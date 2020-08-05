-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Version - 4, Indian Proverb Hindi to English or English to Hindi.
One can easily learn the Indian proverbs in English or in Hindi.
YouTube Channel : Burn & Born
1) 50 Proverb in 3 minutes Hindi to English Part 1 : https://youtu.be/OUAQ5YeTE5M
Google Drive PPT LINK (Proverb Hindi to English Part - 4)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G0aqFDfDTeT7NPfCcnCOuTJJYIU_MPT7/view?usp=sharing
SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part - 1)
https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-237239096
SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part - 2)
https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-part2
SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part - 3)
https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-part-3-237574019
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment