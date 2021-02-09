Successfully reported this slideshow.
By Dhruv Arora
PPT on Demand for students. I have told main points that affect demand both individually and in market as well. Hope you will find this PPT helpful and beneficial. Thank You

  1. 1. By Dhruv Arora
  2. 2. Meaning of Demand • Demand is the quantity of a commodity that a consumer is willing and able to buy at a possible price during a given period of time.
  3. 3. Determinants of demand • Individual demand • Price of the given commodity. • Price of related goods • Income of the consumer. • Tastes and preferences of the consumer. • Expectation of change in price in future. • Market demand • Size and composition of the population. • Season and weather. • Distribution of income.
  4. 4. Demand Function • Demand function shows the relationship between quantity demanded for a particular commodity and the factors influencing it. • It has two types: Individual demand:-This demand relates to the demand by individual consumer. It is expressed as Dx=f( Px, Pr, Y, T, F) Market demand:-This demand relates to the demand by market. It is expressed as Dx=f( Px, Pr, Y, T, F, Po, S, D)
  5. 5. Demand Analysis • Dx=Demand for commodity x • Px=Price of the commodity x • Pr=Price of related goods • Y=Income of the consumer • T=Tastes and preferences • F=Expectation of change in price in future • Po=Size and composition of population • S=Season and Weather • D=Distribution of Income
  6. 6. Demand Schedule • Demand schedule is a tabular statement showing various quantities of a commodity being demanded at various levels of price ,during a given period of time. • There are two types:-  Individual demand schedule-It refers to tabular statement showing various quantities of a commodity that a consumer is willing to buy at a various levels of price, during a given period of time.  Market demanded schedule-It refers to a tabular statement showing various quantities of a commodity that all consumers are willing to buy at various levels of price, during a given period of time.
  7. 7. Individual demand schedule Price Quantity Demanded 5 1 4 2 3 3 2 4 1 5
  8. 8. Market demand schedule Price Household A Household B Market Demand 5 1 2 1+2=3 4 2 3 2+3=5 3 3 4 3+4=7 2 4 5 4+5=9 1 5 6 5+6=11
  9. 9. Demand Curve
  10. 10. Individual demand curve
  11. 11. Market demand curve
  12. 12. Law of demand • Law of demand states the inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded, keeping other factors constant.
  13. 13. Assumptions of law of demand • Prices of substitute goods do not change. • Prices of complementary goods remain constant. • Income of the consumer remains the same. • There is no expectation of change in price in the future. • Tastes and Preferences of the consumer remain the same.
  14. 14. Derivation of law of demand • Marginal utility = price When MU is more than price: If price of the good falls, it makes MU greater than price. When MU is less than price: If price of the good rises, it makes MU less than price. • Law of equi-marginal utility: If price of commodity X (Px) falls, then MUx/Px>MUy/Py. In this case a consumer will buy more of X than Y. • Similarly, if price of commodity X rises, then MUx/Px<MUy/Py. In this case a consumer will buy more of Y than X.
  15. 15. Reasons for law of demand • Law of diminishing marginal utility • Substitution effect • Income effect • Additional consumers • Different uses
  16. 16. Exceptions of law of demand • Giffen goods • Status Symbol of goods • Fear of shortage • Ignorance • Fashion related goods • Necessities of life • Change in weather
  17. 17. Expansion of demand • It refers to a rise in the quantity demanded due to a fall in the price of commodity, others factors remaining constant. Price Demand 20 100 15 150
  18. 18. Contraction in demand • It refers to a fall in the quantity demanded due to a rise in the price of commodity, others factors remaining constant. Price Demand 20 100 25 70
  19. 19. Rightward shift in demand • It refers to increase in demand due to favourable change in other factors at the same time.
  20. 20. Leftward shift in demand • It refers to decrease in demand due to unfavourable change in other factors at the same price
  21. 21. Practice More Price Household A Household B Household C Market demand 14 12 22 52 12 16 32 72 10 24 44 102 8 34 60 142 6 48 84 198 Hint: Demand for household B = Market demand – A’s demand – C’s demand Find demand for household B
  22. 22. Practice More • Q:- There are three individual demands Qx=30-2P; Qy=40-3P; Qz=50-4P. Calculate the market demand if price(P) is 10 rupees. Ans:-Qmd= 30 units

