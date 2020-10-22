Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transporting people to their destination in return for fees is an immense responsibility. Your business should ensure the safety of every passenger and their belongings. Although your company hires an experienced driver, they can get in an accident. Hence, livery insurance coverage protects not only your passengers but also your employees, assets, and business. With huge companies like lyft, uber and turo growing rapidly, investing in a good coverage if involved in a business is a smart choice to make. To learn more about livery insurance in depth, click on the link below:

https://quotezebra.com/livery-insurance/

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Livery Insurance Hitch a ride to risk-free zone
  2. 2. Livery Insurance Livery Insurance covers the risks of business that generate revenue by transporting people. Here, we will learn about: • Business that requires livery insurance • Specific livery business risk • Livery insurance coverage and exclusions • Factors that influence livery insurance premium
  3. 3. Who needs livery insurance? • Limousine services • Taxi services • Rideshare services • Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services
  4. 4. What coverages do livery insurance provide?
  5. 5. Commercial General Liability Insurance (CGLI) • Provides coverage for bodily injury or property damage.  CGLI indemnifies financial losses as a result of physical damage, if you are at fault.  It includes cost of transportation, medical bills, follow-ups, and funeral expenses.  Pays to repair or restore third- party property damage
  6. 6. Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist • Motorist without auto insurance coverage is termed as uninsured motorist. • UM/UIM is mandatory for limo service providers in most states. • This coverage includes:  Bodily injury  Property damage  Collision deductible waiver (If uninsured/ underinsured motorist is at fault, your insurance deductible is waived)
  7. 7. Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) • Protects against claims made by your employees • Common employee claims includes- wrongful termination, discrimination, and sexual harassment • EPLI provides expenses for-  Legal defense  Claim settlement  Attorney's fees
  8. 8. What are some additional coverages? You can consider the following endorsements: • Coverage for expensive equipment installed in the vehicle • Combined Additional Coverage (CAC) to get coverage for specified peril • Towing services, if necessary
  9. 9. What does livery insurance policy exclude? Livery insurance policy does not cover if-  Theft occurred as a result of your negligence. For instance, leaving keys in the car, keeping the windows open is not considered as perils.  An accident happens when you use the vehicle for purpose not listed as your job  You use your vehicle outside your area of operation
  10. 10. What determines the cost of livery insurance? • Types of business • Area of operation • Limits and deductibles • Location • Accident history • Types of vehicles • Business experience

