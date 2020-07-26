Emerging Technologies: 4 x D

Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 x D Discover. Design. Develop. Deploy.
Contact TechAhead Today Website : https://www.techaheadcorp.com/ Email : sales@techaheadcorp.com Give a Call at : 818-318-0727
This is a presentation designed by TechAhead to showcase some of the new, and emerging technologies. Don't forget to share it if you find it valuable.

  1. 1. 4 x D Discover. Design. Develop. Deploy.
  2. 2. Get Hands-On With Emerging Mobile Technologies In Today’s time it is impossible for one to say that anything is impossible. Each year, each month and each second a new technological idea is being developed somewhere in the globe. More specifically, the world of apps is constantly changing and pushing the frontier of what’s possible.
  3. 3. Get Hands-On With Emerging Mobile Technologies TechAhead offers their lab as a test bed for their customers to experiment on edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cloud.
  4. 4. Intelligent Apps With time the utilization of Artificial Intelligence powered intelligent apps is increasing. In as back as 2018, world’s largest 200 companies started to use the power of mobile apps to drive their businesses forward, to refine their offers, and to improve customer experience.
  5. 5. Augmented, Virtual, & Mixed Reality Solutions Starting from 2019, nearly 20% of large-scale businesses evaluated and adopted AR, VR, and MR solutions.
  6. 6. Chatbots Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Slack are one of the biggest companies that exist in today’s time. All of these companies support chatbots, and conversational interfaces. It is the best way to transform the way your employees and customers interact with your organization.
  7. 7. Chatbots
  8. 8. Wearable Apps A recent study on wearable apps, predicts that wearable devices sales will reach upto 504.65 million units by the year, 2021. This is the next level of personalized engagement and services you can provide to your customers.
  9. 9. Contact TechAhead Today Website : https://www.techaheadcorp.com/ Email : sales@techaheadcorp.com Give a Call at : 818-318-0727

