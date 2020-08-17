Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AMEF aplicado en la maquinaria pesada
Profesor Deyvi Anthony López Rios Ingeniero mecánico
Agenda •¿Qué es el AMEF? •¿Cuáles son sus aplicaciones? Fundamentos •Descripción del método Método •Elaboración de un form...
AMEF AMEF o FMEA es Análisis de modos y efectos de falla. Es una herramienta para evaluar eventos no deseados y priorizarl...
Consecuencias Seguridad Ambiente Activos Negocio
Aplicaciones Ingeniería de mantenimiento y confiabilidad Gestión de riesgos Gestión de activos Diseño y fabricación Gestió...
Descripción del proceso Operación o función Modo de falla Efecto de falla Causa Priorización
Operación o función ¿Cuál la misión del proceso o equipo? Ejemplo: Transportar rocas desde el minado hasta el chancado pri...
Falla ¿Cuáles son los eventos no deseados? 1. El camión no puede transportar rocas. 2. El camión transporta menos de 19 tm...
Modo de falla Coach: Deyvi Anthony López Rios ¿Por qué falló? 1. Mayor resistencia a la rodadura. 2. El tiempo de elevació...
Modo de falla ¿Por qué falló? 1. Toberas obstruidas 2. Solenoides no activan inyectores 3. Cañerías rotas 4. La bomba es i...
Efecto de falla ¿Qué ocurre luego de la falla? 1. Pérdida de la producción 2. Reparación del motor por mala operación. 3. ...
Causa ¿Cuál es la causa raíz? Modo de falla Causa física (Tangible) Causa humana (Errores de decisión) Causa latente (Orga...
Priorización Coach: Deyvi Anthony López Rios Número de Prioridad de Riesgo (NPR)
Plan de acción Contratar seguro contra todo riesgo para los equipos Contratar seguro de lucro cesante Establecer procedimi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AMEF aplicado en la maquinaria pesada

26 views

Published on

Guía para la aplicación del AMEF en la maquinaria pesada.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AMEF aplicado en la maquinaria pesada

  1. 1. AMEF aplicado en la maquinaria pesada
  2. 2. Profesor Deyvi Anthony López Rios Ingeniero mecánico
  3. 3. Agenda •¿Qué es el AMEF? •¿Cuáles son sus aplicaciones? Fundamentos •Descripción del método Método •Elaboración de un formulario AMEF Aplicación
  4. 4. AMEF AMEF o FMEA es Análisis de modos y efectos de falla. Es una herramienta para evaluar eventos no deseados y priorizarlos con la final de elaborar planes de acción que ayuden a mitigarlos.
  5. 5. Consecuencias Seguridad Ambiente Activos Negocio
  6. 6. Aplicaciones Ingeniería de mantenimiento y confiabilidad Gestión de riesgos Gestión de activos Diseño y fabricación Gestión de calidad
  7. 7. Descripción del proceso Operación o función Modo de falla Efecto de falla Causa Priorización
  8. 8. Operación o función ¿Cuál la misión del proceso o equipo? Ejemplo: Transportar rocas desde el minado hasta el chancado primario con un producción de horaria varia entre 23 tm/h y 19 tm/h.
  9. 9. Falla ¿Cuáles son los eventos no deseados? 1. El camión no puede transportar rocas. 2. El camión transporta menos de 19 tm/h. 3. La velocidad promedio del camión ha caído de 30 km/h a 28 km/h, y su producción es de 20 tm/h
  10. 10. Modo de falla Coach: Deyvi Anthony López Rios ¿Por qué falló? 1. Mayor resistencia a la rodadura. 2. El tiempo de elevación de la tolva se ha incrementado en un 100%. 3. Neumático reventado por corte lateral. 4. Batería descargada. 5. El motor no enciende sin presentar falla potencial alguno.
  11. 11. Modo de falla ¿Por qué falló? 1. Toberas obstruidas 2. Solenoides no activan inyectores 3. Cañerías rotas 4. La bomba es incapaz de suministrar combustible 5. La bomba no suministra el caudal de combustible requerido. 6. Colector roto 7. Válvula de alivio del colector no alivia la presión. 8. Sensor de presión del colector no mide la variación de presión.
  12. 12. Efecto de falla ¿Qué ocurre luego de la falla? 1. Pérdida de la producción 2. Reparación del motor por mala operación. 3. Planchado y pintura de la carrocería. 4. Muerte del operador 5. Excesiva contaminación al ambiente 6. Alquiler de una camión con tolva Evidencia Amenazas Pérdida de producción Daños materiales Restauración del activo
  13. 13. Causa ¿Cuál es la causa raíz? Modo de falla Causa física (Tangible) Causa humana (Errores de decisión) Causa latente (Organización)
  14. 14. Priorización Coach: Deyvi Anthony López Rios Número de Prioridad de Riesgo (NPR)
  15. 15. Plan de acción Contratar seguro contra todo riesgo para los equipos Contratar seguro de lucro cesante Establecer procedimi ento de selección del personal Elaborar procedimi entos de trabajo seguro Diseñar un plan de entrenami ento para operador es y técnicos Realizar alianzas estratégic as con proveedo res Dimensio nar la flota incluyend o vehículos back up

×