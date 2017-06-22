WHAT IS CHOLERA ??? Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and...
DEFINITION OF CHOLERA Cholera is an infectious and often fatal bacterial disease of the small intestine, typically contrac...
CAUSES OF CHOLERA Vibrio cholerae, the bacterium that causes cholera, is usually found in food or water contaminated by fe...
SYMPTOMS OF CHOLERA Symptoms of cholera can begin as soon as a few hours or as long as five days after infection. Often, s...
TRANSMISSION OF CHOLERA Vibrio cholerae is the causative agent responsible for cholera. It is a bean-shaped bacterium with...
Before infecting a human host, a key component of the vibrios’s survival strategy in its aquatic environment is the close ...
The aggregation of the vibrios on the copepod also produces a very effective vehicle for transmission to human hosts. Stud...
PREVENTION OF CHOLERA * Drink and use safe water * Wash your hands often with soap and safe water * Use latrines or bury y...
Drink and use safe water * Bottled water with unbroken seals and canned or bottled carbonated drinks are safe to drink. * ...
Wash your hands often with soap and safe water * Before you eat or prepare food * Before feeding your children * After usi...
Cook food well * Boil it, Cook it, Peel it, Wash it. * Be sure to cook shellfish (like crabs and crayfish) until they are ...
THANK YOU
A simple way to understand cholera disease such as the symptoms, preventions and causes.

