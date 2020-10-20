Top 3 Benefits of the AAI designation

Insurance agents can earn the AAI designation by completing a series of examinations. The Insurance Institute of America conducts these examinations. All the course-related materials are available on their website.



Added credentials



An AAI designation adds value to an agent’s role. 89% of AAI designation holders mentioned the designation to be a valuable addition to their resume. The different topics covered in the AAI course provided by The Institute builds a deep understanding of the whole insurance industry. This also helps agents to avoid errors and omission related claims and insurance frauds. It adds value to your qualifications and expertise on insurance.



Better client service



Agents with the AAI designation have a high focus on customer service. They can also charge higher premiums for the services they provide. Thus, they can increase their earnings and expand their clientele. AAI professionals can offer quality customer service to help clients reach their short-term and long-term goals. An AAI course is highly detailed as it includes underwriting and customer support in addition to most other facets of the property and casualty lines. This designation provides a competitive advantage for agency personnel with a competitive edge in the P&C industry.





Career advancements



86% of AAI designation holders believed that the course prepared them for their both current and long-term career goals. So, it helps insurance professionals to achieve their long term as well as short term goals. Becoming an accredited advisor in insurance allows insurance agents to exhibit professional expertise. An agent with an AAI designation can understand the insurance needs of their clients. Agents can also provide them with personalized services and, likewise, earn more commissions. The growing competitive insurance industry requires AAI’s that are competent and knowledgeable in the field.



The AAI designation opens up opportunities for agents to develop themselves as a professional and offer better services. To learn more about the AAI designation, read this blog: https://agencyheight.com/aai-for-insurance-producers/