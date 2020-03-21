Successfully reported this slideshow.
La verdadera cura espiritual al coronavirus

si sanamos nuestra mente, sanamos nuestro cuerpo

  1. 1. La Verdadera Cura Espiritual al Coronavirus Si creo que hay un virus microscópico e invisible que anda viajando por el mundo y que me va a infectar y que me va a matar, pues ya le cedí todo mi poder. "Creo lo que creo". Y como dice una de mis maestras: "en lo que te enfocas se expande" Le estoy cediendo el poder de mi mente y de mi cuerpo, e incluso de mi palabra cuando me alimento todo el día de noticias catastroﬁstas e incluso las repito o difundo. Me he vuelto en un agente del pánico, en un agente infeccioso (mavens 1/) o un propagador del virus o peor aún veo a los demás como mavens que me van a infectar. ¡Qué triste! Mi mente está sana y mi cuerpo está sano y tiene todo el poder de curarse o sanarse a si mismo. De protegerse. Mientras tenga miedo que algo afuera como un virus, un terremoto, un huracán, una crisis económica, o lo que sea va a acabar conmigo, entonces tengo un problema espiritual, esa es mi verdadera enfermedad. ¿Cuál es la causa de esto que está sucediendo? Que nos fuimos a un enfoque hedonista, nihilista y 100% materialista y 0% espiritual. Nos volvimos escépticos. Sólo creemos en lo que podemos "ver y tocar", como si lo espiritual, que es lo más importante, no existiera. Pero olvidamos que incluso lo material es espiritual, así lo conﬁrma la ciencia, la física cuántica que dice que la materia en realidad no existe, que es pura energía. Y por encima de la energía y de la materia está nuestra conciencia. Así que entonces ¿de qué tengo miedo? Si mi conciencia es pura no hay nada que pueda con ella, soy totalmente invulnerable. Pero si no lo creo, no lo creo. En cambio estoy aquí todo asustado, miedoso, acobardado, temeroso de qué puede pasar. Y si no me mata el miedo al virus, me mata el miedo de la crisis económica o me mata el miedo de la ociosidad, porque olvidé qué hacer con mi tiempo. Me olvidé de saber vivir, de saber convivir, de saber amar. Ningún virus tiene el poder de matarnos. Los virus han estado ahí por los siglos de los siglos. Hemos convivido con ellos, sabemos cómo derrotarlos, cómo protegernos de ellos, cómo vacunarnos. Aún antes de que existieran vacunas, medicinas, doctores, hospitales. Pero lo hemos dejado de creer. Pensamos que nuestra salvación es hacernos una prueba del coronavirus y esperar que encuentren la vacuna y la medicina. Conﬁamos totalmente en un sistema de salud, como si la sanación pudiera venir de afuera... Te recuerdo, por si ya se te olvidó: que no hay medicina o doctor que te pueda curar, si tu cuerpo ya perdió la capacidad de curarse por si mismo. Es el cuerpo el que se sana. Los doctores, las medicinas sólo ayudan a que ese proceso se lleve a cabo de una forma más rápida y eﬁciente. Pero lo que está enferma no es tu cuerpo sino tu mente.
  2. 2. ¿Por qué? Porque dejaste de creer en ti, de creer en lo espiritual, en la conciencia, en que lo más valioso e importante que tienes es tu mente. Tu mente es la que enfermo, pero como no eres capaz de detectar los síntomas, sientes que estás sano de tu mente y temes que se enferme tu cuerpo. Se te olvidó esa lección de un gran sabio que dijo: "cuerpo sano, en mente sana". Así que si empiezas por sanar tu mente, tu cuerpo estará sano. No importa cuántos virus nuevos surjan, si son conocidos o desconocidos, si son contagiosos o no, si hay vacunas o medicinas contra ellos.... Pero si no lo crees, entonces, eso es lo que creas, pura enfermedad, puro miedo.... ¿De qué estás enfermo? De materialismo, de escepticismo y de hedonismo *. ¿Te has preguntado porqué muchos médicos han muerto con esta epidemia? Quizá, esta es una hipótesis no conﬁrmada porque convertimos a la medicina en un negocio, en una forma de lucro, y nos olvidamos de los valores humanos, del juramento de Hipócrates. Pero no estoy escribiendo esto para regañarte o para darte lecciones, pues de nada sirve darle una lección de natación a alguien que se está ahogando. Lo que requiere es una cuerda o que alguien le eche una mano. Así que es lo que quiero hacer, echarte una mano, pasándote lo que he aprendido de mis maestros. Hay dos medicinas poderosas que han curado lepra, cáncer y muchas otras enfermedades desde hace cientos y miles de años. Y es la medicina más poderosa para estos tiempos degenerados: 1. Verlo todo como un sueño, si quieres como una pesadilla. El mundo no es tan real, tan sólido, con existencia tan inherente como aparece. No dejes que tus percepciones te engañen. Lo que parece tan sólido, tan permanente, es una ilusión. Te reto a que me digas algo en este mundo que no sea: - un fenómeno compuesto de partes. - un fenómeno compuesto de causas y condiciones - un fenómeno impermanente - un fenómeno insustancial Es decir, todo es vacuo, pero eso no signiﬁca que no exista, porque aparece, y está sujeto a las leyes de la causa y el efecto. Es por eso que nos podemos entender y comunicar. Pero esa es sólo una parte de la realidad: la verdad relativa. Pero hay otra realidad: la verdad absoluta. El problema, nuestra enfermedad es que estamos demasiado apegados a la verdad relativa y nos hemos olvidado de la verdad absoluta. Somos presa de nuestro cuerpo, de nuestros sentidos, de nuestros apegos o deseos, de nuestras aversiones y de nuestra ignorancia. Estos tres son los verdaderos virus, los más peligrosos. Afortunadamente existe cura contra ellos, pero no en el mundo material, dualista, relativo, al que nos hemos apegado tanto. Si aprendes a ver que todo es vacuo pero aún así sujeto a la ley de la causalidad, esa es la medicina que te va a curar. 2. Pero no es suﬁciente esa medicina, requieres la otra medicina, la de la compasión. Compasión por ti y por todos los seres.
  3. 3. Compasión no es sentir lástima, no es decir "pobrecito". Eso solo es soberbia. La compasión es la medicina más poderosa del universo. No vas a encontrar ninguna medicina ni tratamiento que tenga su poder. La compasión es la energía más poderosa que ha existido y que va a seguir existiendo, le llames como le llames. Te voy a dar la receta. Cuando estés con miedo, cuando estés temiendo que te vayan a contagiar, en vez de estar todo tembloroso, asustado, ten el valor, ten el coraje de decir: - Ok, ya que tengo miedo de ser contagiado, que pueda venir todo el miedo de todos los seres humanos, toda su enfermedad, todas sus infecciones, todos sus virus a mí. Lo vas a visualizar como un humo negro que envuelve a esos seres y que vas a inhalar, mientras que vas a imaginar que enfrente de tu corazón hay una piedra que simboliza tu miedo, tu egoísmo, tu soberbia, tu visión autocentrada, tu ignorancia, tu odio, tus rencores. Y vas a permitir que el humo negro que en este momento envuelve a todos los seres y que simboliza su miedo, su enfermedad entre por tu nariz, llegue a tus pulmones y que cuando toque esa piedra negra que ambos estallen en luz, tanto la piedra negra como el humo, y que se disuelvan en el Palacio Invisible de tu Mente superior, tu conciencia más elevada, tu conciencia prístina, pura, la que no puede ser corrompida, ni infectada, ni dañada y que tienen todos los seres, incluso los más corruptos, los peores criminales. Y una vez que estalle la piedra negra y el humo negro, y que desaparezcan en el Palacio Invisible de tu Mente Superior, tal como desaparece un arcoiris en el espacio sin dejar ningún rastro. Ese estallido se convierte en una luz dorada, blanca que le vas a enviar con tu respiración a todos los seres humanos del planeta, especialmente a los que están enfermos de coronavirus o del miedo y los va a sanar, los va a puriﬁcar, no sólo su cuerpo, sino también su mente. Y ahora los vas a imaginar curados, felices, alegres, con todas sus necesidades materiales resueltas y encontrando su propio camino espiritual. Esto lo repites tres veces. Es importante que todo lo veas como un sueño pero al mismo tiempo que cultives tu compasión por ti y por todos los seres. Sólo así funciona la medicina. ¿Te da miedo que puedas tomar lo negativo, la enfermedad de los demás? No te preocupes. Nada de eso puede ocurrir, a menos que tu cedas tu poder. Pero si haces esta meditación como un gesto de poder, de coraje, de valor, verás cómo te sana. ¿Puedes sanar a los demás con esto? Por lo pronto te va a sanar a ti y a los demás les mandarás bendiciones. Cada quien se tiene que curar por si mismo, no puedes hacer por los demás lo que los demás no están dispuestos a hacer por ellos mismos. Pero el estar tu bien, sano, alegre, mandará energías positivas hacia todos los seres. ¿Por qué? Por el poder de la interdependencia, porque todos estamos conectados, nada existe independientemente. ¿Me explico? Si no lo entiendes algún día lo vas a entender. Simplemente confía y haz la práctica. Ten el valor. Pero recuerda que la dosis incluye ambas partes: 1. Verlo todo como un sueño, como una apariencia, como una percepción. No que no exista, sino que es un fenómeno compuesto, interdependiente, impermanente e insustancial. Surge y cesa, como una lluvia, como una danza de ilusión. ¿Porqué no lo veo así? Por que me engaña la aparente continuidad de los fenómenos. Por ejemplo veo una montaña y pienso que es sólida, que es permanente, que es eterna, que existe por si misma,y que estaba ayer y que está hoy y pienso que va a estar mañana. ¡Oh ingenuo!. Ahora mismo el mundo nos acaba de dar una cachetada para demostrarnos que todo lo que creíamos sólido y permanente de pronto se esfumó. Y eso es una fantasía. Esa montaña no existe, es sólo una etiqueta, un nombre. En realidad está compuesta de piedras, de tierra, de metales, de lo que quieras, y surgió por causas -quizá un terremoto, quizá el movimiento de las placas tectónicas, no se-, y está cambiando momento a momento, segundo
  4. 4. a segundo, instante a instante (recuerda la sabiduría popular: "en este universo lo único constante es el cambio"). Así que esa montaña es insustancial, vacua, vacía. Pero no te confundas, no es que no exista, no es que sea la nada, no es que no esté ahí. Si, efectivamente surge, aparece y por eso la puedes ver y por eso podemos hablar de ella, pero es interdependiente y está sujeta a la ley de las causas y efectos. ¿Qué signiﬁca que es interdependiente? Que ese objeto está íntimamente relacionada con el sujeto que la está viendo y designando. Para una hormiga quizá no es una montaña sino un gran obstáculo o un montón de comida, who knows. Evitar los dos extremos: el del nihilismo de pensar que nada existe y el del existencialismo, eternalismo o esencialismo de pensar que todo existe y que es sólido, sustancial y con existencia inherente, es decir buscar el Camino Medio es lo que te va a sanar. Esa es la gran medicina. Pero si te quieres creer las apariencias, como la del virus y darle una existencia solida, real, permanente, como si no fuera sujeto a causas y condiciones, como algo que existe ahí afuera de mí, independiente de mí y que ahora me viene a amenazar y que me va a infectar, a enfermar, a matar, a destruir. Wow! Pues entonces tu mente está enferma de miedo, de pánico, de horror. Es por eso que debo sentir mucha compasión hacia ti. Pero no habrá manera de curarte, porque tu te has rendido, te has autoderrotado. 2. Es por eso que debo sentir una profunda compasión por todos los seres que están siendo infectados, que están enfermos, que han muerto o que están muriendo y por sus familiares que están sufriendo esa pérdida y que temen que ellos también hayan podido ser contagiados. La compasión es lo que va a sanar mi corazón y si es totalmente pura y sincera, va a ayudar a sanar otros corazones. No lo dudes. Es la más poderosa medicina. Pero te recuerdo, se requiere las dos dosis juntas: la de la sabiduría de la vacuidad y la la compasión. Son como las dos alas de un pájaro para que pueda volar. Con una sola ala no podrá. Así que ni siquiera intentes volar con una sola ala. Así que aquí tienes esta meditación que se llama tonglen y que durante mucho tiempo fue secreta y que ahora los maestros nos han permitido que la hagamos publica, porque te recuerdo que en estos tiempos degenerados muchas prácticas y meditaciones pierden su poder, en cambio tonglen jamás lo pierde, sino que se fortalece más. Esta es la verdadera cura contra el coronavirus, la vacuna más poderosa. Así que te ruego que te la tomes. Puede ser que no tengas fe, que seas 100% escéptico, por eso te decía desde el principio que esa era tu verdadera enfermedad, no física, sino mental. No importa, precisamente es una cura poderosa contra los 100% escépticos materialistas hedonistas como tu y como yo lo fui. Te invito a que en vez de estar -perdóname la expresión, pero te quiero sacudir y hacer que entres en consciencia- cagado de miedo con el virus, tengas el valor, el coraje y la voluntad de hacer tonglen. Si no lo haces ese virus al que le has dado tanto poder ojalá no te alcance y te ataque. Si haces tonglen no sólo incrementarás tu valor, tu sabiduría, tu compasión, sino quizá en una de esas hasta te sanas, no sólo de tu cuerpo, sino también de tu mente. Que estés bien, en paz y feliz.
  5. 5. Notas: 1/ Mavens, son agentes infecciosos, que viralizan. Los explica muy bien Malcolm Gladwell en The Tipping Point (El punto clave). How Little Things Can Make a Big Diﬀerence. Ed. Little Brown. * No voy a hablar aquí de esa enfermedad. Este post es para hablar de la curación. Pero si quieres enterarte te dejo este link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07VCWFN3N/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i2 pero vas a tener que ir paso por paso, escalón por escalón, porque así como no te enfermaste en un día, no te vas a poder curar en un día, así que tómate toda la medicina completa. ¿Quieres saber más del Tonglen? Te recomiendo el libro de Shamar Rinpoche, El Camino del Despertar. Ed. Rabsel Editors. O el libro de Kathleen McDonal, Una Guía práctica para la meditación. Aprendiendo de los Lamas. Ediciones Dharma Quieres ir más profundo, te recomiendo veas esta presentación: - La enfermedad desde el punto de vista Budista. La Visión Absoluta y la Visión Relativa. Con las enseñanzas del yogui Gotsampa que nunca tomó ninguna medicina, ni fue con ningún doctor, ni fue a ningún hospital Explicadas por la gran maestra Lama Tsondru. No te pierdas su video de estas enseñanzas. Va a reconfortar y sanar tu ser. https://www.slideshare.net/DharmavsKarma/la-enfermedad-desde-el-punto-de-vista-budista Todos los errores de este artículo son míos Yuri Serbolov, por lo que te ofrezco de antemano una disculpa. Todos los aciertos y enseñanzas son de mis maestros y en última instancia del Buda Sakyamuni.

