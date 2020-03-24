Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Anorexia nervosa, often referred to simply as anorexia, is an eating disorder characterized by low weight, fear of gaini...
 Globally, anorexia is estimated to affect 2.9 million people as of 2015.It is estimated to occur in 0.9% to 4.3% of wome...
 A low body mass index for one's age and height.  Amenorrhea, a symptom that occurs after prolonged weight loss; causes ...
 Hypotension or orthostatic hypotension.  Bradycardia or tachycardia.  Depression, anxiety disorders and insomnia.  So...
 Dry hair and skin, as well as hair thinning.  Chronic fatigue.  Rapid mood swings.  Having feet discoloration causing...
Body mass index (BMI) is used by the DSM- 5 as an indicator of the level of severity of anorexia nervosa. The DSM-5 states...
 The term anorexia nervosa was coined in 1873 by Sir William Gull, one of Queen Victoria's personal physicians. The histo...
The medieval practice of self-starvation by women, including some young women, in the name of religious piety and purity a...
 Two images of an anorexic woman published in 1900:
 1909: Renée Vivien –British poet who wrote in the French language.  1936: Irene Fenwick – American stage and silent fil...
 1997: Michael Krasnow (American author) aged 28, author of My Life as a Male Anorexic.  2006: Ana Carolina Reston (Braz...
Treatment for anorexia nervosa tries to address three main areas.  Restoring the person to a healthy weight;  Treating t...
 Psychotherapy for individuals with AN is challenging as they may value being thin and may seek to maintain control and r...
Anorexia nervosa
Anorexia nervosa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anorexia nervosa

25 views

Published on

A rare disorder found especially among women takes tolls of life if not attended to properly.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anorexia nervosa

  1. 1.  Anorexia nervosa, often referred to simply as anorexia, is an eating disorder characterized by low weight, fear of gaining weight, and a strong desire to be thin, resulting in food restriction.  Many people with anorexia see themselves as overweight even though they are in fact underweight.
  2. 2.  Globally, anorexia is estimated to affect 2.9 million people as of 2015.It is estimated to occur in 0.9% to 4.3% of women and 0.2% to 0.3% of men in Western countries at some point in their life.  About 0.4% of young women are affected in a given year and it is estimated to occur ten times less commonly in men
  3. 3.  A low body mass index for one's age and height.  Amenorrhea, a symptom that occurs after prolonged weight loss; causes menstruation to stop, hair becomes brittle, and skin becomes yellow and unhealthy.  Fear of even the slightest weight gain; taking all precautionary measures to avoid weight gain or becoming "overweight".  Lanugo: soft, fine hair growing over the face and body
  4. 4.  Hypotension or orthostatic hypotension.  Bradycardia or tachycardia.  Depression, anxiety disorders and insomnia.  Solitude: may avoid friends and family and become more withdrawn and secretive.  Abdominal distension.  Halitosis  Dry hair and skin, as well as hair thinning.
  5. 5.  Dry hair and skin, as well as hair thinning.  Chronic fatigue.  Rapid mood swings.  Having feet discoloration causing an orange appearance.  Having severe muscle tension + aches and pains.  Evidence/habits of self harming or self- loathing.  Admiration of thinner people
  6. 6. Body mass index (BMI) is used by the DSM- 5 as an indicator of the level of severity of anorexia nervosa. The DSM-5 states these as follows:  Mild: BMI of greater than 17  Moderate: BMI of 16–16.99  Severe: BMI of 15–15.99  Extreme: BMI of less than 15
  7. 7.  The term anorexia nervosa was coined in 1873 by Sir William Gull, one of Queen Victoria's personal physicians. The history of anorexia nervosa begins with descriptions of religious fasting dating from the Hellenistic era and continuing into the medieval period.
  8. 8. The medieval practice of self-starvation by women, including some young women, in the name of religious piety and purity also concerns anorexia nervosa; it is sometimes referred to as anorexia mirabilis
  9. 9.  Two images of an anorexic woman published in 1900:
  10. 10.  1909: Renée Vivien –British poet who wrote in the French language.  1936: Irene Fenwick – American stage and silent film actress.  1983: Karen Carpenter – died aged 32 from complications caused by anorexia.  1997: Heidi Guenther (American ballerina) – died aged 22, from complications caused by anorexia.
  11. 11.  1997: Michael Krasnow (American author) aged 28, author of My Life as a Male Anorexic.  2006: Ana Carolina Reston (Brazilian model)from complications caused by anorexia.  2007: Eliana Ramos – fashion model (18). Older sister Luisel also died of anorexia.  2010: Isabelle Caro – fashion model, anorexia activist, and actress (28).
  12. 12. Treatment for anorexia nervosa tries to address three main areas.  Restoring the person to a healthy weight;  Treating the psychological disorders related to the illness;  Reducing or eliminating behaviours or thoughts that originally led to the disordered eating.
  13. 13.  Psychotherapy for individuals with AN is challenging as they may value being thin and may seek to maintain control and resist change.  Some studies demonstrate that family based therapy in adolescents with AN is superior to individual therapy.

×