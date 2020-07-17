Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Benefits and challenges of using open educational resources – By Don Humphrey
Benefits Listed – Saves students money – Shifts our consumer culture towards a collaborative sharing – Information is mean...
Possible Negative Aspects – Multi-billion dollar publishers have more resources to make “better” content – More work at ti...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Benefits and challenges of using open educational resources

58 views

Published on

Some thoughts four our OER course :)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Benefits and challenges of using open educational resources

  1. 1. Benefits and challenges of using open educational resources – By Don Humphrey
  2. 2. Benefits Listed – Saves students money – Shifts our consumer culture towards a collaborative sharing – Information is meant to be free – Free information means people are more free – Laws create criminals, so let’s de-criminalize absolutely as much as possible, whenever possible – Freedom to remix and express wider perspectives than one single author – Grant funding is available to compensate faculty for these improvements(THANK YOU!!)
  3. 3. Possible Negative Aspects – Multi-billion dollar publishers have more resources to make “better” content – More work at times to properly adopt open content – Colleague resistance to my making changes in my courses – Time needed to rebuild a course can be daunting – Not everything is available in all subject areas(maybe, as this seems much less true than just a few years ago)

×