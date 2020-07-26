Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Title: - Five Tips to Study from Home | Strategies to Help You Focus – EDUGYAN Description:- Howto studyathome duringcoron...
<h2>Five strategies to get your stuff done!</h2> 1. Declutter 2. Bring out your organizationskills 3. Time management 4. A...
Worried about study from home final
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Worried about study from home final

26 views

Published on

Edugyan provides online & offline pen drive classes for CA, CS, CMA, CFA,
NEET, GATE, IIT-JEE, CBSE, Banking & Other International Courses. Our
portal dedicated to helping students in identifying the best coaching classes
with over 1000+ video lectures & 150+ best professors. This is the online
platform that caters to all your needs of cost-efficient, time-saving & quality
content. We also provide attractive offers & discounted prices all over India.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Worried about study from home final

  1. 1. Title: - Five Tips to Study from Home | Strategies to Help You Focus – EDUGYAN Description:- Howto studyathome duringcoronavirus,5 Waysto Studyat HomeWithoutGoing CrazybyEDUGYAN <h1>Worried About Study from Home? 5 Strategies to Help You Focus</h1> People oftenlive busy lives with never-ending schedules. These overflowing tasks make it hard to focus and concentrate. With concepts like studying from home and working from home, there is a massive shift in the routine. Studying from the comfort of your home can only enhance your strengths. Hence this concept is manageable and flexible to adapt. Many factors are influencing the ability to focus. Adapting various techniques like origami, meditation, and decluttering of the mind before starting the day helps concentrate. Training your mind and body to focus and deliver requires an ethical approach.
  2. 2. <h2>Five strategies to get your stuff done!</h2> 1. Declutter 2. Bring out your organizationskills 3. Time management 4. Adapting a routine 5. Take a break!  Declutter – when you’re taking an online class, looking for a quiet place is essential. The space you choose shouldtranspondyouto anotherlevel.Keeping things around your desk, which motivates you can increase efficiency in your learning. For example, a motivation quote posteror just an artistic coaster for your cup of coffee, these little things can make a huge difference in your concentration levels.  Bring out your organizationskills – We needto thinklike apro andact like anentrepreneur. Thissimple mantrais the drivingforce.Organizingthe books,files, and stationery will make space for creativity and learning. With online classes, you have ease in storing the data digitally. Hence, losing out on books can be spared! Storing your lessons in the different folders can help in quick browsing and, therefore, is a great way to save time and increase productivity.  Time management– Time is precious;time isgold!We are all aware of this, though most of us lacktime management,masteringthisartwill take youtogreat heights.Dividingyourday according to the timetable given can make your online studies easy. It's vital to take some time out to schedule the day according to online classes, assignments, and syllabus. Maintain a digital calendar with regular updates will keep you aligned.  Adapting a routine – Getting used to new normal, and adapting to change will keep you at the top of your work. Once you are acquitted with the syllabus and assignments given to you, scheduling the deadlines and completing the given task on time will decrease the workload.Manytechniquescanbe appliedtostaysyncedwithonline classes.A few of them are to maintain a diary and note down the daily proceeding or download an app that will track your everyday activities. If you want to get more creative, make flashcards for every subject and refer to them before the class.  Take a break! – Contrary to what we think, taking short breaks can improve the standard and ability to grasp, perform, and ace at learning. Keep your breaks short; during these breaks, you can have a quick snack, chat with your near and dear, and get back to studying with a fresh perspective.

×