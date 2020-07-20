Modelos de orientacion educatica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Orientación  Educa.va   Modelos de Orientación Educativa Docente: Alma Lorena Álvarez Ramos   Equipo # 1 DHYANA MORALES ...
Introducción   La orientación es un proceso de asesoramiento o ayuda, integrado en el proceso educativo, que se ofrece a l...
CUADRO  COMPARATIVO  MODELO  DE  INTERVENCIÓN  EDUCATIVA MODELO   (Teoría  y  autor) Semejanzas Diferencias   ...
Counseling   Teoría   humanista   de   Rogers   (1942)   Álvarez  González,  1995   Un   proceso   d...
Servicio   Teórico   el   enfoque   clásico   de  rasgos  y  factores.   Se   caracteriza   por   ...
Contructuvista   Se   concibe   la   enseñanza   como   una   acDvidad   críDca   y   a l   d o c e ...
Futuros   modelos   de  orientación   Bisquerra,   Mafnez,   Téllez   y   Quintanal  (2002,  2008)  ...
Conclusión     Como pudimos ver un modelo de orientaciónón es una representaciónón que refleja varias cosas como el diseño...
Referencias Matas Terron A, Modelos de Orientación Educativa Ediciciones Aidesoc 2007 https://riuma.uma.es/xmlui/bitstream...
  1. 1. Orientación  Educa.va   Modelos de Orientación Educativa Docente: Alma Lorena Álvarez Ramos   Equipo # 1 DHYANA MORALES RIVERA ANA MARIA BUGARIN RIVERA 07/19/2020
  2. 2. Introducción   La orientación es un proceso de asesoramiento o ayuda, integrado en el proceso educativo, que se ofrece a los alumnos para alcanzar sus objetivos educativos, para resolver los problemas que se encuentran en su entorno y para conseguir su desarrollo personal y su integración en su vida comunitaria. Tiene muchos objetivos como: -Lograr un conocimiento completo de los alumnos, de sus características personales y sociales -Ayudar a los alumnos a que tomen conciencia de sus características y de sus posibilidades intelectuales para que se esfuercen por obtener un rendimiento escolar satisfactorio -Identificar a los alumnos excepcionales para facilitar sus aprendizajes -Ayudar a los alumnos a decidir sobre los estudios, itinerarios formativos y profesiones en función de sus características y cualidades personales. Para poder lograr todos estos objetivos, existen diferentes modelos de orientación educativa, los cuales desarrollaremos a continuación…
  3. 3. CUADRO  COMPARATIVO  MODELO  DE  INTERVENCIÓN  EDUCATIVA MODELO   (Teoría  y  autor) Semejanzas Diferencias     Aplicación Ejemplos  Consulta   Erchul  y  Martens,  1997   La  consulta  es  un  proceso  des7nado   a   proporcionar   servicios   educa7vos   y   psicológicos.   En   él   el   especialista   (consultor)   trabaja   en   colaboración   con   el   equipo   direc7vo   del   centro   para   mejorar   el   aprendizaje   y   la   adaptación   a   los   estudiantes   (clientes).  Durante  las  interacciones,   el  consultor  ayuda  al  consultante  a   través  de  un  proceso  sistemá7co  de   resolución  de  problemas,  inﬂuencia   social  y  apoyo  profesional.  A  su  vez   el  consultante  ayuda  a  los  clientes  a   través  de  la  selección  y  aplicación  de   intervenciones   (de   carácter   remedial   y   preven7vo)   eﬁcaces   basadas  en  la  escuela   v   Resolución  de  problemas •   No  se  uDliza  únicamente  en   el  marco  de  la  orientación.   •  Es   una   relación   triádica   en   la   que   intervienen   tres   Dpos   de   a g e n t e s :   c o n s u l t o r   consultante-­‐cliente.   •  La   relación   es   temporal   no   permanente.   q  Mejorar  las  capacidades  del   a s e s o r a d o   p a r a   diagnosDcar   y   resolver   sus   problemas   emocionales   o   técnicos,   así   como   los   del   cliente   q  ObjeDvo   la   ayuda   a   un   tercero  que  puede  ser  una   persona  o  un  grupo. ü  En   el   enfoque   de   salud   mental,  los  cuales  Denen   un   carácter   remedial   o   terapéuDco   y   cuyo   objeDvo   es   producir   cambios  de  acDtudes  en   el  consultante.
  4. 4. Counseling   Teoría   humanista   de   Rogers   (1942)   Álvarez  González,  1995   Un   proceso   de   relación   entre   un   orientador   con   los   conocimientos   y   competencias   necesarias   y   un   individuo   que   busca   ayuda   en   su   proceso  de  desarrollo  vocacional. v  I m p l i c a u n p r o c e s o d e aprendizaje. •  Integra   los   objeDvos   de   la   Teoría  Humanista.   •  Trata   de   inﬂuir   sobre   la   conducta   que   el   o   la   cliente   voluntariamente   resuelve   modiﬁcar.   •  Se   trata   de   una   relación   de   ayuda   personal,   directa   e   individual.   q  I n t e r v e n c i ó n   e n   problemas   familiares,   i n t e r p e r s o n a l e s ,   académicos   y   de   ajustes   personales. ü  Ayudar   al   individuo   a   decidir   que   Vocación     tomar.   ü  También   Interviene   en   problemas  familiares.   Programas   (No   se   apoya·∙   en   ninguna   teoría   especíﬁca).   Rodríguez  Espinar  et  al.,  1993   Acciones   sistemá7cas,   c u i d a d o s a m e n t e   planiﬁcadas,   orientadas   a   unas  metas,  como  respuesta   a  las  necesidades  educa7vas   de   los   alumnos,   padres   y   profesores   insertos   en   la   realidad  de  un  centro   v  I m p l i c a u n p r o c e s o d e aprendizaje. v  Trabajo en conjunto. •  L a   o r i e n t a c i ó n   p o r   programas   favorece   la   interrelación   curriculum-­‐ orientación   •  La  intervención  es  interna,  se   sitúa  dentro  de  la  insDtución   y   forma   parte   del   proceso   educaDvo.   •  La  existencia  de  los  recursos   necesarios  para  llevar  a  cabo   dichos  programas.   •  Es   idealista   en   cuanto   a   sus   objeDvos  y  realista  en  cuanto   a  su  ejecución q  Los   Programas   se   diseñan   y   desarrollan   teniendo   en   cuenta   las   necesidades   del   centro  o  del  contexto.   q  L a   u n i d a d   b á s i c a   d e   intervención   en   el   ámbito   escolar  es  el  aula.     q  El   estudiante   es   agente   acDvo   de   su   propio   proceso   de  orientación ü  El  programa  se  dirige  a   todos   los   estudiantes   y   s e   c e n t r a   e n   l a s   necesidades  del  grupo MODELO   (Teoría  y  autor) Semejanzas Diferencias     Aplicación Ejemplos
  5. 5. Servicio   Teórico   el   enfoque   clásico   de  rasgos  y  factores.   Se   caracteriza   por   la   intervención   directa   de   un   equipo   o   servicio   sectorial   especializado   sobre   un   grupo  reducido  de  sujetos   v  Colabora  con  el  tutor  o  tutora,   el  profesorado  y  las  familias. •  Ubicadas  fuera  de  los  centros   educaDvos  y  su  implantación   es  zonal  y  sectorial.   •  Actúan   por   funciones,   más   que  por  objeDvos.   •  P o c o   c o n o c i m i e n t o   y   conexión   con   la   insDtución   escolar.   q  Su   enfoque   es   básicamente   remedial   y   terapéuDco,   por   tanto,   no   incorpora   los   principios  de  desarrollo  y  de   intervención   global   ni   de   prevención. ü  Favorece  la  distribución  y   ajuste   del   alumnado   en   función   de   criterios   externos   deﬁnidos   por   el   sistema.   ü  Una   intervención   directa   basada   en   una   relación   personal   de   ayuda,   e m i n e n t e m e n t e   terapéuDca,   que   Dene   como   objeDvo   saDsfacer   las   necesidades   de   carácter   personal   y   educaDvo   MODELO   (Teoría  y  autor) Semejanzas Diferencias     Aplicación Ejemplos Enfoque  Tecnológico.   Este   modelo   basado   en   sistemas   y/  o  programas  auto  aplicables  no   elimina   la   ﬁgura   y   las   funciones   del   orientador.   El   orientador   habrá   de   estar   presente   en   el   proceso  desempeñando  a  función   de   consultor,   aclarando   dudas,   r e s o l v i e n d o   p r o b l e m a s ,   comentando   algunas   de   las   i n f o r m a c i o n e s   q u e   s e   proporcionan   y   ayudando   al   sujeto  en  su  labor  de  síntesis  y  de   reﬂexión   v  Ser  el  marco  global  en  el  que  se   apoyan  el  resto  de  los  modelos   v  La   necesidad   de   conocimiento   de  sí  mismo  y  desarrollo  de  la   autoconﬁanza   y   proyección   profesional •  Facilita   el   trabajo   de   los   profesionales  de  la  orientación.   •  La   irrupción   de   nuevas   relaciones   entre   enseñanza   y   aprendizaje  fuera  del  espacio  y   Dempo  rea   •  Despliega   sus   funciones   alternando   las   dimensiones   dentro-­‐fuera  del  contexto  en  el   que   se   lleve   a   cabo,   directa-­‐ indirecta  e  individual-­‐grupal.   q  Una  intervención  más  eﬁcaz,   de   mayor   calidad   y   más   cercana  a  la  persona  y  a  los   retos   de   una   sociedad   cada   vez  más  tecnologizada. ü  Adaptarse   a   las   nuevas   tecnologías.     ü  Apoyar  los  intercambios   tecnológicos   entre   países  de  la  comunidad.     ü  Diseñar   lo   que   podría   ser   una   acción   común   en  este  campo.  
  6. 6. Contructuvista   Se   concibe   la   enseñanza   como   una   acDvidad   críDca   y   a l   d o c e n t e   c o m o   u n   profesional   autónomo   que   invesDga   reﬂexionando   sobre   su   prácDca.   Entre   las   teorías  se  encuentran  las  de   J.   Piaget   (1952)   Levy   Vygotsky   (1978)   D.   Ausbel   (1963)   J.Bruner  (1960)   v  Permite   el   aprendizaje   por   observación,   mediante   la   imitación,   por   lo   general   inconsciente,   de   las   conductas   y  acDtudes  de  personas  que  se   convierten  en  modelos •  Percibe   al   error   como   un   indicador  y  analizador  de  los   procesos  intelectuales   q  Concibe  el  aprendizaje  como   resultado   de   un   proceso   de   construcción   personal-­‐ colecDva   de   los   nuevos   conocimientos,   acDtudes   y   vida,   a   parDr   de   los   ya   existentes   y   en   cooperación   con   los   compañeros   y   el   facilitador. ü  Un   rompecabezas   grupal   para   el   aprendizaje   cooperaDvo   para   que   todos   los   alumnos   sean   capaces   de   observar   los   diferentes   procesos   de   pensamiento.     MODELO   (Teoría  y  autor) Semejanzas Diferencias     Aplicación Ejemplos Enfoque  Tecnológico.   Este   modelo   basado   en   sistemas   y/  o  programas  auto  aplicables  no   elimina   la   ﬁgura   y   las   funciones   del   orientador.   El   orientador   habrá   de   estar   presente   en   el   proceso  desempeñando  a  función   de   consultor,   aclarando   dudas,   r e s o l v i e n d o   p r o b l e m a s ,   comentando   algunas   de   las   i n f o r m a c i o n e s   q u e   s e   proporcionan   y   ayudando   al   sujeto  en  su  labor  de  síntesis  y  de   reﬂexión   v  Ser  el  marco  global  en  el  que  se   apoyan  el  resto  de  los  modelos   v  La   necesidad   de   conocimiento   de  sí  mismo  y  desarrollo  de  la   autoconﬁanza   y   proyección   profesional •  Facilita   el   trabajo   de   los   profesionales  de  la  orientación.   •  La   irrupción   de   nuevas   relaciones   entre   enseñanza   y   aprendizaje  fuera  del  espacio  y   Dempo  rea   •  Despliega   sus   funciones   alternando   las   dimensiones   dentro-­‐fuera  del  contexto  en  el   que   se   lleve   a   cabo,   directa-­‐ indirecta  e  individual-­‐grupal.   q  Una  intervención  más  eﬁcaz,   de   mayor   calidad   y   más   cercana  a  la  persona  y  a  los   retos   de   una   sociedad   cada   vez  más  tecnologizada. ü  Presentar   alumnos   casos  de  la  vida  del  real   para   que   ello   puedan   conocer   acerca   de   sus   e x p e r i e n c i a s   y   aprendizajes   sin   que   se   sientan  forzados,  y  sean   capaces   de   encontrar   moDvación.    
  7. 7. Futuros   modelos   de  orientación   Bisquerra,   Mafnez,   Téllez   y   Quintanal  (2002,  2008)   La   orientación   educaDva   se   caracteriza   por   ser   un   proceso  de  ayuda  conDnuo  a   las   personas   para   potenciar   su   desarrollo,   inserto   en   la   acDvidad   educaDva   del   centro  escolar.   La   función   de   la   orientación   Dene  por  meta  individualizar   todos   nuestros   enfoques   sobre  la  instrucción,  la  salud   m e n t a l ,   l a   m o v i l i d a d   profesional   y   la   madurez   social;   las   técnicas   a   uDlizar   se   derivan   de   la   función   de   las   acDvidades   mismas;   entonces  existe  la  posibilidad   d e   c o n s e c u e n c i a s   d e   disfunciones   vinculadas   con   el   modo   en   que   estas   acDvidades   se   incorporan   a   un  programa  determinado.   v  No  exclusión  de  los  alumnos.     v  Desarrollo   total   e   integral   del   individuo.   v  Ayuda  a  la   v  persona   a   tomar   decisiones   vocacionales,   como   forma   de   asesorar   al   individuo   para   la   resolución  de   v  problemas   personales   y/o   sociales   q  La  inclusión  cómo  modelo  de   centro   debe   imaginar   los   procesos   de   enseñanza-­‐ aprendizaje,   así   como   la   o r g a n i z a c i ó n ,   y   fundamentalmente,   la   cultura  escolar.   q  El  objeDvo  de  la  inclusión  es   que   todos   los   alumnos   p u e d a n   p a r D c i p a r   acDvamente  en  los  procesos   sociales   y   culturales   de   la   c o m u n i d a d   e s c o l a r ,   asegurando   que   todos   c o n s i g a n   s u   m á x i m o   desarrollo   integral.   Esta   ﬁnalidad   es   inherente   a   una   escuela   que   trabaje   para   la   jusDcia  social.   ü  Las   acDvidades   de   apoyo   enfocadas   a   que   los   alumnos  comprendan  que   las   diferencias   para   alguien   más   no   Denen   p o r q u e   s i g n i ﬁ c a r   desventajas.   Que   se   cree   un   ambiente   de   respeto   entre   todos   los   alumnos   del   aula.   Trabajos   en   equipo.     MODELO   (Teoría  y  autor) Semejanzas Diferencias     Aplicación Ejemplos
  8. 8. Conclusión     Como pudimos ver un modelo de orientaciónón es una representaciónón que refleja varias cosas como el diseño, la estructura y los componentes esenciales de un proceso de intervenciónón y como podemos ver nos sirven de guía para la acción ya que nos sugieren procesos y procedimientos para poder actuar en la orientación educativa. Por lo que me parece de suma importancia conocer estos modelos, sus características, semejanzas y diferencias, pero sobre todo saber como podemos aplicarlos en el aula y me parece que con este trabajo pudimos absorber por completo estos aspectos de cada modelo. Y sobre todo tener en cuenta en que forma se desenvuelve cada uno, manteniendo el perfil de cada uno, dejando conocer que cada método tiene como propósito una mejor calidad de vida para el docente, el alumno, y sociedad en común, me gustaría dejar estas características de Bisquerra (1996: 156) las cuales se me hicieron de manera muy transparentes. v  El modelo tecnológico consiste en la utilización de los mas media (prensa, radio, televisión, vídeo, programas informáticos, etc.). Fijémonos en que el modelo clínico atiende a los clientes uno a uno; el modelo de servicios puede atender a grupos, igual que el modelo de programas; con el modelo de consulta un mismo orientador puede atender de forma indirecta a conjuntos de grupos, cada uno de los cuales es atendido por el mediador. Con el modelo tecnológico se puede atender simultáneamente a cantidades ingentes de personas.
  9. 9. Referencias Matas Terron A, Modelos de Orientación Educativa Ediciciones Aidesoc 2007 https://riuma.uma.es/xmlui/bitstream/handle/10630/4713/modelos_de_orientacion_281207.pdf?sequence=1 Parras Laguna A, Madrigal Martínez A,M, Redondo Duarte S, Vale Vasconcelos P y Navarro Asencio E. Orientación educativa: fundamentos teóricos, modelos institucionales y nuevas perspectivas 2da Edición 2009 PP. 52-97 https://diversidad.murciaeduca.es/orientamur/gestion/documentos/inv2008oeftminppc.pdf Molina  Contreras,  D.  Universidad  Nacional  Experimental  de  los  Llanos  Occidentales  Ezequiel  Zamora  2000   hkps://rieoei.org/historico/deloslectores/736Molina108.PDF     Universidad Nacional de Huancavelica, 2016 hkps://es.slideshare.net/albertofreddyciertolino/teoria-­‐del-­‐aprendizajeel-­‐construcDvismo

