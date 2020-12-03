Managing access permissions in the public cloud can be a very complex process. In fact, by 2023, 75% of cloud security failures will result from the inadequate management of identities, access and privileges, according to Gartner.



Join us as Guy Flechter, CISO of AppsFlyer, presents a real-world case of how his company works to enforce least-privilege and to govern identities in their cloud. This webinar will also provide an overview of how to govern access and achieve least privilege by analyzing the access permissions and activity in your public cloud environment. With thousands of human and machine identities, roles, policies and entitlements, this webinar will give you the tools to examine the access open to people and services in your public cloud, and determine whether that access is necessary.



In this workshop, you will learn about:



The risks of IAM misconfiguration and excessive entitlements in cloud environments

The challenges in identifying and mitigating Identity and access risks for both human and machine identities

How to automate cloud identity governance and entitlement management with Ermetic