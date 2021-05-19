PPT Appetaizer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATERI APPETAIZER
THANKYOU 
  1. 1. MATERI APPETAIZER
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN APPETAIZER Appertizer Adalah hidangan pembuka yang bertujuan untuk menggugah selera makan. Biasanya hidangan ini disajikan dalam porsi kecil, rasa yang enak, ringan dan menyegarkan. Hidangan yang biasanya digunakan sebagai appetizer adalah sup, salad ayam, coktail, atau sandwich kecil.
  3. 3. Cold Appetizer (Hidangan Pembuka Dingin) Merupakan hidangan pembuka dalam bentuk kecil, yang berfungsi untuk merangsang nafsu makan, tidak mengenyangkan (ringan dan lezat),tidak dibumbui terlalu tajam, dibuat dan disajikan menarik, kombinasirasa dan warna cocok serta dihidangkan dalam keadaan dingin HotAppetizer (Hidangan Pembuka Panas) Hidangan pembuka dalam bentuk kecil biasanya dengan rasa gurih dan asin yang berfungsi untuk merangsang nafsu makan, tidak mengenyangkan, dibuat dan disajikan menarik, dengan kombinasi rasa dan warna, cocok dihidangkan dalam keadaan hangat/panas.
  4. 4. PERALATAN PENGOLAHAN APPETAIZER Bowl Pisau Spatula
  5. 5. PERALATAN PENGOLAHAN APPETAIZER CUTTING BOARD PEALER TIMBANG AN
  6. 6. CIRI CIRI APPETAIZER 1. Mempunyai variasi yang banyak sekali. Salah satunya sup, dengan bahan rumput laut, tulang ikan hiu, jamur, sampai sea food. 2. Memiliki warna yang khas yaitu sedikit menyala contohnya kuning atau merah terang 3. Cita rasa yang ditampilkan unik, hangat, lembut, dan tetap menyegarkan 4. Aroma wangi menyeruak menusuk hidung 5. Dapat dihidangkan diawal 6. Disajikan dalam porsi kecil, oleh karena itu sering disebut
  7. 7. Appertizer Adalah hidangan pembuka yang bertujuan untuk menggugah selera makan. Biasanya hidangan ini disajikan dalam porsi kecil, rasa yang enak, ringan dan menyegarkan. Hidangan appetizer disajikan dengan prima, meliputi rasa, aroma, penampilan, dan kesesuaian dengan alat saji agar dapat membangkitkan selera dan memberikan kesan bahwa hidangan yang akan disajikan setelahnya akan lebih enak lagi. KESIMPULAN
