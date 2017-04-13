DIFICULTADES DE LA VOZ DIANA ARMIJOS POLIESTUDIOS ACTIVIDAD 5 FECHA DE ENTREGA:12/04/2017
El niño que sufre.  “El entorno familiar debe ser un facilitador para el desarrollo y la estimulación del lenguaje entend...
TEL y colegio.  Hasta los seis años, la intervención debe integrarse en los contextos escolares y comunicativos habituale...
TEL y familia.  Evitar conductas de sobreprotección o de rechazo.  Estimular y potenciar sus capacidades.  Ayudarle en ...
Incluir una reflexión.  Alguna vez escuche que uno debe enamorarse de las necesidades educativas especiales. Todo este co...
Bibliografía.  Carla Salinas Martínez, EL TRASTORNO ESPECÍFICO DEL LENGUAJE, poliestudios  https://gabrielajachura.wordp...
Presentación tel

TRABAJO DONDE SE EXPLICA DEFINICION, ENTRE OTROS SUBTEMAS SOBRE EL TEL

×