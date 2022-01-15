Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best Carbomer supplier & Exporters in Ahmedabad India

Jan. 15, 2022
Dev International is a name that fulfills demands of leading industries of the era like Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Beauty care, and Cosmetics etc.

Our dynamic range of products includes Carbomer 940, Hydrogenated Castor Oil PH40, Anthranilic Acid, Denatonium Benzoates and Many Other Products.
We are also leading exporters, Distributor and suppliers all over the globe. Our vibrant presence is seen in countries like India, China, Canada, and the USA.

Our Products

Carbomer 940
Carbomer 980
Carbomer 934/974
Carbomer 934p/974p
Carbomer 956
Carbomer 971/971g
Liquid Carbomer LC-1
Hydrogenated Castor Oil PH40
Hydrogenated Castor Oil PH50
Hydrogenated Castor Oil PH35
Hydrogenated Castor Oil Flake
Hydrogenated Castor Oil Powder
Castor Oil 40
Anthranilic acid
Denatonium benzoates

  1. 1. Product List info@devinternationals.com | www.devinternationals.com T H E C H E M I C A L P E O P L E
  2. 2. About us Established in the year 2020 we “Dev International” is a Wholesale Trader cum exporter of the wide spectrum Pharmaceutical Raw materials, Cosmetic Raw Materials & nutraceutical Raw Materials etc. We are Supplying these products using premium grade raw material that is procured from the authentic vendors of the market. We offer these products at reasonable rates and deliver these within the promised time-frame. Under the valuable guidance of our mentor, Mr.Bhavesh Dudhat, we are growing with a notable rate in the market. He has spent long years in the industry to have rich industrial experience enabling us to understand the varied requirements of our clients. We have hired an adroit team of employees, which keeps themselves abreast with advanced manufacturing techniques and designs. Further, we also have a quality control unit, wherein, we check our entire range on deﬁned parameters like design, quality and ﬁnish. All units and equipped with all the essential tools, machine, and technology in order to manufacture a high-quality range of products Our Team Our teams of highly skilled and experienced professionals help us in the attainment of a number of the ﬁrm’s targets, predeﬁned. The team, for reasons of better and highly effective management of operations, has been parted into several highly operational units. These units, in the most effective and efﬁcient manner, boosts the ﬁrm’s production capacity. The division of these professionals is done as per their area of expertise. Further, regular training sessions are provided, for maximum employee satisfaction Why us? To become one of the preferential selections of our clients, we are working in a keen way right from our establishment in this industry. Following are the reasons behind the success of our ﬁrm: Ÿ Easy payment options Ÿ Timely shipment Ÿ Huge distribution network Ÿ Efﬁcient functionality
  3. 3. Our Products Surfactants Polysorbate (TWEEN) 20/60/80 Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) 200/400/600/4000/6000 Coco amido propyl Bentaine (CAPB) Coco monoethanol Amide Coco Diethanol Amide Coco betaine (CB) Liquid Carbomer Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Pharma Coating Raw Materials L30D-55 L 100 S 100 Triethyl Citrate Tablet-Coating Preservatives Benzyl Alcohol Benzyl Chloride Benzyl Aldehyde Sodium Benzoate/Benzoic Acid Excipients Carbomer 940/980/934/974 And All Grade Hydrogenated Castor Oil Methyl Salicylate/Salicylic Acid Polysorbate 80/60/40/20 Aceton Glucose Liquid Sorbitol Liquid/Powder Glycerin/Propylene Glycol Sodium Bicarbonate/Borex Boric Acid
  4. 4. Cosmatic & Cleaning Raw Materials Liquid Carbomer Ethylene Glycol Monostearate (EGMS) Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) Polyquaternium 7 (PQ-7) Polyquaternium 10 (PQ-10) Guar Hydroxy Trimonium Chloride (GHTC) Poly Glycerol Stearate Acid Thickener Sodium Polyacrylate Glycerine Triethylamine (TEA) Sodium Gluconate Ethylenediaminetetra acetic Acid (EDTA) EDTA Di Sodium Salt EDTA Tetra Sodium Salt
  5. 5. 512 - 513 ,Vishala Supreme, Sardar Patel Ring Rd, opposite Torent Power Grid, Nikol, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380038 +91 931 333 7209 | +91 910 672 9963 CONTACT US

×