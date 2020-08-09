OER 6 IS - LM Model

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter Ten 1 Aggregate Demand 1: Building the IS-LM Model ® A PowerPointTutorial To Accompany MACROECONOMICS, 7th. Editi...
Chapter Ten 2 The Great Depression caused many economists to question the validity of classical economic theory (from Chap...
Chapter Ten 3 In 2008 and 2009, as the United States and Europe descended into a recession, the Keynesian theory of the bu...
Chapter Ten 4 “Keynesian” means different things to different people. It’s useful to think of the basic textbook Keynesian...
Chapter Ten 5 Price level, P Income, Output, Y SRAS AD Y* Y*' AD' AD'' Y*'' In the short run, when the price level is fixe...
Chapter Ten 6 IS (investment and saving) model of the ‘goods market’ LM (liquidity and money) model of the ‘money market
Chapter Ten 7 The IS curve (which stands for investment saving) plots the relationship between the interest rate and the l...
Chapter Ten 8 In the General Theory of Money, Interest and Employment (1936), Keynes proposed that an economy’s total inco...
Chapter Ten 9 The Keynesian cross shows how income Y is determined for given levels of planned investment I and fiscal pol...
Chapter Ten 10 Expenditure, E Income, output, Y Actual expenditure, Y = E Planned expenditure, E = C + I + G Y2 Y1Y* The 4...
Chapter Ten 11 Consider how changes in government purchases affect the economy. Because government purchases are one compo...
Chapter Ten 12 If government spending were to increase by $1, then you might expect equilibrium output (Y) to also rise by...
Chapter Ten 13 The government-purchases multiplier is: DY/DG = 1 + MPC + MPC2 + MPC3 + … DY/DG = 1 / 1 - MPC The tax multi...
Chapter Ten 14 A Mankiw Macroeconomics Case Study Increasing Government Purchases to Stimulate the Economy: The Obama Spen...
Chapter Ten 15 Let’s now add the relationship between the interest rate and investment to our model, writing the level of ...
Chapter Ten 16 E Income, output, Y Y = E Planned expenditure, E = C + I + G r Income, output, Y r Investment, I I(r) IS An...
Chapter Ten 17 In summary, the IS curve shows the combinations of the interest rate and the level of income that are consi...
Chapter Ten 18 r M/PM/P Supply Now that we’ve derived the IS part of AD, it’s now time to complete the model of AD by addi...
Chapter Ten 19 Money Demand equals Real Money Balances L(r) = M/P
Chapter Ten 20 (M/P)d = L (r,Y) The quantity of real money balances demanded is negatively related to the interest rate (b...
Chapter Ten 21 r M/PM/P Supply Demand, L (r,Y) Since the price level is fixed, a reduction in the money supply reduces the...
Chapter Ten 22 r M/PM/P Supply L (r,Y)' L (r,Y) r1 r2 r Y LM An increase in income raises money demand, which increases th...
Chapter Ten 23 r M/P L (r,Y) r Y LM M/P Supply A contraction in the money supply raises the interest rate that equilibrate...
Chapter Ten 24 r Y LM(P0)IS r0 Y0 The intersection of the IS curve/equation, Y= C (Y-T) + I(r) + G and the LM curve/equati...
Chapter Ten 25 Aggregate Demand II: Applying the IS-LM Model ® A PowerPointTutorial To Accompany MACROECONOMICS, 7th. Edi...
Chapter Ten 26 Now that we’ve assembled the IS-LM model of aggregate demand, let’s apply it to three issues: 1) Causes of ...
Chapter Ten 27 The intersection of the IS curve and the LM curve determines the level of national income, and the interest...
Chapter Ten 28 IS LM r y
Chapter Ten 29 LMr Y IS A +DG Consider an increase in government purchases. This will raise the level of income by DG/(1- ...
Chapter Ten 30 LMr Y IS A -DT Consider a decrease in taxes of DT. This will raise the level of income by DT × MPC/(1- MPC)...
Chapter Ten 31 IS LM r y
Chapter Ten 32 ISr Y LM A LM B +DM Consider an increase in the money supply. The LM curve shifts downward and lowers the ...
Chapter Ten 33 The IS-LM model shows that monetary policy influences income by changing the interest rate. This conclusion...
Chapter Ten 34 The IS-LM model shows how monetary and fiscal policy influence the equilibrium level of income. The predict...
Chapter Ten 36 You probably noticed from the IS and LM diagrams that r and Y were on the two axes. Now we’re going to brin...
Chapter Ten 37 +DG This translates into a rightward shift of the IS and AD curves. LM (P2) Suppose there is a +DG. In the ...
Chapter Ten 38 Now it’s time to determine the effects on the variables in the economy. For the variables Y, P, and r, you ...
Chapter Ten 39 +, in order to eliminate the excess demand at P0. 0, because rising P shifts LM to left, returning Y to Y* ...
Chapter Ten 40 LM B AD´ B Notice that M/ was increased, thus increasing the value of the real money supply which translat...
Chapter Ten 41 Now it’s time to determine the effects on the variables in the economy. For the variables Y, P, and r, you ...
Chapter Ten 42 +, in order to eliminate the excess demand at P0. 0, because rising P shifts LM to left, returning Y to Y* ...
Chapter Ten 44 LM(P0) 1) +DC causes the IS curve to shift right to IS‘. SRAS 2) This leads to a rightward shift in AD to A...
Chapter Ten 45 Short Run: Y + P 0 r + C + I - Long Run: 0 + ++ + -- SRAS r Y P Y IS AD IS' P0 AD' LRAS LM(P2) A A B B ...
Chapter Ten 46 The spending hypothesis suggests that perhaps the cause of the decline may have been a contractionary shift...
Chapter Ten 47 A Mankiw Macroeconomics Case Study The Financial Crisis and the Economic Downturn of 2008 and 2009 In 2008,...
Chapter Ten 48 In the IS-LM model, falling prices raise income. For any given supply of money M, a lower price level impli...
Chapter Ten 49 There are two theories to explain how falling prices could depress income rather than raise it. 1) Debt-def...
Chapter Ten 50 LM Y IS A IS´ B An expected deflation (a negative value of pe) raises the real interest rate for any given ...
Chapter Ten 51 Monetary transmission mechanism Pigou Effect Debt-deflation theory
  1. 1. Chapter Ten 1 Aggregate Demand 1: Building the IS-LM Model ® A PowerPointTutorial To Accompany MACROECONOMICS, 7th. Edition N. Gregory Mankiw Tutorial written by: Mannig J. Simidian B.A. in Economics with Distinction, Duke University M.P.A., Harvard University Kennedy School of Government M.B.A., Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management
  2. 2. Chapter Ten 2 The Great Depression caused many economists to question the validity of classical economic theory (from Chapters 3-6). They believed they needed a new model to explain such a pervasive economic downturn and to suggest that government policies might ease some of the economic hardship that society was experiencing. In 1936, John Maynard Keynes wrote The General Theory of Employment, Interest, and Money. In it, he proposed a new way to analyze the economy, which he presented as an alternative to the classical theory. Keynes proposed that low aggregate demand is responsible for the low income and high unemployment that characterize economic downturns. He criticized the notion that aggregate supply alone determines national income.
  3. 3. Chapter Ten 3 In 2008 and 2009, as the United States and Europe descended into a recession, the Keynesian theory of the business cycle was often in the news. Policymakers around the world debated how best to increase aggregate demand with both monetary and fiscal policy.
  4. 4. Chapter Ten 4 “Keynesian” means different things to different people. It’s useful to think of the basic textbook Keynesian model as an elaboration and extension of the “classical theory.” Its variable velocity of money and “sticky” prices reflects Keynes’s belief that the Classical model’s shortcomings arose from its overly-strict assumptions of constant velocity and highly flexible wages and prices. The model of aggregate demand (AD) can be split into two parts: IS model of the “goods market” and the LM model of the “money market.” “IS stands for Investment Saving, Whereas LM stands for Liquidity Money.”
  5. 5. Chapter Ten 5 Price level, P Income, Output, Y SRAS AD Y* Y*' AD' AD'' Y*'' In the short run, when the price level is fixed, shifts in the aggregate demand curve lead to changes in national income, Y. The model of aggregate demand developed in this chapter called the IS-LM is the leading interpretation of Keynes’ work. The IS-LM model takes the price level as given and shows what causes income to change. It shows what causes AD to shift. The Keynesian model can be viewed as showing what causes the aggregate demand curve to shift.
  6. 6. Chapter Ten 6 IS (investment and saving) model of the ‘goods market’ LM (liquidity and money) model of the ‘money market
  7. 7. Chapter Ten 7 The IS curve (which stands for investment saving) plots the relationship between the interest rate and the level of income that arises in the market for goods and services. The LM curve (which stands for liquidity and money) plots the relationship between the interest rate and the level of income that arises in the money market.
  8. 8. Chapter Ten 8 In the General Theory of Money, Interest and Employment (1936), Keynes proposed that an economy’s total income was, in the short run, determined largely by the desire to spend by households, firms, and the government. The more people want to spend, the more goods and services firms can sell. The more firms can sell, the more output they will choose to produce and the more workers they will choose to hire. Thus, the problem during recessions and depressions, according to Keynes, was inadequate spending. The Keynesian cross is an attempt to model this insight. Because the interest rate influences both investment and money demand, it is the variable that links the two parts of the IS-LM model. The model shows how interactions between these markets determine the position and slope of the aggregate demand curve, and therefore, the level of national income in the short run.
  9. 9. Chapter Ten 9 The Keynesian cross shows how income Y is determined for given levels of planned investment I and fiscal policy G and T. We can use this model to show how income changes when one of the exogenous variables change. Actual expenditure is the amount households, firms and the government spend on goods and services (GDP). Planned expenditure is the amount households, firms, and the government would like to spend on goods and services. The economy is in equilibrium when: Actual Expenditure = Planned Expenditure or Y = E Expenditure, E Income, output, Y Actual expenditure, Y=E Planned expenditure, E = C + I + G Y YY*
  10. 10. Chapter Ten 10 Expenditure, E Income, output, Y Actual expenditure, Y = E Planned expenditure, E = C + I + G Y2 Y1Y* The 45-degree line (Y=E) plots the points where this condition holds. With the addition of the planned-expenditure function, this diagram becomes the Keynesian cross. How does the economy get to this equilibrium? Inventories play an important role in the adjustment process. Whenever the economy is not in equilibrium, firms experience unplanned changes in inventories, and this induces them to change production levels. Changes in production in turn influence total income and expenditure, moving the economy toward equilibrium.
  11. 11. Chapter Ten 11 Consider how changes in government purchases affect the economy. Because government purchases are one component of expenditure, higher government purchases result in higher planned expenditure, for any given level of income. Expenditure, E Income, output, Y Actual expenditure, Y=E Planned expenditure, E = C + I + G Y1Y* DG An increase in government purchases of DG raises planned expenditure by that amount for any given level of income. The equilibrium moves from A to B and income rises. Note that the increase in income Y exceeds the increase in government purchases DG. Thus, fiscal policy has a multiplied effect on income. A B
  12. 12. Chapter Ten 12 If government spending were to increase by $1, then you might expect equilibrium output (Y) to also rise by $1. But it doesn’t! The multiplier shows that the change in demand for output (Y) will be larger than the initial change in spending. Here’s why: When there is an increase in government spending (DG), income rises by DG as well. The increase in income will raise consumption by MPC  DG, where MPC is the marginal propensity to consume. The increase in consumption raises expenditure and income again. The second increase in income of MPC  DG again raises consumption, this time by MPC  (MPC  DG), which again raises income and so on. So, the multiplier process helps explain fluctuations in the demand for output. For example, if something in the economy decreases investment spending, then people whose incomes have decreased will spend less, thereby driving equilibrium demand down even further.
  13. 13. Chapter Ten 13 The government-purchases multiplier is: DY/DG = 1 + MPC + MPC2 + MPC3 + … DY/DG = 1 / 1 - MPC The tax multiplier is: DY/DT = - MPC / (1 - MPC)
  14. 14. Chapter Ten 14 A Mankiw Macroeconomics Case Study Increasing Government Purchases to Stimulate the Economy: The Obama Spending Plan When President Obama took office in 2009, the economy was undergoing a significant recession. He proposed a package that would cost the government about $800 billion, or about 5% of annual GDP. The package included some tax cuts and higher transfer payments, but much of it was made up of increases in government purchases of goods and services.
  15. 15. Chapter Ten 15 Let’s now add the relationship between the interest rate and investment to our model, writing the level of planned investment as: I = I (r). On the next slide, the investment function is graphed downward sloping showing the inverse relationship between investment and the interest rate. To determine how income changes when the interest rate changes, we combine the investment function with the Keynesian-cross diagram. The IS curve summarizes this relationship between the interest rate and the level of income. In essence, the IS curve combines the interaction between I and Y demonstrated by the Keynesian cross. Because an increase in the interest rate causes planned investment to fall, which in turn causes income to fall, the IS curve slopes downward.
  16. 16. Chapter Ten 16 E Income, output, Y Y = E Planned expenditure, E = C + I + G r Income, output, Y r Investment, I I(r) IS An increase in the interest rate (in graph a), lowers planned investment, which shifts planned expenditure downward (in graph b) and lowers income (in graph c). (a) (b) (c)
  17. 17. Chapter Ten 17 In summary, the IS curve shows the combinations of the interest rate and the level of income that are consistent with equilibrium in the market for goods and services. The IS curve is drawn for a given fiscal policy. Changes in fiscal policy that raise the demand for goods and services shift the IS curve to the right. Changes in fiscal policy that reduce the demand for goods and services shift the IS curve to the left.
  18. 18. Chapter Ten 18 r M/PM/P Supply Now that we’ve derived the IS part of AD, it’s now time to complete the model of AD by adding a money market equilibrium schedule, the LM curve. To develop this theory, we begin with the supply of real money balances (M/P); both of these variables are taken to be exogenously given. This yields a vertical supply curve. Now, consider the demand for real money balances, L. The theory of liquidity preference suggests that a higher interest rate lowers the quantity of real balances demanded, because r is the opportunity cost of holding money. Demand, L (r) The supply and demand for real money balances determine the interest rate. At the equilibrium interest rate, the quantity of money balances demanded equals the quantity supplied.
  19. 19. Chapter Ten 19 Money Demand equals Real Money Balances L(r) = M/P
  20. 20. Chapter Ten 20 (M/P)d = L (r,Y) The quantity of real money balances demanded is negatively related to the interest rate (because r is the opportunity cost of holding money) and positively related to income (because of transactions demand).
  21. 21. Chapter Ten 21 r M/PM/P Supply Demand, L (r,Y) Since the price level is fixed, a reduction in the money supply reduces the supply of real balances. Notice the equilibrium interest rate rose. A Reduction in the Money Supply: -DM/P Supply'
  22. 22. Chapter Ten 22 r M/PM/P Supply L (r,Y)' L (r,Y) r1 r2 r Y LM An increase in income raises money demand, which increases the interest rate; this is called an increase in transactions demand for money. The LM curve summarizes these changes in the money market equilibrium.
  23. 23. Chapter Ten 23 r M/P L (r,Y) r Y LM M/P Supply A contraction in the money supply raises the interest rate that equilibrates the money market. Why? Because a higher interest rate is needed to convince people to hold a smaller quantity of real balances. As a result of the decrease in the money supply, LM shifts upward. r1 r1 M´/P Supply' LM' r2 r2
  24. 24. Chapter Ten 24 r Y LM(P0)IS r0 Y0 The intersection of the IS curve/equation, Y= C (Y-T) + I(r) + G and the LM curve/equation M/P = L(r, Y) determines the level of aggregate demand. The intersection of the IS and LM curves represents simultaneous equilibrium in the market for goods and services and in the market for real money balances for given values of government spending, taxes, the money supply, and the price level.
  25. 25. Chapter Ten 25 Aggregate Demand II: Applying the IS-LM Model ® A PowerPointTutorial To Accompany MACROECONOMICS, 7th. Edition N. Gregory Mankiw Tutorial written by: Mannig J. Simidian B.A. in Economics with Distinction, Duke University M.P.A., Harvard University Kennedy School of Government M.B.A., Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management
  26. 26. Chapter Ten 26 Now that we’ve assembled the IS-LM model of aggregate demand, let’s apply it to three issues: 1) Causes of fluctuations in national income 2) How IS-LM fits into the model of aggregate supply and aggregate demand in Chapter 9 3) The Great Depression r Y LM(P0)IS r0 Y0
  27. 27. Chapter Ten 27 The intersection of the IS curve and the LM curve determines the level of national income, and the interest rate for a given price level. If the IS or LM curve shifts, the short-run equilibrium of the economy changes, and national income fluctuates. Let’s examine how changes in policy and shocks to the economy can cause these curves to shift.
  28. 28. Chapter Ten 28 IS LM r y
  29. 29. Chapter Ten 29 LMr Y IS A +DG Consider an increase in government purchases. This will raise the level of income by DG/(1- MPC). IS´ B The IS curve shifts to the right by DG/(1- MPC) which raises income and the interest rate.
  30. 30. Chapter Ten 30 LMr Y IS A -DT Consider a decrease in taxes of DT. This will raise the level of income by DT × MPC/(1- MPC). IS´ B The IS curve shifts to the right by DT × MPC/(1- MPC) which raises income and the interest rate.
  31. 31. Chapter Ten 31 IS LM r y
  32. 32. Chapter Ten 32 ISr Y LM A LM B +DM Consider an increase in the money supply. The LM curve shifts downward and lowers the interest rate which raises income. Why? Because when the Fed increases the supply of money, people have more money than they want to hold at the prevailing interest rate. As a result, they start depositing this extra money in banks or use it to buy bonds. The interest rate r then falls until people are willing to hold all the extra money that the Fed has created; this brings the money market to a new equilibrium. The lower interest rate, in turn, has ramifications for the goods market. A lower interest rate stimulates planned investment, which increases planned expenditure, production, and income Y.
  33. 33. Chapter Ten 33 The IS-LM model shows that monetary policy influences income by changing the interest rate. This conclusion sheds light on our analysis of monetary policy in Chapter 9. In that chapter we showed that in the short run, when prices are sticky, an expansion in the money supply raises income. But we didn’t discuss how a monetary expansion induces greater spending on goods and services—a process called the monetary transmission mechanism. The IS-LM model shows that an increase in the money supply lowers the interest rate, which stimulates investment and thereby expands the demand for goods and services.
  34. 34. Chapter Ten 34 The IS-LM model shows how monetary and fiscal policy influence the equilibrium level of income. The predictions of the model, however, are qualitative, not quantitative. The IS-LM model that shows that increases in government purchases raise GDP and that increases in taxes lower GDP. But, when economists analyze specific policy proposals, they must know the direction and size of the effect. Macroeconometric models describe the economy quantitatively, rather than just qualitatively.
  35. 35. Chapter Ten 35
  36. 36. Chapter Ten 36 You probably noticed from the IS and LM diagrams that r and Y were on the two axes. Now we’re going to bring a third variable, the price level (P) into the analysis. We can accomplish this by linking both two- dimensional graphs. r P Y Y IS LM(P1) A A AD To derive AD, start at point A in the top graph. Now increase the price level from P1 to P2. An increase in P lowers the value of real money balances, and Y, shifting LM leftward to point B. The +DP triggers a sequence of events that end with a -DY, the inverse relationship that defines the downward slope of AD. Notice that r increased. Since r increased, we know that investment will decrease, as it just got more costly to take on various investment projects. This sets off a multiplier process since -DI causes a –DY. The - DY triggers -DC as we move up the IS curve. LM(P2) B BP2 P1
  37. 37. Chapter Ten 37 +DG This translates into a rightward shift of the IS and AD curves. LM (P2) Suppose there is a +DG. In the short run, we move along SRAS from point A to point B. But as the output market clears, in the long-run, the price level will increase from P0 to P2. This +DP decreases the value of real money balances, which translates into a leftward shift of the LM curve. Finally, this leaves us at point C in both diagrams. r P Y Y IS LM(P0) A D P 0 AD´ IS´ SRAS A A B B P2 C C LRAS Y = C (Y-T) + I(r) + G M/ P = L (r, Y)
  38. 38. Chapter Ten 38 Now it’s time to determine the effects on the variables in the economy. For the variables Y, P, and r, you can read the effects right off the diagrams. Remember that SR is the movement from A to B. +, because Y moved from Y* to Y´ 0, because prices are sticky in the SR. +, because a +DY leads to a rise in r as IS slides along the LM curve. +, because a +DY increases the level of consumption (C=C(Y-T)). – , since r increased, the level of investment decreased. Y P r C I r P Y Y IS LM(P0) AD P0 AD´ IS´ SRAS A A B B P2 C C LRAS *Y Y´ LM(P2)
  39. 39. Chapter Ten 39 +, in order to eliminate the excess demand at P0. 0, because rising P shifts LM to left, returning Y to Y* as required by long-run LRAS. +, reflecting the leftward shift in LM due to +DP 0, since both Y and T are back to their initial levels (C=C(Y-T)) – – , since r has risen even more due to the +DP. Y P r C I For the variables Y, P, and r, you can read the effects right off the diagrams. Remember that LR is the movement from A to C. r P Y Y IS LM(P0) A D P0 AD´ IS´ SRAS A A B B P2 C C LRAS *Y Y´ LM(P2)
  40. 40. Chapter Ten 40 LM B AD´ B Notice that M/ was increased, thus increasing the value of the real money supply which translates into a rightward shift of the LM and AD curves. Suppose there is a +DM. Look at the appropriate equation that captures the M term: In the short run, we move along SRAS from point A to point B. But as the output market clears, in the long run, the price level will increase from P0 to P2. This +DP decreases the value of the real money supply which translates into a leftward shift of the LM curve. Finally, this leaves us at point C in both diagrams. C AD ISr P Y Y LM(P0) P 0 SRAS A A LRAS = C P2 M/ P = L (r, Y) M/ P = L (r, Y)
  41. 41. Chapter Ten 41 Now it’s time to determine the effects on the variables in the economy. For the variables Y, P, and r, you can read the effects right off the diagrams. Remember that SR is the movement from A to B. +, because Y moved from Y* to Y´. 0, because prices are sticky in the SR. –, because a +DY leads to a decrease in r as LM slides along the IS curve. +, because a +DY increases the level of consumption (C=C(Y-T)). + , since r increased, the level of investment decreased. Y P r C I LM B AD´ B C AD ISr P Y Y LM(P0) P0 SRAS A A LRAS = C P2 (P2) Y´Y*
  42. 42. Chapter Ten 42 +, in order to eliminate the excess demand at P0. 0, because rising P shifts LM to left, returning Y to Y* as required by LRAS. 0, reflecting the leftward shift in LM due to +DP, restoring r to its original level. 0, since both Y and T are back to their initial levels (C=C(Y-T)). 0, since Y or r has not changed. Y P r C I For the variables Y, P, and r, you can read the effects right off the diagrams. Remember that LR is the movement from A to C. Notice that the only LR impact of an increase in the money supply was an increase in the price level. LM B AD´ B C = C P2 AD ISr P Y Y LM(P0) P0 SRAS A A LRAS Y´Y*
  43. 43. Chapter Ten 43
  44. 44. Chapter Ten 44 LM(P0) 1) +DC causes the IS curve to shift right to IS‘. SRAS 2) This leads to a rightward shift in AD to AD’. Short Run: Move from A to B. Long Run: Market clears at P0 to P2 from B to C. 3) +DP causes LM(P0) to shift leftward to LM(P2) due to the lowering of the real value of the money supply. r Y P Y IS AD IS' P0 AD' LRAS LM(P2) A   A B B P2  C C Y = C (Y-T) + I(r) + G M/ P = L (r, Y)
  45. 45. Chapter Ten 45 Short Run: Y + P 0 r + C + I - Long Run: 0 + ++ + -- SRAS r Y P Y IS AD IS' P0 AD' LRAS LM(P2) A A B B P2  C C LM(P0)
  46. 46. Chapter Ten 46 The spending hypothesis suggests that perhaps the cause of the decline may have been a contractionary shift of the IS curve. The money hypothesis attempts to explain the effects of the historical fall of the money supply of 25 percent from 1929 to 1933, during which time unemployment rose from 3.2 percent to 25.2 percent. Some economists say that deflation worsened the Great Depression. They argue that the deflation may have turned what in 1931 was a typical economic downturn into an unprecedented period of high unemployment and depressed income. Because the falling money supply was possibly responsible for the falling price level, it could very well have been responsible for the severity of the depression. Let’s see how changes in the price level affect income in the IS-LM model.
  47. 47. Chapter Ten 47 A Mankiw Macroeconomics Case Study The Financial Crisis and the Economic Downturn of 2008 and 2009 In 2008, the economy experienced a financial crisis stemming mainly from the 20% fall in housing prices across the nation. This had four main repercussions: 1) Rise in mortgage defaults and house foreclosures 2) Large losses at the various financial institutions that owned Mortgage-backed securities 3) Rise in stock market volatility, which led to a decline in consumer confidence In January 2009, President Barack Obama proposed to increase he proposed to increase government spending to stimulate AD.This is almost surely not going to prevent the economy from dipping further into a downward spiral.
  48. 48. Chapter Ten 48 In the IS-LM model, falling prices raise income. For any given supply of money M, a lower price level implies higher real money balances, M/P. An increase in real money balances causes an expansionary shift in the LM curve, which leads to higher income. Another way in which falling prices increase income is called the Pigou effect. In the 1930s, economist Arthur Pigou pointed out that real money balances are part of household wealth. As prices fall and real money balances rise, households increase their consumption spending and the IS curve shifts to the right.
  49. 49. Chapter Ten 49 There are two theories to explain how falling prices could depress income rather than raise it. 1) Debt-deflation theory, unexpected falls in the price level 2) Effects of expected inflation Debt-deflation theory redistributes wealth between creditors and debtors. A fall in the price level raises the real amount of the debt. The impoverishment of the debtors causes them to spend less, and creditors to spend more. If their propensities to consume are the same, there is no aggregate effect. But, if debtors reduce more than the amount that creditors increase spending, the net effect on aggregate demand is a reduction. This contracts IS, and reduces national income.
  50. 50. Chapter Ten 50 LM Y IS A IS´ B An expected deflation (a negative value of pe) raises the real interest rate for any given nominal interest rate, and this depresses investment spending. The reduction in investment shifts the IS curve downward. The level of income and the nominal interest rate (i) fall, but the real interest rate (r) rises. i2 r1 = i1 r2 interest rate, i
  51. 51. Chapter Ten 51 Monetary transmission mechanism Pigou Effect Debt-deflation theory

