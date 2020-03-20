Material educativo 7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A continuación encontraras toda la temática relacionada con las oraciones compuestas coordinadas. Lee bien la información
Clases de oraciones coordinadas Dependiendo del tipo de nexo que las une o de su significado, estas oraciones se pueden di
b) He estado en dos pueblos de la isla, Sagua y Caibarién, donde asistí a una cacería de cocodrilos c) Mañana doy la del c
oraciones compuestas coordinadas.

  1. 1. A continuaci�n encontraras toda la tem�tica relacionada con las oraciones compuestas coordinadas. Lee bien la informaci�n y as� entender�s de manera m�s clara la tem�tica a tratar. Luego, escribe los contenidos en el cuaderno. Definici�n de Oraci�n Coordinada Una oraci�n coordinada es un tipo de oraci�n compuesta, es decir, aquellas que constan de dos o m�s formas verbales (las que tienen solo un verbo son las oraciones simples). Ejemplo: Nosotras cocinamos y ellos lavan los platos. Entre las oraciones compuestos hay de tres tipos: las coordinadas, las subordinadas y las yuxtapuestas. Las oraciones coordinadas son aquellas que las partes que la forman tienen el mismo nivel sint�ctico. En otros t�rminos, cada oraci�n es independiente y no depende una de otra. De esta manera, cada proposici�n o parte de la oraci�n tiene sentido por s� sola. Esta caracteristica es exclusiva de las oraciones coordinadas y no ocurre en el caso de las subordinadas ni en las yuxtapuestas, en las que s� hay una relaci�n de dependencia de las proposiciones que forman parte de la oraci�n. En todas las oraciones coordinadas hay unos elementos de uni�n, tambi�n conocidos como nexos. Las part�culas o nexos de uni�n m�s conocidos son: y, o, ni, e, pero, aunque, mas, sin embargo, etc.
  2. 2. Clases de oraciones coordinadas Dependiendo del tipo de nexo que las une o de su significado, estas oraciones se pueden dividir de la siguiente manera: copulativas, disyuntivas, adversativas, distributivas y explicativas. - Las oraciones copulativas son aquellas que expresan la suma o uni�n de dos partes, en un sentido positivo o negativo. Si decimos "Mi amigo es alto y mi sobrina tambi�n lo es" ser�a una uni�n positiva. Por el contrario, "Ni mi amigo canta ni mi t�a baila" ser�a un ejemplo de uni�n en un sentido negativo. - Las oraciones disyuntivas son aquellas que presentan dos o m�s posibilidades. Un ejemplo ser�a el siguiente: "O vienes aqu� o es mejor que te vayas". - Las oraciones adversativas son aquellas que manifiestan una oposici�n en el significado de las proposiciones que las forman y su nexo caracter�stico es pero. Pongamos dos ejemplos sencillos: "Le gusta montar en bici pero no puede hacerlo con frecuencia", "Quiero escribirle mas no me decido" (en este caso el nexo mas es una forma m�s culta que pero). - Las oraciones distributivas presentan una alternancia sin oposici�n ("Unos vienen, otros se van" o "Bien vayas conmigo, bien no vayas, lo pasar�s estupendamente"). - Las oraciones explicativas son aquellas en las que una proposici�n explica el significado de la otra. Si decimos "Se levant� tarde, es decir, no madrug�" hay una parte de la oraci�n que sirve como aclaracion de otra estructura de la oraci�n. Actividad: De las siguientes oraciones, se�ala cu�les son simples y cu�les son compuestas: a) Mis conferencias se est�n desarrollando con un �xito muy grande para m�.
  3. 3. b) He estado en dos pueblos de la isla, Sagua y Caibari�n, donde asist� a una cacer�a de cocodrilos c) Ma�ana doy la del cante jondo con ilustraciones de discos de gram�fono. d) Mis acompa�antes elogiaron lo que ellos llamaban mi sangre fr�a e) La ci�naga de Zapata es un sitio con muchas clases de animales.

