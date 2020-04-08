Osteomielitis Oral

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O S T E O M I E L I T I S P A T O L O G Í A B U C A L I Dra. Desirée Rodríguez A.
O S T E O M I E L I T I S Proceso inflamatorio en el hueso medular (trabecular) que involucra los espacios medulares. O s ...
La osteomielitis es una enfermedad ósea inflamatoria, que afecta la médula ósea principalmente, pero suele comprometer la ...
La osteomielitis tiene una presentación típica entre la 5ª y 6ª década de la vida, asociada a enfermedades sistémicas tale...
Clasificación Existe una gran variedad de clasificaciones de la osteomielitis, estas se agrupan según su comportamiento cl...
Proceso inflamatorio rápidamente destructivo en el hueso que está formado por tejido de granulación, exudado purulento e i...
O s t e o m i e l i t i s A g u d a Es una lesión destructiva del hueso trabecular y de la médula ósea, de origen inflamat...
R a d i o l o g í a A menos que el proceso inflamatorio dure más de una semana, la evidencia radiográfica suele estar ause...
T r a t a m i e n t o Es una combinación de intervención quirúrgica para establecer el drenaje y empleo de altas dosis de ...
D i a g n ó s t i c o D i f e r e n c i a l Pueden confundirse clínicamente con: Celulitis, Histiocitosis, Escorbuto, Cola...
O s t e o m i e l i t i s C r ó n i c a La osteomielitis crónica puede ser una secuela de la osteomielitis aguda (sin trat...
R a d i o l o g í a Se presenta principalmente como una lesión radiotransparente que algunas veces evidencia zonas focales...
T r a t a m i e n t o Se centra entre la selección antibiotica apropiada y del momento oportuno para la intervención quiru...
O s t e o m i e l i t i s d e G a r r é Es un subtipo de la osteomielitis crónica con una reacción inflamatoria periostial...
R a d i o l o g í a La anormalidad aparece como una lesión transparente, moteada en el centro y con un patrón compatible c...
T r a t a m i e n t o Identificación y eliminación del agente agresor es de importancia primaria. Casi siempre es necesari...
D i a g n ó s t i c o D i f e r e n c i a l Debe diferenciarse de la neoplasia mandibular benigna.
O s t e o m i e l i t i s E s c l e r o s a n t e D i f u s a Representa una reacción inflamatoria en la mandíbula o el ma...
R a d i o l o g í a Aparece como un proceso difuso que por lo regular afecta gran parte de la mandibula. El defecto se obs...
T r a t a m i e n t o Es un poco problemática en virtud de la naturaleza avascular relativa del tejido afectado y de su ex...
D i a g n ó s t i c o D i f e r e n c i a l Debe incluir displasia cemental periapical, osteoma, odontoma complejo, cement...
O s t e o m i e l i t i s F o c a l E s c l e r o s a n t e Es un fenómeno relativamente común que al parecer representa u...
R a d i o l o g í a Puede identifcar uno de varios patrones, a veces la anormalidad es uniformemente opaca; también puede ...
T r a t a m i e n t o Puesto que se considera una reacción fisiologica dle hueso a un estímulo conocido, no es necesario e...
D i a g n ó s t i c o D i f e r e n c i a l Debe diferenciarse dela displasia cemental periapical, osteoma, odontoma compl...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA Philip Sapp, J., Eversole, L. R., & Wysocki, G. P. (2004). Patología oral y maxilofacial contemporánea (2a. e...
  1. 1. O S T E O M I E L I T I S P A T O L O G Í A B U C A L I Dra. Desirée Rodríguez A.
  2. 2. O S T E O M I E L I T I S Proceso inflamatorio en el hueso medular (trabecular) que involucra los espacios medulares. O s t e o m i e l i t i s
  3. 3. La osteomielitis es una enfermedad ósea inflamatoria, que afecta la médula ósea principalmente, pero suele comprometer la cortical ósea y el periostio. La inflamación tiene su origen en la médula ósea y se extiende a los espacios óseos esponjosos difundiéndose a través de los vasos sanguíneos, los tejidos fibroelásticos y eventualmente al periostio. Cuando en el tejido óseo la vascularidad se ve comprometida induce un secuestro y necrosis ósea. La clínica asociada suele consistir en aumento de volumen, movilidad de piezas dentarias, dolor, fístulas con drenaje extra o intraoral, con secreción serosa hasta purulenta que desencadenan secuestros óseos y fracturas patológicas O s t e o m i e l i t i s
  4. 4. La osteomielitis tiene una presentación típica entre la 5ª y 6ª década de la vida, asociada a enfermedades sistémicas tales como diabetes mellitus, enfermedades autoinmunes, agranulocitosis, leucemia, anemia, deﬁciencias nutricionales, síﬁlis, cáncer, quimio y radioterapia, así como hábitos como el uso de tabaco y alcohol. En la región maxilofacial la mandíbula tiene un predominio de afectación marcado con respecto al maxilar, debido a que en el maxilar existe tejido óseo esponjoso con un mayor aporte vascular que hace que la colonización bacteriana se produzca con mayor diﬁcultad.
  5. 5. Clasificación Existe una gran variedad de clasificaciones de la osteomielitis, estas se agrupan según su comportamiento clínico, radiográfico y/o hallazgos histopatológicos. En este caso clasificaremos basándonos en la cronología del cuadro: Aguda: cuando su curso ha sido menor a 4 semanas de evolución Crónica: cuando su curso es mayor a 4 semanas
  6. 6. Proceso inflamatorio rápidamente destructivo en el hueso que está formado por tejido de granulación, exudado purulento e islotes de hueso desvitalizado (secuestros) O s t e o m i e l i t i s A g u d a O s t e o m i e l i t i s C r ó n i c a Puede ser una secuela de la aguda o bien una reacción inflamatoria prolongada de bajo grado, que nunca avanzó hasta una fase aguda notable o significativa desde el punto de vista clinico.
  7. 7. O s t e o m i e l i t i s A g u d a Es una lesión destructiva del hueso trabecular y de la médula ósea, de origen inflamatorio agudo, que suele contener cepas virulentas de bacterias. Gran frecuencia se debe a extensión directa de un absceso periapical no tratado, auqnue otra causa común es un incidente traumático menos en un maxilar cuya perfusión sanguínea se haya visto disminuida por dosis alta de radioterapia.
  8. 8. R a d i o l o g í a A menos que el proceso inflamatorio dure más de una semana, la evidencia radiográfica suele estar ausente. Con el tiempo, comienzan a aparecer focos radiotransparentes difusos. Suelen observarse como islotes de hueso muerto (secuestros), no reabsorbido, que estan rodeados por zomas amplias de exudado purulentos. Se caracteriza por el dolor intenso. Pirexia, linfadenopatía dolorosa, leucocitosis, ocasional parestesia en caso del maxilar inferior. C l í n i c a
  9. 9. T r a t a m i e n t o Es una combinación de intervención quirúrgica para establecer el drenaje y empleo de altas dosis de antibióticos dirigdas al microonganismo responsable, el cual se determina con cultivo y antibiograma. Estan constituidos por tejido de granulación entremezclado con neutrofilos, fibrina y restos tisulares que rodean las espículas del hueso en las cuales los osteocitos han experimentado necrosis. H i s t o p a t o l o g í a
  10. 10. D i a g n ó s t i c o D i f e r e n c i a l Pueden confundirse clínicamente con: Celulitis, Histiocitosis, Escorbuto, Colagenosis, Neoplasias, Enfermedades metabólicas.
  11. 11. O s t e o m i e l i t i s C r ó n i c a La osteomielitis crónica puede ser una secuela de la osteomielitis aguda (sin tratamiento o tratada de manera inadecuada) o bien una reacción inflamatoria prolongada de bajo grado, que nunca avanzó hasta una fase aguda notable o significativa desde el punto de vista clínico. Casi todos los casos son infecciosos, y al igual que en prácticamente todas la infecciones, el cuadro clínico y la evolución depende directamente de la virulencia del microorganismo casual y de la resistencia del paciente.
  12. 12. R a d i o l o g í a Se presenta principalmente como una lesión radiotransparente que algunas veces evidencia zonas focales de opacificación. El patrón de transparencia tiene un aspecto moteado. Suelen ser lesiones muy extensa y no es raro que los bordes sean indistinguibles. Normalmente el dolor es escaso o nulo. La mandibula, en especial región molar, es afectada con mayor frecuencia. La duración de los sintomas es casi siempre proporcional a la extensión del trastorno. C l í n i c a
  13. 13. T r a t a m i e n t o Se centra entre la selección antibiotica apropiada y del momento oportuno para la intervención quirurgica. En algunos casos es posible la fractura patologica por lo que se ve necesaria la inmovilización. Tambien se puede hacer empleo de oxígeno hirbárico, para algunos casos. Puede variar dependiendo si es leve o intensa. Las leves suelen identificar en la medula pocas células inflamatorias crónicas, actividad osteoblástica y osteclástica, junto con trabéculas óseas irregulares; en an tanto en la intensa ya se ve abundante celulas inflamatoria con actividad osteoclástica más prominente. H i s t o p a t o l o g í a
  14. 14. O s t e o m i e l i t i s d e G a r r é Es un subtipo de la osteomielitis crónica con una reacción inflamatoria periostial prominente como componente añadido. También se lo conoce como Osteomielitis crónica con periostits proliferativa. A menudo es resultado de un absceso periapical en un molar mandibular, también puede ser consecutiva a una infección relacionada con una extracción delta o un molar parcialmente erupcionado.
  15. 15. R a d i o l o g í a La anormalidad aparece como una lesión transparente, moteada en el centro y con un patrón compatible con Osteomielitis crónica diferenciandola por la reacción periodontal. Se visualiza mejor en radiografías oclusales por la expansión de la corteza por lo regular con placas opacas concéntricas o paralelas. Tambien se puede ver trabéculas perpendiculares a estas como cáscaras de cebolla. Es una variedad rara. Suele afectar la región posterior d ela mandibula y casi siempre es unilateral. los pacientes presentan tumefacción asintomática dura en el hueso recubierta de piel y mucosa de aspecto normal. En ocasiones puede haber leve dolor C l í n i c a
  16. 16. T r a t a m i e n t o Identificación y eliminación del agente agresor es de importancia primaria. Casi siempre es necesario extraer el diente afectado. También se incluyen con regularidad antibióticos desde el prinicio del tratamiento. El hueso nuevo reactivo tipifica la reacción cortical superistial. las células inflamatorias son con frecuencia soprendetemente escasas, lo cual convierte la diferenciación microscópicas de las malformaciones osteofibrosas. H i s t o p a t o l o g í a
  17. 17. D i a g n ó s t i c o D i f e r e n c i a l Debe diferenciarse de la neoplasia mandibular benigna.
  18. 18. O s t e o m i e l i t i s E s c l e r o s a n t e D i f u s a Representa una reacción inflamatoria en la mandíbula o el maxilar y se cree que es una reacción a un microorganismo de poca virulencia.  Se sospecha de bacterias como agente causal, aunque rara vez se logra identificar de manera especifica. La enfermedad periodontal crónica es importante en el origen y evolución, que al parecer proporciona una puerta de entrada para la bacterias, también se observa pero en menor frecuencia la intervención de caries en dientes desvitalizados.
  19. 19. R a d i o l o g í a Aparece como un proceso difuso que por lo regular afecta gran parte de la mandibula. El defecto se observa mal definido. En etapas avanzadas, la esclerosis domina el cuadro radiográfico. La centelleografía puede ser útil para evaluar la extensión. Puede afectar a individuos de cualquier edad, sexo o raza, pero suele ser más común en mujeres afroamericas de edad media. Se caracteriza por un curso crrónico prolongado con exacerbaciones agudas de dolor, tumefacción y secrección ocasional. C l í n i c a
  20. 20. T r a t a m i e n t o Es un poco problemática en virtud de la naturaleza avascular relativa del tejido afectado y de su extensión. Aún con tratamiento, el curso es prolongado. Una vez identificado un factor etiológico como enf. periodontal o diente cariado debe ser eliminado. Los antibióticos consitituyen la principal terapia. La extirpación quirurgica suele ser un procedimiento inapropiado dada la extensión. La descorticación del área dañada produce mejoria en algunos casos. Los cambios son inflamatorios. Se advierte una sustitución fibrosa de médula ósea, células inflamatorias crónicas y en ocasiones infiltración netrofilica. las trabéculas óseas muestran tamño y forma irregular y pueden estar revestidas por un gran número de osteoblastos. H i s t o p a t o l o g í a
  21. 21. D i a g n ó s t i c o D i f e r e n c i a l Debe incluir displasia cemental periapical, osteoma, odontoma complejo, cementoblastoma, osteoblastoma e hipercementosis.
  22. 22. O s t e o m i e l i t i s F o c a l E s c l e r o s a n t e Es un fenómeno relativamente común que al parecer representa una reacción focal del hueso a un estimulo inflamatorio de bajo grado. Se observa por lo regular en el ápex de un diente con pulpitis prolongada. Esta lesión surge en ocasiones adyacente a un diente no reconstruido, lo que sugiere que puede intervenir otros factores etiológicos como la maloclusión. Son sus sinonimos: Cicatriz ósea, Osteítis condensante y Hueso esclerótico.
  23. 23. R a d i o l o g í a Puede identifcar uno de varios patrones, a veces la anormalidad es uniformemente opaca; también puede ser una transparencia periférica con centro opaco; otras la perifería es opaca con centro transparente, o bien, puede estar compuesta de masa opacas confluyentes o lobuladas. Puede encontrarse en cualquier edad, pero es típico en adultos jóvenes. Habitualmente asintomático y casi todas las lesiones se descubren en un examene radiográfico de rutina. La mayor parte de encuentra en ápices de primeros molares inferiores y en menor frecuencia en segundo molares y premolares inferiores. C l í n i c a
  24. 24. T r a t a m i e n t o Puesto que se considera una reacción fisiologica dle hueso a un estímulo conocido, no es necesario extirpar la lesión. Se puede hacerse una biopsia para un diagnostico diferencial. Debe tratarse la inflamación pulpar que estimulo a la lesion. Se observan masas de hueso denso esclerótico. El tejido conectivo es escaso, al igual que las células inflamatorias. H i s t o p a t o l o g í a
  25. 25. D i a g n ó s t i c o D i f e r e n c i a l Debe diferenciarse dela displasia cemental periapical, osteoma, odontoma complejo, cementoblastoma, osteoblastoma e hipercementosis.
  26. 26. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Philip Sapp, J., Eversole, L. R., & Wysocki, G. P. (2004). Patología oral y maxilofacial contemporánea (2a. ed.). Joseph. A. Regezi ; James. J. Sciubba. (1995). Patología Bucal. Segunda Edición. Editorial Interamericana- Mc Graw-  hill. México.D.F.

