What is Cryptocurrency? • A cryptocurrency (or crypto currency) is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchang...
Types of Cryptocurrency 1. Bitcoin 2. Bitcoin Cash 3. Litecoin 4. Ethereum 5. Ripple 6. Stellar 7. NEO 8. Cardano
Purpose • Cryptocurrency criminals are lurking on YouTube, a recent lawsuit filed by Apple co- founder Steve Wozniak claim...
What they do? • Guarantees that you'll make money. • Promises big payouts that will double your money in a short time. • P...
• A July study by analytics firm Whale Alert found that YouTube users had lost $24 million in bitcoin and related scams in...
Example • Bitcoin giveaway scams have been on Youtube for months, featuring well-known people supposedly giving away bitco...
• Some of our huge Indian Creators like Carryminati, Scout, Beast Boy Shubh, Khooni Monday and much more channels were als...
• News.Bitcoin.com previously reported on Youtube bitcoin giveaway scams featuring Elon Musk giving away bitcoin which has...
• At least two BTC addresses were posted on the Carryislive channel: one displayed on the video and another in the video d...
Another Example • Two days back another huge Indian channel with over 4 Million subs was hacked for the same purpose named...
SpaceX channel hacked... • Not only normal youtubers but they also hacked SpaceX and started live streaming on. • As Space...
Some General Things • “Jamtara” is a Epicenter of Indian Cyber Crime. • Use 2 Steps Verification on Google Account. • Mali...
Fact • Use your Password Like a Toothbrush 1. Choose a Strong one 2. Don’t share it with anyone 3. Change it Regularly #th...
References • Inspiration from Dr. Neha R Soni • YouTube • Google • Images from Google Images
Thank You
  1. 1. YouTube Cryptocurrency Scam Dhrumil Panchal Dharmik Mehta Sem: 7th Semester Subject: Information and Network Security Branch: Computer Engineering (B.E.) Year: 2020-21
  2. 2. Contain 1. What is Cryptocurrency? 2. Types of Cryptocurrency 3. Purpose 4. What they do? 5. Example 6. SpaceX channel hacked... 7. Some General Things 8. Facts 9. References
  3. 3. What is Cryptocurrency? • A cryptocurrency (or crypto currency) is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange wherein individual coin ownership records are stored in a ledger existing in a form of computerized database using strong cryptography to secure transaction records, to control the creation of additional coins, and to verify the transfer of coin ownership.
  4. 4. Types of Cryptocurrency 1. Bitcoin 2. Bitcoin Cash 3. Litecoin 4. Ethereum 5. Ripple 6. Stellar 7. NEO 8. Cardano
  5. 5. Purpose • Cryptocurrency criminals are lurking on YouTube, a recent lawsuit filed by Apple co- founder Steve Wozniak claims. • Most of the schemes involve scams that purport to be giving bitcoins away but in fact are designed to steal the virtual money, along with other types of cryptocurrency, from users of the popular streaming video site. • Wozniak's complaint alleges YouTube has hosted videos that use footage of him without his permission to pull off the bitcoin scams.
  6. 6. What they do? • Guarantees that you'll make money. • Promises big payouts that will double your money in a short time. • Promises free money in dollars or cryptocurrency. • Makes claims about their company that are not clear. • By claming all the above points the phichers main purpose is to get the virtual money from users and doing scam with them after winning there trust
  7. 7. • A July study by analytics firm Whale Alert found that YouTube users had lost $24 million in bitcoin and related scams in the first six months of 2020. • That's up from $14 million over the prior three and a half years combined.
  8. 8. Example • Bitcoin giveaway scams have been on Youtube for months, featuring well-known people supposedly giving away bitcoin, such as Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and several people in the crypto space. • However, in past BTC giveaway schemes, scammers used their own accounts to promote the scams, without hacking other Youtube channels.
  9. 9. • Some of our huge Indian Creators like Carryminati, Scout, Beast Boy Shubh, Khooni Monday and much more channels were also hacked for the same purpose were scammers have kept the videos of huge cofounders and CEO like they are giving away the Ethereum and bitcoins.
  10. 10. • News.Bitcoin.com previously reported on Youtube bitcoin giveaway scams featuring Elon Musk giving away bitcoin which has raked in millions of dollars. • The videos on the Carryislive channel promotes both a bitcoin giveaway and an ether giveaway where scammers promise to double your BTC or ETH sent to them.
  11. 11. • At least two BTC addresses were posted on the Carryislive channel: one displayed on the video and another in the video description. • According to the Bitcoin Abuse database, the first address has been reported as a scam address twice and has received 0.0273132 BTC at press time. • The other has also been reported twice and has received 0.00017801 BTC.
  12. 12. Another Example • Two days back another huge Indian channel with over 4 Million subs was hacked for the same purpose named BeastBoyShubh.
  13. 13. SpaceX channel hacked... • Not only normal youtubers but they also hacked SpaceX and started live streaming on. • As SpaceX and NASA made history last week with their first ever spaceflight together, millions flocked to YouTube to watch astronauts return to Earth. • Tens of thousands of those viewers unwittingly clicked on videos that appeared to be official SpaceX livestreams, posted by seemingly legitimate YouTube channels with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. • Instead, they were met with "Bitcoin giveaway" messages urging them to send Bitcoin in order to be paid back double — a common scam tactic. Hackers appear to have compromised several high-profile YouTube channels in the past week, changed the channel names to hot-button topics like SpaceX or Elon Musk, and promoted Bitcoin scams.
  14. 14. Some General Things • “Jamtara” is a Epicenter of Indian Cyber Crime. • Use 2 Steps Verification on Google Account. • Malicious links are one of today’s biggest cyber security threats. • Fake Social Media Account • Fake Customer Care Support Fraud • Google Forms Fraud
  15. 15. Fact • Use your Password Like a Toothbrush 1. Choose a Strong one 2. Don’t share it with anyone 3. Change it Regularly #the_d_fact_
  16. 16. References • Inspiration from Dr. Neha R Soni • YouTube • Google • Images from Google Images
  17. 17. Thank You

