TECHNOLOGIES FOR REMOVING CARBON DIOXIDE FROM RNG

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
According to the Argonne National Laboratory’s Renewable Natural Gas database, as of 2018, CO2 removal technologies used by RNG projects located at US landfills are distributed as follows: 24% use solvent scrubbing, 24% use membrane systems, 10% use pressure swing adsorption (PSA), 7% use a combination of membrane systems and PSA, and 2% use water scrubbing technologies, while the remaining 33% use other or unknown technologies.