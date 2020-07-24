Bombeo de cavidad progresiva 3er corte

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EQUIPOS Equipo de superficie: Equipos de subsuelo:
TIPOS DE INSTALACIÓN BCP Instalación convencional: En la instalación convencional, primero se baja la tubería de producció...
 Bajo costo de instalación.  Bombeo de crudo de alta y baja gravedad API.  Puede manejar hasta 100% de agua.  El equip...
 Resistencia a la temperatura de hasta 280°F o 138°C (máxima de 350°F o 178°C).  Alta sensibilidad a los fluidos produci...
Para finalizar la investigación resalto la importancia de la buena información que se debe de tener del pozo, es decir, la...
“LAS GANAS DE APRENDER ADQUIRIENDO EL CONOCIMIENTO ES EL MAYOR TESORO QUE PUEDE TENER UNA PERSONA’’ GRACIAS!!!
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION CABIMAS-COL ESCUELA DE INGENIERÍA PETRÓLEO CÁTEDRA: PRODUCCIÓN DE HIDROCARBUROS BOMBEO DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA AUTOR: FERNANDO ESPINOZA C.I: 27.910.161
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN  Bombeo de Cavidad Progresiva (BCP)  Operación e Importancia  Características  Equipos  Tipos de instalación BCP  Ventajas y desventajas CONCLUSIÓN ÍNDICE
  3. 3. En la presente investigación se mostrarán puntos importantes que se deben conocer del método artificial de producción de hidrocarburos, cuyo es Bombeo de Cavidad Progresiva. Resaltaremos aspectos sencillos del tema, como lo es definición, descripción, características, operación de aplicación del método con la importancia de el, nombraremos los equipos y aclararemos las ventajas y desventajas de la utilización del método, entre otros aspectos que se desglozaran del tema. INTRODUCCIÓN
  4. 4. Método de levantamiento artificial de crudos pesados, medianos y livianos que ofrece una amplia versatilidad, alta eficiencia y bajo costo. BOMBEO DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA (BCP) Descripcion: Un sistema BCP consta básicamente de un cabezal de accionamiento en superficie y una bomba de fondo compuesta de un rotor de acero, en forma helicoidal de paso simple y sección circular, que gira dentro de un estator de elastómero vulcanizado.
  5. 5. La operación de la bomba es sencilla. A medida que el rotor gira excéntricamente dentro del estactor, se van formando cavidades selladas entre las superficies de ambos, para mover el fluido desde la succión de la bomba hasta su descarga OPERACIÓN É IMPORTANCIA Posee pocas partes móviles por lo que su mantenimiento es relativamente sencillo. Es importante en este tipo de instalaciones es el sistema de anclaje, que debe impedir el movimiento rotativo del equipo ya que, de lo contrario, no existirá acción de bombeo.
  6. 6. Consta básicamente de un cabezal de accionamiento en superficie y una bomba de fondo compuesta de un rotor de acero, en forma helicoidal de paso simple y sección circular, que gira dentro de un estactor de elastómero vulcanizado. CARACTERÍSTICAS
  7. 7. EQUIPOS Equipo de superficie: Equipos de subsuelo:
  8. 8. TIPOS DE INSTALACIÓN BCP Instalación convencional: En la instalación convencional, primero se baja la tubería de producción se la ancla con un packers luego de la fijación se baja el estator y rotor que son instalados de forma separada; en este tipo de instalación se demora y consume más tiempo y en consecuencia mayor inversión Instalacion insertable: En la configuración de bombas insertables el estator se baja al fondo del pozo conjuntamente con el resto del sistema de subsuelo. En otras palabras, la bomba completa es instalada con la sarta de varillas sin necesidad de remover la columna de tubería de producción, minimizando el tiempo de intervención y, en consecuencia, el costo asociado ha dicho trabajo.
  9. 9.  Bajo costo de instalación.  Bombeo de crudo de alta y baja gravedad API.  Puede manejar hasta 100% de agua.  El equipo de superficie puede ser transportado, instalado y removido fácilmente.  Bajo consumo de energía eléctrica.  Bajos costos de mantenimiento. En la comunidad presenta mejor estética.  Opera con bajas capacidades volumétricas cuando se producen cantidades de gas libre considerables evitando una buena lubricación.  La mayoría de los sistemas requieren la remoción de tuberías de producción para sustituir las bombas. VENTAJAS DEL BOMBEO DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA
  10. 10.  Resistencia a la temperatura de hasta 280°F o 138°C (máxima de 350°F o 178°C).  Alta sensibilidad a los fluidos producidos (elastómeros pueden hincharse o deteriorarse con el contacto de ciertos fluidos por períodos prolongados de tiempo).  Tendencia del estator a daño considerable cuando la bomba trabaja en seco por períodos de tiempo relativamente cortos (que cuando se obstruye la succión de la bomba, el equipo comienza a trabajar en seco).  Desgaste por contacto entre las varillas y la cañería de producción en pozos direccionales y horizontales.  Requieren la remoción de la tubería de producción para sustituir la bomba (ya sea por falla, por adecuación o por cambio de sistema).  Tendencia de daño al estator, ya que a medida que se incrementa la relación gas / fluido el calor generado por fricción es mayor, lo cual causa endurecimiento, fragilización y hasta quemadura del estator. Este tipo de fallas es conocido generalmente como operación en seco. DESVENTAJAS DEL BOMBEO DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA
  11. 11. Para finalizar la investigación resalto la importancia de la buena información que se debe de tener del pozo, es decir, las características del pozo o los pozos dónde se desea hacer producir crudo, esto se debe de realizar antes de eleguir el método con que se hará producir, ya que a pesar de que este es un método muy beneficioso, se debe de tener en cuenta los aspectos del pozo para realizar una buena elección del método con que se trabajara, debido a que quizás con otro método se genere más producción, que como ingenieros es lo que buscamos para maximizar ganancias. CONCLUSIÓN
  12. 12. “LAS GANAS DE APRENDER ADQUIRIENDO EL CONOCIMIENTO ES EL MAYOR TESORO QUE PUEDE TENER UNA PERSONA’’ GRACIAS!!!

