Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION CABIMAS-COL ESCUELA DE ...
ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN  Bombeo Electrosumergible (BES)  Importancia  Características que limitan el método de producción ...
INTRODUCCIÓN La presente investigación muestra detalladamente varios aspectos sobre el método artificial de producción de ...
BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE (BES) Es un sistema de levantamiento artificial que emplea la energía eléctrica convertida en ene...
BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE (BES) Es de mayor importancia debido a la variedad de casos industriales en los que es ampliament...
CARACTERISTICAS QUE LIMITAN EL MÉTODO DE PRODUCCIÓN  No es recomendable emplear este sistema en pozos de alta relación GL...
EQUIPOS Equipos subsuperficiales:  Guia del motor  Motor eléctrico  Separador de gas  Bomba centrífuga sumergible  Ca...
VENTAJAS DEL BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE:  Rango de volúmenes de producción muy amplio (200 BPD a 60000 BPD).  Se puede ins...
DESVENTAJAS DEL BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE:  Inversión inicial muy alta.  Alto consumo de potencia.  No es rentable en po...
ESPESIFICACIONES DEL BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE: Este método se utiliza comúnmente en pozos con los siguientes parámetros: ...
CONCLUSIÓN Finalizando con la presentación resaltamos lo importante que es la constante evaluación a la hora de aplicar di...
EL ESFUERZO Y LA DEDICACIÓN SIEMPRE LLEVARÁN AL ÉXITO !!! GRACIAS !!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bombeo electrosumergible 3er corte (1)

55 views

Published on

Fernando Espinoza

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bombeo electrosumergible 3er corte (1)

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION CABIMAS-COL ESCUELA DE INGENIERIA PETRÓLEO CÁTEDRA: PRODUCCIÓN DE HIDROCARBUROS AUTOR: FERNANDO ESPINOZA C.I: 27.910.161
  2. 2. ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN  Bombeo Electrosumergible (BES)  Importancia  Características que limitan el método de producción  Equipos  Ventajas y Desventajas  Espesificaciones del BES CONCLUSIÓN
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN La presente investigación muestra detalladamente varios aspectos sobre el método artificial de producción de hidrocarburos (BES), un método costoso pero de gran ímpetu en la industria petrolera por su gran desempeño en trabajos de campo, especialmente muy útil a la hora de trabajar con crudos livianos y medianos. A continuación desglozaremos los puntos más relevantes sobre dicho tema.
  4. 4. BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE (BES) Es un sistema de levantamiento artificial que emplea la energía eléctrica convertida en energía mecánica para levantar una columna de fluido desde un nivel determinado hasta la superficie, descargándolo a una determinada presión. • Eficiente para la producción de crudos livianos y medianos. • Exige mayor requerimiento de supervisión, análisis y control fin de garantizar el adecuado comportamiento del sistema. Está constituida en el fondo del pozo por los siguientes componentes:
  5. 5. BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE (BES) Es de mayor importancia debido a la variedad de casos industriales en los que es ampliamente aceptado. El Sistema BES representa uno de los métodos más automatizables y fácil de mejorar, y está constituido por equipos complejos y de alto costo, por lo que se requiere, para el buen funcionamiento de los mismos, de la aplicación de herramientas efectivas para su supervisión, análisis y control IMPORTANCIA • Este sistema posee la capacidad de manejar grandes volúmenes de crudo, desde 150 hasta 100.000 barriles por día (BPD), desde profundidades hasta de 4572 metros. • El sistema BES permite controlar y programar la producción dentro de los límites del pozo, a través del empleo del variador de frecuencia.
  6. 6. CARACTERISTICAS QUE LIMITAN EL MÉTODO DE PRODUCCIÓN  No es recomendable emplear este sistema en pozos de alta relación GLR.  No es recomendable emplear este sistema en pozos de bajo P. I. y Baja Presión.  Es fundamental para el diseño, conocer la presión de burbuja del reservorio que el pozo va drenar, así como la presión actual del reservorio.  Conocer las características de la completación (diámetro del casing y los intervalos abiertos a producción).  Otro factor a tener en cuenta sin duda es el corte de agua, como la mayoría de los sistemas de levantamiento artificial, éste se ha diseñado para fluidos incompresibles, y como sabemos el petróleo sí es compresible, más aun cuando está acompañado de gas.  Es necesario también considerar el tipo de fluido del reservorio y sus características.
  7. 7. EQUIPOS Equipos subsuperficiales:  Guia del motor  Motor eléctrico  Separador de gas  Bomba centrífuga sumergible  Cables  Sensor de fondo Equipos superficiales: • Banco de Transformación Eléctrica • Tablero de control • Variador de Frecuencia • Caja de venteo • Cabezal de descarga
  8. 8. VENTAJAS DEL BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE:  Rango de volúmenes de producción muy amplio (200 BPD a 60000 BPD).  Se puede instalar en pozos desviados sin problemas a profundidades de hasta 13000 pies.  Se aplica en pozos de petróleo pesado, viscosos.  Requiere fuente de energía eléctrica externa o con generación propia.  Soportan altas presiones y temperaturas.  Fácil de instalar y operar.  Costo de levantamiento para altos volúmenes es generalmente bajo.  Se pueden instalar Sensores de fondo para tener una mejor data del yacimiento
  9. 9. DESVENTAJAS DEL BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE:  Inversión inicial muy alta.  Alto consumo de potencia.  No es rentable en pozos de baja producción.  Los cables se deterioran al estar expuestos a temperaturas elevadas.  Susceptible a la producción de gas y arena.  Su diseño es complejo.  Las bombas y motor son susceptibles a fallas.
  10. 10. ESPESIFICACIONES DEL BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE: Este método se utiliza comúnmente en pozos con los siguientes parámetros:  Temperatura: limitado por > 350ºf para motores y cables especiales.  Presencia de gas: saturación de gas libre < 10%  Presencia de arena: < 200 ppm (preferiblemente 0)  Viscosidad: limite cercano a los 200 cps.  Profundidad: 6000 - 8000 pies  Tipo de complicación: Tanto en pozos verticales, como desviados.  Volumen de fluido: hasta 4000 BPD.
  11. 11. CONCLUSIÓN Finalizando con la presentación resaltamos lo importante que es la constante evaluación a la hora de aplicar dicho método de producción, no solo antes ,sino también mediante se ejecute y se este produciendo el crudo, gracias a la utilización de este método un poco complejo pero con una gran variedad de ventajas. Cabe resaltar que debe de haber un personal altamente calificado para cumplir con todos los requerimientos de trabajo y que sea un trabajo óptimo.
  12. 12. EL ESFUERZO Y LA DEDICACIÓN SIEMPRE LLEVARÁN AL ÉXITO !!! GRACIAS !!!

×