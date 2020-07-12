Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Shelf-life Simulation for Moisture, Oxygen and Light Sensitive Food Products Subject : Dairy and Food Engineering-2 (DE-52...
CONTENTS Introduction Active packaging Oxygen scavenger (absorber) CO2 scavenger Moisture absorber Edible coating Intellig...
Introduction 12-07-2020 3 • Storing food is a traditional domestic skill that has been used for thousands of years in time...
12-07-2020 4 Moisture • It is recommended to remove moisture when storing foods. For long term storage foods should have a...
Active Packaging 12-07-2020 5 • Active packaging is an innovative packaging technology that incorporate certain additives ...
Active Packaging Techniques 12-07-2020 6 • Ahvenainen (2003) has given a broad classification of active packaging techniqu...
Oxygen Scavenger (absorber) 12-07-2020 7 • Oxygen scavenger removes oxygen from inside of package. • Materials such as iro...
Oxygen Scavenger (absorber) 12-07-2020 8 • Commercially available oxygen scavenger with trade name are Ageless, Fresilizer...
CO2 Scavenger 12-07-2020 9 • The CO2 scavenging sachet absorb the occluded CO2 which otherwise cause the package to burst ...
Moisture Absorber 12-07-2020 10 • For many years, desiccants have been used to control the water vapor in a closed package...
Moisture Absorber 12-07-2020 11 • Silica gel, molecular sieves, natural clay, calcium oxide, calcium chloride and modified...
Antioxidant Release 12-07-2020 12 • Antioxidant compounds scavenge radicals by inhibiting initiation and breaking chain pr...
Antioxidant Release 12-07-2020 13 • BHA(butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT(butylated hydroxytoluene) can also be incorporat...
Edible Coating 12-07-2020 14 • Edible coatings are consumable films which provide supporting structures and protective lay...
Edible Coating 12-07-2020 15 • It can be used to enhance the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables by carrying basic ...
Intelligent Packaging 12-07-2020 16 • Intelligent packaging systems give information on product quality directly (freshnes...
Bio Sensor 12-07-2020 17 • They are compact analytical devices that detect, record and transmit information pertaining to ...
Bio Sensor 12-07-2020 18 • TTIs, ripeness indicators, chemical sensors, biosensors and RFID are all examples of components...
12-07-2020 19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Shelf life simulation for moisture, oxygen and light sensitive food products

33 views

Published on

Shelf life simulation for moisture, oxygen and light sensitive food products

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Shelf life simulation for moisture, oxygen and light sensitive food products

  1. 1. Shelf-life Simulation for Moisture, Oxygen and Light Sensitive Food Products Subject : Dairy and Food Engineering-2 (DE-521) Submitted by : Dhruv Beladiya M.Tech ( 2nd Semester ) Department of Dairy Engineering
  2. 2. CONTENTS Introduction Active packaging Oxygen scavenger (absorber) CO2 scavenger Moisture absorber Edible coating Intelligent packaging Moisture Absorber Antioxidant release Bio Sensor 12-07-2020 2
  3. 3. Introduction 12-07-2020 3 • Storing food is a traditional domestic skill that has been used for thousands of years in time of plenty to prepare for times of famine or when food is in short supply. • Maintaining a food supply often insures savings of time and money and provides safety and security in time of need. • There are many factors which affects the shelf life of food products.
  4. 4. 12-07-2020 4 Moisture • It is recommended to remove moisture when storing foods. For long term storage foods should have a 10% or less moisture content. Oxygen • Foods store best when oxygen free. Removing oxygen will prevent oxidation of compounds in foods. Light • Light, a form of energy that can degrade the food value of foods. Store food in dark areas. Temperature
  5. 5. Active Packaging 12-07-2020 5 • Active packaging is an innovative packaging technology that incorporate certain additives into packaging film or within packaging containers by which package, product, and environment interact to prolong shelf life or enhance safety or sensory properties as well as maintain the quality of the food product. • Moisture control • Metal chelation • Oxygen control • Antimicrobial control etc.
  6. 6. Active Packaging Techniques 12-07-2020 6 • Ahvenainen (2003) has given a broad classification of active packaging techniques.
  7. 7. Oxygen Scavenger (absorber) 12-07-2020 7 • Oxygen scavenger removes oxygen from inside of package. • Materials such as iron incorporated into package structures that chemically combine and effectively remove oxygen from the inner package environment. The system is based on the oxidation of iron and ferrous salts to form stable oxide (de Abreu et al., 2012). • Some are small packets or sachets containing powdered iron: as the iron rusts, oxygen is removed from the surrounding atmosphere. • Newer systems are on cards or can be built into package films or molded structures.
  8. 8. Oxygen Scavenger (absorber) 12-07-2020 8 • Commercially available oxygen scavenger with trade name are Ageless, Fresilizer, Oxyguard, Zero2, Vitalon, PureSeal, Bioka and Sanso-cut are available (in different form of oxygen scavenger and different active substances) (Mohan et al., 2010). • Probiotic yoghurt added with glucose oxidase maintain low levels of dissolved O2 and cell viability of B. longum and L. acidophilus up to 21st day of storage at refrigerated temperature (Cruz et al., 2012). • Study on UHT milk packaged with oxygen scavenging film shown to reduction in dissolved oxygen content (23% -28% ) and stale flavor volatiles during storage (Perkins et al., 2007).
  9. 9. CO2 Scavenger 12-07-2020 9 • The CO2 scavenging sachet absorb the occluded CO2 which otherwise cause the package to burst if not removed during storage (Dobrucka and Cierpiszewski, 2014). • Carbon dioxide absorbers contain material such as calcium hydroxide, sodium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide, calcium oxide and silica gel. • It has applications in coffee, battered goods and cheese (Kerry et al., 2006).
  10. 10. Moisture Absorber 12-07-2020 10 • For many years, desiccants have been used to control the water vapor in a closed package. A desiccant is a hygroscopic substance usually in a porous pouch or sachet which is placed inside a sealed package. • They have been used to extend the shelf life of moisture-sensitive foods and drugs. • In moisture sensitive foods, excess moisture in packages can have detrimental effects like caking in powdered products, softening of crispy products (crackers) and moistening of hygroscopic products (sweets and candy).
  11. 11. Moisture Absorber 12-07-2020 11 • Silica gel, molecular sieves, natural clay, calcium oxide, calcium chloride and modified starch can act as moisture absorber (Suppakul et al., 2003). • Controlling relative humidity (RH) using deliquescent salts (such as CaCl2, MgCl2) in packaging materials can regulate moisture (Mohan et al., 2010).
  12. 12. Antioxidant Release 12-07-2020 12 • Antioxidant compounds scavenge radicals by inhibiting initiation and breaking chain propagation or suppressing formation of free radicals by binding to the metal ions, reducing hydrogen peroxide, and quenching superoxide and singlet oxygen. • Compounds such as herbs and aromatic plants, natural vitamins (vitamin C and vitamin E) and polyphenol are used for this purpose (Murthy et al., 2002).
  13. 13. Antioxidant Release 12-07-2020 13 • BHA(butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT(butylated hydroxytoluene) can also be incorporated into polyolefin films for Dry Products. • Whole milk powder with multilayer active packaging film containing α-tocopherol showed delayed lipid oxidation. • Enzymatic browning of apple can be reduced by incorporation of anti-oxidant agents (cysteine and sulphite) in packaging film.
  14. 14. Edible Coating 12-07-2020 14 • Edible coatings are consumable films which provide supporting structures and protective layers to food. • These films and coatings guarantee the fresh appearance, firmness and shine, thus adding value to the product (Lin and Zhao, 2007). • Various substances suitable for the development of edible coatings are hydrocolloids based on proteins of animal or plant sources (e.g. whey, soy, corn, legumes) or polysaccharides (e.g. cellulose derivate, alginates or starches), lipids (e.g. waxes, shellac, fatty acids) or even synthetic polymers (e.g. polyvinyl acetate) (Cargi et al., 2004).
  15. 15. Edible Coating 12-07-2020 15 • It can be used to enhance the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables by carrying basic nutrients that lack or are present in low amounts. • Edible coating as carriers of antimicrobial compounds is another potential alternative to enhance the safety of fresh-cut produce. Active coating of sodium alginate with MAP (50% CO2 and 50% N2) is done to prevent excessive dehydration from the mozzarella cheese surface and to increase shelf life up to 160 days at 4°C (Mastromatteo et al., 2014).
  16. 16. Intelligent Packaging 12-07-2020 16 • Intelligent packaging systems give information on product quality directly (freshness indicators), about package and its headspace gases (leak indicators), and the storage conditions of the package (time temperature indicator). • Intelligent packaging could be defined as a packaging system that is capable of carrying out intelligent functions (sensing, detecting, tracing, recording and communicating) to facilitate decision making to extend shelf life, improve quality, enhance safety, provide information and warn about possible problems.
  17. 17. Bio Sensor 12-07-2020 17 • They are compact analytical devices that detect, record and transmit information pertaining to biological reactions. • The industry firmly believes in Time-Temperature Indicators or TTIs to detect weak links in the cooling chain. Such labels indicate visually whether a product has been subject to unforeseen temperature swings and to what extent this has damaged the product.
  18. 18. Bio Sensor 12-07-2020 18 • TTIs, ripeness indicators, chemical sensors, biosensors and RFID are all examples of components in smart packaging. Most of these smart devices have not had widespread commercial application, but two are gaining more notoriety namely TTIs and RFID
  19. 19. 12-07-2020 19

×