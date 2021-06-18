Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 18, 2021

Investigacion cuantitativa

  UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA DE INGENIERIA COMERCIAL NOMBRE: MAMANI LUNA DEYSI ANDREA ASIGNATURA: INVESTIGACION DE MERCADOS II DOCENTE: ZAPATA JOSE RAMIRO GRUPO: 09 COCHABAMBA - BOLIVIA
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Deysi Andrea Mamani Luna Mgr. Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre I-2021 INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA “El sabio no dice todo lo que piensa, pero siempre piensa todo lo que dice” Aristoteles. 1. INTRODUCCION. Surge en los siglos XVIII y XIX, en el proceso de consolidación del Capitalismo y en el seno de la Sociedad Burguesa Occidental. Con la finalidad de analizar los conflictos sociales y el hecho económico como Universo complejo. Inspiradas en las Ciencias Naturales y estas en la física Newtonianas a partir de los conocimientos de Galileo. Con Claude Saint Simón y Augusto Comte surge la Sociología como Ciencia. Su racionalidad está fundamentada en el Cientificismo y el Racionalismo, como posturas Epistemológicas Institucionalistas. Profundo apego a la tradicionalidad de la Ciencia y utilización de la neutralidad valorativa como criterio de objetividad, por lo que el conocimiento esta fundamentado en los hechos, prestando poca atención a la subjetividad de los individuos. Su representación de la realidad es parcial y atomizada. El experto se convierte en una autoridad de verdad. Hurtado y Toro (1998). "Dicen que la investigación Cuantitativa tiene una concepción lineal, es decir que haya claridad entre los elementos que conforman el problema, que tenga definición, limitarlos y saber con exactitud donde se inicia el problema, también le es importante saber que tipo de incidencia existe entre sus elementos"(1). La investigación cuantitativa consiste en recolectar y analizar datos numéricos. Este método es ideal para identificar tendencias y promedios, realizar predicciones, comprobar relaciones y obtener resultados generales de poblaciones grandes. Este método se utiliza ampliamente en las ciencias naturales y sociales: biología, química, psicología, economía, sociología, marketing, etc. 1.1. CONCEPTO DE INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA. La investigación cuantitativa es un método estructurado de recopilación y análisis de información que se obtiene a través de diversas fuentes. Este proceso se lleva a cabo con el uso de herramientas estadísticas y matemáticas con el propósito de cuantificar el problema de investigación. En cuanto a su uso en las empresas, la investigación cuantitativa puede ayudar a la mejora de productos y servicios o en la toma de decisiones exactas e informadas que ayuden a conseguir los objetivos establecidos. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Deysi Andrea Mamani Luna Mgr. Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre I-2021 De manera general, se trata de pedirle a las personas que den su opinión de manera estructurada para que puedas producir datos y estadísticas concretas que te guíen y de esta manera, obtengas resultados estadísticos confiables. Para llevarla a cabo, es importante que encuentres a una gran cantidad de personas y te asegures de que son una muestra representativa de tu mercado objetivo.(2) 2. DESARROLLO. 2.1. CARACTERISTICAS. La investigación cuantitativa busca medir un fenómeno, cuantificar, expresar en cifras, los parámetros estudiados en una población. Estas cifras pueden ser resultados descriptivos o comparativos, o pueden ser objeto de análisis estadísticos para establecer si existen vínculos significativos entre determinados parámetros estudiados. Entre las principales características de la investigación cuantitativa se encuentran las siguientes: ● Busca interpretar la información, se basa en el uso de números y cifras ● Las preguntas clave de este método son: ¿Cuántos?, ¿Quién?, ¿Qué cantidad?, o ¿En qué medida? ● Es un método de investigación descriptivo ● Su objetivo radica en analizar el comportamiento de la población ● Los resultados puede usarse en situaciones generales ● Estudia el comportamiento de su muestra ● Trabaja en el sistema de estímulo y respuesta 2.2. VENTAJAS. La investigación cuantitativa tiene grandes ventajas: ● El estudio se puede reproducir en otros entornos culturales, épocas o con diferentes grupos de participantes. Los resultados se pueden comparar estadísticamente. ● La aplicación de estándares bien establecidos significa que la investigación cuantitativa se puede replicar, luego analizar y comparar con estudios similares. ● MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Deysi Andrea Mamani Luna Mgr. Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre I-2021 ● Los datos de muestras grandes se pueden procesar y analizar mediante procedimientos confiables y consistentes a través del análisis de datos cuantitativos. ● El uso de procedimientos de prueba de hipótesis formalizados y establecidos significa que debe considerar e informar cuidadosamente las variables de investigación, las predicciones, la recopilación de datos y los métodos de prueba antes de llegar a una conclusión. ● Ayuda a realizar un estudio más amplio, involucrando a un mayor número de sujetos y potencializando la generalización de los resultados. ● Permite realizar un análisis de datos objetivo y preciso. Además, los métodos de investigación cuantitativa están diseñados para ofrecer informes que apoyen de forma general el fenómeno en estudio. 2.3. TIPOS DE INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA. La investigación cuantitativa se puede llevar a cabo realizando los siguientes métodos de investigación: - Método de investigación descriptiva: Se realiza previo al análisis de datos con el objetivo de encontrar factores y características importantes del fenómeno de estudio. La investigación cuantitativa proporciona una descripción y exploración de fenómenos en situaciones y características de la vida real. Se describe la correlación de individuos, situaciones o grupos particulares. - Método de investigación analítico: Se eligen las variables y se establecen las hipótesis que definen las muestras de estudio. - Método de investigación experimental: En este proceso se divide la muestra de estudio aleatoriamente para su análisis. Este método es utilizado para probar una hipótesis o premisa experimental. Consiste en un grupo de control no expuesto y el grupo experimental, el cual está expuesto. - Método de investigación cuasi-experimental: Se seleccionan los elementos que conforman cada grupo según las características definidas. La investigación cuantitativa es un estudio que se asemeja a un experimento, pero la asignación aleatoria no tiene importancia en la determinación de quiénes participaron en un nivel específico del proceso. 2.4. TECNICAS UTILIZADAS PARA EL METODO CUANTITATIVO. Las técnicas que se aplican en el método cuantitativo son: MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Deysi Andrea Mamani Luna Mgr. Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre I-2021 - Entrevistas: Se realizan a una muestra de la población. No debe de durar más de treinta minutos. - Encuestas: Pueden ser telefónicas, por correo electrónico con formularios orientados a un público específico o por una página de internet. - Mystery Shopper: Una persona que finge ser un comprador con el fin de validar una lista de calidad y atención al cliente.(3) 2.5. ¿QUIENES UTILIZAN LA INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA Y CON QUE OBJETIVO? Las compañías que usan la investigación cuantitativa más que la cualitativa, normalmente buscan medir la magnitud y van tras resultados estadísticos que se interpretan objetivamente. Si bien los resultados de la investigación cualitativa pueden variar según las habilidades del observador, los resultados de la investigación cuantitativa se interpretan de una manera casi idéntica por todos los expertos. Pero, en síntesis, la investigación cuantitativa permite obtener variables a partir de la observación que poder utilizar después para resolver problemas. Mientras que la investigación cualitativa intenta entender por qué ocurre un problema, la cuantitativa es diferente. Su finalidad es saber en qué medida afecta el problema, cuánto es de grande para la población. Ambos tipos de investigación varían ampliamente no sólo en sus resultados, sino en todo otro aspecto también. Si bien los datos cualitativos ofrecen una visión subjetiva de problemas de marketing, los cuantitativos definen una relación estructurada de causa y efecto entre el problema y los factores. Así, la investigación cuantitativa sirve de utilidad a las finanzas cuantitativas en el sentido de que ayudan a cuantificar y observar el problema. Con ello, se puede encontrar mejor una mejora del mismo. 2.6. DIFERENCIAS CON LA INVESTIGACION CUALITATIVA. Una de las principales diferencias de los dos tipos de investigaciones es la diferencia en el método de recopilación de datos. La recopilación de datos es uno de los aspectos más importantes del proceso de investigación cuantitativa. La recopilación de datos implica que el investigador prepare y obtenga la información requerida por el público objetivo. La preparación de datos incluye determinar el objetivo de la recopilación de datos, métodos de obtención de información, y secuencia de actividades de la recopilación de datos. Uno de los aspectos más importantes de este proceso es seleccionar la muestra correcta para recabar los datos. Luego, los datos se recopilan cuidadosamente sólo de las personas más relevantes para los objetivos del estudio. Conocido como segmento objetivo, esta muestra es un grupo de personas que son similares a través de una serie de variables. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Deysi Andrea Mamani Luna Mgr. Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre I-2021 Las herramientas de recopilación de datos de una investigación cuantitativa son las encuestas y los experimentos. Los experimentos pueden aportar resultados específicos sobre la relación de causa y efecto de varios factores independientes o interdependientes relacionados con un problema particular. 2.7. COMO FUNCIONA LA INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA. El método más común para hacer investigación cuantitativa de mercado es una encuesta o cuestionario. Las encuestas pueden incluir entrevistas, que pueden llevarse a cabo usando varias metodologías distintas incluidas la presencial, por teléfono, en línea o entrevistas asistidas por computadora. También existen cuestionarios basados en la web. Después de la recopilación de datos, otro paso es el proceso de análisis de datos. El análisis de datos estadísticos requiere herramientas sistemáticas y la realización de procesos. Existen muchas herramientas analíticas tales como pruebas-t de muestras independientes, pruebas-t correlacionadas, determinaciones de desviación, y análisis de regresión que pueden usarse para obtener resultados de los datos. Para que exista metodología cuantitativa se requiere que entre los elementos del problema de investigación exista una relación cuya naturaleza sea representable por algún modelo numérico ya sea lineal, exponencial o similar. Es decir, que haya claridad entre los elementos de investigación que conforman el problema, que sea posible definirlo, limitarlos y saber exactamente dónde se inicia el problema, en qué dirección va y qué tipo existe entre sus elementos: ● Su naturaleza es descriptiva. ● Permite al investigador «predecir” el comportamiento del consumidor. ● Los métodos de investigación incluyen experimentos y encuestas. ● Los resultados son descriptivos y pueden ser generalizados.(4) 2.8. IMPORTANCIA DE LA INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA. La investigación cuantitativa es la única que puede plantear conclusiones extrapolables a un grupo mayor que el investigado. De ahí que su importancia sea, sobre todo, porque permite generalizar. De hecho, los contrastes de hipótesis o las regresiones tienen como objetivo obtener resultados de una muestra que sirva para la población. Pero eso no quiere decir que lo cualitativo ocupe una situación jerárquica menor. De hecho, este suele ser el primer paso antes de la cuantitativa, a través de investigaciones de tipo exploratorio. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Deysi Andrea Mamani Luna Mgr. Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre I-2021 Sin embargo, cuando queremos realizar un estudio que sea concluyente, debemos utilizar datos numéricos. Además, hay que trabajar con muestras grandes, porque solo así se pueden inferir. 2.9.PASOS PARA REALIZAR UNA INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA. Los pasos para realizar una investigación cuantitativa son muy similares a los que se realizan en otras como la descriptiva. Sin embargo, se diferencian de esta última en que van un paso más allá y no se conforma solo con describir. ​ - Definir el problema: En primer lugar, hay que definir el problema. Qué queremos conocer, las razones por las que necesitamos esta información o cuáles son los estudios previos sobre el tema. ​ - Metodología: En segundo término, hay que elegir la metodología. Basándonos en lo anterior, debemos escoger las técnicas a utilizar. Así, podemos realizar una regresión, si queremos saber el movimiento de una variable respecto a otras, o un contraste de hipótesis, si vamos a extrapolar los resultados mediante la inferencia estadística. ​ - Análisis: En tercer lugar, hay que llevar a cabo el análisis. En este caso, los softwares estadísticos, como SPSS o similares, serán de gran ayuda. Hay que realizar los cálculos y obtener los indicadores de bondad de ajuste, de intervalos de confianza, significación o cualquier otro necesario. ​ - Interpretación de resultados: Por último, hay que interpretar esos resultados. La bondad de ajuste, siendo el más conocido el R cuadrado, nos informa del poder predictivo de la regresión. Los intervalos de confianza y la significación de la validez del contraste de hipótesis.(5) 3.CONCLUSIONES. La investigación cuantitativa consiste en recolectar y analizar datos numéricos. Este método es ideal para identificar tendencias y promedios, realizar predicciones, comprobar relaciones y obtener resultados generales de poblaciones grandes. En cuanto a su uso en las empresas, la investigación cuantitativa puede ayudar a la mejora de productos y servicios o en la toma de decisiones exactas e informadas que ayuden a conseguir los objetivos establecidos. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Deysi Andrea Mamani Luna Mgr. Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre I-2021 De manera general, se trata de pedirle a las personas que den su opinión de manera estructurada para que puedas producir datos y estadísticas concretas que te guíen y de esta manera, obtengas resultados estadísticos confiables. La investigación cuantitativa se puede llevar a cabo realizando los siguientes métodos de investigación: Método de investigación descriptiva: Se realiza previo al análisis de datos con el objetivo de encontrar factores y características importantes del fenómeno de estudio. Método de investigación analítico: Se eligen las variables y se establecen las hipótesis que definen las muestras de estudio. Método de investigación experimental: En este proceso se divide la muestra de estudio aleatoriamente para su análisis. Este método es utilizado para probar una hipótesis o premisa experimental. Método de investigación cuasi-experimental: Se seleccionan los elementos que conforman cada grupo según las características definidas. La investigación cuantitativa es un estudio que se asemeja a un experimento, pero la asignación aleatoria no tiene importancia en la determinación de quiénes participaron en un nivel específico del proceso. 4. REFERENCIAS. 1. monografias.com/trabajos38/investigacion-cualitativa/investigacion-cualitativa2.shtml#:~:tex t=La%20investigación%20cuantitativa%20es%20la,error%20y%20nivel%20de%20confianza. 2. https://www.questionpro.com/blog/es/que-es-la-investigacion-cuantitativa/ 3. https://www.questionpro.com/blog/es/que-es-la-investigacion-cuantitativa/ 4. https://www.master-finanzas-cuantitativas.com/que-es-investigacion-cuantitativa/ 5. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/investigacion-cuantitativa.html#:~:text=Importancia %20de%20la%20investigaci%C3%B3n%20cuantitativa,sobre%20todo%2C%20porque%20per mite%20generalizar. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Deysi Andrea Mamani Luna Mgr. Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre I-2021 5. VIDEOS. En este video se explica detalladamente lo que es investigacion cuantitativa y lo que la diferencia de otros tipos de investigacion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhUHaV6zEso En este video el docente explica de que maneras y elementos se utilizan para la realizacion de una investigacion cuantitativa. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C677kdLS2BI MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR

