Asset Management and Facility Management - Differences or Convergence

“Strength lies in differences, not in similarities” We must value the differences, but also be aware of similarities and t...
Financial sector’s asset management = wealth management: Management of financial assets, cash and investments instruments ...
Asset Categories and Types Purpose of Use A. Primary business functions assets (real estate, production machinery and equi...
Factors of Differentiation between FM and AM The asset type to be managed The organizational/corporate goals of the asset’...
Differences  For the Facility Manager (FM) the leading objective is optimal work environment Facility Manager Asset Manag...
Agenda and Priorities of the Client 1. Value – minimize Replacement Asset Value ratio (RAV), thus maximize Return on Net A...
Service Focus Services directed to: Employee, End User, Customer, Occupier, Visitor TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
FM Focus Services directed to: Employee, End User, Customer, Occupier, Visitor TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
Operations Asset Managers prime interest on a daily basis is in enhancing effectiveness and efficiency of assets performan...
Decision Making in AM and FM Balancing the trade-offs among Cost/Risk/Performance within the whole asset lifecycle lies in...
Real Estate Asset Management Strategic Property Management Corporate Real Estate Management Strategic Facility Management ...
www.tcapital.bg Common fundament – the concepts of Whole Asset Lifecycle and Total Cost of Ownership/Occupancy. FM & AM us...
Trends and Perspectives of AM and FM  Convergence or integration  Standards  ISO 55000 (0-2)  CEN EN 15221 (1-7)  Int...
__________________ If the only tool you have is a hammer, all problems look like nails. __________________ www.tcapital.bg...
www.tcapital.bg TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  1. 1. www.tcapital.bg Deyan Kavrakov FRICS, CIPS COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS Asset and Facility Management – Spot the Difference or the Convergence 1st CEE Real Estate Management Congress Warsaw, Poland 2016
  2. 2. FAQ What is the difference between Asset Manager and Facility Manager? TCM © Deyan Kavrakov Where is the borderline between Asset Management and Facility Management? Integration or Convergence?
  3. 3. “Strength lies in differences, not in similarities” We must value the differences, but also be aware of similarities and then learn from one another to excel. TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  4. 4. Financial sector’s asset management = wealth management: Management of financial assets, cash and investments instruments on behalf of their owner. TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  5. 5. Asset Categories and Types Purpose of Use A. Primary business functions assets (real estate, production machinery and equipment, plant facilities, tools, etc.) They are within the scope of responsibility of AM. B. Support business functions assets (buildings, transportation vehicles, workplace facilities, mobile devices, IT equipment etc.) They are within the scope of responsibility of AM and FM. Essential Characteristics A. Immovable assets o Vertical real estate (buildings) o Horizontal real estate (facilities) o Infrastructure networks B. Movable assets o Physical assets, which are not permanently attached to the immovable assets. TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  6. 6. Factors of Differentiation between FM and AM The asset type to be managed The organizational/corporate goals of the asset’s Owner/Investor Assigned scope of responsibility TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  7. 7. Differences  For the Facility Manager (FM) the leading objective is optimal work environment Facility Manager Asset Manager (Physical Assets)  For the Asset Manager (AM) the leading objective is maximum Return on Assets and Asset Utilization (rate) TCM © Deyan Kavrakov  FM’s scope of work are all assets that support the primary business of a company/organization  FM's priority is to improve the User‘s primary business productivity and effectiveness  FM is focused on End User/Occupier workplace needs and demands while optimising operational (OPEX) and capital expenditures (CAPEX).  FM utilizes CAIFM and IWMS  AM’s scope of work are all assets utilized by both primary business and support business functions of company/organization  AM's priority is to improve maintenance productivity and optimise equipment reliability as per Investor’s production/primary business targets  AM is focused on achieving Investor’s profitability objectives while minimising assets’ capital expenditures (CAPEX)  AM priority tool is CMMS
  8. 8. Agenda and Priorities of the Client 1. Value – minimize Replacement Asset Value ratio (RAV), thus maximize Return on Net Assets (RONA) 2. Capital spending – achieve optimal Capital Expenditure level while balancing Risk and Performance 3. Operations & Maintenance – target optimal MTBF (mean time between failures) and maximize primary business process reliability 4. End user/Occupier – maintain effective User feedback in order to achieve the first three objectives. User/OccupierInvestor/Owner 1. End user/Occupant – ensure that FM services are optimal cost/quality ratio and directed to supporting high productivity of primary business processes and end users 2. Operations & Maintenance – operate and maintain the property/asset in support of the Occupier’s core business activities and end users demand for continuous, effective and efficient workplace environment 3. Value – preserve and maintain the value of the asset/property based on whole lifecycle 4. Capital spending – secure optimal level of capital spending in order to achieve the first three goals TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  9. 9. Service Focus Services directed to: Employee, End User, Customer, Occupier, Visitor TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  10. 10. FM Focus Services directed to: Employee, End User, Customer, Occupier, Visitor TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  11. 11. Operations Asset Managers prime interest on a daily basis is in enhancing effectiveness and efficiency of assets performance and production processes, by systematic maintenance management and reliability engineering of physical assets. FM is dedicated to improving End User/Occupier productivity and provide adaptive workplace environment in order to meet the changes in competitive marketplace and stakeholders demands. FM’s vehicle for accomplishing it is facilities management & end user service management. Hard Services Hard and Soft Services TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  12. 12. Decision Making in AM and FM Balancing the trade-offs among Cost/Risk/Performance within the whole asset lifecycle lies in the core of AM (And FM) Cost-based Decision Making Risk-based Decision Making Performance-based Decision Making FM adds one more decisive component to the matrix End User Service-based Decision Making TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  13. 13. Real Estate Asset Management Strategic Property Management Corporate Real Estate Management Strategic Facility Management Real Estate AM The Investor’s horizon: predefined business lifecycle vs. the whole asset lifecycle The building/property is an end in itself No operational responsibilities like maintenance management or reliability engineering Control all property generated revenues and expenditures TCM © Deyan Kavrakov Executed on strategic level, REAM focuses on proactive, long-term financial planning, which includes investment analysis, operation analysis and the positioning of a property or portfolio of properties in the marketplace in accordance with market trends, conditions and investor profitability targets. (BOMA)
  14. 14. www.tcapital.bg Common fundament – the concepts of Whole Asset Lifecycle and Total Cost of Ownership/Occupancy. FM & AM use shared management methods like Asset Utilization Rate, Asset Register, Asset Replacement Value, Criticality Condition Index; Asset Inventory Management; they utilize similar analytical techniques, procedures, IT solutions. Operational level FM and AM scope of services in the areas of maintenance, operations, safety, logistics, and technical infrastructure. Corresponding management functions: strategic planning, risk management, service management, financial planning and control, performance management, quality management, change management, project management, energy management, outsourcing, benchmarking etc. Common Ground of AM and FM TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  15. 15. Trends and Perspectives of AM and FM  Convergence or integration  Standards  ISO 55000 (0-2)  CEN EN 15221 (1-7)  Integrated Facility Management (IFM)  Real Estate Facility Management (REFM)  Mergers & Acquisitions  C&W and DTZ;  CBRE and GWS (Global Workplace Solutions) of Johnson Controls www.tcapital.bg TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  16. 16. __________________ If the only tool you have is a hammer, all problems look like nails. __________________ www.tcapital.bg TCM © Deyan Kavrakov
  17. 17. www.tcapital.bg TCM © Deyan Kavrakov

