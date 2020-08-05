Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reference Links YouTube video for all parts, visit : Burn & Born Visit youtube for all the PPT Google Drive Links Google D...
Connect Author Author’s Contact: burnandborn@gmail.com Author’s Message My lovable audience, above mail can be utilized fo...
Proverb Hindi to English Part - 4

Version - 4, Indian Proverb Hindi to English or English to Hindi.

One can easily learn the Indian proverbs in English or in Hindi.

YouTube Channel : Burn & Born
1) 50 Proverb in 3 minutes Hindi to English Part 1 : https://youtu.be/OUAQ5YeTE5M


Google Drive PPT LINK (Proverb Hindi to English Part - 4)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G0aqFDfDTeT7NPfCcnCOuTJJYIU_MPT7/view?usp=sharing


SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part - 1)
https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-237239096

SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part - 2)
https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-part2

SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part - 3)
https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-part-3-237574019

Proverb Hindi to English Part - 4

  1. 1. Proverb Part – 4 Hindi to English Continued Communication Rummage By Burn & Born Foundation 1
  2. 2. 2 • This is just a step of improvement in fluent verbal communication if you apply it. • This is the final part. • Empower you friends, family and English lovers by sharing this PPT link who wish to improve and impact via language. Author’s Insight
  3. 3. 175. जले पर नमक छिड़कना | To add insult to injury. 176. छजस थाली में खाना उसी में िेद करना | To kill the goose that lays golden eggs. 177. दूध का दूध, पानी का पानी | Oil and truth must come out. 178. दाल में काला | There is a fly in the ointment. 179. लालच बुरी बला | No vice like avarice. 180. शठे शाठ्यम समाचरेत | An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. 181. बंदर क्या जाने अदरक का स्वाद | A blind man is no judge of colours. 182. अक्लमंद दोबारा एक ही जाल में नहीं फं सता | A fox is not taken twice in the same snare. 3
  4. 4. 183. लड़ाई और प्रेम में सब कु ि जायज़ है | All’s fair in love and war. 184. बुरे छकरायेदार से मकान खाली रखना अच्िा है | Better an emply house than a bad tenant. 185. छहम्मत करे इंसान तो क्या नहीं हो सकता | By trying the Greeks got into troy. 186. बेटा बाप से बड़ा | Child is the father of man. 187. हर रोज ईद नहीं होती | Christmas comes but once a year. 188. जैसा अपने साथ चाहो, वैसा व्यवहार दूसरों के साथ करो | Do as you would be done by. 189. सााँप भी मर जाए और लाठी भी न टूटे | Kill the snake as well as save the stick. 190. आज का काम कल पर मत िोड़ो | Do not put off till tomorrow what you can do today. 4
  5. 5. 191. हर छदन दीवाली नहीं होती | Everyday is not Sunday. 192. अच्िे छलबास से आदमी अच्िा लगता है | Fine feathers make fine birds. 193. कमजोरी स्त्री का दूसरा नाम है | Frailty, thy name is woman. 194. क्रोध में मनुष्य को होश नहीं रहता | Fury and anger carry the mind away. 195. भगवान के घर देर है, अंधेर नहीं है | God’s mill grinds slow but sure. 196. ऊाँ ची दुकान, फीके पकवान | Great boast small roast. 197. यछद शांछत चाहते हो तो युद्ध का प्रबंध करो | If you desire peace be prepared for war. 198. हद से ज्यादा, अमृत भी जहर | In excess nectar poisons. 5
  6. 6. 199. हरफन मौला, हरफन अधूरा. Jack of all trades, master of none. 200. देखो सुब कु ि, कहो बहुत थोड़ा. Keep your mouth shut and your eyes open. 201. दीवाने को सब दीवाने ही नज़र आते हैं. Mad people think others mad. 202. मदद दुछनया पर हुकू मत करते हैं और औरतें मदों पर. Men rule the world, women rule men. 203. छजसने की शमद, उसके फू टे कमद. Modest dogs miss much meat. 204. धोबी का कु त्ता, न घर का न घाट का. No man can serve two masters. 205. चलती का नाम गाड़ी. Nothings succeeds like success. 206. अपने दही को कोई खट्टा नहीं कहता. Nobody cries, ‘Stinking fish’. 6
  7. 7. 207. एक मिली सारे तालाब को गन्दा करती है | One bad fish spoils the whole water. 208. एक झूठ छिपाने के छलए हज़ार झूठ बोलने पड़ते हैं | One lie draws ten after it. 209. जो चीज़ एक के छलए अच्िी है, वो दूसरे के छलए बुरी भी हो सकती है | One man’s meat is another man’s poison. 210. छजस पर पड़े वही जाने | Only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches. 211. जैसा काम, वैसा दाम | Pay well when are served well. 212. आड़े वक़्त के छलए कु ि बचाकर रखो | Save something against a rainy day. 213. फूाँ क-फूाँ क कर कदम रखना | Look before you leap. 7
  8. 8. 214. पहले आप, पीिे बाप | Self preservation is nature’s first law. 215. नौ सौ चूहे खाकर छबल्ली हज को चली | Sinning all the six days in the week but going to church on Sundays. 216. चोरी के बेर मीठे | Stolen apples taste sweet. 217. पहले अपने छगरेबान में झांककर देखो | Sweep under your own mats. 218. सांच को आंच नहीं | Truth fears no examination. 219. चेहरा मन का दपदण है | The face is index of mind. 220. आछखर जुल्म की भी हद होती है | The last straw breaks the camel’s back. 221. चलते पुजे को जंग नहीं लगती | The key in use is always bright. 8
  9. 9. 222. बुरे सब जगह होते हैं | There is black sheep in every fold. 223. रेछगस्तान में हल चलाना | To plough the sands and sow the waves. 224. नेकी अपना छसला आप है | Virtue is its own reward. 225. घर का भेद बाहर नहीं बताना चाछहए | Wash your dirty linens at home. 9 THE END
  10. 10. Reference Links YouTube video for all parts, visit : Burn & Born Visit youtube for all the PPT Google Drive Links Google Drive Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part – 4) : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G0aqFDfDTeT7NPfCcnCOuTJJYIU_MPT7/view?usp= sharing SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part – 1) : https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-237239096 SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part – 2) : https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-part2 SlideShare PPT Link (Proverb Hindi to English Part – 3) : https://www.slideshare.net/DhruvKumar55/proverb-hindi-to-english-part-3-237574019 10
  11. 11. Connect Author Author’s Contact: burnandborn@gmail.com Author’s Message My lovable audience, above mail can be utilized for sending suggestions and sharing useful materials and thoughts. I am willing to listen to you via mail correspondence. 11
