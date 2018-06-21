Cloud Service Management: Why Machine Learning is Now Essential

You know that workloads, organizations, culture and process are impacted by the successful transition to cloud. When DevOps/Lean replaces ITIL, traditional IT service management must transform to remain relevant. Infrastructure ops must stop thinking of themselves as the "center of the universe" and start thinking of themselves as a "skilled service organization" for multiple DevOps teams. Indeed, site reliability engineering (SRE) has emerged, with a greater focus on automation to operate the cloud in a scalable way.



Join Sinead Glynn and Jim Carey as they explain why IBM believes adaptive automation, delivered through innovative machine learning, is now essential to achieve cloud service management at scale.