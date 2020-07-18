Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://lahistoriaviajera.blogspot.com/2020/07/monarquias-absolutas.html
El link de ahí es el de mi blog.
Podrás descargarlo con total confianza.

  1. 1. MONARQUÍAS ABSOLUTAS Docente: Deysa Palomino Ventura.
  2. 2. ANTECEDENTES  Origen: Italia.  Siglo: XIV – XV  Reyes aprovechan la crisis del feudalismo.  Objetivo: Volver al poder.
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES EL ABSOLUTISMO?  Es la denominación de un régimen político, un periodo histórico, una ideología y una forma de gobierno, propia del Antiguo Régimen.  Régimen político que se caracteriza por la reunión de todos los poderes en un sola persona.
  4. 4. DEFINICIÓN  La monarquía absoluta es un tipo de gobierno o de organización política en la cual una persona concentra todo el poder, de manera absoluta.
  5. 5. CARACTERÍSTICAS  El rey concentraba todos los poderes.  Su poder se justificaba por ser de derecho divino.  El monarca nombraba a los magistrados, administraba la justicia y dirigía la política exterior.  Su gobierno estaba respaldado por instituciones que lo asesoraban y ejecutaban sus órdenes.
  6. 6. TEÓRICOS DEL ABSOLUTISMO
  7. 7. JEAN BODIN (1530-1596):  Sostenía en su obra Los seis libros de la República que un rey debía gobernar sin necesidad de ningún consentimiento ajeno.
  8. 8. THOMAS HOBBES (1588-1679):  Propuso en su obra Leviatán que las naciones prosperan bajo una monarquía, no porque tienen un príncipe, sino porque le obedecen.
  9. 9. JACQUES BOSSUET (1627-1704)  Consideraba que la monarquía era la forma de gobierno más natural, sobre todo si es hereditaria.
  10. 10. EL MERCANTILISMO  El mercantilismo es un sistema económico que se basa en el desarrollo del comercio y la exportación.  Esta doctrina tuvo a Jean Baptiste Colbert como su mayor exponente.

