y colectiva el valor del respeto. Por ultimo en la recta ubicaran las respuestas arrojadas por las entrevistas, teniendo en cuenta un orden de las edades de las personas consultadas de mayor a menor. El maestro evidenciara el nivel de convivencia del grupo teniendo en cuenta valores como la solidaridad y el respeto EVALUACI ÓN Se han de evaluar la disposición y él interés por participar de las diferentes actividades de igual forma los aprendizajes obtenidos mediante evaluación oral participativa y la atención prestada en los diferentes momentos de la clase SITUACIÓN DIDÁCTICA 2 Conceptual saber Procedimental- hacer Valorativa- ser Ciencias naturales Catalogo transformaciones en mi entorno a partir Comprendo y valoro las
  13. 13. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 Idéntico transformac iones en mi entorno a partir de la aplicación de algunos principios físicos, químicos y biológicos que permiten el desarrollo de tecnologías. Matemática s Interpreto información presentada en tablas y gráﬁcas. (Pictograma s, gráﬁcas de barras, diagramas de líneas, diagramas circulares). de la aplicación de algunos principios físicos, químicos y biológicos que permiten el desarrollo De tecnologías. Clasifico e interpreto Información presentada en tablas y gráﬁcas. (Pictogramas, gráﬁcas de barras, diagramas de líneas, diagramas circulares). transformaciones en mi entorno a partir de la aplicación de algunos principios físicos, químicos y biológicos que permiten el desarrollo Uso tablas y gráﬁcas. (Pictogramas, gráﬁcas de barras, diagramas de líneas, diagramas Circulares). APRENDIZ AJE ESPERAD O -Identifico las trasformaciones de mi entorno debido a cambios de distinta índole pudiendo mostrar los cambios a través de tablas y graficas TIEMPO 4 semanas LUGAR Salón de clase, instalaciones de la institución
  14. 14. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 RECURSO S Computador, video beam ACTIVIDAD GENERAL Esta actividad les permitirá a los estudiantes reconocer los diferentes cambios de su entorno, sus características y razón leídas y graficadas en cuadros o figuras representativas de valores. ACTIVIDAD ESPECIFIC A Ciencias naturales Clase 1 INICIO DESARROLLO CIERRE Saludo, se saludaran diciendo “hola” y el nombre del compañero del lado sin abrir la boca, luego realizaremos la oración de manera espontánea y de forma voluntaria un estudiante dirigirá la oración. -Por medio de palabras claves se repasara el tema de la clase anterior. -a partir de preguntas abiertas se obtendrá los saberes previos sobre la palabra “ambientalista”. -se espera lograr en los estudiantes que reconozcan el valor del respeto al medio ambiente, la responsabilidad del cuidado y solidaridad por los pares que son víctimas de desastres debido a la contaminación y mal uso de nuestros recursos Por medio del video beam se proyectara la noticia virtual del periódico el “espectador” que hace referencia a la premio nobel ambientalista FRANCIA MARQUEZ nacida en el Cauca. El maestro explicará de manera reflexiva sobre que es una situación de contaminación por el mal uso de los recursos y la importancia del trabajo de los líderes ambientales para la recuperación de estos lugares. A través de un video “LA TIERRA ESTÀ MURIENDO” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J QYXJfMlD30 Se realizara un debate direccionado por el maestro desarrollando pensamiento crítico y reflexivo. Se recogen las diferentes procesiones del debate y cada estudiante construirá un corto ensayo en el que evidencia el respeto y compromiso como personas individuales y como comunidad. Al finalizar cada estudiante realizara una autoevaluación donde se reconocen los valores que como agente social practican
  15. 15. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 CIENCIAS NATURALE S CLASE 2 Se saludara a los estudiantes, con un gesto y este estudiante debe saludar a su compañero con un gesto diferente, y así consecutivamente hasta que todos los estudiantes lo realicen. Realizaremos la oración escribiendo en un papel una petición y dando gracias a Dios por tenerla en cuenta. Por medio de una actividad “Cuéntame un cuento” los estudiantes por medio de palabras asociadas contarán la clase anterior. -El maestro escribirá en el tablero la palabra nutrición y cada estudiante escribirá una palabra que crean o conecta con el concepto, obteniéndose así los aprendizajes previos de los estudiantes. -Se espera lograr en esta clase que el estudiante concientice sobre la importancia de comer saludable, y la responsabilidad de hacerlo. -Crear una autoconciencia que el respeto debe empezar por sí mismo. Por medio de un video “10n graves consecuencias de llevar una mala alimentación https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6 f-bNpvbono el docente explicara el auto cuidado y prevención de enfermedades que se manifiestan por la mala nutrición. Preguntas como: ¿Qué comes de lonchera o refrigerio? ¿Cada cuánto consumes bebidas gaseosas? ¿Cada cuánto comes comida rápida? ¿Qué enfermedades provoca la mala nutrición? -por grupos realizaran una cartelera sobre la pirámide nutricional, y escribirán a través de palabras claves sobre los beneficios de una sana nutrición. en favor de su en entorno -Por medio del juego concéntrese (imágenes de situaciones y/o palabras claves) El estudiante debe hallar los pares y teniendo en cuenta la imagen o la palabra planteará una solución o el concepto si es preciso. -Se realizará una autoevaluación en donde se evidencia en el estudiante un pensamiento reflexivo frente a la actividad desarrollada.
  16. 16. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 MATEMATI CAS CLASE 1 MATEMATI CAS CLASE 2 - Saludo, oración del estudiante direccionada por un niño o niña del grupo. - Se realizara repaso del tema anterior mediante un juego de palabras y un ejercicio grupal. - A través de una lluvia de ideas los estudiantes opinaran sobre que es una recta numérica, sobre la utilidad que pueda tener esta en el diario vivir. Se espera que los estudiantes Reconozcan la recta numérica como una herramienta para organizar información Se dará el saludo y la oración se realizará de manera voluntaria por un estudiante Se hará un recuento del tema anterior por medio de preguntas y ejercicios en clase. Mediante el dialogo y aplicando la mayéutica se Empleando material didáctico previamente elaborado por el docente, se dará la explicación y aplicación del tema “La recta numérica” Por medio de la página virtual IXL los estudiantes con la orientación del docente elaboraran juegos interactivos direccionados hacia el tema. Se realizara la explicación del concepto de encuesta y graficas de barras y su aplicación, por medio del video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J -lDNbXM2wE Por grupos los estudiantes harán una encuesta sobre preguntas previamente elaboradas a los grados tercero y cuarto Por grupo empleando diversos materiales tales como (cartón, tela, cartulina, tela quirúrgica, entre otros) elaboraran en clases una recta numérica En la cual presentaran planteamiento de respuestas ante situaciones problema previamente dadas por el maestro al finalizar la actividad cada grupo siendo breves presentaran su recta numérica y la socializaran De acuerdo a las actividades desarrolladas referente al tema se realizará por grupos el recuento del cómo se obtuvo la
  17. 17. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 diagnosticará el concepto de grafica de barras Se espera lograr que el estudiante obtenga herramientas para la elaboración de encuestas y la aplicación de las gráficas de barras. evidenciando cuales son los niños y las niñas que practican el valor del respeto y la responsabilidad. Utilizando una torta clasificaran y presentaran los datos obtenidos a partir de las encuestas. En la cartelera central de la institución se exaltará el valor que más se practica en los salones de tercero y cuarto, los directores de los grupos nombrados realizaran una breve reflexión sobre los valores a mejorar. información y el procedimiento que se siguió para alcanzar la elaboración de las gráficas de barras. Posteriormente se realizará la autoevaluación de lo aprendido. EVALUACI ÓN Se han de evaluar la disposición y él interés por participar de las diferentes actividades de igual forma los aprendizajes obtenidos mediante evaluación oral participativa y la atención prestada en los diferentes momentos de la clase Evaluación Resumen de la evaluación Se elabora un examen tipo icfes donde pueda evaluar las competencias adquiridas en el periodo con relación a la necesidad de respeto, solidaridad y equidad para una sana convivencia con los demás y con su entorno Plan de Evaluación Antes de empezar la secuencia Se realizara una evaluación diagnostica
  18. 18. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 Durante la secuencia Se evaluara la participación y disposicióndurante los diferentes momentos de la actividad., los aprendizajes obtenidos por los estudiantes serán evaluados de forma dinámica en mediante la participación y la atención prestada en clase. Después de finalizar la secuencia PORCENTAJE % PUNTUACION 2 DEFICIENTE 3 A MEJORAR 4 MUY BIEN 5 EXELENTE He prestado atención a las explicaciones de la maestra 25 Reviso y estudio el tema de la clase anterior 25 CUMPLO CON LAS ACTIVIDADES PROPUESTAS 25 ASISTO CON REGULARIDAD AL AULA DE CLASES 25
  19. 19. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 PORCENTAJ E % PUNTUACIO N 1 DEFICIENTE 2 A MEJORAR 3 MUY BIEN 4 EXELENTE Mi compañero presta atención a las explicaciones de la maestra 25 Mi compañero Revisa y estudia el tema de la clase anterior 25 Mi compañero cumple conlas actividades planteadaspor la maestra 25 Mi compañero asiste con regularidadal aulade clases 25 CO-EVALUACION
  20. 20. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 Conocer PORCENTAJ E % PUNTUACION 1 2 3 4 RECONOCELA IMPORTANCIA DEL RESPETO, 33.3 DESCRIBE Y REPRESENTA EL RESPETO,LA SOLIDARIDADY LA RESPONSABILID AD CON FACILIDAD 33.3 Reconoce que el entorno natural es finito y que se debe hacer un uso responsable 33.3 HETERO-EVALUACION
  21. 21. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 hacer PORCENTAJ E % PUNTUACIO N 1 2 3 4 respeta porque reconoce lo importante que es respetar para la sana convivencia 33.3 respeta,es solidarioy responsable con facilidad 33.3 Respeta y es responsable con entorno natural y con los demás 33.3
  22. 22. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 SER PORCENTAJ E % PUNTUACION 1 2 3 4 interactúa con niños y niñas de manera equitativa y respetuosa en las diferentes actividades programadas 33.3 Ejecutade forma responsable el cuidadodel entorno 33.3 Asume y es equitativo en la división de los trabajos y funciones del aula 33.3
  23. 23. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NORMAL SUPERIOR SANTIAGO DE CALI MEN – Resolución Acreditación de Calidad y Desarrollo no. 8110Septiembre 14. 2010 Reconocimiento Oficial de Estudios Resolución No. 4143.21.6478 Septiembre 17 de 2013 Secretaria de Educación Municipal de Santiago de Cali Carrera 34 No. 12 – 60 Colseguros Teléfonos 3364797 – 98 – 99 Fax 3356233 Correo Electrónico: normalsuperiorcali@hotmail.com NIT 800243065-3 Materiales y Recursos TIC Hardware laptop, videobean, televisor Software kahoo., power point Materiales impresos Guías, documentos varios periódicos REFERENCIAS Ministerio de Educación Nacional (2006) Estándares Básicos de Competencias. Imprenta Nacional de Bogotá.

