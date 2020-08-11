Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CURSO: ASISTENCIA EN FISIOTERAPIA Y REHABILITACION INTEGRANTES  QUISPE VELASQUEZ JUAN JULIO  MASGO SANTA MARIA YESI MARS...
DISCAPACIDAD FISICA La esclerosis múltiple, la esclerosis lateral amiotrófica, las lesiones medulares y las enfermedades n...
DISCAPACIDAD FISICA La discapacidad es la condición bajo la cual ciertas personas presentan alguna deficiencia (física, me...
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Para facilitar la prensión (agarre).
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Ej. canaletas, balón sonoro, etc.
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Para mejorar estabilidad y desplazamientos. Evitar golpes al levantarlo
RODILLERAS Y CODERAS MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Para prevenir traumatismos en caídas.
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Modificar Variar sistema de puntuación y requisitos. Nuevas normas o prohibiciones. Prol...
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA PERSEGUIDOR No es necesario tocar; pillado si pasa a 1 m.
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Tocado No permitir tocar bruscamente o ser asediado. No permitir choques con sillas de r...
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Modificar Desplazamientos (evitar las cuadrupedias o reptaciones). Otras habilidades.
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA MONITOR/A DE APOYO. En edades tempranas y/o afectaciones profundas Si es mayor, puede se...
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Pocos objetos: para evitar dispersión. Objetos grandes, lentos y manipulables. Dejar exp...
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
Ámbito sonoro MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Se describe como un agarre de apoyo portátil Ayuda de transferencia de vehículo
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Estos dispositivos (a menudo llamados correas de soporte o correas de transferencia...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Se pone sobre el asiento y rota para facilitar el proceso de girar los pies hacia d...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS "Turny" o asiento de valet El asiento normalmente se instala en el vehículo del pro...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Las rampas son quizás la señal más reconocible de un vehículo accesible para sillas...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Estaciones de acoplamiento
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Para la gente que sufre de obesidad extrema y no puede utilizar sus piernas para de...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS SUBE ESCALERAS Ya se están comenzando a desarrollar los modelos automáticos Suben e...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS SILLAS DE RUEDAS A MOTOR Existen las sillas de ruedas motorizadas Para la gente que...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Se controlan de manera intuitiva, por lo que permiten libertad de movimientos Para ...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
GRACIAS
Materiales y equipos utilizados en los usuarios con discapacidad fisica ilp
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Materiales y equipos utilizados en los usuarios con discapacidad fisica ilp

44 views

Published on

Materiales y equipos utilizados en los usuarios con discapacidad física.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Materiales y equipos utilizados en los usuarios con discapacidad fisica ilp

  1. 1. CURSO: ASISTENCIA EN FISIOTERAPIA Y REHABILITACION INTEGRANTES  QUISPE VELASQUEZ JUAN JULIO  MASGO SANTA MARIA YESI MARSELA  TORRES PALOMINO MELIZA
  2. 2. DISCAPACIDAD FISICA La esclerosis múltiple, la esclerosis lateral amiotrófica, las lesiones medulares y las enfermedades neuromusculares son algunas de las principales, pero no las únicas. Existen muchos motivos por los que una persona puede tener discapacidad física
  3. 3. DISCAPACIDAD FISICA La discapacidad es la condición bajo la cual ciertas personas presentan alguna deficiencia (física, mental, intelectual o sensorial) Física: Consiste en falta, deterioro o alteración funcional de una o más partes del cuerpo, y que provoque inmovilidad o disminución de movilidad.
  4. 4. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Para facilitar la prensión (agarre).
  5. 5. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Ej. canaletas, balón sonoro, etc.
  6. 6. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
  7. 7. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
  8. 8. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
  9. 9. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Para mejorar estabilidad y desplazamientos. Evitar golpes al levantarlo
  10. 10. RODILLERAS Y CODERAS MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Para prevenir traumatismos en caídas.
  11. 11. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Modificar Variar sistema de puntuación y requisitos. Nuevas normas o prohibiciones. Prolongar la permanencia en el juego (“vidilla”).
  12. 12. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA PERSEGUIDOR No es necesario tocar; pillado si pasa a 1 m.
  13. 13. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Tocado No permitir tocar bruscamente o ser asediado. No permitir choques con sillas de ruedas, muletas o andador
  14. 14. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Modificar Desplazamientos (evitar las cuadrupedias o reptaciones). Otras habilidades.
  15. 15. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA MONITOR/A DE APOYO. En edades tempranas y/o afectaciones profundas Si es mayor, puede ser una compañera la que facilitaría la participación (tutor-alumnado).
  16. 16. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA Pocos objetos: para evitar dispersión. Objetos grandes, lentos y manipulables. Dejar experimentar con los objetos
  17. 17. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
  18. 18. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
  19. 19. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
  20. 20. MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
  21. 21. Ámbito sonoro MATERIALES DE DISCAPACIDAD FISICA
  22. 22. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Se describe como un agarre de apoyo portátil Ayuda de transferencia de vehículo
  23. 23. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Estos dispositivos (a menudo llamados correas de soporte o correas de transferencia) Se deben sujetar alrededor del marco de la ventana de la puerta de un vehículo.
  24. 24. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Se pone sobre el asiento y rota para facilitar el proceso de girar los pies hacia dentro y hacia fuera del vehículo.
  25. 25. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS "Turny" o asiento de valet El asiento normalmente se instala en el vehículo del propietario para ayudar a las personas que usan sillas de ruedas a sentarse en el asiento del vehículo Algo que, en general, se considera más seguro que viajar en una silla de ruedas.
  26. 26. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Las rampas son quizás la señal más reconocible de un vehículo accesible para sillas de ruedas Es ahí donde los cuidadores comienzan a tomar decisiones serias.
  27. 27. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Estaciones de acoplamiento
  28. 28. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Para la gente que sufre de obesidad extrema y no puede utilizar sus piernas para desplazarse Este tipo de motos que funcionan con una batería
  29. 29. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS SUBE ESCALERAS Ya se están comenzando a desarrollar los modelos automáticos Suben escaleras de forma autónoma,
  30. 30. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS SILLAS DE RUEDAS A MOTOR Existen las sillas de ruedas motorizadas Para la gente que sufre discapacidades más graves o agudas como tetraplejia o relacionadas.
  31. 31. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS Se controlan de manera intuitiva, por lo que permiten libertad de movimientos Para aquellos que tienen miembros amputados
  32. 32. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
  33. 33. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
  34. 34. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
  35. 35. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
  36. 36. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
  37. 37. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
  38. 38. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA DISCAPACITADOS
  39. 39. GRACIAS

×