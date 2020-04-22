Primera sesion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Tercer Estado Mental ¿Cómo aprender a meditar? Primera Sesión Por Yuri Serbolov/Brigaell
Hoy más que nunca necesitamos controlar nuestra mente, dados los acontecimientos confrontativos que están ocurriendo en ...
Dos Estados Mentales Distracción Meditación
La mayoría de la gente tenemos una mente distraída o somnolienta o una mente demasiado ocupada en nuestros estudios, traba...
Al principio vamos a tener que aplicar un gran esfuerzo para sacar a la mente de su inercia o costumbre de distracción, pa...
Vamos a necesitar aprender a reconocer y entrenar a tres factores mentales. Nuestros tres amigos que son: 1. La atención (...
Los Tres Factores Mentales Tibetano Transliterado Fonética Signiﬁcado en español !ན་པ་ dran pa dren pa Atención ཤེས་བཞིན་ ...
La atención es como una lámpara Distracción Meditación Objetos internos Objetos externos Objetos visuales Objetos auditivo...
Una de las meditaciones más importantes es poner toda la atención en la respiración Distracción Meditación Objetos interno...
La atención o dran pa es dónde alumbramos con la luz de la conciencia o de la mente Distracción Meditación Objetos interno...
La alerta es estar pendientes o vigilantes si la mente se mantiene en el objeto de atención o si ya lo soltó o lo perdió y...
Tsöl ba es la cantidad de esfuerzo que ponemos en la mente para que se mantenga en su objeto o para sacar los otros objeto...
Hay una ﬁgura muy famosa con la que los tibetanos representan los 9 niveles que vamos a ir logrando en el entrenamiento de...
Decíamos que no vamos a explicar todo el dibujo, sólo los tres factores mentales. El elefante representa nuestra mente y a...
En la mano derecha lleva al factor mental de la alerta (a Shé Zhin), simbolizado con un gancho o un garﬁo. Estos dos facto...
No se ve en este dibujo de arriba. Tsöl ba es el fuego que se ve a la izquierda. Y si ves nuevamente las ﬁguras completas ...
Aquí podemos ver a nuestra mente: el elefante A la mente de mono o la monky mind: el changuito, que signiﬁca nuestra mente...
¿Entendido? ¿Dudas?
Vamos a poner ahora el conocimiento en práctica Porque la teoría o los conceptos o el estudio no cambia la mente. Lo único...
La teoría nos sirva para entender qué hacer, cómo hacerlo, porqué y para qué hacerlo, pero llega un momento en que si no l...
Práctica La Meditación de los Marranitos
Al despertar: 1. Establece tu motivación por la cuál vas a hacer esta práctica. Antes de empezar reviso cuál es mi motivac...
Segunda Práctica 1 Elemento Tierra 2 Respiración 3 Sonido De preferencia nos acostamos, con una pequeña almohada bajo la c...
Segunda Práctica 1 Elemento Tierra 2 Respiración 3 Sonido 2. Ahora movemos la atención a la respiración, al proceso de inh...
Segunda Práctica 1 Elemento Tierra 2 Respiración 3 Sonido 3. Ahora ponemos toda la atención en los sonidos. No elegimos ni...
Segunda Práctica 1 Elemento Tierra 2 Respiración 3 Sonido 1, 2, 3 Podemos estar pasando del elemento tierra a la respiraci...
¿Qué tan atento estuviste a esta primera lección? ¿Qué aprendiste? ¿de qué te diste cuenta? … ¿y de qué no te diste cuenta?
Palabras ﬁnales para concluir
¿Te diste cuenta, por ejemplo, que esta primera lección se llama “El Tercer Estado Mental” pero yo sólo hablé aquí de dos ...
Te deseo éxito en tu meditación y te deseo que estés bien (con salud y sustento), que estés en paz (con calma mental, espe...
  1. 1. El Tercer Estado Mental ¿Cómo aprender a meditar? Primera Sesión Por Yuri Serbolov/Brigaell
  2. 2. Hoy más que nunca necesitamos controlar nuestra mente, dados los acontecimientos confrontativos que están ocurriendo en el mundo (epidemia, infectados, muertes, conﬁnamiento, cierre de las escuelas y el trabajo, pérdida de nuestros ingresos, crisis económica, diﬁcultad para obtener alimentos para nuestro sustento, cambios en nuestros hábitos, espacios, tiempos, aprender a convivir de otras formas con nuestros familiares, seres queridos e incluso con nuestros vecinos, aprender a tolerar y seguir las decisiones que toman nuestras autoridades, miedo, enojo, depresión, etc.). Ahora que serían más necesarias, por el Gran Conﬁnamiento, no podemos tener nuestras sesiones presenciales, de cada dos domingos. Así que decidí crearles estas presentaciones para seguir teniendo nuestro curso virtual, ya que a la mayoría se le diﬁculta conectarse por Zoom o Skype u otro medio, porque no saben cómo hacerlo, les confronta o no tienen la computadora, la tablet o el celular para hacerlo. Así que no se preocupen, les voy a mandar las lecciones en PDF y por otros medios. Lo único que tienen que hacer ustedes es poner su motivación, su tiempo, su dedicación, su esfuerzo para estudiarlas y sobre todo ponerlas en práctica y ver que efectivamente estén logrando los resultados. Junto con este mensaje les mando la primera lección. Cualquier duda o comentario, seguimos por esta vía en contacto. Les mando un fuerte abrazo y mis mejores deseos de que se mantengan bien (con salud y sustento), en paz (con calma mental) y felices en la medida de lo posible (dados los acontecimientos confrontativos que estamos viviendo como humanidad). Yuri (su compañero en el camino espiritual)
  3. 3. Dos Estados Mentales Distracción Meditación
  4. 4. La mayoría de la gente tenemos una mente distraída o somnolienta o una mente demasiado ocupada en nuestros estudios, trabajo, pláticas, compras, viajes, diversiones, etc. La mente atiende todo lo que se le presenta, como un chofer de un auto que tiene que estar pendiente del volante, del freno, del acelerador, pero también del pavimento, de las curvas en la carretera, del radio o de la plática del acompañante, del peatón, de los otros coches, del policía, etc. Es decir su mente atiende todo y no descuida nada. Distracción Meditación Aprender a meditar es aprender a ﬁjar la mente en un sólo objeto, que puede ser externo o interno. Ponemos toda la atención en ello y todo lo demás es distracción. - Objetos externos pueden ser una piedra o una madera, el fuego de una vela, una imagen, el sonido de un cuenco, etc. - Objetos internos puede ser una visualización, un mantra, la sensación de dolor, un pensamiento, una emoción, un recuerdo, etc.
  5. 5. Al principio vamos a tener que aplicar un gran esfuerzo para sacar a la mente de su inercia o costumbre de distracción, para que se enfoque sólo en un objeto… porque la mente está acostumbrada a estar pendiente de TODOS los objetos que ocurren a su alrededor (es decir, es una mente muy chismosa). Requerimos saber cuál es la motivación por la cual lo hacemos, qué pretendemos ganar u obtener, por ejemplo la paz mental o el control de nuestra mente o más salud o menos stress o una mayor atención… Pero también tenemos que tener un espacio adecuado, un espacio limpio, donde tengamos un poco de silencio y soledad. También es conveniente aprender a tener una postura adecuada. Lo más importante es tener la espalda lo más recta posible, pero sin tensión. Hay cuatro formas de meditar: sentados, acostados, parados o caminando. Distracción Meditación
  6. 6. Vamos a necesitar aprender a reconocer y entrenar a tres factores mentales. Nuestros tres amigos que son: 1. La atención (dren pa en tibetano) 2. La alerta mental (Shé Zhin en tibetano) 3. El esfuerzo (Tsöl ba en tibetano9 Distracción Meditación 👀 🚨 💪
  7. 7. Los Tres Factores Mentales Tibetano Transliterado Fonética Signiﬁcado en español !ན་པ་ dran pa dren pa Atención ཤེས་བཞིན་ shes bzhin shé zhin Alerta !ོལ་བ་ rtsol ba tsöl ba Esfuerzo
  8. 8. La atención es como una lámpara Distracción Meditación Objetos internos Objetos externos Objetos visuales Objetos auditivosObjetos olfativos Objetos gustativos Objetos táctiles Mantra Visualización Pensamiento Emoción Con la cual enfocamos los distintos objetos Recuerdo Sensación Sufrimiento Sentimiento Cuando no meditamos la mente se distrae o se enfoca en cualquier objeto que se le presenta Cuando meditamos la mente se enfoca en un sólo objeto, por ejemplo la respiración Tenemos Cinco objetos de los sentidos y el 6o objeto de la mente: pensamientos, emociones, recuerdos, etc.
  9. 9. Una de las meditaciones más importantes es poner toda la atención en la respiración Distracción Meditación Objetos internos Objetos externos Respiración Se conoce como anapanasati (anapana es respiración y sati es atención en pali). “Ana” es inhalar y “apana” es exhalar.
  10. 10. La atención o dran pa es dónde alumbramos con la luz de la conciencia o de la mente Distracción Meditación Objetos internos Objetos externos Respiración Cuando meditamos elegimos un sólo objeto (interno o externo) donde ﬁjamos o “atamos” la atención
  11. 11. La alerta es estar pendientes o vigilantes si la mente se mantiene en el objeto de atención o si ya lo soltó o lo perdió y gentilmente regresarla al objeto de atención Distracción Meditación Objetos internos Objetos externos Respiración 🚨 🚨 Shé Zhin es como un policía que está vigilando, que está dando sus rondines principalmente para vigilar a Dran pa y lo que sucede a nuestro alrededor, un sonido, si alguien llega, etc. Es decir que necesitamos que la atención y la alerta (Dran pa y Zhe Zhin estén trabajando juntos) 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨
  12. 12. Tsöl ba es la cantidad de esfuerzo que ponemos en la mente para que se mantenga en su objeto o para sacar los otros objetos (los “marranitos” que veremos más adelante) que se quieren apoderar de nuestra mente o de nuestra atención Distracción Meditación Objetos internos Objetos externos Respiración Al principio vamos necesitar subir el esfuerzo porque nuestra mente está acostumbrada a estar distraída y le gana la inercia. Así que artiﬁcialmente tenemos que elevar el esfuerzo. Posteriormente vamos a tener que ir bajando poco a poco el esfuerzo. Porque demasiado esfuerzo va a provocar distracción en la mente. 💪 💪
  13. 13. Hay una ﬁgura muy famosa con la que los tibetanos representan los 9 niveles que vamos a ir logrando en el entrenamiento de la mente, es decir en la meditación y que vamos a ver en la siguiente página. No la vamos a explicar o describir aquí. Sólo vamos a darnos cuenta cómo describen los tres factores mentales que algunos maestros dicen que son “más importantes que nuestra propia vida”. ¿Por qué? Porque si logramos identiﬁcar, detectar y entrenar a esos tres factores sin duda todo lo haremos con una mente más atenta, una mente alerta que se dará cuenta en el momento que se distrae y sabremos poner el esfuerzo adecuado que requiera cada tarea, por lo cual estudiaremos mejor, trabajaremos mejor, platicaremos mejor, es decir cualquier cosa que hagamos la haremos mejor… Pero también, porque, según el budismo, cuando uno muere es el cuerpo el que aquí se queda, pero la mente no muere y mientras estemos en la transición entre una vida y la otra (ya que ellos creen en el renacimiento), en esa etapa intermedia que ellos llaman “bardo”, esos tres factores mentales nos van a ser de muchísima ayuda. Cuando muramos todo lo vamos a dejar aquí: nuestra familia, nuestros amigos, nuestra riqueza, nuestra casa, auto, celular, computadora, anillos, dinero, etc. Lo único que nos vamos a llevar son esos tres “amigos” o factores mentales, a dran pa, a she zhin y a sol ba. A nuestros tres “amigos” mentales. Por eso conviene entrenar no sólo el cuerpo para tener una buena salud física, sino también o principalmente entrenar a nuestra mente, de la cual depende nuestra salud mental. El objetivo no es cambiar o alterar tus creencias, si quieres tómalo esto como una hipótesis a comprobar. No lo tomes como un dogma o algo que debas creer. Velo si quieres como una explicación para ayudarte a entender la importancia de esos tres factores mentales.
  14. 14. Decíamos que no vamos a explicar todo el dibujo, sólo los tres factores mentales. El elefante representa nuestra mente y al principio se pone negro porque nuestra mente está oscurecida por la ignorancia (no la ignorancia mundana que eliminamos cuando vamos a la escuela y aprendemos a leer y escribir, matemáticas, geografía, historia, etc., sino la ignorancia espiritual, por ejemplo la ignorancia de no saber cómo meditar o cómo entrenar nuestra mente. Asimismo nuestra mente está oscurecida por nuestros apegos, deseos o pasiones, pero también por nuestras aversiones, rechazos, enojos, odio, etc. Estos tres se conocen como el Triple Veneno: ignorancia, apego y aversión, que oscurecen nuestra mente, representada aquí por el elefante de color negro). El changuito es la distracción y por ahora tiene el control de nuestra mente. Es decir, que nuestra mente se va con cualquier pensamiento, emoción, recuerdo, dolor, sentimiento, etc. que se le presente. Atrás está el monje o cualquier persona que quiera aprender a meditar. En la mano izquierda lleva el factor mental de la atención (dram pa) simbolizado con un lazo. ¿Por que un lazo? por que el objetivo es atar la atención a un objeto, así como para detener a un elefante lo amarramos a un poste con una cuerda.
  15. 15. En la mano derecha lleva al factor mental de la alerta (a Shé Zhin), simbolizado con un gancho o un garﬁo. Estos dos factores mentales trabajan juntos: la atención y la alerta. La pregunta es, en este dibujo: ¿dónde está tsöl ba o el factor mental del esfuerzo?
  16. 16. No se ve en este dibujo de arriba. Tsöl ba es el fuego que se ve a la izquierda. Y si ves nuevamente las ﬁguras completas de las páginas anteriores te darás cuenta que al principio el fuego es más grande y que poco a poco va desapareciendo, hasta que desaparece totalmente, lo cual signiﬁca que en etapas avanzadas de meditación ya no se necesita esfuerzo…. ¡Espera, si te ﬁjaste el fuego vuelve a aparecer hasta arriba (en el número 33). pero esto requeriría una explicación que por ahora no te voy a dar, porque tenemos mucho que aprender antes!
  17. 17. Aquí podemos ver a nuestra mente: el elefante A la mente de mono o la monky mind: el changuito, que signiﬁca nuestra mente ordinaria, nuestra mente distraída por todo tipo de pensamientos, emociones, recuerdos, etc. Y vemos también a nuestros tres “amigos”: 1. dram pa, la atención, simbolizada por la cuerda que lleva el monje en la mano izquierda 2. Shé Zhin, simbolizada por el gancho que lleva el monje en la mano derecha 3. y Tsöl ba simbolizado por el fuego que está al lado del camino, representando que en el camino espiritual, o en el camino del entrenamiento de nuestra mente vamos a necesitar ir regulando el esfuerzo, primero intensiﬁcándolo, luego bajándolo y al ﬁnal del camino una nueva vez intensiﬁcándolo.
  18. 18. ¿Entendido? ¿Dudas?
  19. 19. Vamos a poner ahora el conocimiento en práctica Porque la teoría o los conceptos o el estudio no cambia la mente. Lo único que cambia la mente es la práctica. Siempre se ha dicho que “no hay nada más práctico que una buena teoría”
  20. 20. La teoría nos sirva para entender qué hacer, cómo hacerlo, porqué y para qué hacerlo, pero llega un momento en que si no lo hacemos, si no lo ponemos en práctica, entonces no va a servir para nada. La única manera de obtener resultados es poniendo el conocimiento en práctica. Por eso Confucio decía: 1. lo que oigo se me olvida (en México decimos: “lo que me entra por un oído me sale por el otro”) 2. Lo que veo, lo recuerdo (En México decimos: “una imagen dice más que mil palabras”. Por eso usamos esta presentación con muchas imágenes) 3. Pero sólo lo que hago es lo que aprendo (es decir, tenemos que poner el conocimiento en acción. Eso es lo único que va a transformar a nuestra mente y es lo único que nos va a permitir obtener los frutos de la meditación) 4. Y nosotros podemos decir: y sólo lo que obtengo (los frutos) es lo que me permite descubrir mi valor. Darme cuenta que sí se pudo, que sí logre algo, pero también es lo que nos va a permitir desarrollar nuestra fe, en nosotros, en las enseñanzas e ir por metas más elevadas en el camino espiritual. Realmente es muchísimo lo que podemos lograr con la meditación, pero si no tenemos fe o conﬁanza en ella pues no haremos el esfuerzo, no tendremos dedicación, no le dedicaremos tiempo y por lo tanto jamás lo lograremos. 5. Sólo una vez que nosotros lo hayamos estudiado, puesto en práctica, obtenido los resultados es que podremos compartir este conocimiento con los demás.
  21. 21. Práctica La Meditación de los Marranitos
  22. 22. Al despertar: 1. Establece tu motivación por la cuál vas a hacer esta práctica. Antes de empezar reviso cuál es mi motivación para hacer estas meditaciones, que puede ser para tener una mente más atenta, más abierta, más flexible y un corazón más compasivo. 2. Limpiar el aire Hago tres respiraciones profundas abdominales. En la primera de ella saco todo el aire viciado de mi organismo, lo más que pueda. Las otras dos las hago sólo bajando el aire al abdomen, reteniéndolo ahí un momento y sacándolo suavemente. ¿Cómo lo hago? Ingreso el aire, lleno bien los pulmones, luego bajo el aire al abdomen, a la parte baja del estómago, hasta que siento una presión y luego lo libero lentamente. Al finalizar reviso mi cuerpo y mi estado mental, veo cómo se encuentra, si algo cambió, cómo me siento. Si percibo alguna incomodidad física llevo mi atención ahí, llevo luz y oxigeno. Si es necesario muevo o relajo esa parte. 3. La meditación de los cochinitos Primero.- Imagino que pongo toda mi atención (dram pa) en mi mano izquierda que abro con cada inhalación y cierro con la exhalación. Lo repito tres veces. Hay que recordar que ahora dejamos la respiración en su estado natural, no la forzamos. Quien lleva el ritmo es la respiración y no la mano. Toda la atención debe estar en la respiración. Segundo.- Ahora imagino que pongo toda mi alerta en mi mano derecha (She zhin). La cual estará ahora vigilando a dram pa (la atención en mi mano izquierda), pero también estará pendiente de todo el entorno, cualquier ruido o sonido y también de todo lo que ocurre en mi mente. La atención (dram pa) debe estar totalmente en la respiración y She Zhin, como un policía está vigilando. Lo repetimos siete veces. Es decir siete respiraciones. Tercero.- Ahora puedo tomar un palito (si no tengo tomo una pluma o un lápiz o cualquier objeto que tenga a mi alcance) y voy a simbolizar que ahí pongo todo el esfuerzo (Sol ba). El palito me va a servir para simbólicamente sacar a cualquier marranito que quiera comerse las flores del jardín de flores que es mi mente. Mientras dram pa mantiene la atención en la respiración, zhe zhin está alerta de todo lo que está pasando y cuando detecta un marranito, entonces le da la orden a sol ba de que lo saque, que le pegue en el hocico o incluso si el marrano ya se echó a dormir dentro del corral lo despierta con el palito y lo saco. Los “marranitos” son cualquier pensamiento, emoción, recuerdo, idea, etc. que aparezca por mi mente. Al principio vamos a tener que subir mucho el esfuerzo porque nuestra mente está acostumbrada a aceptar cualquier marranito y jugar con él y olvidarse del objeto de atención, que aquí va a ser la respiración. Así que tenemos que romper ese hábito o esa inercia y habituar ahora a nuestra mente a fijar la atención sólo en la respiración. Este tercer paso lo repetimos 21 veces. Podemos contar cuantos marranitos entraron y echamos de nuestro corral de flores. Hay días que no se presenta ninguno, otros días que sólo se presenta uno, pero hay días que llegan por cientos o miles, jajaja. Hoy día, por lo que estamos viviendo en el mundo nuestra mente se llena de "marranitos" es decir de muchas emociones, pensamientos, como el miedo, la preocupación, el enojo, la depresión, etc. Así que esta meditación ayudará a calmar nuestra mente y enfocarla en cosas positivas, para ser de mayor beneficio para nosotros y los demás. Familiarizarnos con estos tres factores mentales: Dram pa (atención), Zhe Zhin (alerta) y Sol ba (esfuerzo) es lo que dicen los maestros de la antigüedad que es más importante que nuestra propia vida. 4. Dedica el mérito que se haya logrado al hacer esta práctica a quien quieras: a los enfermos, a los hambrientos, a tus familiares, etc.
  23. 23. Segunda Práctica 1 Elemento Tierra 2 Respiración 3 Sonido De preferencia nos acostamos, con una pequeña almohada bajo la cabeza. poniendo la espalda recta. 1. Ponemos toda la atención en el elemento tierra que es donde se establece el contacto de nuestro cuerpo con el cojín o el colchón, es decir lo que nos sostiene o donde sentimos soporte. Toda la atención en el elemento tierra. Dejamos ahí la atención (a dram pa) por lo menos durante un minuto. Y al terminar revisamos cómo está nuestra mente: tranquila o con mucha agitación, cómo está nuestra respiración y cómo está nuestro cuerpo: tranquilo o agitado.
  24. 24. Segunda Práctica 1 Elemento Tierra 2 Respiración 3 Sonido 2. Ahora movemos la atención a la respiración, al proceso de inhalar y exhalar. Dejamos ahí la atención también un minuto. Revisamos ¿nos es más fácil mantener la atención en el elemento tierra o en la respiración? ¿En cuál de los dos nuestra mente está más atenta, más tranquila? Si es necesario, podemos repetir la meditación de los “marranitos” o la práctica de limpiar el aire viciado de nuestro organismo (las tres respiraciones abdominales).
  25. 25. Segunda Práctica 1 Elemento Tierra 2 Respiración 3 Sonido 3. Ahora ponemos toda la atención en los sonidos. No elegimos ningún sonido en particular, sino cualquier sonido. Cómo surgen, como moran y como cesan. Nos convertimos en puro sonido, sólo sonido. Vemos la “danza de sonidos” a nuestro alrededor. En la India Antigua decían que cuando nace el sonido es Brahma, el origen. Cuando el sonido se mantiene o dura o se desarrolla es Vishnu y cuando el sonido muere o termina o se acaba es Shiva. Así que vemos el nacer, el vivir y el morir, o el Brahma, el Vishnu y la Shiva del sonido. Igual meditamos ahí por un minuto. Y volvemos a ver qué pasa con nuestra mente.
  26. 26. Segunda Práctica 1 Elemento Tierra 2 Respiración 3 Sonido 1, 2, 3 Podemos estar pasando del elemento tierra a la respiración, al sonido, especialmente si hacemos una meditación más larga de 5, 10 o 24 minutos. Checamos qué pasa con nuestra mente, con cuál de los tres “objetos” se le facilita más mantener la atención unipuntual. Con cuál nuestra mente se tranquiliza más. Estos tres objetos nos ayudan a mantener nuestra mente en el aquí y en el ahora, en el momento presente. Es decir a soltar el pasado (depresión) y a soltar el futuro (ansia). Checa si eso es así, si efectivamente eso pasa. Y si lo logras bajar la depresión y la ansiedad ya tendrás un primer fruto, un primer logro y esto te hará aumentar la fe en los poderes de la meditación.
  27. 27. ¿Qué tan atento estuviste a esta primera lección? ¿Qué aprendiste? ¿de qué te diste cuenta? … ¿y de qué no te diste cuenta?
  28. 28. Palabras ﬁnales para concluir
  29. 29. ¿Te diste cuenta, por ejemplo, que esta primera lección se llama “El Tercer Estado Mental” pero yo sólo hablé aquí de dos estados mentales: 1. el de la distracción 2. el de la meditación ¿Lo notaste? Lo hice a propósito para que nos demos cuenta que muchas veces en la vida ocurren tantas cosas a nuestro alrededor pero como nuestra mente está distraída pues no se da cuenta. Y hablé de los tres factores mentales (atención, alerta y esfuerzo, es decir de dram pa, de She Zhin y de Tsol ba) Pero ¿cuál es el tercer estado mental? A propósito no te hablé de él aquí, porque lo ideal es que primero te familiarizaras con el estado mental de la meditación, es decir con la atención mental o la meditación uni puntual que en sánscrito se llama Shamata o meditación de la tranquilidad o de la calma mental o atención en un sólo objeto. En la antigüedad los maestros te hubieran tenido varias semanas o meses practicando o entrenando la atención antes de hablarte del tercer estado mental. Pero como ahora estamos viviendo tiempos más acelerados o cortos, pues en la próxima sesión te hablaré de ese estado. Pero mi recomendación es que le dediques por lo menos 24 minutos (una gatika) al día a entrenarte en la meditación unipuntual, o por lo menos 5 minutos al despertar y 5 minutos antes de dormir, pero donde pongas toda la atención en un solo objeto y que estés practicando con tus tres “amigos” mentales y no con los cientos de marranitos que se aparecen por tu mente jajaja.
  30. 30. Te deseo éxito en tu meditación y te deseo que estés bien (con salud y sustento), que estés en paz (con calma mental, especialmente en estos tiempos confrontativos) y que (en la medida de lo posible, dado los fuertes acontecimientos que están ocurriendo) puedas estar feliz. Gracias

