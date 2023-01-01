PRINCIPLES OF DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT.pptx

Principles of Drug Discovery & Development

What is a "new drug"?....(CDSCO)



1) Target Identification

Target Identification Tools

• Animal models

• Biomarkers

• Expression Profile

• Cell-line

• Data banks

Properties of Ideal Target

Target Identification Strategies

• Gene Expression profiling: Genomics

• Focussed Proteomics

• Metabolic pathways analysis: MolecularBiology

• Phenotype analysis

• Genetic association

Target identification strategies

• Inverse Docking: It is a computational docking program in which a specific small molecule of interest is tested against a library of receptor structures.



• Bio informatics: It derives knowledge from computational analysis of biological data. It includes information stored in genetic code, patients statistics and scientific literature.



• Drugs which do not act through receptors- Antacids, Osmotic diuretics, Alkylating agents, Psoralens and Activated charcoal can not be recognised

Target Validation

Hit Identification

Source of Lead

Source of leads: Animal

Source of leads: Microrganisms

Lead Generation Techniques

Molecular Modeling

Biotechnology

Genetic medicine

Immunopharmacology

Desired Characteristics of the Assay

Lipinski Rule of Five

• Poor absorption or permeation are more likely when there are:

1) More than 5 H-bond donors

2) The molecular weight is over 500

3) The CLog P is over 5 (or MLOGP is over 4.15)

4) The sum of N's and O's is over 10

• Substrates for transporters and natural products are exceptions.

Ligand based virtual screening (LBVS)



HIGH THROUGH PUT SCREENING (HTS)

The Real Screening

It is the process of testing a large number of diverse chemical structures against disease targets to identify "hits".

• Compared to traditional screening methods, HTS is characterised by:

• 1. Simplicity

• 2. Rapidness

• 3. High information harvest

• 4. Based on ligand-target interaction principle

End results of screens:



Lead Optimization

Lead Optimisation...Various steps:

• 1. Identification of the Pharmacophore (relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity

• 2. Functional group modification:Modification of the group may enable or disable certain biological effects.

• 3. S.A.R



Quantitative structure-activity relationships (QSAR-rational drug design)

6. Molecular graphics-based drug design

• To find a structure match, a computer technology called DOCKING is used.

• It is the computer-assisted movement of a terminal-displayed molecule into its receptor.

• Docking algorithms deal with ligand conformation prediction and orientation within the target active site.

• It predicts the various forces acting between target and ligand.Scoring function is a mathematical