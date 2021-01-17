Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CES 2021 TENDANCES TECH
Une étude menée en partenariat avec http://www.visibrain.com via l’écoute de l’ensemble des tweets émis au sujet de l’évén...
CES 2021 – UNE ANNÉE DE TRANSITION Une édition entièrement online pour cause de COVID. Cela impacte l’audience, on comptab...
CES 2021 – PRINCIPALES TENDANCES TECHNOLOGIQUES 1 Intelligence artificielle 2 Internet des objets 3 Robotique 4 Sécurité 5...
CES 2021 – LES INFLUENCEURS 4 français dans le Top mondial des #influenceurs
CES 2021 – LES INFLUENCEURS FRANÇAIS
TOP PAYS Une plus grande diversité de pays que les années précédentes.
www.digiobs.com info@digiobs.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top des technologies émergentes 2021

21 views

Published on

Les tendances des technologies émergentes révélées par le CES :
1- IA
2- IOT
3- Robotique
4- Sécurité
5+ 5G

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top des technologies émergentes 2021

  1. 1. CES 2021 TENDANCES TECH
  2. 2. Une étude menée en partenariat avec http://www.visibrain.com via l’écoute de l’ensemble des tweets émis au sujet de l’événement entre le 6 et le 13 janvier 2021
  3. 3. CES 2021 – UNE ANNÉE DE TRANSITION Une édition entièrement online pour cause de COVID. Cela impacte l’audience, on comptabilise trois fois moins de tweets que les précédentes années. L’édition 2022 sera hybride.
  4. 4. CES 2021 – PRINCIPALES TENDANCES TECHNOLOGIQUES 1 Intelligence artificielle 2 Internet des objets 3 Robotique 4 Sécurité 5 5G 6 Smarthome 7 Blockchain 8 Futur du travail 9 Santé 10 Véhicules autonomes
  5. 5. CES 2021 – LES INFLUENCEURS 4 français dans le Top mondial des #influenceurs
  6. 6. CES 2021 – LES INFLUENCEURS FRANÇAIS
  7. 7. TOP PAYS Une plus grande diversité de pays que les années précédentes.
  8. 8. www.digiobs.com info@digiobs.com

×