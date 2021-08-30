Cell biology presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
After Meselson and Stahl’s work, investigators confirmed that other organisms also use semiconservative replication. No ...
Individual units of replication are called replicons, each of which contains a replication origin. Replication starts at...
There are 3 types of replication models are: 1) Replication fork Model 2) Rolling circle Model of DNA Replication 3) Mito...
A common type of replication that takes place in circular DNA, such as that found in E coli and other bacteria, is called...
John Cairns provided the first visible evidence of theta replication in 1963 by growing bacteria in the presence of radio...
Radioactivity present in the sample exposes the emulsion and produces a picture of the molecule (called an autoradiograph...
Alternative mechanism has been suggested for the replication of circular DNA and this is called Rolling Circle Mechanism,...
In this mode, due to nicking in one of the two strands, one strand becomes a polynucleotide with two ends, one end having...
In Some animal cells (Vertebrates) , D-Loops have been observed in Replicating mitochondrial DNA . With the help of radi...
The other strand, which is not copied, balloons out as D-Loop and can be seen in electron microscope at a later stage. T...
Genetics: A Conceptual Approach, 4th edition(ISBN:1-4292-3251-x) & Transmission and Population genetics, 4th edition(ISBN:...
Aug. 30, 2021
replication models

  1. 1. After Meselson and Stahl’s work, investigators confirmed that other organisms also use semiconservative replication. No evidence was found for conservative or dispersive replication. There are, however, several different ways in which semiconservative replication can take place, differing principally in the nature of the template DNA—that is, whether it is linear or circular.
  2. 2. Individual units of replication are called replicons, each of which contains a replication origin. Replication starts at the origin and continues until the entire replicon has been replicated. Bacterial chromosomes have a single replication origin, whereas eukaryotic chromosomes contain many.
  3. 3. There are 3 types of replication models are: 1) Replication fork Model 2) Rolling circle Model of DNA Replication 3) Mitochondrial DNA Replication & D-Loops.
  4. 4. A common type of replication that takes place in circular DNA, such as that found in E coli and other bacteria, is called Theta replication It is also called as Theta Replication. The most extensively utilized mechanism of DNA Replication involves formation of Replication Forks, Moving in one direction in Unidirectional Replication and in both directions in bidirectional replication. This method can apply to both linear as well as circular DNA molecules.
  5. 5. John Cairns provided the first visible evidence of theta replication in 1963 by growing bacteria in the presence of radioactive nucleotides. After replication, each DNA molecule consisted of one “hot” (radioactive) strand and one “cold” (nonradioactive) strand. Cairns isolated DNA from the bacteria after replication and placed it on an electron- microscope grid, which was then covered with a photographic emulsion.
  6. 6. Radioactivity present in the sample exposes the emulsion and produces a picture of the molecule (called an autoradiograph), similar to the way in which light exposes a photographic film. Because the newly synthesized DNA contained radioactive nucleotides, Cairns was able to produce an electron micrograph of the replication process
  7. 7. Alternative mechanism has been suggested for the replication of circular DNA and this is called Rolling Circle Mechanism, which explains multiplication of viral DNAs and also explains DNA Replication during bacterial mating. One of the evidences in support for this model is the observation of long chains of Polynucleotides which could measure several times the contour length of circular DNA.
  8. 8. In this mode, due to nicking in one of the two strands, one strand becomes a polynucleotide with two ends, one end having 3’-OH group, the other having 5’p group. DNA Synthesis starts by adding bases at 3’-OH end displacing the 5’- end, which rolls out as a free tail, and is then copied in 5‘ 3’ direction in small segments using fresh enzyme system. These tails thus become double stranded and give rise to a circular DNA
  9. 9. In Some animal cells (Vertebrates) , D-Loops have been observed in Replicating mitochondrial DNA . With the help of radioactive label, the fate of these D loops was studied . It could be shown that D Loops represent early stages of DNA replication in Mitochondria. The twist in supercoiled duplex is transiently relieved so that a new strand can be initiated at a fixed point, using one of the two starnd.
  10. 10. The other strand, which is not copied, balloons out as D-Loop and can be seen in electron microscope at a later stage. The Replication starts later on displaced single stranded Dloop. In this manner replication is unidirectional until about two third of one strand (H-strand) is already synthesized. About 100 min are needed for completion of mtDNA replication, and DNA loops in various stages of Replication can be seen at a given time
  11. 11. Genetics: A Conceptual Approach, 4th edition(ISBN:1-4292-3251-x) & Transmission and Population genetics, 4th edition(ISBN:1-4292-5494-7). Genetics by , 3rd edition Title code: BC- 6,(ISBN 81-7133-683-3) published by Rakesh Kumar Rastogi For Rastogi Publications.

