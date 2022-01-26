TECHNOLOGIES FOR REMOVING CARBON DIOXIDE FROM RNG

According to the Argonne National Laboratory’s Renewable Natural Gas database, as of 2018, CO2 removal technologies used by RNG projects located at US landfills are distributed as follows: 24% use solvent scrubbing, 24% use membrane systems, 10% use pressure swing adsorption (PSA), 7% use a combination of membrane systems and PSA, and 2% use water scrubbing technologies, while the remaining 33% use other or unknown technologies.