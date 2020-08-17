Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 1 JARINGAN TUMBUHAN DAN HEWAN UNTUK KELAS XI SMA DEVI SUSILOWATI
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 2 DAFTAR ISI BAB 1 JARINGAN TUMBUHAN ............................. Tujuan pembelajaran...........
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 3 4. Bunga....................................................................... 18 a. Dasar ...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 4 3. Neuron Asosiasi............................................ 33 c. ORGAN PADA HEWAN..........
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 5 BAB1JARINGAN TUMBUHAN TujuanPembelajaran : 1. Membedakanberbagaimacamjaringan (epidermis, ko...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 6 A. PENDAHULUAN Pemanfaatan Tanaman Serat Alami Untuk Bahan Baku Kertas Uang Beberapa jenis t...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 7 B. STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI JARINGAN TUMBUHAN a. Meristem Jaringan meristem, merupakan sekelompok...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 8 3. Meristem Lateral Meristem lateral terletak bersebelahan dengan organ-organ pada tumbuhan....
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 9 fungsinya menghasilkan jenis jaringan atau organ baru. Beberapa ciri-ciri dari jaringan dewa...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 10 4. Membantu penyebaran biji 5. Membantu penyerbukan bunga 6. Menyerap air dan garam-garam m...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 11 lentur. Beberapa sel parenkim mengalami penebalan, seperti pada parenkim xilem. Sel parenki...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 12 akar rimpang (rizoma), atau biji. Di dalam sel-selnya terdapat cadangan makanan yang berupa...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 13 bentuk untaian atau silinder. Kolenkim tumbuh memanjang mengikuti daun dan akar yang disoko...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 14 biasanya bergabung ataupun menyebar menjadi berkas. 4. Jaringan Pengangkut Jaringan pengang...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 15 selnya memanjang dan tidak mengandung protoplas, dan dinding selnya berlignin. Unsur pembul...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 16 saluran dari pangkal ke ujung tumbuhan dan berdekatan dengan sel pengiring. b. Sel pengirin...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 17 Jaringan sekretoris merupakan kelenjar internal karena senyawa yang dihasilkan tidak keluar...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 18 tanah. Beberapa jenis tumbuhan menggunakan akar sebagai alat bantu pernapasan berupa akar n...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 19 Epidermis akar merupakan lapisan luar akar. Epidermis akar terdiri dari selapis sel yang te...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 20 d. Stele (Silinder Pusat) Stele pada akar tersusun atas perisikel (perikambium), xilem (pem...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 21 Merupakan jaringan pada batang yang terdiri dari selapis sel yang tersusun rapat tanpa ada ...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 22 Daun pada umumnya tersusun oleh berbagai macam jaringan sebagi berikut: a. Epidermis Daun F...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 23 Jaringan tiang yang terspesialisasi mengakibatkan proses fotosintesis lebih efisien diakiba...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 24 a. Dasar Bunga (Reseptakel) Bagian bunga yang terbawah berbatasan langsung dengan tangkaibu...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 25 BAB 2JARINGAN HEWAN TujuanPembelajaran : 5.Membedakanjaringan (epitel, otot, tulang, saraf,...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 26 A. PENDAHULUAN Kulit Samak Kambing, Domba, Sapi Seiring dengan perkembanagn teknologi, indu...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 27 B. STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI JARINGAN HEWAN 1. JARINGAN EPITELIUM Jaringan epithelium adalah jari...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 28 2. Epitelium Kubus Selapis Terdiri atas selapis sel berbentuk kubus. Epitelium ini terdapat...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 29 4. Epitelium Batang Berlapis Semu Tinggi sel epithelium jenis ini bervariasi. Semua sel mel...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 30 3. Epitelium Transisional Merupakan jaringan epithelium yang bentuk sel-selnya dapat beruba...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 31 menghilang. Kelenjar endokrin berhubungan dengan kapiler darah sehingga hasil sekresi kelen...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 32 b. JARINGAN IKAT PADAT Jaringan ikat padat disusun oleh sel-sel fibroblas dan terdapat bany...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 33 kuat.Contohnya: kapsul pembungkus limpa, periosteum (lapisan terluar dari tulang keras). c....
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 34 fisik mereka dari matriks ekstraseluler, bahan sekitar sel, daripada dari sel itu sendiri. ...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 35 d. TULANG (OSTEON) Osteon yang berbentuk silinder dan biasanya sejajar dengan sumbu panjang...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 36 Otot polos mempunyai serabut kontraktil yang tidak memantulkan cahaya berselang-seling, seh...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 37 c. OTOT JANTUNG Otot jantung berbentuk silindris atau serabut pendek. Otot ini tersusun ata...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 38 menjadi tiga macam yakni neuron sensorik, neuron motorik dan neuron konektor. Hubungan anta...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 39 kemampuan eksistabilitas (dapat dirangsang), serta kemampuan merespon ransangan dengan sang...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 40 Neuron motor ini berfungsi untuk meneruskan impuls dari sistem saraf pusat ke otot dan kele...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 41 Makhluk hidup multiseluler adalah organisme dengan kompleksitas sistem yang tinggi. Pada or...
Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 42 Sistem saraf berperan dalam menyampaikan rangsang yang diperoleh dari lingkungan, mempersep...
  5. 5. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 5 BAB1JARINGAN TUMBUHAN TujuanPembelajaran : 1. Membedakanberbagaimacamjaringan (epidermis, kolenkim, sklerenkim, parenkim, xilem, floem, dankambium) padatumbuhan. 2. Menunjukkanletak epidermis, korteks, dan stele (silinderpusat). 3. Mendeskripsikanfungsimasing- masingjaringantumbuhan. 4. Menjelaskanhubungan antara strukturjaringantumbuhan dan kekuatanorgantumbuhan
  6. 6. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 6 A. PENDAHULUAN Pemanfaatan Tanaman Serat Alami Untuk Bahan Baku Kertas Uang Beberapa jenis tanaman serat alam yang terdiri atas tanaman serat buah (kapas), batang (kenaf, rosella, yute, rami, linum, dan daun (abaka, agave) sudah lama dibudidayakan di Indonesia, bahkan sudah ada yang statusnya sebagai bahan baku industry skala nasional maupun internasional, seperti kapas, kenaf, abaka, dan rami. Tanaman serat alam tersebut sangat potensial untuk digunakan sebagai bahan baku pup dan kertas, serta bahan baku industry lainnya. Serat alam yang ada di dalam negeri memiliki potensi yang besar untuk dimanfaatkan sebagai alternative pemenuhan kebutuhan bahan kertas uang dalam negri. Hal ini sudah dilakukan penelitian bahan kertas uang oleh Balai Besar Pulp dan Kertas. Apabila usaha pengembangan tanaman serat alam di dalam negri dapat diberdayakan secara maksimal maka Indonesia akan dapat meningkatkan kesejahteraan petani melalui pembangunan agribisnis komoditas serat serat alam, yang pada gilirannya akan mengurangi impor kertas uang sehingga akan menghemat devisa Negara. Sumber : Prospek Serat Alam untuk Bahan Baku Kertas Uang Oleh Sudjindro (Peneliti pada Balai Tanaman Tembakau dan Serat, Malang). Dari wacana di atas dapat disimpulkan bahwa di dalam suatu tanaman terdapat jaringan yang sudah terdiferensiasi menjadi sebuah serat yang dapat dimanfaatkan sebagai bahan-bahan tekstil, seperti uang. Pada bagian tumbuhan manakah yang dapat dimanfaatkan sebagai bahan tersebut? Pada organisasi kehidupan, serat termasuk golongan sel, jaringan, atau organ? Jelaskan alasanmu. Bagaimanana struktur dan fungsi jaringan penyusun tumbuhan? Berikut akan kita pelajari tenting struktur dan fungsi jaringan tumbuhan. Peraga 1. 1 Tanaman kapas yang dapat dimanfaatkan sebagai bahan uang kertas. WACANA
  7. 7. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 7 B. STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI JARINGAN TUMBUHAN a. Meristem Jaringan meristem, merupakan sekelompok sel yang memiliki sifat embrionik, yakni terus menerus melakukan pembelahan. Meristem memiliki peranan yang sangat penting bagi suatu tanaman dalam memperbarui atau menghasilkan sel-sel baru. Berdasakan posisinya pada suatu tumbuhan, meristem dibedakan menjadi 3: 1. Meristem Apikal Meristem apikal terletak di ujung akar dan tunas dan di dalam kuncup aksilaris tunas (merupakan kuncup yang terdapat di dalam ketiak daun (di bagian samping batang), kuncup ini akan berkembang menjadi cabang baru), menyediakan sel-sel yang akan tumbuh dan berkembang memeanjang atau biasa disebut dengan pertumbuhan primer (primary growth). 2. Meristem Interkalar Meristem interkalar atau aksilar terletak di antara jaringan meristem primer dan jaringan dewasa. Dapat ditemui di bagian pangkal batang, pangkal cabang, pangkal ranting, dan pangkal daun. Peraga 1.2Jaringan meristem yang terdapat di ujung akar tumbuhan dikotil (kiri) dan monokotil (kanan). Peraga 1.3 Meristem interkalar pada tumbuhan bambu.
  8. 8. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 8 3. Meristem Lateral Meristem lateral terletak bersebelahan dengan organ-organ pada tumbuhan. Jaringan ini memiliki sel yang aktif membelah ke dan tumbuh ke samping. Pertumbuhan tersebut sering disebut pertumbuhan sekunder. Contoh bagian tumbuhan yang memiliki jaringan ini adalah kambium. Selain berdasarkan posisi/letaknya, jaringan meristem juga dapat digolongkan berdasarkan asal terbentuknya, diantaranya adalah: 1. Jaringan Promeristem Merupakan jaringan yang telah ada semenjak tumbuhan masih berada dalam fase embrio. 2. Jaringan Meristem Primer Meristem primer menghasilkan pertumbuhan primer atau pertumbuhan yang memanjang dan meninggi. Biasanya terletak di ujung akar dan akar, atau pada apikal. 3. Jaringan Meristem Sekunder Jaringan meristem dewasa yang sel-selnya telah mengalami diferensiasi atau perkembangan lanjut. Jaringan ini menghasilkan pertumbuhan diameter batang yang membesar. b. Jaringan Dewasa Jaringan dewasa merupakan jaringan yang sudah mengalami diferensiasi. Diferensiasi adalah suatu keadaaan dimana sel-sel telah mencapai volume pertumbuhan akhir menjadi terspesialisasi sesuai Peraga 1.4 Meristem lateral, akan membelah ke samping. Disebut pertumbuhan sekunder.
  9. 9. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 9 fungsinya menghasilkan jenis jaringan atau organ baru. Beberapa ciri-ciri dari jaringan dewasa antara lain: a. Memiliki ukuran yang relatif besar dibandingkan dengan sel-sel meristem. b. Selnya emiliki vakuola yang besar c. Tidak memiliki aktivitas untuk membelah diri d. Kadang-kadang selnya telah mati e. Selnya telah mengalami penebalan dinding sesuai dengan fungsinya f. Terdapat ruang antar sel 1. Jaringan Pelindung (Epidermis) Jaringan epidermis disebut juga jaringan pelindung. Hal ini dikarenakan jaringan tersebut berada paling luar di suatu organ tumbuhan, yakni pada permukaan organ. Sel-sel epidermis dapat berkembang menjadi derivat epidermis, contohnya adalah stomata, trikoma, dan sel kipas. a. Stomata Salah satu derivat epidermis adalah stomata. Stomata adalah celah pada b. Trikoma Trikoma berasal dari sel-sel epidermis. Umumnya berasal berbentuk seperti rambut, duri, sisik, maupun bintang. Beberapa fungsi trikoma bagi tumbuhan adalah: 1. Mengurangi penguapan (apabila terdapat pada epidermis daun) 2. Meneruskan rangsang 3. Melindungi tumbuhan dari gangguan hewan Peraga 1.5 Stomata yang letaknya merata pada epidermis tumbuhan dikotil (kiri) dan monokotil (kanan). Stomata
  10. 10. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 10 4. Membantu penyebaran biji 5. Membantu penyerbukan bunga 6. Menyerap air dan garam-garam mineral dari dalam tanah. c. Sel Kipas Sel kipas atau juga disebut dengan sel buliform tersusun dari beberapa sel-sel epidermis di sekitarnya. Sel kipas berfungsi mengurangi penguapan dengan menggulung daun. 2. Jaringan Parenkim Jaringan parenkim terdiri dari sel-sel hidup yang memiliki bentuk beraneka ragam. Sel-sel parenkim mampu mempertahankan kemampuannya untuk membelah meskipun telah dewasa sehingga berperan penting dalam proses regenerasi. Sel-sel parenkim yang telah dewasa dapat bersifat meristematik bila lingkungannya memungkinkan. Ciri utama sel parenkim adalah memiliki dinding sel yang tipis, serta Peraga 1.6 Trikoma bintang yang ada di epidermis daun Hibiscus tiliaceus. Trikoma bintang Peraga 1.7Sel buliform/sel kapas pada daun.
  11. 11. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 11 lentur. Beberapa sel parenkim mengalami penebalan, seperti pada parenkim xilem. Sel parenkim berbentuk kubus atau memanjang dan mengandung vakuola sentral yang besar. Ciri khas parenkim yang lain adalah sel-selnya banyak memiliki ruang antarsel karena bentuk selnya membulat. Sel parenkim memiliki banyak fungsi, yaitu untuk berlangsungnya proses fotosintesis, penyimpanan makanan dan fungsi metabolisme lain. Isi sel parenkim bervariasi sesuai dengan fungsinya, misalnya sel yang berfungsi untuk fotosintesis banyak mengandung kloroplas. Jaringan yang terbentuk dari sel-sel parenkim semacam ini disebut klorenkim. Cadangan makanan yang terdapat pada sel parenkim berupa larutan dalam vakuola, cairan dalam plasma atau berupa kristal (amilum). Sel parenkim merupakan struktur sel yang jumlahnya paling banyak menyusun jaringan tumbuhan. Ciri penting dari sel parenkim adalah dapat membelah dan terspesialisasi menjadi berbagai jaringan yang memiliki fungsi khusus. Sel parenkim biasanya menyusun jaringan dasar pada tumbuhan, oleh karena itu disebut jaringan dasar. Berdasarkan fungsinya, parenkim terbagi menjadi beberapa jenis, diantaranya adalah: 1. Parenkim Asimilasi Biasanya terletak di bagian tepi suatu organ, misalnya pada daun, batang yang berwarna hijau, dan buah. Di dalam selnya terdapat kloroplas, yang berperan penting sebagai tempat berlangsungnya proses fotosintesis. 2. Parenkim Penimbun Biasanya terletak di bagian dalam tubuh, misalnya: pada empulur batang, umbi akaL umbi lapis, Peraga 1.8 Sel-sel parenkim pada rumput.
  12. 12. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 12 akar rimpang (rizoma), atau biji. Di dalam sel-selnya terdapat cadangan makanan yang berupa gula, tepung, lemak atau protein. 3. Parenkim Air Terdapat pada tumbuhan yang hidup di daerah panas (xerofit) untuk menghadapi masa kering, misalnya pada tumbuhan kaktus dan lidah buaya. 4. Parenkim Udara Ruang antar selnva besar, sel- sel penyusunnya bulat sebagai alat pengapung di air, misalnya parenkim pada tangkai daun tumbuhan enceng gondok. 3. Jaringan Penguat Jaringan penguat atau biasa disebut penyokong, berfungsi untuk menguatkan tumbuhan. Berdasarkan bentuk dan sifatnya, jaringan penguat terbagi menjadi beberapa jenis, diantaranya adalah : a. Jaringan Kolenkim Jaringan kolenkim terdiri dari sel-sel hidup dan sudah mengalami penebalan oleh selulosa. Jaringan kolenkim memiliki protoplasma, dan biasanya tidak memiliki dinding sekunder, tetapi mempunyai sel primer yang lebih tebal dibandingkan dengan sel parenkim. Fungsi dari jaringan kolenkim adalah mengokohkan bagian tumbuhan yang masih muda. Sebagai contoh, batang muda memiliki kolenkim silinder di bawah permukaannya. Oleh karena kolenkim tidak memiliki dinding sekunder dan vahan penguat (lignin), maka kolenkim dapat menyokong batang tanpa menghalangi pertumbuhan. Jaringan ini biasanya berkelompok dalam Peraga 1.9 Jaringan kolenkim yang ada pada cabang muda tumbuhan Sambucus.
  13. 13. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 13 bentuk untaian atau silinder. Kolenkim tumbuh memanjang mengikuti daun dan akar yang disokongnya. b. Jaringan Sklerenkim Jaringan ini tersusun oleh sekumpulan sel-sel mati yang seluruh dindingnya sudah mengalami penebalan sehingga memiliki sifat kuat. Dinding sel-sel sklerenkim mengandung lignin. Jaringan sklerenkim hanya dapat dijumpai pada organ tumbuhan yang sudah tidak melakukan pertumbuhan dan perkembangan. Jaringan sklerenkim terbagi menjadi 2, yakni: a. Serabut (Serat) Tersusun dalam benang-benang, berukuran panjang, langsing, dan meruncing. Di dalam berkas pengangkut, serabut biasanya merupakan suatu seludang yang berhubungan dengan berkas pengangkut atau dalam kelompok yang tersebar di dalam xylem dan floem. Serabut/serat ini memiliki ukuran antara 2 mm sampai dengan 25 cm. b. Sklereid Sklereid umumnya lebih pendek dibandingkan dengan serat. Terdapat di semua bagian tumbuhan, terutama di dalam kulit kayu, pembuluh tapis, dan dalam buah atau biji. Sel-sel sklereid memiliki dinding yang sudah mengalami penebalan oleh lignin. Dan juga tidak memiliki protoplasma, hal ini dikarenakan sel-sel sklereid merupakan sel-sel yang sudah mati. Sel-sel ini Peraga 1.10Sel serat pada pohon oak
  14. 14. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 14 biasanya bergabung ataupun menyebar menjadi berkas. 4. Jaringan Pengangkut Jaringan pengangkut pada tumbuhan tingkat tinggi terdiri dari xilem dan floem. a. Xilem Fungsi utama dari xylem adalah untuk sirkulasi air dan mineral dari akar. Xilem merupakan suatu jaringan pengangkut kompleks yang terdiri atas berbagai macam bentuk sel. Pada umumnya, sel-sel xilem merupakan sel mati dengan dinding yang sangat tebal dan tersusun dari lignin. Xilem terdiri atas unsur pembuluh, trakeid, serabut/serat xilem, dan parenkim xylem. a. Unsur pembuluh dan trakeid Unsur pembuluh dan trakeid bertugas dalam pengangkutan air dan zat terlarut di dalamnya. Sel- Peraga 1.11 Ditandai dengan warna merah, sel-sel sklereid membentuk berkas, pada buah pir. Sel sklereid (Serat xilem) (Parenkim xilem) (Pembuluh xilem) (Trakeid) Peraga 1.12 Contoh xilem
  15. 15. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 15 selnya memanjang dan tidak mengandung protoplas, dan dinding selnya berlignin. Unsur pembuluh tersusun oleh sel-sel berbentuk tabung/silinder dan saling berhubungan pada ujung-ujungnya. Dinding ujung sel telah berdiferensiasi menjadi lempeng perforasi. Trakeid berupas sel lancip dan panjang dengan dinding sel yang berlubang-lubang. Lubang ini disebut dengan noktah. b. Serabut xylem Serabut xylem berfungsi agar pembuluh xylem bersifat plastis, dan tetap kokoh saat terjadi tekanan. Bentuk sel serabut ini panjang dan meruncing pada bagian atas. c. Parenkim xylem Parenkim xylem tersusun dari sel-sel yang masih hidup. Sel-sel in sangat berguna untuk menyimpan cadangan makanan dikarenakan memiliki vakuola yang cukup besar. b. Floem Fungsi utama dari xylem adalah mengangkut hasil fotosíntesis dari daun ke seluruh bagian tumbuhan. Floem terdiri atas unsur tabung tapis, sel pengiring, parenkim floem, dan serabut/serat floem. a. Unsur tabung tapis Sel-sel tapis berbentuk tabung dengan bagian ujung yang berlubang-lubang. Tabung tapis saling menyambung satu sama lain sehingga membentuk Peraga 1.13 Contoh floem (kanan).
  16. 16. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 16 saluran dari pangkal ke ujung tumbuhan dan berdekatan dengan sel pengiring. b. Sel pengiring Sel pengiring berhubungan erat dengan pembuluh tapis. Berbentuk silinder dan lebih besar daripada sel-sel tapis. Sel pengiring hidup dan diduga dalam keluar masuknya zat-zat makanan melalui pembuluh tapis. c. Serabut/serat floem Serat-serat floem merupakan sel-sel jaringan yang telah mengayu. Di dalam berkas pengangkut, unsur-unsur xilem dan floem selalu terdapat berdampingan atau salah satu di antaranya terletak mengelilingi unsur lain. Kenyataan di alam menunjukkan bahwa floem selalu terdapat berpasangandengan xilem untuk membentuk berkas pengangkut pada tumbuhan. Dalam pengamatan di bawah mikroskop, berkas pengangkut dapat dengan mudah dibedakan dengan jaringan parenkim di sekitarnya karena relatif kecil dan tanpa ruang antarsel. Hanya trakea yang sel-selnya lebih besar dibanding-kan sel-sel di sekitarnya. d. Parenkim floem Parenkim floem merupakan sel-sel hidup yang berfungsi untuk menyimpan zat-zat tepung, lemak, dan zat organik lainnya dan juga merupakan tempat akumulasi beberapa zat seperti zat tannin dan resin. 5. Jaringan Sekretoris Peraga 1.14 Sel tapis.
  17. 17. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 17 Jaringan sekretoris merupakan kelenjar internal karena senyawa yang dihasilkan tidak keluar dari tubuh tumbuhan. Penyusun dari jaringan sekretoris tumbuhan adalah sebagai berikut: a. Sel Kelenjar Sel kelenjar berasal dari parenkim dasar yang mengalami diferensiasi dan mengandung berbagai senyawa hasil metabolism. Sel kelenjar disebut idioblas, apabila bentuknya berbeda dengan sel-sel di sekitarnya. Contohnya, sel minyak dalam endosperma biji jarak (Ricinus). b. Saluran Kelenjar Terdiri atas sekelompok sel yang berdinding tipis, dengan protoplas yang kental mengelilingi suatu ruang yang berisi senyawa yang dihasilkan oleh sel-sel tersebut. Misalnya adalah saluran kelenjar pada daun jeruk (Citrus sp.). atau pada daun pinus. Senyawa yang dihasilkan ditimbun di dalam ruang penyimpan, misalnya minyak atsiri, lendir, getah, dan damar. c. Saluran Getah Saluran getah terdiri atas sel-sel yang mengalami fusi membentuk suatu system jaringan yang menembus jaringan-jaringan lain dalam tubuh. Sel-sel tersebut berisi getah. Contohnya pada beringin (Ficus). C. ORGAN PADA TUMBUHAN 1. Akar Secara umum, semua akar berfungsi untuk menguatkan dan menegakkan tumbuhan serta menyerak air dan garam-garam mineral dari Peraga 1.15 Sel idioblas pada tanaman kubis. Peraga 1.16 Sel idioblas pada tanaman kaktus.
  18. 18. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 18 tanah. Beberapa jenis tumbuhan menggunakan akar sebagai alat bantu pernapasan berupa akar napas, akar lutut, akar udara, atau akar gantung. Berdasarkan asalnya, akar tumbuhan dibagi menjadi 2 kategori, yakni akar primer dan akar liar. Akar primer tumbuh sejak tumbuhan masih dalam fase embrio dan tetap ada selama tumbuhan itu hidup. Akar primer berfungsi untuk menegakkan tumbuhan agar bisa berdiri tegak di atas tanah, menyerap air dan bahan-bahan anorganik dari tanah, dan menyimpan makanan. Akar liar muncul dari batang, daun dan jaringan lainnya dan dapat bersifat permanen atau hanya temporer. Akar liar ada yang setelah mencapai tanah akan berfungsi seperti akar primer, da nada yang mengalami modifikasi sebagai organ untuk merayap, menopang, atau melekat. Secara anatomi, akar dapat diamati dengan cara memotong akar secara melintang. Urutan dari luar ke dalam terdiri atas epidermis, korteks, endodermis, dan stele. Stele terdiri atas berkas pengangkut xylem dan floem. a. Epidermis Peraga 1.17 Akar primer. Peraga 1.18 Akar liar
  19. 19. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 19 Epidermis akar merupakan lapisan luar akar. Epidermis akar terdiri dari selapis sel yang tersusun rapat. Dinding sel epidermis tipis dan mudah dilalui oleh air. Sel-sel epidermis akan bermodifikasi membentuk rambut-rambut akar. b. Korteks Korteks akar terdiri dari beberapa lapis sel yang berdinding tipis. Di dalam korteks akar terdapat ruang-ruang antarsel. Ruang antarsel berperan dalam pertukaran gas. Korteks berfungsi sebagai tempat menyimpan cadangan makanan. c. Endodermis Endodermis akar terdiri dari selapis sel yang tebal. Bentuk dan sususan sel-sel endodermis berbeda dengan bentuk dan susunan sel- sel di sekitarnya. Oleh karena itu, batas korteks dengan endodermis terlihat jelas jika diamati di bawah mikroskop. Endodermis berperan sebagai pengatur jalannya larutan yang diserap dari tanah masuk ke silinder pusat. Peraga 1.19 Epidermis akar. Peraga 1.20 Korteks akar Peraga 1.21 Endodermis akar
  20. 20. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 20 d. Stele (Silinder Pusat) Stele pada akar tersusun atas perisikel (perikambium), xilem (pembuluh kayu), dan floem (pembuluh tapis). Perisikel merupakan lapisan terluar dari silinder pusat yang terdiri dari satu atau beberapa lapisan sel. Perisikel berfungsi dalam pertumbuhan sekunder dan pertumbuhan akar ke samping. Sedangkan xilem dan floem yang merupakan berkas pembuluh angkat terletak di sebelah dalam perisikel. Pada akar tumbuhan monokotil terdapat empulur, sedangkan pada akar tumbuhan dikotil tidak terdapat empulur. 2. Batang Batang termasuk organ pokok tumbuhan selain akar dan daun. Organ adalah kumpulan beberapa jaringan yang secara bersama-sama melakukan fungsi khusus. Jadi, jika kita mempelajari struktur dan fungsi batang pada tumbuhan, tentu tidak bisa lepas dari struktur dan fungsi jaringan batang. a. Epidermis Peraga 1.22 Stele pada akar Peraga 1.23 Anatomi batang tanaman dikotil (kiri) dan monokotil (kanan)
  21. 21. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 21 Merupakan jaringan pada batang yang terdiri dari selapis sel yang tersusun rapat tanpa ada ruang antar sel, pada dinding luarnya terdapat kutikula yang berfungsi untuk melindungi batang dari kehilangan air yang terlalu besar. Tumbuhan yang telah berumur tua, fungsi jaringan primer digantikan oleh kambium. Kambium ini melakukan pertukaran gas melalui celah yang disebut lentisel. b. Korteks Merupakan jaringan pada batang yang terdiri dari beberapa lapis sel parenkim yang tidak teratur dan berdinding tipis serta mempunyai banyak ruang antar sel. Pada jaringan ini terdapat kolenkim dan sklerenkim yang berfungsi sebagai penyokong tubuh tumbuhan. c. Stele (Silinder Pusat) Bagian dalam stele terdapat sel parenkim dan berkas pengangkut. Perisikel terletak setelah jaringan endodermis dan mengelilingi berkas pembuluh batang, serta berfungsi sebagai pemberi kekuatan pada batang. Berkas pengangkut terletak pada bagian dalam perisikel. Berkas pengangkut terbagi 2 yaitu xilem dan floem. Xilem dan floem pada tumbuhan herba membentuk berkas pembuluh tersendiri yang berbentuk lingkaran. Xilem berada di sebelah dalam floem. Terdapat dua tipe berkas pembuluh, yaitu tipe kolateral terbuka dan tipe kolateral tertutup. Tipe kolateral terbuka terdapat pada tumbuhan dikotil dimana terdapat kambium vaskuler yang memisahkan xilem dan floem. Sedangkan tipe kolateral tertutup terdapat pada tumbuhan monokotil, dimana pada berkas pembuluhnya tidak terdapat kambium vaskuler. Bagian tengah pada batang terdapat empulur yang berfungsi sebagai tempat menyimpan zat-zat makanan. Empulur terdiri dari sel-sel parenkim yang besar dan berdinding tipis. 3. Daun Selain bekerja sebagai organ pemasak dan penghasil makanan bagi pertumbuhan, daun juga memiliki beberapa fungsi penting lain dalam menopang metabolisme tanaman. Fungsi daun pada tanaman tersebut antara lain sebagai pengambilan zat-zat makanan (resorbsi), penyimpanan makanan, pengolahan zat-zat makanan (asimilasi), penguapan air (transpirasi), pernafasan (respirasi), induksi bunga, organ untuk perbanyakan secara vegetatif, organ untuk perangkap serangga, dan untuk menaikkan daun.
  22. 22. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 22 Daun pada umumnya tersusun oleh berbagai macam jaringan sebagi berikut: a. Epidermis Daun Fungsi epidermis daun adalah, melindungi terhadap kehilangan air, mengatur pertukaran gas, mengeluarkan senyawa metabolik dan menyerap air dan mineral nutrisi. Epidermis adalah kelompok berlapis tunggal dari sel-sel yang menutupi tanaman daun. Epidermis atas memiliki beberapa fungsi. Ini melindungi terhadap kehilangan air, mengatur pertukaran gas (hanya ada beberapa stomata pada lapisan paling atas dari daun) dan menghasilkan zat lilin yang menjadi bagian dari kutikula. b. Mesofil Mesofil banyak mengandung kloroplas dan ruang antar sel. mesofil bersifat homogen dan terdiri dari jaringan tiang (palisade) dan jaringan spons (bunga karang). 1. Jaringan Tiang Terdiri dari sejumlah sel yang memanjang tegak lurus terhadap permukaan helai daun, selnya agak rapat namun saling terpisah sehingga udara dalam ruang antar sel tetap mencapai sisi panjang sel tersebut. Pada jaringan tiang merupakan tempat paling banyak ditemukan kloroplas. Kloroplas ini melekat di tepi dinding sel. Pada daun terdapat 1-2 lapisan jaringan tiang. tanaman yang hidup di tanah berkadar air tanah tinggi, jaringan tiangnya berada di sebelah atas (adaksial) disebut dorsiventral atau bifasial (bermuka dua). Jika jaringan tiang berada di kedua muka disebut unifasial atau isobilateral (isolateral), misalnya tanaman xerofitik. Peraga 1.24 Anatomi daun.
  23. 23. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 23 Jaringan tiang yang terspesialisasi mengakibatkan proses fotosintesis lebih efisien diakibatkan jumlah kloroplas yang meningkat dan dimensi daerah permukaan bebas, mengingat volume ruang antar selnya dalam jaringan tiang sempit.jika dilihat dari hubungan antara sel-sel yang berdampingan, jaringan tiang tegak lurus terhadap permukaan. 2. Jaringan Spons Memiliki ruang antar sel yang luas. Jika jaringan tiang berada disebelah atas, maka jaringan spons berada di bagian bawah. jaringan spons terdiri dari sel bercabang yang tak teratur bentuknya. Dilihat dari hubungan antara sel-sel yang berdampingan, maka jaringan spons memiliki kesinambungan horisontal yang sejajar dengan permukaan daun dan memiliki luas permukaan internal bebas yang kecil. c. Jaringan Pengangkut Jaringan pengangkut adalah jaringan yang berguna untuk transportasi hasil asimilasi dari daun ke seuruh bagian tumbuhan dan pengangkutan air serta garam-garam mineral (Kimball, 1992). Berkas pengangkut pada daun membentuk bangunan yang kompleks disebut dengan tulang daun. Tumbuhan dikotil mempunyai satu ibu tulang daun dan cabang-cabang yang membentuk jala. Sedangkan tumbuhan monokotil memiliki tulang daun berderet sejajar sumbu daun dan dihubungkan dengan berkas-berkas pengangkut kecil. Tulang daun berfungsi sebagai pengangkut air serta hara dari tanah dan hasil fotosíntesis dari daun ke bagian tubuh yang lain. d. Jaringan Sekretoris Pada tumbuhan tertentu terdapat sel-sel khusus, misalnya saluran getah , sel-sel kristal, dan kelenjar yang pada umumnya terdapat di mesofil daun. 4. Bunga Bunga adalah alat reproduksi generatif yang muncul hanya pada saat tumbuhan telah mencapai usia tertentu. Pada bunga terjadi penyerbukan dan pembuahan yang menghasilkan buah.
  24. 24. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 24 a. Dasar Bunga (Reseptakel) Bagian bunga yang terbawah berbatasan langsung dengan tangkaibunga.Dasar bunga berfungsi sebagai tempat duduk pada tangkainya. b. Perhiasan Bunga (Periantium) Perhiasan bunga tersusun dari 2 unsur daun steril, yaitu daun kelopak (sepal) yang secara kolektif menyusun kelopak bunga (calyx) dan daun mahkota (petal) yang secara kolektif menyusun mahkota bunga (corolla). c. Benang Sari (Stamen) Organ reproduksi jantan pada bunga, stamen juga disebut dengan nama benang sari. Stamen memiliki 2 bagian utama yaitu anthera (kepala sari) dan filamen (tangkai sari). Anthera merupakan tempat pembentukan dan penyimpanan polen (serbuk sari), anthera disangga fileman agar mudah diterpa angin atau ditempel serangga. d. Putik (Pistilum) Bagian alat perkembangbiakan bunga atau fertil yakni alat kelamin betina dan terdapat bakal bunga dan bakal biji pada putik. Putik terdapat ditengah-tengah bagian bunga yang dikelilingi oleh benang sari. Putik terdiri atas dua bagian yakni kepala putik dan tangkai putik. Peraga 1.25 Contoh bunga lengkap.
  25. 25. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 25 BAB 2JARINGAN HEWAN TujuanPembelajaran : 5.Membedakanjaringan (epitel, otot, tulang, saraf, dan ikat) pada pembentukanorganhewan. 6.Menjelaskanfungsimasing- masingjaringanpadahewan.
  26. 26. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 26 A. PENDAHULUAN Kulit Samak Kambing, Domba, Sapi Seiring dengan perkembanagn teknologi, industry-industri di Indonesia semakin bersaing untuk memproduksi dan memenuhi kebutuhan masyarakat. Salah satu dari industry yang memiliki nilai ekonomi tinggi adalah industry penyamakan kulit. Kulit samak merupakan kulit yang dihasilkan dari proses penyamakan dan berbahan baku kulit mentah. Kulit mentah yang digunakan dalam proses penyimakan, berasal dari kulit hewan seperti sapi, kambing, domba dan hewan lainnya. Fungsi kulit pada hewan adalah untuk mellindungi jaringan di bawahnya, alat perasa dan tempat cadangan energy. Namun ketika hewan itu telah dipotong, kuit kehilangan fungsinya dan kualitasnya menjadi menurun, oleh karena itu diperlukan pengolahan kulit lebih lanjut. Yaitu proses penyamakan. Proses penyamakan kulit pada dasarnya adalah proses pengubahan kulit mentah yang mudah rusak karena aktifitas mikroorganisme menjadi kulit samak yang tahan lama. Prinsip dalam proses penyamakan adalah memasukkan bahan-bahan tertentu kedalam jaringan serat kulit sehingga terjadi ikatan kimia antara kulit dan bahan penyamak. kulit samak yang berasal dari hewan mamalia seperti sapi, kambing, domba memiliki nilai ekonomis yang cukup tinggi. Pemanfaatan kulit mentah dalam proses produksi kulit samak merupakan salah satu upaya memanfaatkan hasil samping industry peternakan, sehingga dapat memberikan nilai tambah karena produk olahannya memiliki nilai jual yang tinggi. Selain itu pendirian industry kulit samak, akan meningkatkan pendapatan nasional, membuka peluang usaha yang dapat mennyerap tenaga kerja. Penyamakan kulit terdiri atas banyak proses, yang saling berurutan sebelum menjadi kulit samak, kulit mengalami proses penyamakan yang secara umum dapat digolongkan menjadi 3 tahap yaitu pengerjaan rumah basah, penyamakan, dan penyelesaian. Berdasarkan bahan penyamakan yang digunakan, dikenal berbagai jenis cara penyamakan seperti penyamakan nabati, sintetis minyak, aldehida, quinon, dan campuran. WACANA
  27. 27. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 27 B. STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI JARINGAN HEWAN 1. JARINGAN EPITELIUM Jaringan epithelium adalah jaringan pembatas dan pelapis yang menyelubungi atau melapisi permukaan organ, rongga, dan saluran, baik di luar maupun di dalam tubuh. Jaringan epithelium yang melapisi lapisan luar tubuh disebut epidermis, jaringan epithelium yang membatasi organ dalam disebut endothelium, jaringan epithelium yang membatasi rongga disebut mesotelium. Sel-sel jaringan epitel melekat pada membrane dasar yang terbuat dari jaringan ikat. Membran dasar mengandung serat kolagen yang tertanam dalam matriks. Fungsi membrane dasar adalah untuk menyokong jaringan epitel. Ciri-ciri jaringan epithelium: 1. Sel-selnya tersusun rapat sehingga tidak terdapat ruang antar sel 2. Jaringan epithelium tidak mengandung pembuluh darah tetapi mengandung ujung saraf 3. Jaringan epithelium memiliki kemampuan regenerasi yang cukup tinggi a. EPITELIUM SELAPIS 1. Epitelium Pipih Selapis Terdiri atas selapis sel berbentuk pipih. Epithelium tipe ini tipis dan bersifat permeable untuk dilalui molekul atau ion terlarut secara difusi. Peranannya adalah dalam proses difusi O2 dan CO2 serta filtrasi darah pada proses pembentukan urin. Epitelium pipih selapis juga terdapat pada alveolus, tempat terjadinya pertukaran gas. Epitelium pipih selapis ada yang bersifat licin, contoh : endotelium yang licin untuk meminimalisasikan gesekan pada organ sirkulasi seperti pembuluh darah, pembuluh limfa, dan jantung. Contoh lainnya adalah mesotelium yang melapisi rongga perut, membran paru-paru dan membran jantung.
  28. 28. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 28 2. Epitelium Kubus Selapis Terdiri atas selapis sel berbentuk kubus. Epitelium ini terdapat pada saluran kelenjar ludah, kelenjar keringat, dan saluran pada ginjal. Epitelium ini berperan dalam sekresi dan absorbsi. 3. Epitelium Batang Selapis Epitelium batang selapis terdiri atas selapis sel berbentuk memanjang. Epithelium ini berfungsi dalam gerakan aktif molekul seperti absorbs, sekresi, dan transport ion. Epithelium batang selapis melapisi saluran pencernaan, mulai dari lambung hingga anus, serta pada kelenjar dan dinding sel goblet. Sel goblet adalah sel yang menghasilkan lendiri atau mucus. Contohnya pada usus halus. Epithelium batang selapis ada yang memiliki silia, misalnya yang terdapat pada lapisan sebelah dalam saluran oviduk, silia membantu ovum bergerak menuju rahim Peraga 1.2 Contoh epithelium pipih selapis. Kiri dan kanan. Peraga 1.3 Contoh epithelium kubus selapis pada tubulus ginjal, kiri dan kanan.
  29. 29. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 29 4. Epitelium Batang Berlapis Semu Tinggi sel epithelium jenis ini bervariasi. Semua sel melekat pada membrane dasar, tetapi hanya sel yang tinggi yang mencapai permukaan apical epithelium. Nucleus sel terdapat pada ketinggian yang berbeda sehingga tampak seolah-olah epithelium tersebut berlapis. Sel ini terdaat misalnya pada bagian saluran pernapasan dan berfungsi mengeluarkan debu yang terperangkap pada lender yang terdapat pada paru-paru. b. EPITHELIUM BERLAPIS 1. Epitelium Pipih Berlapis Terdiri atas banyak lapisan sel. Dan sel di permukaan berbentuk pipih. Sel-sel dilapisi yang lebih dalam berbentuk kubus atau batang. Dari semua epithelium, epithelium pipih berlapislah yang paling tebal dan paling sesuai untuk fungsi perlindungan. Tipe ini membentuk epidermis kulit, bagian dalam mulut, esophagus, dan vagina. 2. Epitelium Kubus dan Batang Berlapis Jarang terdapat pada tubuh, epithelium jenis ini hanya terdapat di saluran besar dari beberapa kelenjar, misalnya kelenjar susu, kelenjar ludah, pangal esofagus. Peraga 1.4 Contoh epithelium batang selapis, kiri dan kanan. Peraga 1.5 Contoh epithelium pipih berlapis.
  30. 30. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 30 3. Epitelium Transisional Merupakan jaringan epithelium yang bentuk sel-selnya dapat berubah-ubah. Epithelium ini terdapat pada organ urinaria, misalnya ureter dan bagian dalam ginjal. Beberapa organ misalnya kantong kemih, akan mengembang jika berisi urin. Saat epithelium transisional mengembang, epithelium akan menipis, ketebalannya akan berkurang dari sekitar 6 sel menjadi 3 sel. Dan sel bagian atasnya akan berubah dari bentuk bulat menjadi bentuk pipih. Sehingga epithelium mengalami perubahan bentuk (transisi bentuk). Epithelium ini juga membentuk penghalang impermeable atau (tidak dapat tembus) sehingga urin tidak dapat menembus dinding kantong kemih. 4. Epitelium Kelenjar Epithelium kelenjar adalah epithelium yang terdapat pada kelenjar. Ada 2 jenis kelenjar, yaitu endokrin dan eksokrin. Pada kelenjar endokrin, sel epithelium yang menghubungkan sel kelenjar dan permukaan epitelium Peraga 1.6Contoh epithelium kubus dan batang berlapis. Peraga 1.7 Contoh epithelium transisional
  31. 31. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 31 menghilang. Kelenjar endokrin berhubungan dengan kapiler darah sehingga hasil sekresi kelenjar ini masuk ke pembuluh darah. Dan mengalir bersama aliran darah. Contohnya adalah kelenjar tiroid. Berdasarkan bentuk dan strukturnya kelanjar eksokrin dapat diklasifikasikan sebagai berikut : a. Kelenjar Tubuler Sederhana Contohnya adalah lierbekuhn pada usus vertebrata. b. Kelenjar Tubuler Bergelung Sederhana Contohnya adalah kelenjar keringat. c. Kelenjar Tubuler Bercabang Sederhana Contohnya adalah kelenjar di lambung d. Kelenjar Alveolar Sederhana Contohnya adalah kelenjar mukus pada kulit katak. e. Kelenjar Tubuler Majemuk Contohnya adalah kelenjar bruner di usus halus. f. Kelenjar Alveolar Majemuk Contohnya adalah kelenjar susu. g. Kelenjar Alveolar dan Tubular Majemuk Contohnya adalah kelenjar ludah. 2. JARINGAN IKAT Jaringan ikat adalah jaringan yang memiliki fungsi untuk mengikat serta menyokong bagian jaringan yang lain. Penyusun jaringan ikat adalah sel yang tersusun dalam suatu matriks ekstrasluler dan tersusun menyebar. Matrik tersebut biasanya berupa cairan, benda kenyal seperti agar-agar dan padatan. a. JARINGAN IKAT LONGGAR Jaringan ikat longgar jaringan yang sel-selnya jarang dan sebagian jaringannya tersusun atas matriks yang mengandung serabut kolagen dan serabut elastin. Matriknya berupa cairan lendir (mukus). Di jaringan ini terdapat makrofag, sel plasma, sel tiang, dan sel lemak. Fungsi jaringan ikat longgar adalah untuk membungkus organ-organ tubuh, pembuluh darah, dan saraf.
  32. 32. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 32 b. JARINGAN IKAT PADAT Jaringan ikat padat disusun oleh sel-sel fibroblas dan terdapat banyak serat kolagen yang tersusun padat dan teratur. Serabut kolagen bersifat fleksibel tetapi tidak elastis. Fungsi jaringan ikat padat adalah untuk menghubungkan antara organ satu dengan organ yang lain. Jaringan ikat padat terdapat pada tendon dan ligamen. Tendon berfungsi sebagai penghubung antara tulang dengan otot sedangkan ligamen berfungsi sebagai penghubung tulang dengan tulang lainnya 1. Jaringan Ikat Padat Teratur Pada jaringan ikat padat teratur,berkas kolagennya tersusun teratur ke satu arah. Contohnya : tendon (ujung otot yang melekat pada tulang) dan ligamen (jaringan ikat padat yang berperan sebagai penghubung antar tulang). 2. Jaringan Ikat Padat Tidak Teratur Pada jaringan ikat padat tidak teratur, berkas kolagennya menyebar membentuk anyaman kasar yang Peraga 1.8 Contoh jaringan ikat longgar. Peraga 1.8 Contoh jaringan ikat padat teratur
  33. 33. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 33 kuat.Contohnya: kapsul pembungkus limpa, periosteum (lapisan terluar dari tulang keras). c. TULANG RAWAN (KARTILAGO) 1. Tulang Rawan Hialin Tulang rawan hialin adalah jenis jaringan tubuh, juga disebut tulang rawan. Hal ini mengkilap, licin, tegas, transparan, dan abu-abu kebiruan dalam warna.Tulang rawan hialin sederhana dalam struktur, tanpa saraf atau pembuluh darah. Ini memiliki elastisitas tinggi dan membantu bantal dan melindungi tulang. Kata hialin berasal dari bahasa Yunani untuk kaca, dan mengacu pada bening jaringan. Tulang rawan hialin adalah salah satu dari tiga jenis utama dari tulang rawan di dalam tubuh, yang lainnya adalah tulang rawan elastis dan fibrokartilago. Tulang rawan pada gilirannya merupakan bentuk jaringan ikat, yang juga termasuk tulang, darah, dan lemak. Tulang rawan lebih kuat dan lebih kaku dari otot, tetapi lebih fleksibel daripada tulang.Tulang rawan hialin muncul pada ujung tulang di mana mereka membentuk sendi, antara tulang rusuk dan tulang dada atau dada, dalam trakea dan bronchii paru-paru, dan di telinga dan laring atau kotak suara. Itu juga merupakan cikal bakal tulang tulang pada janin. Tulang rawan hialin menjadi tulang dalam proses yang disebut osifikasi endokhondral. Di telinga, tulang rawan hialin membantu untuk menyerap suara keras.Tulang rawan hialin, seperti tulang rawan elastis, biasanya dilapisi dengan perichardium, lapisan jaringan ikat tidak teratur yang membantu dalam pertumbuhan dan perbaikan tulang rawan. Semua jenis tulang rawan mendapatkan sebagian dari sifat Peraga 1.7Contoh jaringan ikat padat tidak teratur
  34. 34. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 34 fisik mereka dari matriks ekstraseluler, bahan sekitar sel, daripada dari sel itu sendiri. Matriks jenis ini tulang rawan kaya kolagen tipe II dan proteoglikan, yang berkontribusi terhadap elastisitasnya. 2. Tulang Rawan Elastik Adalah tulang rawan yang sifatnya lentur dimana matriksnya terdapat serat elastis yang bercabang-cabang. Tulang rawan elatis terdapat pada telinga bagian luar (auricular), epiglotis, larings, dinding tuba auditiva (eustachii). 3. Tulang Rawan Fibrosa Adalah tulang yang banyak mengandung serat kolagen yang padat pada matriksnya yang tidak teratur sehingga lebih kaku dan kuat. Tulang rawan fibrokartilago terdapat pada antarruas tulang belakang. Peraga 1.8Contoh jaringan tulang rawan hialin. Peraga 1.9Contoh jaringan tulang rawan elastik.
  35. 35. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 35 d. TULANG (OSTEON) Osteon yang berbentuk silinder dan biasanya sejajar dengan sumbu panjang tulang kortikal. Masing-masing berisi sebuah kanal sentral, yang disebut kanal Haversian, bersama dengan lapisan konsentris dari tulang yang disebut lamellae interstitial. Dalam kebanyakan kasus kanal Haversian sebenarnya dikelilingi dengan cincin lamellae. Lamellae terdiri dari matriks tulang, serat kolagen, dan kristal mineral. Lamellae interstitial yang terkandung dalam ruang antara osteons, dan tugas utama mereka adalah untuk memberikan stabilitas tulang panjang. 3. JARINGAN OTOT Jaringan otot tersusun atas sel-sel otot. Jaringan ini berfungsi melakukan pergerakan pada berbagai bagian tubuh. Jaringan otot dapat berkontraksi karena di dalamnya terdapat serabut kontraktil yang disebut miofibril. Miofibril tersusun atas miofilamen atau protein aktin dan protein miosin. Kurang lebih 40% berat tubuh mamalia merupakan jaringan otot. Jaringan otot dapat dibagi menjadi jaringan otot polos, otot lurik (seran lintang), dan otot jantung. a. OTOT POLOS Peraga 1.10Contoh jaringan tulang rawan fibrosa. Peraga 1.11Contoh jaringan tulang (osteon).
  36. 36. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 36 Otot polos mempunyai serabut kontraktil yang tidak memantulkan cahaya berselang-seling, sehingga sarkoplasmanya tampak polos dan homogen. Otot polos mempunyai bentuk sel seperti gelendong, bagian tengah besar, dan ujungnya meruncing. Dalam setiap sel otot polos terdapat satu inti sel yang terletak di tengah dan bentuknya pipih.Aktivitas otot polos tidak dipengaruhi oleh kehendak kita (otot tidak sadar) sehingga disebut otot involunter dan selnya dilengkapi dengan serabut saraf dari sistem saraf otonom. Kontraksi otot polos sangat lambat dan lama, tetapi tidak mudah lelah. Otot polos terdapat pada alat-alat tubuh bagian dalam sehingga disebut juga otot visera. Misalnya pada pembuluh darah, pembuluh limfa, saluran pencernaan, kandung kemih, dan saluran pernapasan. Otot polos berfungsi memberi gerakan di luar kehendak, misalnya gerakan zat sepanjang saluran pencernaan. Selain itu, berguna pula untuk mengontrol diameter pembuluh darah dan gerakan pupil mata. b. OTOT LURIK Otot lurik mempunyai serabut kontraktil yang memantulkan cahaya berselang-seling gelap (anisotrop) dan terang (isotrop). Sel atau serabut otot lurik berbentuk silindris atau serabut panjang. Setiap sel mempunyai banyak inti dan terletak di bagian tepi sarkoplasma. Otot lurik bekerja di bawah kehendak (otot sadar) sehingga disebut otot volunter dan selnya dilengkapi serabut saraf dari sistem saraf pusat. Kontraksi otot lurik cepat tetapi tidak teratur dan mudah lelah. Otot lurik disebut juga otot rangka karena biasanya melekat pada rangka tubuh, misalnya pada bisep dan trisep. Selain itu juga terdapat di lidah, bibir, kelopak mata, dan diafragma. Otot lurik berfungsi sebagai alat gerak aktif karena dapat berkontraksi secara cepat dan kuat sehingga dapat menggerakkan tulang dan tubuh. Peraga 1.12Contoh jaringan otot polos.
  37. 37. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 37 c. OTOT JANTUNG Otot jantung berbentuk silindris atau serabut pendek. Otot ini tersusun atas serabut lurik yang bercabang-cabang dan saling berhubungan satu dengan lainnya. Setiap sel otot jantung mempunyai satu atau dua inti yang terletak di tengah sarkoplasma. Otot jantung bekerja di luar kehendak (otot tidak sadar) atau disebut juga otot involunter dan selnya dilengkapi serabut saraf dari saraf otonom. Kontraksi otot jantung berlangsung secara otomatis, teratur, tidak pernah lelah, dan bereaksi lambat. Dinamakan otot jantung karena hanya terdapat di jantung. Kontraksi dan relaksasi otot jantung menyebabkan jantung menguncup dan mengembang untuk mengedarkan darah ke seluruh tubuh. Ciri khas otot jantung adalah mempunyai diskus interkalaris, yaitu pertemuan dua sel yang tampak gelap jika dilihat dengan mikroskop. 4. JARINGAN SARAF Jaringan saraf merupakan jaringan yang memiliki fungsi untuk menghantarkan rangsangan (impuls) dari reseptor ke efektor (otot, rangka, kelenjar), jaringan saraf disusun oleh sel-sel saraf yang disebut dengan neuron. Berdasarkan fungsinya, neuron tersebut dibedakan Peraga 1.13Contoh jaringan otot lurik Peraga 1.14Contoh jaringan otot jantung.
  38. 38. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 38 menjadi tiga macam yakni neuron sensorik, neuron motorik dan neuron konektor. Hubungan antara neuron yang satu dengan neuron lainnya disebut dengan sinapsis neuron yang terdiri dari badan sel, dendrit dan neurit (akson). Untuk lebih jelasnya dari masing simak dibawah ini : 1. Dendrit Merupakan penjuluran sitoplasma badan sel yang pendek dan bercabang-cabang. 2. Neurit Merupakan penjuluran sitoplasma daban sel yang panjang melalui dendrit, Naurit ini terbagi bagian tubuh yang dihubungakan dengan aktivitasnya yang diatur jaringan saraf terletak di otak, urat saraf disumsum tulang belakang dan bagian- bagian tubuh yang lain. a. STRUKTUR SEL SARAF (NEURON) Struktur Neuron memiliki berbagai macam jenis bagian-bagian sel saraf yang berfungsi dalam hal tertentu. Neuron atau sel saraf adalah unik struktural dan fungsional dari sistem saraf. Neuron mempunyai kemampuan dalam konduktivitas (penghantar) dan Peraga 1.15Contoh saraf.
  39. 39. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 39 kemampuan eksistabilitas (dapat dirangsang), serta kemampuan merespon ransangan dengan sangat baik. Neuron terdiri atas beberapa bagian-bagian yang setiap jenisnya berbeda antara satu dengan yang lain. Di otak terdapat sekitar 100 milliar neuron dan sel glial. Neuron berkomunikasi melalui persimpangan neuron yang disebut sinapsis. b. JENIS SEL SARAF Berdasarkan fungsinya, sel saraf dibedakan menjadi: 1. Neuron Sensorik Neoron sensori mempunyai dendrit yang berhubungan dengan reseptor. Akson neuron sensori berhubungan dengan neuron lain. neuron sensorik berfungsi menghantarkan rangsangan dari reseptor ke pusat susunan saraf. Sel saraf ini sangat berhubungan erat dengan alat indra, sehingga disebut juga saraf indra. Fungsi saraf ini adalah untuk menerima rangsang dari alat indra kemudian meneruskan impuls sarat ke pusat saraf, yaitu otak atau sumsum tulang belakang. Badan sel dari neuron sensori ini bergerombol membentuk ganglia. Bagian dendrit berhubungan langsung dengan alat indera (reseptor) dan bagian aksonnya berhubungan dengan sel saraf yang lain. Akson akan berakhir di interneuron. 2. Neuron Motorik Neuron motorik mempunyai dendrit yang berhubungan dengan akson lain. Akson berhubungan dengan efektor. Fungsi neuron motorik menghantarkan tanggapan dari pusat susunan saraf ke efektor. Struktur neuron motor ini, yaitu pada bagian ujung dendritnya dihubungkan dengan ujung akson yang berhubungan langsung dengan bagian efektor, yaitu otot maupun kelenjar. Peraga 1.16Saraf Sensorik
  40. 40. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 40 Neuron motor ini berfungsi untuk meneruskan impuls dari sistem saraf pusat ke otot dan kelenjar yang akan melakukan respon tubuh. Impuls secara langsung berjalan dari neuron sensori ke neuron motor. 3. Neuron Asosiasi Neuron asosiasi disebut juga neuron intermediet. Neuron ini dapat ditemukan pada sistem saraf pusat. Neuron asosiasi dibedakan menjadi dua. • Neuron konektor, berfungsi sebagai penghubung neuron satu dengan yang lain. • Neuron ajustor, berfungsi sebagai penghubung antara neuron sensorik dan neuron motorik. Kelompok serabut sel saraf akson dan dendrit bergabung dalam satu selubung membentuk urat saraf, sedangkan badan sel saraf berkumpul dalam suatu pusat saraf membentuk simpul saraf atau ganglion. Satu kelompok sel saraf dan sel lainnya yang berfungsi mengenali rangsangan tertentu disebut reseptor. Satu sel organ yang menghasilkan tanggapan terhadap rangsangan disebut efektor. C. ORGAN PADA HEWAN Peraga 1.17 Saraf Motorik Peraga 1.18 Saraf Asosiasi
  41. 41. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 41 Makhluk hidup multiseluler adalah organisme dengan kompleksitas sistem yang tinggi. Pada organisme multiseluler, fungsi-fungsi hidupnya ditopang oleh sistem organ. Sistem organ hewan terdiri atas beberapa organ hewan yang bekerja sama menjalankan suatu proses yang menunjang kehidupan seluruh sistem-sistem organ yang lain. Keseluruhan sistem organ tersebut, akhirnya membentuk satu individu organism Pada umumnya, makhluk hidup multiseluler misalnya hewan, memiliki sepuluh jenis sistem organ sebagai berikut: A. Sistem Pencernaan Makanan Hewan Sistem ini berfungsi mengolah dan mengubah makanan, berupa molekul organik kompleks menjadi molekul yang lebih sederhana (sari pati makanan) agar dapat diserap tubuh. Organ hewan yang terkait dengan fungsi sistem ini, antara lain mulut (kelenjar ludah, gigi, dan lidah), esofagus, lambung, usus halus, dan usus besar. B. Sistem Pernapasan Hewan Sistem ini berfungsi menyediakan oksigen dan mengeluarkan sisa metabolisme yang berbentuk CO2. Sistem pernapasan tersusun oleh beberapa organ hewan, di antaranya saluran-saluran pernapasan yang meliputi faring, laring, dan trakea serta paru-paru yang meliputi sistem bronkus dan alveolus. C. Sistem Sirkulasi Hewan Sistem ini berfungsi mengangkut dan mendistribusikan oksigen, air, dan sari makanan berupa molekul-molekul organik seperti glukosa. Selain itu, berfungsi juga mengangkut hasil sisa metabolisme untuk dikeluarkan dari tubuh. Sistem ini terdiri atas organ hewan, seperti jantung, arteri dan vena, pembuluh limfa, dan kelenjar limfa. D. Sistem Ekskresi Hewan Sistem ini berfungsi mengeluarkan sisa-sisa metabolisme, selain CO2 atau cairan. Hal tersebut dilakukan untuk menjaga titik keseimbangan cairan tubuh. Sistem ekskresi tersusun atas beberapa organ hewan, seperti ginjal, kantung urine, ureter, kelenjar keringat, dan uretra. E. Sistem Endokrin Hewan Sistem ini mengatur aktivitas tubuh, seperti pertumbuhan dan homeostasis. Sistem ini tersusun oleh berbagai macam kelenjar, seperti kelenjar hipofisis, epifisis, kelenjar anak ginjal, dan kelenjar gondok. F. Sistem Saraf Hewan
  42. 42. Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan 42 Sistem saraf berperan dalam menyampaikan rangsang yang diperoleh dari lingkungan, mempersepsikan rangsang, untuk kemudian merespons rangsang tersebut. G. Sistem Rangka Hewan Sistem ini berfungsi menopang dan memberi bentuk pada tubuh. Sistem rangka berfungsi juga melindungi bagian-bagian tubuh yang lunak atau rentan, seperti tengkorak yang berfungsi melindungi otak.Selain itu, system ini juga berfungsi sebagai tempat melekatnya otot rangka yang sangat dibutuhkan dalam gerak aktif. Jaringan darah juga dibentuk di dalam sumsum tulang. H. Sistem Otot Hewan Sistem ini adalah alat gerak utama serta membentuk postur tubuh. Dalam otot, disimpan glikogen yang berfungsi sebagai cadangan energi yang akan digunakan oleh otot untuk berkontraksi. Organ hewan yang berada dalam system otot ini adalah otot rangka (otot lurik), otot polos, dan otot jantung. I. Sistem Reproduksi Hewan Sistem ini berkaitan dengan perbanyakan diri (perkembangbiakan). Organ hewan penyusun sistem reproduksi pada setiap jenis hewan berbeda. J. Sistem Kekebalan dan Limfatik Hewan Sistem ini berfungsi sebagai pertahanan tubuh melawan penyakit. Sistem ini terdiri atas sumsum tulang, kelenjar timus, kelenjar limfa, dan pembuluh limfa.

