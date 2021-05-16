Successfully reported this slideshow.
See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321757554
ASPECTOS GENERALES DE BIOSEGURIDAD EN HISTOTECNOLOGÍA ISIMPOSIO DE PROCEDIMIENTOS HISTOTECNOLÓGICOS Caracas, 2.012 Emilio ...
Bioseguridad: Es la aplicación de conocimientos, técnicas y equipamientos para prevenir a personas, laboratorios, áreas ho...
Universalidad: Las medidas deben involucrar a todos los individuos, pacientes, trabajadores y profesionales de todos los s...
Principios de la Bioseguridad Uso de barreras: Comprende el concepto de evitar la exposición directa a sangre y otros flui...
Medios de eliminación de material contaminado: Comprende el conjunto de dispositivos y procedimientos adecuados a través d...
Sustancias tóxicas. Se denomina contaminante químico al elemento o compuesto químico cuyas características de estado le pe...
Cuando las condiciones de trabajo puedan ocasionar que se introduzcan en el cuerpo humano contaminantes químicos pueden pr...
Riesgo Biológico. Las condiciones de trabajo pueden resultar negativas si se realizan en presencia de contaminantes biológ...
Cuando la sustancia tóxica pasa a la sangre, ésta la difunde por todo el organismo con una rapidez que depende de la vía d...
Los riesgos de bioseguridad en la histotecnología no se limitan a el personal del laboratorio exclusivamente, otros actore...
Equipos necesarios en un Laboratorio de Histotecnología
Segregación necesaria en los Laboratorios de Histotecnología
Señalización de laboratorios de Histotecnología
“…El científico inventa conjeturas fundadas de alguna manera en el saber adquirido. Sus suposiciones pueden ser cautas o a...
Bioseguridad final

aspectos generales de la bioseguridad en histotecnologia

  2. 2. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE BIOSEGURIDAD EN HISTOTECNOLOGÍA ISIMPOSIO DE PROCEDIMIENTOS HISTOTECNOLÓGICOS Caracas, 2.012 Emilio Suniaga Instituto de Oncología y Hematología Instituto Nacional de Higiene Rafael Rangel
  3. 3. Bioseguridad: Es la aplicación de conocimientos, técnicas y equipamientos para prevenir a personas, laboratorios, áreas hospitalarias y medio ambiente de la exposición a agentes potencialmente infecciosos o considerados de riesgo biológico. La bioseguridad hospitalaria: Se define como las condiciones de contención bajo las cuales los agentes infecciosos deben ser manipulados con el objetivo de confinar el riesgo biológico y reducir la exposición potencial del personal de laboratorio y/o áreas hospitalarias críticas. La Bioseguridad en Histotecnología se puede definir como la implementación de conocimientos, métodos, y equipamiento necesario para evitar la exposición del histotecnólogo, auxiliar y otros miembros del laboratorio principalmente; a los daños potenciales que produce la manipulación de material biológico y uso de sustancias químicas. Que es la Bioseguridad
  4. 4. Universalidad: Las medidas deben involucrar a todos los individuos, pacientes, trabajadores y profesionales de todos los servicios, independientemente de conocer o no su serología. Todo el personal debe seguir las precauciones estándares rutinariamente para prevenir la exposición de la piel y de las membranas mucosas, en todas las situaciones que puedan dar origen a accidentes, estando o no previsto el contacto con sangre o cualquier otro fluido corporal del paciente. Estas precauciones, deben ser aplicadas para todas las personas, independientemente de presentar o no enfermedades. Principios de la Bioseguridad
  5. 5. Principios de la Bioseguridad Uso de barreras: Comprende el concepto de evitar la exposición directa a sangre y otros fluidos orgánicos potencialmente contaminantes, mediante la utilización de materiales adecuados que se interpongan al contacto de los mismos. La utilización de barreras (ej. guantes) no evitan los accidentes de exposición a estos fluidos, pero disminuyen las probabilidades de una infección
  6. 6. Medios de eliminación de material contaminado: Comprende el conjunto de dispositivos y procedimientos adecuados a través de los cuales los materiales utilizados en la atención de pacientes, son depositados y eliminados sin riesgo. Principios de la Bioseguridad
  7. 7. Sustancias tóxicas. Se denomina contaminante químico al elemento o compuesto químico cuyas características de estado le permiten entrar en el organismo humano, pudiendo originar un efecto adverso para su salud. Las vías principales de penetración en el cuerpo humano son: inhalatoria, absorción cutánea y por ingestión.
  8. 8. Cuando las condiciones de trabajo puedan ocasionar que se introduzcan en el cuerpo humano contaminantes químicos pueden provocar al trabajador un daño de forma inmediata o a largo plazo generando una intoxicación aguda, o una enfermedad profesional al cabo de los años. La toxicidad es pues uno de los factores que determinan el riesgo, pero éste responde además a otros varios factores, como la intensidad y la duración de la exposición, la volatilidad del compuesto y el tamaño de las partículas.
  9. 9. Riesgo Biológico. Las condiciones de trabajo pueden resultar negativas si se realizan en presencia de contaminantes biológicos. Estos contaminantes son aquellos agentes biológicos que cuando se introducen en el cuerpo humano ocasionan enfermedades de tipo infeccioso o parasitario. El concepto de agente biológico incluye, pero no está limitado, a bacterias, hongos, virus, protozoos, cultivos celulares humanos o de animales y los agentes biológicos potencialmente infecciosos que estas células puedan contener. Las principales vías de penetración en el cuerpo humano son: Vía respiratoria: a través de la inhalación. Vía dérmica: por contacto con la piel. Vía digestiva: a través de la boca, esófago, estómago y los intestinos. Vía parenteral: por contacto con heridas que no han sido protegidas debidamente.
  10. 10. Cuando la sustancia tóxica pasa a la sangre, ésta la difunde por todo el organismo con una rapidez que depende de la vía de entrada y de su incorporación a la sangre. Cuando las condiciones de trabajo puedan ocasionar que se introduzcan en el cuerpo humano, los contaminantes biológicos pueden provocar en el mismo un daño de forma inmediata o a largo plazo generando una intoxicación aguda, o una enfermedad profesional al cabo de los años. Las tres condiciones que deben cumplirse para favorecer la actividad de los contaminantes biológicos son la presencia de nutrientes, humedad y temperatura.
  11. 11. Los riesgos de bioseguridad en la histotecnología no se limitan a el personal del laboratorio exclusivamente, otros actores como laboratorios aledaños, zonas de toma de muestras y medio ambiente reciben igualmente un impacto importante de los agentes biológicos y químicos con los cuales los histotecnólogos desempeñan a diario sus labores. Los Laboratorios de Histotecnología pueden ser catalogados según norma internacional como LRB tipo II y III
  12. 12. Equipos necesarios en un Laboratorio de Histotecnología
  13. 13. Segregación necesaria en los Laboratorios de Histotecnología
  14. 14. Señalización de laboratorios de Histotecnología
  "…El científico inventa conjeturas fundadas de alguna manera en el saber adquirido. Sus suposiciones pueden ser cautas o audaces, simples o complejas; en todo caso, deben ser puestas a prueba." Mario Bunge La Ciencia Su Método y su Filosofía

