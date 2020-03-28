Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO “ NELSON TORRES” Nombre: Deysi Chimarro Nivel: 4° semestre Carrera: Diseño Gráfico Materia:...
PUBLICIDAD PUBLICIDAD DIVISIÓN
CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN DE PUBLICIDAD Debemos analizar el contexto de los medios de comunicación en la sociedad para poder disce...
Te has preguntado ¿Qué factores son importantes para llevar acabo la publicidad? * La publicidad cuenta con una alta expec...
¿QUE ES UNA EMPRESA? * Una empresa es la conformación de un grupo de personas vienes materiales y financieros los cuales b...
¿ En qué sector ubicarías a una Agencia de Publicidad? • Un producto es lo que el comprador recibe cuando efectúa un acto ...
LA COMPETENCIA Y SUS CONSUMIDORES • Cuando existe más de un participante dentro de un mercado, lo podemos denominar Compet...
• TTL: Through The Line • ETL: Embrace The Line • FTL: Fuck The Line
EN LA ACTUALIDAD, POR EL DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO Y EL CAMBIO DE TENDENCIA EN LOS CONSUMIDORES • Inicio de estrategias de ma...
ATL Televisión Ventajas La televisión le permite llegar a un gran número de personas a nivel nacional o nivel regional en ...
La publicidad por debajo de la línea (a menudo referida como Below the Line promoción / marketing por debajo de la línea /...
TIPOS DE BTL PROMOCIONES DE PRECIOS LAS PROMOCIONES DE PRECIOS TAMBIÉN SE CONOCEN COMÚNMENTE COMO "DESCUENTO DE PRECIOS". ...
TTL Denominado “a través de la publicidad en línea” (a menudo referido como A través del Promoción de línea / A través del...
TIPOS DE OTL − Crear o actualizar un sitio web − Mantener blogs para motivar − Optimización del motor de búsqueda − Partic...
  1. 1. INSTITUTO SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO “ NELSON TORRES” Nombre: Deysi Chimarro Nivel: 4° semestre Carrera: Diseño Gráfico Materia: Publicidad y marketing
  2. 2. PUBLICIDAD PUBLICIDAD DIVISIÓN
  3. 3. CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN DE PUBLICIDAD Debemos analizar el contexto de los medios de comunicación en la sociedad para poder discernir el de la publicidad. Una de los principales funciones de la publicidad es el desarrollo económico. El entorno en que se encuentren los medios de comunicación determinará en gran medida el papel que estos deben de desempeñar en una elección, y por consiguiente la naturaleza de la publicidad que debe subsistir.
  4. 4. Te has preguntado ¿Qué factores son importantes para llevar acabo la publicidad? * La publicidad cuenta con una alta expectativa en todos los sentidos que estén relacionados con todos los medios de comunicación * Para realiza una excelente publicidad debemos tomar e cuenta al target al cual va dirigido y su propósito.
  5. 5. ¿QUE ES UNA EMPRESA? * Una empresa es la conformación de un grupo de personas vienes materiales y financieros los cuales buscan un alza para su empresa. - CLASIFICACCIÓN DE ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA * • Sector primario (agricultura). * • Sector secundario (construcción). * • Sector terciario (servicios).
  6. 6. ¿ En qué sector ubicarías a una Agencia de Publicidad? • Un producto es lo que el comprador recibe cuando efectúa un acto de compra de producto propiamente dicho puede ser un bien o servicio. Este producto como tal debe de satisfacer las necesidades de los consumidores. • Teniendo en cuenta atributos y funciones: tamaño, color, diseño, comestible, renovable, ecológico, desechable, etc. ¿ Cómo es que surgen estas características o funciones? • Satisfacer la necesidad del target o de grupos consumidores en concreto. • Clasificación de mercados • Según su volumen • Según el número de participantes que ofertan • Según la regulación • Según las transacciones sean sobre bienes o servicios
  7. 7. LA COMPETENCIA Y SUS CONSUMIDORES • Cuando existe más de un participante dentro de un mercado, lo podemos denominar Competencia. • Los consumidores son aquellas personas o empresas que poseen un dinero que es susceptible de ser gastado en bienes o en servicios. ¿Y Los Medios de Comunicación? • Es gracias a los medios de comunicación que el mensaje publicitario puede adoptar características particulares, todo dependiendo del que se elija.
  8. 8. • TTL: Through The Line • ETL: Embrace The Line • FTL: Fuck The Line
  9. 9. EN LA ACTUALIDAD, POR EL DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO Y EL CAMBIO DE TENDENCIA EN LOS CONSUMIDORES • Inicio de estrategias de marketing localizada • Impacto y ventajas enfocados al Marketing • ¿Qué significa la línea en el marketing? • Percepción • Interacción • Medibilidad
  10. 10. ATL Televisión Ventajas La televisión le permite llegar a un gran número de personas a nivel nacional o nivel regional en un corto período de tiempo. Desventajas Los anuncios preferidos a menudo se agotan con mucha anticipación Radio Ventajas La radio es un medio universal disfrutado por las personas en un momento u otro Desventajas Debido a que los oyentes de radio están distribuidos en muchas estaciones, es posible que deba publicitar. Revistas Ventajas La alta participación del lector significa que se le prestará más atención a su − anuncio Desventajas Los plazos de entrega largos significan que debe hacer planes semanas o meses por adelantado Periódicos Ventajas Le permite llegar a una gran cantidad de personas en un área geográfica determinada Desventajas El espacio publicitario puede ser costoso
  11. 11. La publicidad por debajo de la línea (a menudo referida como Below the Line promoción / marketing por debajo de la línea / marketing BTL / BTL publicidad) consiste en un específico, memorable y cierta forma de actividades publicitarias centradas en grupos específicos de consumidores
  12. 12. TIPOS DE BTL PROMOCIONES DE PRECIOS LAS PROMOCIONES DE PRECIOS TAMBIÉN SE CONOCEN COMÚNMENTE COMO "DESCUENTO DE PRECIOS". Cupones Reembolsos de dinero Regalo con la compra Incentivos frecuentes de usuario Competiciones y premio Muestra en el punto de venta
  13. 13. TTL Denominado “a través de la publicidad en línea” (a menudo referido como A través del Promoción de línea / A través del marketing de línea / marketing TTL / TTL advertising) implica el uso de ATL y BTL sus estrategias de marketing. • − El impacto en los segmentos de consumidores. • − La distribución de las comunicaciones en el momento. • − Áreas de integración, según el propósito. • − Áreas distinguidas por su adición funcional. • − La pluralidad de herramientas de comunicación. • − La pluralidad de audiencias. • − La pluralidad de etapas.
  14. 14. TIPOS DE OTL − Crear o actualizar un sitio web − Mantener blogs para motivar − Optimización del motor de búsqueda − Participar a través de las redes sociales − Promover a través de canales pagos − El email marketing es efectivo. − Reorientación a la conversión. − Generación de clientes potenciales y relación con el cliente − administración − Administre la reputación en línea

