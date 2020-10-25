Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diana Bogveradze
We are not afraidof mistakes We are friendly, not rude We are not afraidto ask for help
EnvironmentTechno news Jordan Peterson lectures Everything TESLA
Now let’s get to know YOU!
Here are some questions:
What’s your favourite book or movie? Who would you most like to meet in real life? Where would you like to go on vacation?...
What’s your favourite book or movie? My favourite book/movie is… Her/his favourite book/ movie is…
I remember that I went to … ( I bught, I found, I took…) He/She remembers that …. ( She bought, she found, she took…..
3 favourite questions 3 favourite questions
AND
A2 B1 Write your answers to me in a private chat Listen carefully and decide which answer is true
Write ‘all about me’, talk about yourself. Use the questions in this presentation. Add as much as you want. Send your assi...
Let's get to know each other
Let's get to know each other
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Let's get to know each other

11 views

Published on

First day at school presentation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Let's get to know each other

  1. 1. Diana Bogveradze
  2. 2. We are not afraidof mistakes We are friendly, not rude We are not afraidto ask for help
  3. 3. EnvironmentTechno news Jordan Peterson lectures Everything TESLA
  4. 4. Now let’s get to know YOU!
  5. 5. Here are some questions:
  6. 6. What’s your favourite book or movie? Who would you most like to meet in real life? Where would you like to go on vacation? What is the best gift you have ever received? What’s your earliest memory? What three things can you not live without? What interesting places have you visited? What do you think makes a good teacher?
  7. 7. What’s your favourite book or movie? My favourite book/movie is… Her/his favourite book/ movie is…
  8. 8. I remember that I went to … ( I bught, I found, I took…) He/She remembers that …. ( She bought, she found, she took…..
  9. 9. 3 favourite questions 3 favourite questions
  10. 10. AND
  11. 11. A2 B1 Write your answers to me in a private chat Listen carefully and decide which answer is true
  12. 12. Write ‘all about me’, talk about yourself. Use the questions in this presentation. Add as much as you want. Send your assignment to teams assignment tab. Deadline- today, 21:00

×