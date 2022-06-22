How to Find Role Models When You Need Them

Mindset goalie coach Pete Fry told me a trick he uses to get his goalies to start thinking about getting into the NHL.



Pete has goalies paste their face on the NHL Goalie they would like to become.



I thought, geez, why not put my face on my role models; of course, it's not just one role model. I'd like to be a combination of all the speakers I put my face on.



I told peers about the exercise and how it gave me new motivation. Some of those peers shot it down because they said, "I only compete with myself."



That's excellent, especially if you are where you want to be in life. For me, I'm not where I want to be. I want to be much further ahead, so I will do whatever it takes to get there.



In the blog, I talk about how new motivation was found and I started reaching out to speakers to interview for my blog and content.



The exercise was fun, time-consuming, and beneficial because I got great content out of it as well.



Give it a try, who are your role models?



I'm 41 years old and I did the exercise; you're never too old to find new role models or to reinvent yourself or your business.



Have a great and wonderful day!

