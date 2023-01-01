PRINCIPLES OF DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Principles of Drug Discovery & Development
Presented by…
Name – Dhara Mehta
Subject – PDTT
UNIT - 1
CONTENTS
Introduction
01
What is a "new drug"?....(CDSCO)
Phases
1) Target Identification
Target Identification Tools
• Animal models
• Biomarkers
• Expression Profile
• Cell-line
• Data banks
Properties of Ideal Target
Target Identification Strategies
• Gene Expression profiling: Genomics
• Focussed Proteomics
• Metabolic pathways analysis: MolecularBiology
• Phenotype analysis
• Genetic association
Target identification strategies
• Inverse Docking: It is a computational docking program in which a specific small molecule of interest is tested against a library of receptor structures.
• Bio informatics: It derives knowledge from computational analysis of biological data. It includes information stored in genetic code, patients statistics and scientific literature.
Limitation
• Drugs which do not act through receptors- Antacids, Osmotic diuretics, Alkylating agents, Psoralens and Activated charcoal can not be recognised
Target Validation
Hit Identification
Source of Lead
Source of leads: Animal
Source of leads: Microrganisms
Lead Generation Techniques
Molecular Modeling
Biotechnology
Genetic medicine
Immunopharmacology
SCREENING
Desired Characteristics of the Assay
Virtual screening (VS)
Target based virtual screening (TBVS
Ligand based virtual screening (LBVS).
Lipinski Rule of Five
• Poor absorption or permeation are more likely when there are:
1) More than 5 H-bond donors
2) The molecular weight is over 500
3) The CLog P is over 5 (or MLOGP is over 4.15)
4) The sum of N's and O's is over 10
• Substrates for transporters and natural products are exceptions.
Ligand based virtual screening (LBVS)
HIGH THROUGH PUT SCREENING (HTS)
The Real Screening
It is the process of testing a large number of diverse chemical structures against disease targets to identify "hits".
• Compared to traditional screening methods, HTS is characterised by:
• 1. Simplicity
• 2. Rapidness
• 3. High information harvest
• 4. Based on ligand-target interaction principle
HIGH THROUGH PUT SCREENING...
End results of screens:
Lead Optimization
Lead Optimisation
Lead Optimisation...Various steps:
• 1. Identification of the Pharmacophore (relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity
• 2. Functional group modification:Modification of the group may enable or disable certain biological effects.
• 3. S.A.R
Quantitative structure-activity relationships (QSAR-rational drug design)
6. Molecular graphics-based drug design
• To find a structure match, a computer technology called DOCKING is used.
• It is the computer-assisted movement of a terminal-displayed molecule into its receptor.
• Docking algorithms deal with ligand conformation prediction and orientation within the target active site.
• It predicts the various forces acting between target and ligand.Scoring function is a mathematical
