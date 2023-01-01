PRINCIPLES OF DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 01, 2023
Principles of Drug Discovery & Development
Presented by…
Name – Dhara Mehta
Subject – PDTT
UNIT - 1
CONTENTS
Introduction
01
What is a "new drug"?....(CDSCO)

Phases
1) Target Identification
Target Identification Tools
• Animal models
• Biomarkers
• Expression Profile
• Cell-line
• Data banks
Properties of Ideal Target
Target Identification Strategies
• Gene Expression profiling: Genomics
• Focussed Proteomics
• Metabolic pathways analysis: MolecularBiology
• Phenotype analysis
• Genetic association
Target identification strategies
• Inverse Docking: It is a computational docking program in which a specific small molecule of interest is tested against a library of receptor structures.

• Bio informatics: It derives knowledge from computational analysis of biological data. It includes information stored in genetic code, patients statistics and scientific literature.

Limitation
• Drugs which do not act through receptors- Antacids, Osmotic diuretics, Alkylating agents, Psoralens and Activated charcoal can not be recognised
Target Validation
Hit Identification
Source of Lead
Source of leads: Animal
Source of leads: Microrganisms
Lead Generation Techniques
Molecular Modeling
Biotechnology
Genetic medicine
Immunopharmacology
SCREENING

Desired Characteristics of the Assay
Virtual screening (VS)


Target based virtual screening (TBVS

Ligand based virtual screening (LBVS).
Lipinski Rule of Five
• Poor absorption or permeation are more likely when there are:
1) More than 5 H-bond donors
2) The molecular weight is over 500
3) The CLog P is over 5 (or MLOGP is over 4.15)
4) The sum of N's and O's is over 10
• Substrates for transporters and natural products are exceptions.
Ligand based virtual screening (LBVS)

HIGH THROUGH PUT SCREENING (HTS)
The Real Screening
It is the process of testing a large number of diverse chemical structures against disease targets to identify "hits".
• Compared to traditional screening methods, HTS is characterised by:
• 1. Simplicity
• 2. Rapidness
• 3. High information harvest
• 4. Based on ligand-target interaction principle
HIGH THROUGH PUT SCREENING...
End results of screens:

Lead Optimization
Lead Optimisation
Lead Optimisation...Various steps:
• 1. Identification of the Pharmacophore (relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity
• 2. Functional group modification:Modification of the group may enable or disable certain biological effects.
• 3. S.A.R

Quantitative structure-activity relationships (QSAR-rational drug design)
6. Molecular graphics-based drug design
• To find a structure match, a computer technology called DOCKING is used.
• It is the computer-assisted movement of a terminal-displayed molecule into its receptor.
• Docking algorithms deal with ligand conformation prediction and orientation within the target active site.
• It predicts the various forces acting between target and ligand.Scoring function is a mathematical

PRINCIPLES OF DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT.pptx

  1. 1. Principles of Drug Discovery & Development Presented by… Name – Dhara Mehta Subject – PDTT UNIT - 1
  2. 2. CONTENTS 2 01 Introduction 02 Phases 03 Target Id & validation 04 HIT Id & validation 05 Candidate Selection & Profiling
  3. 3. 01 Introduction 3 Drug – A substance intended for use in diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease. Drug discovery is initiated when there is some clinical condition or we want to find more efficacious therapeutic derivative of already existing condition. Discovery phase: Identification of a new chemical entity as a potential therapeutic agent Development phase: Compound is tested for safety and efficacy for one or more clinical indications, and in suitable formulations and dosage form. So, whole process is basically developing a new drug from an initial idea to launch of therapeutic product and it’s a complex process which can take 13-15 years and costs around 2 Billion USD.
  4. 4. 4 A new drug means ; a drug, including active pharmaceutical ingredient or phytopharmaceutical drug. which has not been used in the country to any significant extent has not been approved as safe and efficacious by Central Licencing Authority (CLA) ie. DCG(1) with respect to its claims; Or a drug approved by the CLA for certain claims and proposed to be marketed with modified or new claims including indication, route of administration, dosage and dosage form; Or a fixed dose combination of two or more drugs, approved by CLA separately for certain claims and proposed to be combined for the first time in a fixed ratio, or where the ratio of ingredients in an approved combination is proposed to be changed with certain claims including indication, route of administration, dosage and dosage form; What is a "new drug"?....(CDSCO)
  5. 5. 5 Or . a modified or sustained release form of a drug or novel drug delivery system of any drug approved by the Central Licencing Authority; Or a vaccine, r-DNA derived product, living modified organism, monoclonal anti- body, stem cell derived product, gene therapeutic product or xenografts, intended to be used as drug.
  6. 6. Phases 6 Drug Discovery Pre-clinical Development Clinical Development Regulatory Approval Post Marketing Surveillance
  7. 7. 1) Target Identification 7 Target identification often involves genetics and utilizes molecular biology techniques to perform a variety of studies in cell-based models. Common biological targets include proteins such as receptors, enzymes, ion-channels, and transporters. Data mining of available biomedical data has led to a significant increase in target identification. Afterward, scientists and researchers record the target’s therapeutic characteristics.
  8. 8. Target Identification Tools • Animal models • Biomarkers • Expression Profile • Cell-line • Data banks 8
  9. 9. 9 Target is disease-modifying and/or has a proven function in the pathophysiology of a disease. Drug targets must be efficacious, safe, usable, and capable of meeting clinical and commercial requirements. Modulation of the target is less important under physiological conditions or in other diseases. If the druggability is not obvious (e.g. as for kinases) a 3D-structure for the target protein or a close homolog homolog should be available for a druggability assessment. Target has a favorable 'assayability' enabling high throughput screening. Target expression is not uniformly distributed throughout the body. A target/disease-specific biomarker exists to monitor therapeutic efficacy. Properties of IdealTarget
  10. 10. Target Identification Strategies • Gene Expression profiling: Genomics • Focussed Proteomics • Metabolic pathways analysis: MolecularBiology • Phenotype analysis • Genetic association 10
  11. 11. Target identification strategies 11 • Inverse Docking: It is a computational docking program in which a specific small molecule of interest is tested against a library of receptor structures. • Bio informatics: It derives knowledge from computational analysis of biological data. It includes information stored in genetic code, patients statistics and scientific literature.
  12. 12. 12 Another powerful approach is to look for genetic associations, for example, is there a link between a genetic genetic polymorphism and the risk of disease or disease disease progression or is the polymorphism functional. Example – Alzheimer's Disease (AD) patients commonly commonly have mutations in the amyloid precursor protein protein or presenilin genes which lead to the production and production and deposition in the brain of increased amounts amounts of theAbeta peptide, characteristic of AD. There are also examples of phenotypes in humans where where mutations can nullify or overactivate the receptor, for receptor, for example, the voltage-gated sodium channel channel NaV, both mutations incur a pain phenotype, insensitivity or oversensitivity respectively.
  13. 13. Limitation 13 • Drugs which do not act through receptors- Antacids, Osmotic diuretics, Alkylating agents, Psoralens and Activated charcoal can not be recognised
  14. 14. Target Validation Once identified, the target then needs to be fully prosecuted. Validation techniques range from in vitro tools through the use of whole animal models, to modulation of a desired target in disease patients. To validate targets, researchers use modern tools and techniques such as disease association, bioactive molecules, cell-based models, protein interactions, signaling pathways analysis, functional analysis of genes, in vitro genetic manipulation, antibodies, and chemical genomics. Evaluation of its potential as targets.(Bioassay) Finding pathway- Mechanism of Action.
  15. 15. Hit Identification 15 Once a target is validated, the search for a hit compound begins. A hit compound is a molecule that has been demonstrated to modulate the target of interest in an in vitro biological assay. Hits can be identified through a variety of methods with high-throughput screening (HTS), virtual screening, and fragment-based screening representing popular approaches. Hit is converted to Lead.
  16. 16. Source of Lead 16 PLANT Papaver somniferum: Morphine Atropa belladona: Atropine Rauwolfia serpentina: Reserpine Digitalis lanata: Digoxin Strychnos toxifera: d- TC Pilocarpus microphyllus: Pilocarpine Bark of Yew tree: Paclitaxel Cinchona tree: Quinine
  17. 17. Source of leads: Animal 17 Kraits: a- Bungarotoxin Marine invertebrates: Arabinosenucleosides Cone snail toxin: Ziconotide Marine invertebrates: Bryostatin- compounds
  18. 18. Source of leads: Microrganisms 18 Streptomyces notatum: Penicillin Streptomyces venezuelae: Chloramphenicol Penicilium griseofulvum: Griseofulvin Streptomyces griseus: Streptomycin Streptomyces gradiae: Neomycin
  19. 19. Lead Generation Techniques Molecular modelling Combinatorial chemistry Biotechnology Genetic medicine Immunopharmacology
  20. 20. Molecular Modeling 20 AKA Rational drug designing. Aided by three dimensional computer graphics. Allows design of structure based on new & known molecules. Highly selective targeted compounds are created by enhancing desired properties of known molecules.
  21. 21. Biotechnology 21 Therapeutic agents produced by biotechnology rather than conventional synthetic chemistry are called Biopharmaceuticals.• Involve the use of recombinant DNA technology /genetic engineering 1. to clone & express human genes. 2. to produce large amount of hormones like insulin.
  22. 22. Genetic medicine 22 Transfer of Genetic material. A single gene which is typical for gene therapy. Fragments of coding sequences (as in RNA modification therapy- being anti sense oligonucleotide strategy Entire genome (as in the case of SSC therapy). Vectors are Viruses and Liposome- plasmid complex. Diseases addressed: Hereditary diseases like SCID, Haemophillia, etc
  23. 23. Immunopharmacology 23 Deals with finding the Biological immune modifiers or Immuno- modulating agents that cause selective up-regulation or down-regulation of specific immune responses. Examples include: 1. Rituximab- Anti CD 20 monoclonal antibody for Rheumatoid Arthritis. 2. Adalimumab- Anti TNF-α inhibitor antibody for RA.
  24. 24. SCREENING 24 The usual approach is to clone the target protein- the human form. This is because the sequence variation among species is associated with pharmacological differences and it is essential to optimise for activity in humans. An assay system is then developed to measure the functional activity of the target protein.
  25. 25. 25 Assay DevelopmentAndScreening Assay development in drug discovery is a crucial component of drug discovery workflow.Assays are test Assays are test systems that evaluate the effects of the new drug candidate at the cellular, molecular, molecular, and biochemical levels. HighThroughputScreening HighThroughput Screening (HTS) uses robotics, data processing/control software, liquid handling handling devices, and sensitive detectors to rapidly conduct millions of pharmacological, chemical, and chemical, and genetic tests, eliminating hours of painstaking testing by scientists. HTS identifies active identifies active compounds, genes, or antibodies that affect human molecules.
  26. 26. Desired Characteristics of the Assay 26 Should run automatically (if possible, with an optical read out e.g. Fluorescence or optical absorbance Should be in a miniaturised multiwell plate format- for reasons of speed and economy Robotically controlled assay has become the standard starting point for most drug discovery projects.e.g. High through put screening.
  27. 27. Virtual screening (VS) 27 It is based on the computationally inferred or simulated real screening. Advantages compared to laboratory experiments are: 1.low costs. 2.Investigate compounds that have not been synthesized yet.
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29 VS can be used to reduce the initial number of compounds before using before using expensive HTS methods. The number of possible virtual molecules available forVS is much higher much higher than those available for HTS. Disadvantage is that it can not substitute the real screening. Two types of approaches used in virtual screening Target based virtual screening (TBVS), or Receptor based virtual screening1 Ligand based virtual screening (LBVS), or Similarity based virtual screening
  30. 30. Target based virtual screening (TBVS 30 Exploits the molecular recognition between the ligand and a target protein information about the target Selection of chemical that has high affinity for the target's active site. Structural information can be determined by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) or X-ray diffraction.
  31. 31. 31 (TBVS)TBVS relies on 3D structures of protein targets and on and on 3D databases of chemicals. TBVS allows the identification of structurally novel ligands that ligands that may present interaction modes similar to the already known ligands. Even new interaction pattern identification with different parts parts of the target's active sites. This methodology uses virtual filtering of all Aunilahla linanda linanda ina mahla datahana
  32. 32. Ligand based virtual screening (LBVS). 32 There is no structural information about the target. The screening focuses on physical and chemical based searches among the ligands. Through pharmacophore patter matching.On similarity searching using descriptors that may be 1D, 2D or 3D.
  33. 33. Lipinski Rule of Five • Poor absorption or permeation are more likely when there are: 1) More than 5 H-bond donors 2) The molecular weight is over 500 3) The CLog P is over 5 (or MLOGP is over 4.15) 4) The sum of N's and O's is over 10 • Substrates for transporters and natural products are exceptions. 33
  34. 34. Ligand based virtual screening (LBVS) 34 The complete structure of the ligands can be considered in the quantitative structure- activity relationships (QSAR) methods. 1 QSAR methods can make accurate prediction of the relative conformation and alignment of the ligands. 2 LBVS are more limited than TBVS since it is biased by the properties of the already known ligands for a given target. 3
  35. 35. 35 Aspect Ligand-based virtual screening Structure-based virtual screening Three- dimensional protein structure Unknown Known Drug design information and starting point Drug design can be based on processes using the known ligands of a target protein as the starting point Reliable information on the three-dimensional structure and active sites of the target protein can be obtained from x-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance, or three-dimensional structure databases, and incorporated into a computer model; compounds binding to the target can be designed Frequently used techniques Molecular similarity approaches, quantitative structure-activity relationships, pharmacophore models Docking, molecular dynamics simulation Screening Databases can be screened to find molecules with similar fingerprints by using the molecular fingerprints of known ligands Molecule database screening can be done by various types of docking software Process involved Selection of the data set and extraction of structural/empirical descriptors, variable selection, model construction, validation/ evaluation An assortment of successive computational stages is involved, including target and database preparation, docking and postdocking examination, and prioritization of compounds for biological testing Software programs used to perform virtual screening uNITY, MACCS-3D, Catalyst, Phase, ROCS Glide, FlexX, Gold, AutoDock Vina, AutoDock 4.0
  36. 36. HIGH THROUGH PUT SCREENING (HTS) The Real Screening 36 It is the process of testing a large number of diverse chemical structures against disease targets to identify "hits". • Compared to traditional screening methods, HTS is characterised by: • 1. Simplicity • 2. Rapidness • 3. High information harvest • 4. Based on ligand-target interaction principle
  37. 37. HIGH THROUGH PUT SCREENING... 37 Various technologies used for HTS are: 1. Fluorescence 2. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) 3. Affinity chromatography 4. Surface plasmon resonance 5. DNA microarray HTS can analyse around 10,000- 100,000 samples/day.
  38. 38. End results of screens: 38 Hit: A molecule with confirmed concentration- dependent activity in a screen, and known chemical structure. Progressible hit: A representative of a compound series with activity via acceptable mechanism of action and some limited structure- activity relationship
  39. 39. 39 Leads can also be obtained by molecular modeling aided by 3D computer graphics that allow the allow the design of structures based on new and known molecules to enhance their desired and and eliminate their undesired properties to produce highly selective targeted compounds. A combinatorial chemistry wherein random mixing and matching of large numbers of chemical building chemical building blocks to produce libraries of all possible combinations can also be attempted to get attempted to get leads. This technique generates billions of compounds, screened by high-throughput screening (HTS), (HTS), meaning thousands a day. If any of these compounds show a positive response, traditional laboratory methods are used to used to manufacture them at a large scale. Using biotechnology proteins as drugs, the use of recombinant DNA technology/genetic engineering to engineering to clone and express human genes is another method used to obtain leads.
  40. 40. Lead Optimization 40 Lead optimization is a process that begins with a compound that displays a potential biological action and confirms with the identification of the best compound. Molecules are chemically modified and characterized to obtain compounds with desired properties to become a drug. Leads are optimized for efficacy and potency in vitro and in vivo, physiochemical properties, pharmacokinetic properties, and toxicological aspects. As this process requires simultaneous optimization of multiple parameters it is time-consuming and costly. Although this stage is a major hurdle in drug discovery it contributes to turning a biologically active chemical into an effective and safe drug in the drug discovery process.
  41. 41. Lead Optimisation 41 The aim of this stage is: Increase the potency of the compound on its target Increase its selectivity Increase its metabolic stability. Usually one project out of five passes this stage.
  42. 42. Lead Optimisation...Various steps: • 1. Identification of the Pharmacophore (relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity • 2. Functional group modification:Modification of the group may enable or disable certain biological effects. • 3. S.A.R 42
  43. 43. 43 4. Structure modification to increase potency and therapeutic index: • A. Homologation: a homologous series is a group of of compounds that differ by a constant unit, usually usually CH2. • B. Chain branching • C. Ring-chain transformationAffects (1) lipophilicity,(2) lipophilicity,(2) interaction with the enzyme or receptor. receptor. It could increase or decrease drug potency and potency and therapeutic index. • D. Bioisosterism.
  44. 44. Quantitative structure- activity relationships (QSAR- rational drug design) Based on the fact "the biological properties of compounds are a function of its physico- chemical parameters". Fundamental physicochemical parameters a) Electronic effects: Hammett equation b) Lipophilicity effects: Hansch equation c) Steric effects: Taft equation QSAR (Quantitative structure activity relationship) is a mathematical relationship between a biological activity of a molecular system and its geometric and chemical characteristics.
  45. 45. 6. Molecular graphics- based drug design • To find a structure match, a computer technology called DOCKING is used. • It is the computer-assisted movement of a terminal-displayed molecule into its receptor. • Docking algorithms deal with ligand conformation prediction and orientation within the target active site. • It predicts the various forces acting between target and ligand.Scoring function is a mathematical function to rank protein-ligand complexes according to their predicted binding affinity.
  46. 46. Candidate Selection 46 This candidate selection process will often include version and form screening to identify potential salts and crystal forms with favorable properties. Animal efficacy studies in additional models will continue and preliminary rodent toxicology and genotoxicology will be assessed at this stage as well. If pharmacokinetics in higher species was not conducted during lead optimization, it will occur at this stage prior to selection of the clinical candidate molecule. Formulation development also often begins at this stage in support of animal efficacy and toxicology studies.
  47. 47. Candidate Profiling 47 Once the clinical candidate molecule is identified, it moves into a host of profiling studies to prepare for human clinical trials. The optimized final version and form will be chosen and formulation studies to optimize the drug product for clinical studies will commence, as will GMP synthesis of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Rodent and higher species dose-range finding and repeat-dose, multi-day toxicology studies are completed during this time. Likewise, definitive genotoxicology is assessed under GLP conditions. Studies done during candidate profiling will make up critical components of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application, which must be evaluated and approved by the FDA prior to clinical trials.
  48. 48. Pre clinical 48 Usual time duration: 1.5 years Usual no. of Compounds: 20 The aims of pre clinical testing are: 1. Pharmacokinetics 2. Short term toxicology 3. Formulation 4. Synthesis scale up
  49. 49. 49 Work falls in four categories: 1. Safety Pharmacology:Pharmacological testing to check that the that the drug does not produce any hazardous side effects.* 2. Preliminary toxicological testing to eliminate genotoxicity and to and to determine the maximum non-toxic dose of the drug (usually (usually when given daily for 28 days, and tested in two species). species).
  50. 50. 50 3.Animal studies: Pharmacokinetic Pharmacokinetic testing i.e.studies i.e.studies on absorption, metabolism, distribution and elimination in laboratory animals animals like Mice, chicken, monkeys, and guinea pigs. 4. Chemical and pharmaceutical pharmaceutical development:a) Feasibility of large-scale synthesis synthesis and purificationb) Stability of the compound under various conditionsc)To develop a a formulation suitable for
  51. 51. Animal Studies Components 51 Toxicology studies Mutagenicity studies Carcinogenicity studies Reproductive studies
  52. 52. 52 • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3058157/ • https://www.fda.gov/patients/learn-about-drug-and-device-approvals/drug- development-process • https://www.unthsc.edu/college-of-pharmacy/research-and-innovation/drug- discovery-and-development/ Reference
  53. 53. 53 THANKYOU

