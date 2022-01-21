Successfully reported this slideshow.
Macbeth as tragedy

Jan. 21, 2022
Macbeth is a tragedy by William Shakespeare. The form of the play is a dramatic form. Macbeth represents a classic tragedy in that its protagonist travels down a dark path of treachery and violence that inevitably leads to his own downfall and death.

Macbeth as tragedy

  1. 1. Macbeth as tragedy Name : DhruvitaDhameliya Roll no : 6 Subject : Literature of the restoration and Elizabethan periods Topic : Macbeth as Tragedy Submitted to : Dr.Dilip Barad
  2. 2. What is Tragedy ??? Tragedy is a genre of story in which a hero is brought down by his / her own flaws, usually by ordinary human flaws - flaws like human greed , over ambition or even an excess of love , honor or loyalty. In any tragedy We start with the tragic hero , usually in his prime the hero is successful, respected and happy but he has some tragic flaw that will ultimately cause his downfall. Examples : Hamlet, Othello , Romio and Juliet The tragic hero must have the sympathy of the audience. The tragic hero must , despite their best efforts or intentions come to ruin because of some tragic in their own character.
  3. 3. Characteristics of Tragedy : Tragic hero : The main character called tragic hero. Comes to an unhappy or miserable end. The tragic hero generally a person of importance in society, such as a king or queen The bigger they are, the harder they fall. The Shakespeare teagadies often on the fall of noble man by presenting the audience with a man excessive wealth or power. His eventual downfall fall is all the more tragic. External pressure : Shakespeare’s Tragic heroes often fall victim to external pressures. Fate , evil spirits and manipulative characters all play a hand in the hero’s downfall.
  4. 4. Source of inspiration Shakespeare drew from many sources when he wrote the Holingshed chronicles of England was one of these. From this source he drew much of his historical sources of that time. Macbeth is last of Shakespeare's four great teagadies and perhaps the darkest. Almost all of the scenes take place at night or in the darkness. The presence of the witches and power of darkness augment the dismal and ominous mood. Setting of the play : 11th century Scotland.
  5. 5. Setting of the play
  6. 6. Themes : Guilt In Macbeth ambition Conspire with unholy forces to commit evil deeds which , in their turn , generate fear , guilt and still more horrible crimes. Above all Macbeth is a character study in which not one but two protagonist- the title character and lady Macbeth respond individually and jointly to the phychological burden of their sins. In the course of the play Macbeth repeatedly misinterprets the guilt that he suffers as being simply a matter of fear. His Characteristic way of dealing with his guilt is to face in directly by committing still more misdeeds and this . Ofcourse only generates further madness.
  7. 7. Ambition for power Macbeth is Ambitious,but it is Lady Macbeth who is the driving force behind their blood- stained rise to the throne of Scotland. Lady Macbeth is awesome in her ambition and possesses a capacity for deceit that Shakespeare often uses as a trait of his evil female characters. Macbeth fatal flaw in the play is his unchecked ambition, that is a desire for power and position, namely to be King, which is more important to him than anything else. The witches in Macbeth are present in only four scenes in the play but Macbeth’s fascination with them motives much of them play's action.
  8. 8. Ambition for power: The witches in Macbeth are present in only four scenes in the play but Macbeth’s fascination with them motives much of them play's action. The extent of Lady Macbeth's power over her husband is debated. Some critics blame Lady Macbeth for precipitating Macbeth's moral decline and ultimate downfall. Others argue that while, Lady Macbeth appears to be increasingly guilt- ridden as the play progress as evidence by her sleep walking and hand washing scenes, Macbeth become increasingly.
  9. 9. Muuder Blood
  10. 10. Three witches King Dunkan
  11. 11. Scotland Sleep walking
  12. 12. War Anger
  13. 13. Horror Thunder and lightning
  14. 14. Suicide Life is meaningless
  15. 15. Life has no purpose
  16. 16. Tragedy of Macbeth What would you do if you encountered three strange women who predicted your future. And then those prediction started coming true? The women predicted that you would become a powerful ruler someday. Then what you do?? Would you want to wait to see is this come true?? Or would you make it come true. The weird witches make these predictions, Macbeth will earn noble titles, Banquo will produce a line of kings ‘ Macbeth will be King of Scotland’.
  17. 17. Tragedy of Macbeth Then the witches vanish, and a messenger appears to tell Macbeth that king Dunkan has just given to him a noble title. All Macbeth can think about is the sisters’ s final prophecy… And he thaught that he might become king. In this tragedy Macbeth - Shakespeare explores the damaging nature of overwhelming ambition and greed. It is the shortest of Shakespeare's teagadies and includes this simple message, “ Thou shall not kill”.
  18. 18. Resources : https://www.eng-literature.com/2020/06/macbeth-as-a- tragedy.html https://slideplayer.com/slide/4519797/?_gl=1*10o9xkj*_ga*dF9HV3Ezcm1oV1FkYW03aG xodU91ZzVNcjJCU3lsaFBYSUR6NmpxV0lLR1ZTLWlLUWIxYU40RGUzVmdZWVk0aw..

